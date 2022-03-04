The 25 Best Minimalist Wallets of 2022

Long are the days of the overstuffed, thick wallets that feel more like a mini piece of luggage than a card holder. The minimalist wallets are a little more than a simple card holder, but not much. Out with the big bulky wallets for men, in with the slim and sleek minimalist ones.

If there is one thing you should aim for this year, if you haven’t done so already, is to rid yourself of the bad habit of carrying your life around in your old-school wallet that belongs in 1985.

The minimalist wallet has just enough room for your most important cards, maybe a couple of bills, and that pretty much covers it. In our day and age, who really needs to travel with more than that?

Do you still get paper receipts from stores? Most places offer e-bills now, but if you do get the paper version, you really don’t need to schlep them around with you everywhere you go, do you? Time to upgrade to the smaller but more efficient minimalist wallet.

Buying Guide

How do you start shopping for one, you might wonder, and what are the most important factors to consider?

We put together this mini buying guide for those of you who really have no clue what to look for in a minimalist wallet.

Style

Like any object you’re looking to purchase, you have to figure out what suits your lifestyle best. Are you a corporate guy who is always networking and holding meetings, sometimes even on the weekends? Or you’re a laid-back cool dude that likes the outdoors? Whatever your vibe, there are so many styles of minimalist wallets, you are bound to find your perfect one.

There are basically three types of minimalist wallets available: bifold, cardholder, and tactical.

The bifold is just like the traditional wallet, but more compact.

The cardholders are generally square shaped and have slots for cards such as ID or credit cards, maybe even a cash pocket.

The tactical wallets are made of an elastic cinch that holds two pieces of metal together, where you place your cards. It is the most compact of the three.

Size

The minimalist wallet is generally a lot slimmer than the traditional ones.

They are about 4×4 inches, sometimes even smaller.

Material

There are a few models that are made from great quality leather, but lots of them are made from modern metal constructions. Some even include the RFID blocking technology, which prevents pickpockets from stealing your data electronically.

Whichever one you opt for, it should be sturdy and suit your personal preference, as well as fit all your essentials.

We can go on and on about them, but let’s show you some specific models so you can have an idea what to look for.

These are the 25 best minimalist wallets of 2022.

The rugged look of this slim wallet from Radix Products is quite ingenious. Thanks to its durable polycarbonate construction this wallet is ultra light and extremely thin, but it’s also surprisingly strong.

Apart from being durable and very stylish, this minimalist wallet is also very spacious and it can easily hold up to 10 cards as well as cash.

This is one of the coolest minimalist wallets out. Probably because of the eject button that makes the cards fan out at the top when you press it.

Or the concealed elastic band which allows you to carry even more cards than the five that fit into the main compartment.

Incredibly lightweight, this bifold wallet is made out of Tyvek, which makes it water resistant. So it’s appropriate for the outdoorsy guys that are out and about in any type of weather.

Each side holds a few cards or bills, and it is a nice option that comes in a variety of colors and designs.

22. Supr Good Co. Slim 3 Flip Wallet

A very slim model that offers a lot for its size. It features an elastic pocket on one side and a single leather pocket on the opposite side.

The minimalist look is pleasing to the eye, but it fits up to eight cards. An essential option for those who despise clutter and bulky looking wallets.

21. Bexar Goods vertical Card Wallet

Bexar’s flagship model is this Vertical Card Wallet that is made from a hand-stitched vegetable-tanned leather. The beautiful material will age gracefully, and it will look much better with time.

It is a slim yet roomy wallet, with four card slots and two main compartments that hold more cards or cash.

This is a great everyday carry wallet that comes in a wide array of colors. A super light option that sports a true minimalist design, it has room for six cards.

If you choose to, you can add an extension plate that accommodates five additional cards. A pocket-friendly option that looks super cool.

Masculine minimalism at its best, this model from House of Jack Co. is a beautiful wallet. Crafted from a brown leather material, this no-fuss wallet comes with an antique silver metal money clip at the back.

It is a convenient offering for the guy who likes to carry only the strict minimum.

From a great brand that offers lifetime warranty, this particular model is crafted from full grain leather and it features a slim design. Compact in size, it offers enough room for your most important cards.

It can fit four credit cards, some cash, and features an ID window. It comes in a gift box, so you can offer it to someone close for any occasion.

The name implies that this is a slim wallet that features RFID blocking technology. You can carry it with you without taking up too much room, but this bifold model has all the features you need.

Two card slots on the front and another just behind it for your cash. The main compartment has slots that fit 5 cards.

