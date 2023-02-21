20 Best Trifold Wallets You Could Buy Right Now

Wallets are that item that most people never forget to take with them when they leave the house in the morning. Therefore, every man and every woman needs to have a high-quality wallet that complements his or her style.

In one shape or another, wallets have been around for hundreds of years. Actually, it was longer if you consider the bags and cases used to transport heavier cash or exchangeable commodities prior to the widespread acceptance of paper notes. As money has changed, so have the means to carry it.

Over the course of recent history, as the use of plastic payment methods such as credit and debit cards has increased, wallet sizes have decreased. Smaller wallets have become the norm as the latest trend gravitates toward minimalism.

This is the point where two roads diverge. Is carrying a wallet becoming obsolete due to the prevalence of smartphones? In short, yes, but there are many maybes within that assertion. Although the popularity of cashless transactions has grown steadily over the years, we fashion-obsessed beings still feel the need to keep a wallet close at hand.

When it comes to the everyday items we carry with us, a wallet is one of the most prominent ways in which we express our personality. Some think and feel that smaller is better, and we tend to agree. You should only keep the bare minimum in your wallet; anything more will turn out to be too cumbersome.

If yours is too big, do a wallet review, get rid of the unnecessary items, and enjoy the extra space. Or you could buy yourself a new one. The variety spans miles in terms of style, function, and durability, from the most basic ID case to more elaborate options. In this article, we will focus on the trifold wallet.

What is a Trifold Wallet?

The two common types of classic wallets are bifold and trifold; a bifold wallet has only one fold and two flaps, while the trifold has two folds and three parts. Therefore, the three-fold wallet is an excellent choice for those who need a lot of storage space but don’t want to sacrifice style.

Where you work, what you love to do, and even how you like to dress can all affect what kind of wallet is right for you. If you spend the majority of your day on your feet, wear cargo pants while working, or need to keep some cash on hand, a traditional trifold might be the best option.

A quality trifold wallet will have enough room for your cards, cash, and receipts. It is more unwieldy to carry because of the extra flap, but it offers more protection for your cards and cash.

Thus, it all comes down to personal taste: do you want something that will be less conspicuous in your pocket? Or do you wish to haul everything, including a Christmas card from 10 years ago?

What to Look For In a Quality Trifold Wallet?

Materials

First of all, take into account what kind of material you’re after. Nylon, textiles, carbon fiber, and our personal favorite—leather—are used to create wallets. Leather is not only the most durable fabric, but it is also the only one that improves with time. Hi, patina! If properly maintained, a high-quality leather trifold wallet can last for decades.

However, you should also know that not all leather is created equally. So, pay close attention to leather’s characteristics and choose wisely. The main types of leather used to make wallets are full-grain, top-grain, and split-grain.

Storage Capacity

I am sorry to burst the bubble, but first of all, you have to decide what you need in your wallet. This may seem logical, yet we are all guilty of keeping our gym memberships far longer than necessary. Then, you can determine what storage capacity you need for your wallet.

The point of a trifold wallet is to maximize space and functionality. It usually has a separate compartment for bills and other paper currency. Plus, there’s generally enough room for you to store your bills and about 6–10 cards. Everything but the kitchen sink should fit here, but be careful. You don’t want to carry a bulky wallet around all day.

The Fineness of Its Stitching

Details matter when picking out a good trifold wallet, and the quality of the stitching is an important aspect to consider. When it comes to leather goods, nothing beats the quality and beauty of hand stitching.

Whenever stitching by hand, leatherworkers typically use a saddle stitch. This is the strongest and most time-honored method of sewing leather. Items that are saddle-stitched will not fray or unravel for many years to come.

Finishes and Custom Details

Take a good look at how the wallet’s folds meet. Are they polished or raw? Smooth leather edges can be achieved by a procedure called “burnishing,” which entails using sandpaper and polish. Though time-consuming, the benefits are well worth the investment. Burnishing is a sign of meticulousness.

In addition, try to find a brand that might customize the experience for you. Having our initials, names, and dates engraved on our wallets is a fun and personal touch. Plus, it makes for an outstanding gift.

RFID Blocking Technology

You should avoid a wallet that lacks this functionality. With this technology, your cards are protected against fraud and theft, as it completely shields your data from any RFID radiation so that no hackers can use a chip reader near you.

What is the Best Trifold Wallet?

