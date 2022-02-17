The 30 Best Wallets For Men in 2022

Men might not be as big on accessories as women, but the few accessories they do use really show off their personalities and tastes. The wallet is a perfect example of that. It is the only accessory other than their phones – which, let’s not kid ourselves, is a tool, not an accessory per se – they literally carry around with them everywhere. So it is imperative it is a well thought out choice.

You want to opt for a wallet which not only reflects your style, but something that also fulfills its function as well. Some of the newest wallets for men on the market are minimalist in design, yet they are made out of high quality materials which can stand everyday wear.

Types of Wallets

If you’re someone who is a busy professional and is always on the go, or you’re more of a hands on type of guy or someone who works from home, there are so many wallet styles to choose from that will surely suit your needs perfectly.

Bifold Wallets

This is a very popular option because of how simplistic it is. You can easily get to your credit cards and folded bills and design wise these wallets are usually very classic looking.

Minimalist Wallets

Usually referred to as a cardholder, minimalist wallets are very slim wallets that are usually only meant for credit cards, although they can also be used to hold small stacks of money as well.

Money Clips

If you want to show off your wealth all that you need is a money clip wallet and you will be at the center of the attention in no time.

Travel Wallets

These are typically very large wallets that you can store a lot of items inside, including your passport, foreign currency etc.

Specialty Wallets

Specialty wallets are “special” in that they offer an extra layer of security to your money through their RFID technology. On top of that they are also usually equipped with a smartphone holder and they can also feature a more tactical design as well.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, how about we jump straight into our number 30th pick of the day:

30. Saint Laurent Square Logo Print Cardholder



This simple cardholder from Saint Laurent is the epitome of minimalism. As we don’t carry our lives in our wallets any longer, this four card holder is all you need.

Made from great quality leather, it is so thin and light you won’t even feel it in your pocket. A great simple yet elegant gift to give.



This bifold wallet is perfect for the organized type. You can easily access the two cards you frequently use on the front, and thanks to a pull strap you can easily fit up to four more cards.

There is also a convenient clear window for any ID you need and a money clip. You can keep things well organized and easily reachable, plus it comes in six different colour choices.

If you’re looking for an environmentally friendly and yet still really cool looking wallet then look no further than this one right here because it really ticks off all of the boxes to say the least.

On top of being very badass though it also manages to be one of the toughest wallets in the world simply because it was made from military grade materials which are sure to last you a lifetime and a half.

The Sergeant model is also known for being a very good choice as a card carrier because of its rather large size, and on top of that you can still stick a massive wad of cash in there as well with ease without having to worry about it looking too bulky afterwards.

All in all, this is a great multi-purpose acquisition right here, especially thanks to its durability which goes above and beyond what we came to expect from most wallets out there.

27. Armatus Vita Kydex EDC Wallet

Armatus is the type of a brand that always excels when it comes to creating some of the toughest wallets in the game, while also putting a lot of focus on their minimalistic design choice as well.

The Vita model here is a great example of how good they are at what they do. First of all, you’re looking at a fully weatherproof model that looks like it could take a beating and come out on top with ease.

It features a snap button closure and a slim front pocket which you can use to keep a wad of cash in. You can also fully customize it to make it perfect for you, just go to their website and start ticking off boxes. Before long you will have your dream wallet delivered to you, courtesy of their quality designers.



Another great option that comes with a money clip, this minimalist slim wallet is made from durable carbon leather. It fits up to 11 cards and it is protected with RFID blocking, so it keeps your cards safe from data breaches. Makes an elegant gift.



Despite being a slim wallet, it surprisingly fits up to 12 cards which are protected by the RFID technology, a must these days. Its minimalist design is very eye pleasing, and it comes in a variety of classic black leathers and textures.

The clear id pocket is also available, as well as a hidden pocket for your cash.

Even though it is not technically a wallet to begin with, Ezra Arthur’s Cash Fold is still a marvelous invention that you can use to carry around a decent amount of cash.