16. Mignova Carbon Fiber Minimalist Wallet

We don’t all have the same tastes, and if the traditional looking wallets are not for you, then this one constructed from carbon fiber might catch your attention.

Crafted from stainless steel and covered in carbon fiber, it features RFID technology to secure your information. It also fits up to 12 cards that are held together by a webbing that is incorporated on three sides.

This offering is a sleek leather case that is equipped with a built-in money clip. Functional and sleek, it is easy to carry, and it looks good. It comes in five different styles, so you can surely find one that matches your personality.

Made from genuine leather, the easy to use pull tab makes it super easy to access your stuff, even if you’re in a hurry.

Crafted from a beautiful vegetable tanned leather, this beautiful minimalist wallet is a great everyday option. It features four card slots for your most important pieces, as well as a center pocket where you can stash your cash.

Its slim size will make you forget you’re carrying a wallet on you.

This is considered one of the smallest wallets on our list, although it may not be the slimmest. Don’t be fooled by its compact size though. It can fit up to 10 cards, plus some cash.

Crafted from full-grain leather, one of its cool features is that it’s reversible. Functional as well, all you have to do is pull on the integrated pull tab to access your cards when you need them.

Slightly larger than other models we included on this list, this one might come in handy if you need a little more space. While still relatively small, this wallet is beautiful.

Crafted from genuine Italian leather, it features two front slots, a back ID window, and an inner pocket. It can hold up to nine cards, and it is also equipped with RFID technology.

This minimalist front pocket wallet from Bellroy is a great everyday carry option for the guy who likes to only bring his essentials. Their thinnest model yet, it accommodates your four most important cards.

Effective, this no-fuss wallet also has an integrated central pocket where you can store your cash or receipts. All you have to do is give it a simple pinch to access it.

This design will attract the attention of the guys who want something different. This wallet looks like a compression sleeve or an Ace bandage. It comes with a key ring, and can hold up to 10 cards and bills.

Minimalist taken to another level, this sleeve comes in a wide array of patterns and colors, and women love them too.

If you’re looking for extra features but love the rugged look, this wallet might appeal to you. Made from sturdy melonite and steel, it comes with an integrated bottle opener.

Also, the nylon buckling strap will hold your cards and cash in place, although some would have preferred an elastic one.

A tasteful offering from Vaultskin, this minimalist wallet sets itself apart with the zippered compartment. Some might be put off by this feature, while others will appreciate the extra security it adds.

On the exterior there are three slots that can fit cards you need easy access to, and an extra hidden slot that can be ejected with the pull tab.

If you like the look and the feel of a metallic wallet, this one is worth considering. It is handcrafted from aluminum, and it has many cool features such as a stainless steel multi-tool accessory and a built-in bottle opener.

It can hold up to 12 cards, which are held together by a silicone band.

This thoughtfully designed wallet will always be a great choice. One of the most lightweight models, it is a bifold that has room for up to eight credit cards, four in each pocket card slot.

Made from a sturdy material and equipped with RFID blocking technology, the ballistic bungee loop adds extra convenience to an already practical model.

5. Harber London RFID Card Holder

This sophisticated handmade grain leather card holder is perfect for the guy who likes tasteful things. It comes in a variety of color combinations, and it holds six cards plus a few bills.

It keeps bulk to a minimum, and the slim design allows it to fit anywhere. It would make an appropriate gift, for many occasions.

As the name implies, this minimalist wallet comes with RFID technology to keep your ID secure. It is super thin, and it boasts a one pocket design that can fit between eight and twelve cards.

But if you carry less than eight, the RFID blocking signals will not work properly, so be forewarned.

Made from genuine leather, this model is one of the most popular minimalist wallets available. Even the lining is made out of leather, and for the price it has a lot of cool features.

Their own Anti-Breach Technology ™ will keep all your information secure, and the middle section is perfect for your cash.

If you’re the type that would leave their head somewhere if it wasn’t attached to your neck, the warranty on this wallet is one of the best available.

The no questions asked 12-month replacement policy adds to the appeal of a great option to start with. Slim and stylish, it is equipped with RFID tech for extra security.

A great option with a modern touch that offers a sleek and fully-functional minimalist wallet. The Ridge is crafted from either lightweight aluminum or titanium, up to you which you prefer.

It features an integrated money clip for your cash, and elastic straps to hold your stuff together, and expand to accommodate all the cards you add to it.

There are literally hundreds, if not thousands of minimalist wallets available on the market, so it was pretty hard to narrow down the list to only 25. But we hope we did them justice, and you like the ones we picked for the 25 best minimalist wallets of 2022.