A trifold wallet made with care and using high-quality materials is the correct answer. Luckily, there are a plethora of brands from which to choose. Do you appreciate products that have been manufactured the old-fashioned way? Or do machine seams not bother you in the slightest?

Are minimalism and practicality more your style? Do you prefer understatement or do you appreciate flourish? Should your wallet feature a designer logo? Or, perhaps you wish it was handcrafted by a group of individuals who found their calling in life.

If you’re in the market for a new trifold wallet, take a look at this list of 20 top wallets you could buy right now. We really hope your wallet is not like an onion, though; you know, when you open it, it shouldn’t make you cry.

20. Exentri Trifold Leather Wallet

The Exentri Leather Trifold is a far cry from your grandfather’s enormous wallet. This item looks, performs, and feels like a slim bifold, yet it has incredible storage capacity and precise, easy-to-use functionality. In order to achieve that, its design team worked with extremely tight specs.

The company also produced two more wallets, known as the “City” and the “Multi-wallet,” both of which should be taken into consideration. But when it comes to a trifold, this item can really hold a lot without bulk or excess material. Moreover, the wallet provides quick-access slots for your two most frequently used cards.

19. Doshi Vegan Trifold

There is no doubt that the Doshi Vegan Trifold’s rough appearance lends it an air of sophistication you won’t find anywhere else. The company’s founder saw a need for alternatives to leather that were just as top-quality and long-lasting as their counterparts. Therefore, he set out to deliver luxurious vegan leather.

Simple, clean, and smart, this wallet is a tried-and-true method of accomplishing its intended purpose. Its center boasts an ID slot with a see-through window, whereas its two sides are devoted to card holding. That’s a fantastic space, as it can accommodate anywhere from 6 to 12 cards. In other words, less is more!

18. Tommy Bahama Trifold Wallet

Roughly 30 years ago, a company inspired by the polished yet laidback vibe of coastal life was established. Soon, Tommy Bahama came to represent the epitome of carefree island fashion. Nonetheless, what began as a line of relaxed menswear, swiftly developed into a luxury brand.

The label’s trifold wallet walks that line with ease thanks to its one-of-a-kind design and top-notch features coupled with premium leather. That being said, as soon as you become familiar with the brand, you will begin to see it everywhere, but in the best possible contexts. Well worth the investment!

17. Billy Kirk Trifold Wallet

The Billy Kirk Trifold Wallet is a duplicate of the piece used by Walter Mitty in the popular movie “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.” Even though it may not be an exact replica of the wallet from the film, it does a superb job of capturing the spirit of the original.

This wallet is of exceptional quality and was handcrafted to perfection using premium full-grain leather and waxed cording. It comes in a wide variety of colors, and we found it to be really sturdy with a lovely patina that forms with wear. Moreover, it is an interesting piece of design, both aesthetically and in terms of the features it offers.

The left-side internal compartment of this trifold may accommodate anything from one to twelve credit cards, although we don’t recommend having so many as it may be cumbersome and inconvenient. Stick to a maximum of 10 cards, and you’ll fall in love with your wallet.

16. Ariat Men’s Rowdy Trifold Copper Wallet

One of the trendiest selections on this list is the Ariat Men’s Rowdy Trifold Wallet in Dark Copper, crafted from leather and synthetic materials. Its cowhide interior not only makes it more durable but also gives it a plush feel, while the synthetic exterior makes it pliable and lightweight.

When it comes to organizing, nothing beats this product. There are photo slips that may be removed, slots for cards, an ID window, and a bill pocket. Also noteworthy are the subtle stitching along the sides and the silver Ariat logo on the front, which add a touch of elegance to the wallet’s unpretentious design.

15. Kenneth Cole Reaction Wallet

You can’t shop at high-end department stores like Macy’s or other merchants without seeing the name Kenneth Cole prominently displayed as a popular fashion brand. While the label hasn’t been around as long as some of the major companies, it has swiftly become a fan favorite thanks to its timeless yet modern designs.

Ok, the streamlined Kenneth Cole Reaction Wallet may lack the flash of a Louis Vuitton, but if you value quality and sophistication over dazzle, you won’t be disappointed. And while the name may not be as widespread as others, those in the know will recognize it immediately.

14. Perry Ellis Park Avenue Trifold Wallet

The Perry Ellis Trifold Wallet is a smart and fashionable accessory. Simply put, it’s a leather wallet with a minimalist design that will win you over not only thanks to its vintage black color but also due to the myriad of features it provides. There are two cash sections, six card slots, and an ID box.