First off, it looks incredibly simplistic and aesthetically pleasing, it is quite possibly the simplest design and yet it’s also very effective in what it has to offer.

Build wise you’re also looking at a full premium Horween leather product which makes it very smooth to the touch and most importantly, quite durable to say the least.

You can carry around 30 or so bills in it as well, and since it is a full-on American creation, you can feel a tad bit more patriotic as you walk around sporting this beautiful wallet.

Last but not least, the price tag is phenomenal for what you get, just under $40 for this incredible beauty.

We can instantly get your attention by simply mentioning the main material that went into the making of this beautiful wallet. Are you ready? Carbon fiber.

That’s right, this is yet another military-grade wallet that has both the durability to withstand a truck running it over while also looking like a million bucks.

This model is particular is iconic for their brand and even to this day it is considered to be one of their best works yet.

It can take on any weather whatsoever, and it looks slim enough for you to not have to worry about it popping up unannounced in your pockets as you’re running around to get somewhere.

Whether you go for it because of its minimalistic design or if you’re just interested in its incredible durability stats, this is one wallet that you shouldn’t miss out on anytime soon.

22. Gucci Ophidia GG Supreme Wallet

For men that prefer the traditional style, this classic green and red striped Gucci bifold is the perfect fit. Fashionable and functional, it has eight card slots with space for receipts, notes and cash.

The outer material is made from canvas and silk and the inside from great quality leather. Will always look stylish with the Gucci brand.



This gorgeous two toned leather wallet from Timberland is another classic. The trifold style has been around for a while and it is still popular today. Although not as slim as other models on this list, it is not bulky.

It holds six cards, has an ID window, two slip pockets and two lovely cash pockets for all your essentials.



Made from durable carbon fiber and equipped with the RFID protection, this minimalist carbon fiber wallet is very stylish. For the modern man, it has a high-tech look to it.

Although slim, it holds up to fifteen cards and eight notes in the money clip. The elastic tab allows for it to expand if need be. Great option for yourself or as a gift.

19. Michael Kors Mason Signature Wallet

Coming up next, we have one of the most iconic names in the industry showing us how you really create a masterpiece right here.

The best part about Michael Kors is definitely the fact that even many years after they first released their wallets they’re still in style, they’re still considered to be all the craze even with so many other competitors having released their top sellers as well.

The repeating initials make this a very aesthetically pleasing wallet, and on top of that it features that quality leather exterior which feels like it would wrap up a ten grand wallet when you are in fact holding an $80 piece instead.

So, just remember, you don’t need to spend thousands to look like you spend thousands, you just need to pick out your purchases a bit better.

18. Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Leather Billfold Wallet

Regardless of how much money you have in your wallet right now, let’s just say that you can’t buy a personality anyways. But the people that say this clearly have never seen this model by Polo Ralph Lauren.

This is one of those extremely slick and simplistic designs that doesn’t really attract a lot of attention and yet the closer you look the easier it is for you to see the egregious amount of detail that went into each and every dressed bear on it.

This just gives it such a nice and cozy look that we just can’t get enough of it, it’s such a simple idea and yet it is effective by all means.

Couple all of that with the small price tag of just $125 and you’ve got yourself a really good wallet that you should invest into as soon as possible.

17. Tumi Alpha SLG Slim Single Billfold Wallet

Even though Tumi are mostly known for their quality suitcases, let’s just say that when it comes to their wallets, they didn’t pull their punches either.

In fact, we would argue that their wallets are even better when it comes to their quality build and of course, their use value.

This wallet in particular makes for a great example of this as it is both gorgeous looking and extremely useful as well. We’re talking about a six-credit card holding capacity coupled with a seventh slot which can be filled up with a decently sized wad of cash for emergencies.

Durability wise, you’re looking at a ballistic nylon and weather collaboration that we just can’t get enough of to say the least. All of that for the low price of $100, you just can’t go wrong with it.