Its trifold design allows for easy folding and storage, while RFID shields have been installed in every one of its compartments. Though Perry Ellis isn’t associated with the usual connotations of high-end fashion or designer wallets, the brand is nonetheless known for its commitment to practicality, longevity, and build quality above all.

13. U.S. Polo Assn. Trifold Wallet

U.S. Polo has been around for more than four decades, and in that time it has built a reputation for sharp tailoring, daring use of prints and materials, and a deft hand with accessories. Despite its meteorite rise to fame over the past several years, the brand is as successful as ever at adding a touch of class to spare American designs.

Therefore, this label is perfect for finding your next wallet because of the high-quality materials, the widespread recognition of its name, and the splash of panache it adds. Moreover, if you are someone who prioritizes unfussy yet practical design, the U.S. Polo Trifold Wallet is in a class by itself.

12. The Double 00 Wallet

Taking a new approach to traditional craftsmanship, Double 00 has been producing high-quality leather items with cutting-edge features and reasonable prices since 2014. Using only premium Napa leather and with little branding, Double 00’s wallets are perfect for the dapper gentleman of today.

Double 00 is a code name taken from Ian Fleming’s books, where he depicts the members of Britain’s elite secret agency, known as “00 agents.” The most famous of all is 007, also known as James Bond, who embodies the sophistication and class of the Double 00 wallet.

This is a novel and unconventional item that combines a trifold structure with a slender, compact form factor. Besides being a top-notch handcrafted piece, the Double 00 Wallet stands out for its ingenious use of space within its modest dimensions.

11. Buffalo Jackson Denver Wallet

Just as a woman’s purse might disclose a lot about her, what a man keeps in his wallet speaks volumes about him. Buffalo Jackson has produced high-quality leather items for decades, and this tendency shows no signs of abating, as the brand’s heritage is steeped in the zest for adventure and the determination to adopt a less knotty lifestyle.

The leather wallets from Buffalo Jackson are built to last, thanks to the high-quality stitching and full-grain leather they use. Not to overstate the case, but a genuine leather item crafted by hand has several advantages over a stingy pleather trifold. Thus, you won’t regret the splurge of adding a top-quality wallet to your collection.

10. Ben Sherman Kensington Collection Wallet

Ben Sherman has become the go-to destination for adding a sophisticated touch to leather products and a leader in the luxury market. The smoothness of a Ben Sherman wallet is something you will never tire of feeling as you reach for your morning coffee. Elegance and refinement are the name of the game here, dear!

This streamlined and modern trifold wallet is a staple. Its design features multiple card slots, a money clip, and an ID window that blocks RFID signals to prevent identity theft. Ben Sherman’s revolutionary approach not only changed the course of fashion but also set the tone for an entirely new philosophy regarding craftsmanship.

9. Columbia RFID Blocking Slimfold Wallet

The Columbia name has been synonymous with high-quality, authentic outdoor wear since its inception in 1938. This brand’s products are noted for their innovative designs, practical features, superior materials, and reasonable prices.

Therefore, this wallet was thoughtfully crafted in the classic Columbia style to keep your valuables secure. Its slim-fold design is unmatched for carrying around in your pocket, whether you’re running errands or traveling out in the wild. With its sleek and compact style, it holds 9 card slots, 1 clear ID window, 1 currency pocket, and 2 slip pockets.

8. Dockers RFID Security Blocking Wallet

The Dockers Trifold Wallet is a fantastic item with several marvelous attributes. First, since it is made from 75% polyurethane and 25% leather, it is sturdy and long-lasting. The second surprising quality of this piece is how small and light it is, making it suitable even for your shirt pockets.

Moreover, it has two slip notches, an internal ID window, and nine card slots. The anti-RFID technology built into each of these pockets prevents unauthorized card readers from accessing your data. Oh, and there are nine distinct colorways. Docker’s wallet is presented in a lovely gift box, making it ideal for giving as a present.

7. The Dun Fold Wallet

Dun, at 0.2 inches, is the slimmest genuine leather wallet available. In fact, this item is so thin that you won’t even notice it in your front or back pocket. Very high-quality work was put into its construction, with precise stitching and gorgeous painted edges. Plus, it is lined with German-made RFID technology.

There are two card slots inside and one exterior pocket in the center of the trifold design. The money is inserted into a pass-through slot in the middle and folded over twice. All in all, the amazing Dun Fold Wallet meets the minimalist wallet criteria with flying colors.

6. Fossil Ingram Leather Trifold Wallet

As a brand, Fossil has always been motivated by the inventiveness and originality of the American people. Since 1984, the company has been working hard to breathe fresh life into the watch business by creating trendy, reasonably priced timepieces and accessories that everybody can enjoy. This trifold wallet is no exception.

Aside from being made with top-notch materials, this item’s storage capacity is what really sets it out as one of the best options. It has a timeless and elegant look and is made of 100% genuine cowhide leather. Also, the inside is lined with synthetic material, which gives it a lot of flexibility and makes sure it won’t break when it’s too full.

The Fossil Ingram Leather Trifold Wallet has a total of 8 card slots, 4 slip pockets, and 1 ID window. Moreover, it comes in a variety of colors, so you don’t have to stick to black if that’s not your thing.

5. Nautica Trifold Wallet

Nautica is a globally recognized brand, known for producing high-quality goods that are consistently well-received by customers. Its trifold wallets, made from premium leather, are among the best on the market for men.

The Nautica Trifold Wallet’s popularity can be attributed to its classic yet modern style. Even the stitching is flawless in its execution. And, as the front features the metal Nautica logo, you may rest assured that your investment will be well served.

Moreover, this item has plenty of space for all your essentials with its six card slots, two slip pockets, one ID window, and one billfold section. In addition, RFID-blocking technology ensures that all of these storage areas remain inaccessible to chip readers.

4. Calvin Klein Trifold Wallet

Do you like to stuff your wallet full of cards and bills? Then you’ve come to the right place. Shop the Calvin Klein Leather Trifold Wallet and discover how a first-rate, hip item should be. Made from soft, genuine leather, this beauty has enough room for all your needs.

This wallet appears to be really sturdy and well-made. By the way, it is also strikingly gorgeous. It will fit snugly in your pocket, notwithstanding being compact, lightweight, practical, and minimalist, all while delivering a stylish appearance.

Speaking of available space, there are 10 card slots, 1 bill slot, 1 mesh window, and a coin pocket.

3. Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Trifold Wallet

The Tommy Hilfiger Leather Trifold Wallet is the finest alternative if you need a lot of storage space. The interior of this wallet features two slide pockets, six card slots, one billfold, and a driver’s license window. There’s also a secure zip compartment for spare change.

This wallet is made from one of the highest-quality types of leather available, genuine cowhide. That’s why you can rely on it lasting a long time; it also retains its form and doesn’t go loose with time. You can pick from eleven different color options, too.

This is the item to pass on to future generations.

2. Levi’s Trifold Wallet

We can all agree that Levi’s makes exceptional clothing. Since 1873, when Levi Strauss & Co. first sold a pair of blue jeans, one thing has been abundantly clear: everyone, from heads of state to Hollywood A-listers, farmers to fashion icons, business moguls to the everyday man, has nothing but praise for the brand. The same is true for this wallet.

Keeping your cards and cash in authentic Levi’s style has never looked better than in this sleek and sophisticated piece. Anywhere you go, people will notice the brand’s classic emblem on the front of your wallet.

Besides, the high-quality leather used to make Levi’s trifold and the RFID-blocking technology it incorporates make it even more valuable.

1. Timberland Leather Trifold Wallet

The Timberland Leather Trifold Wallet is another masterpiece in the world of wallets since it is crafted from 100% genuine leather that is both incredibly comfortable and robust enough for daily usage.

Given its extensive storage options, you may expect this item to be clunky, but you’d be mistaken. Combining the advantages of a compact wallet with the features of a bulkier one, you can eliminate that extra bulge in your pockets for good. This small and flat trifold wallet slides easily into any pocket without drawing attention to itself.

While it may be on the skinny side, there is still enough room for all of your belongings within. There are a total of six slots for cards, two for slips, two for cash, and one for window ID, all protected by anti-RFID technology. We stand by our number one, and we think you will too.

Conclusion

A classic item that can be carried from one place to another and still make its owner feel more confident is a valuable possession.

While many people now leave their wallets at home in favor of only holding their phones, we at Luxatic remain steadfast in our belief that a stylish, well-kept wallet is an essential component of an elegant and in-vogue man’s wardrobe.