Bellroy has become a very popular brand on the market since 2010. They produce good quality leather minimalist wallets, and this card sleeve is proof of that.

It comes in an array of colours and it is so slim, you will be surprised how well up to eight cards can fit, plus some bills. There are also easy access pockets on the front, on the back, and an accessed tab in the center.



The French fashion house has made this wallet from beautiful black leather and accessorized it with the gold detailed zipper, which is a very nice touch. Although it carries more storage than their other models, it is the perfect option for the organized type.

Each section has a specific purpose, such as the card slots, a slip pocket, the bills section and a coin pocket. A simple yet stylish option.



For the avant-garde type of man who likes to think outside of the box, this super slim modern wallet is the way to go. Made from polycarbonate and durable silicone, it screams futuristic.

You can easily fit up to ten cards and some bills, which you can secure with the strap which keeps everything tucked in nicely.

13. Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Billfold Wallet

Coming up next, we have one of the big hitters by Bottega Veneta, a beautiful design coupled with a premium material build and of course, the brand name that will always get people’s heads turning.

This is just a perfect example of how you can make something simplistic look so elegant and luxurious, as although from a distance this looks like any other wallet out there, you quickly come to understand just how much love and care went into its creation.

The only real downside to it however is the fact that it is also a much more expensive model as well, ranging around the $500 mark for the most part.

If you can handle that price tag then sure, go for it. But if you feel like that’s a bit out of your range then definitely keep that money in your wallet, as opposed to wasting it for a wallet.

12. Coach New York X Disney Keith Haring Double Billfold Wallet

This is quite a handful of a name, but trust us, you will be singing it by the end of the day once you see everything there is to see about it.

If you’re sick and tired of the same old plain black or brown leather wallet design then you need to get yourself this incredible collaboration product because it is one of the best looking and fruitiest wallets we’ve ever seen.

It features a total of eight different card slots, two inner pockets and of course, a massive slot that you can use to fill up with a wad of cash or two.

On top of all of that, the model is actually made up of durable lightweight leather which is sure to withstand the test of time.

11. Madera Poquito Slim Wood Wallet

Wood wallets are definitely looking better and better as time moves on, especially considering how aesthectically pleasing they are both to the touch and to the eye.

This model in particular makes for a great addition to your collection, especially thanks to its utility factor.

It features an eight-card capacity alongside the simplistic rubber cash strap that you can use to carry around a wad of cash in with ease.

You also have a relatively small hidden compartment in it that you can use to store your key or some emergency coins in for when you need them.



Another classic leather wallet for the men who enjoy finer things. Needless to say, when you pull this out on any occasion you will look like a Boss.

Designed from full-grain leather, great Italian craftsmanship and the subdued logo on the front makes this a very stylish option. It easily suits all your needs with the eight card slots, two superb slip pockets and also a large bill section.



Another fashion house that dipped their toes in the finer leather accessories, this calf leather wallet from Salvatore Ferragamo is simply divine. Definitely a statement piece, the intricate craftsmanship is gorgeous.

Of course it is not only fashionable, it also fits all your essentials very well and with a lot of style. For the classic man who likes to stand out.

8. Givenchy Stud Embellished Logo-Print Cardholder

This is another statement piece from the fashion house of Givenchy. Not just your average cardholder, you will get noticed from afar when you pull this out at any venue. It shows you are not scared of a little bling-bling in your life.

All your cards can easily fit without creating unnecessary bulk. Dare to be different with this cardholder!



A sleek design made out of real leather and equipped with the new RFID blocking technology, it is a durable and stylish option. It comes with seven card slots, room for your id and cash without the bulk the old models used to have.

Durable, it is made to stand everyday wear, which can also be great as a gift for a male in your life.

This RFID-infused wallet is incredibly luxurious looking and despite the fact that material wise it is one of the highest quality picks on this list, it is also one of the most affordable wallets on here as well.

We’re talking about a wallet that will cost you less than $50 while also making you feel like you’re carrying around a ten grand wallet in your pocket.

It features a total capacity of eight credit cards and of course, two side pockets that you can stack up either with more cards or some extra bit of cash for emergencies.

You also get two different ID windows which means that you will be able to show off both your driver’s license and your work ID at once, making it all the more useful for those annoying unavoidable moments.

But hey, maybe you’re not the biggest fan of the typical leather design. If that’s the case then you definitely need to invest into the Ridge Aluminum because by God, this is one gorgeous looking hunk of metal.

All jokes aside, this is a super-minimalist wallet that is also very secure in that you can literally throw it under the bus and expect your cards to come out unscathed.

Couple this with the RFID technology that it comes with and of course, the low price of just under $100 and you’ve got yourself one of the top wallets in the game right now.

What most people don’t realize however is that you don’t need to make your wallet look futuristic in order for it to look minimalistic, quite the contrary actually.

You can go for a simple leather design with a few key differences and still get the same amount of incredible high quality that you would have gotten from any other wallet out there, or more in this case.

The American Bench Craft Hammer is a beautiful wallet that will keep four cards safely tucked inside alongside a wad of cash for emergencies. On top of that it offers a lifetime warranty and of course, that fuzzy feeling knowing that you’re buying a purely American brand product.

This may be one of the most aggressive looking wallets on this list but we do have to say, when it comes to manliness and overall coolness this is definitely up there as one of our personal favorites too.

It can be a bit much for some, but don’t worry, the positives don’t stop at its design alone. It also features a total capacity of 12 cards, a silicone cash strap and of course, the RFID blocking tech that is sure to keep you safe every day of the week.

All of that for under $90, we honestly can’t believe it just how much you get here and we didn’t even get into the removable multi-tool that is sure to help you more than anything else.



Another timeless piece, this stylish leather wallet suits the simple classic man. It comes with a removable cardholder when you want less bulk, but if you like the feel of a traditional wallet, it can fit six cards and also comes with two secret slip pockets and a bill compartment.

Tommy Hilfiger caters to all different styles, so it’s guaranteed to please.

1. Coach Boxed Double Billfold Wallet

Going back to the classics we have this iconic piece from Coach. This is a leather billfold that can hold up to eight different credit cards and you can slap even more cards in there if you need to in the extra two pockets to the side.

You can choose between three different colors and on top of that, you will be getting a quality build that will only get better with the passage of time, as is expected from top grade leather.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the best men’s wallet?

When it comes to the absolute best wallet that you can get, we can’t just pick one and direct you towards it. Everybody’s taste is different and everybody needs something special for themselves. While we personally believe that a wallet is better you are a hundred percent entitled to believe otherwise.

So, pick out the best model for you and never settle for the second best just because someone else says it’s better. We may personally believe that Coach’s Boxed Double Billfold Wallet is the best but you can easily pick another one and be in the right as well.

What is the best RFID blocking wallet?

We personally believe that the Dango T01 Tactical Multi-Tool Wallet is the absolute best when it comes to the trustworthy RFID technology. It offers you everything you could ever ask for and more thanks to the innovative design and top-shelf quality.

What is the best brand for men’s wallets?

This all comes down to what you’re looking for. Fossil is always a great choice because of how affordable their products are while also being very high quality, but you just can’t beat Coach at what they do.

Which leather is best for wallets?

The best leather that you can hope for when it comes to your wallet is always going to be genuine leather. This leather can either be split or bonded, and depending on the wallet itself you can usually pick out the one that uses genuine leather from the others.

What is the best minimalist wallet?

This is a close tie between the Ridge Aluminum and the Coach Boxed Double Billfold Wallet. Depending on which style you prefer more, you can’t go wrong with either of these.

Conclusion

If you want to improve upon your look while also adding a certain level of elegance and coolness to your style we always recommend going for a new wallet as you’d be surprised as to what a huge difference it makes.

Hopefully you enjoyed viewing all these different wallet styles and made your decision on picking the best wallets for men an easier choice.

