These are the 50 Best Suit Brands for Men

Like it or not, when you see someone wearing a high-quality suit you already know you’re dealing with someone who knows what they’re doing. As much as we’d like to say that it isn’t the clothes that make the people, that it’s the other way around, clothes really change the way people see you out there.

This has been a thing for many decades now, as you instantly assume that the people wearing the business suit are the ones that make the most money and live the best life.

This is why, for today, we decided to jump right into the 50 best suit brands for men out there that will help you show everyone your worth from the moment you enter the room.

While a lot of these picks can be interchanged amongst themselves, we would argue that the top 10 will always be there regardless of whether you believe the others need to be changed around and whatnot.

So, without further ado, let’s just jump right into our number 50 pick for the day:

50. NHK

NHK have proudly represented the French menswear for a very long time now and for good reason too. Although not technically leading the market, they’ve never released something that wasn’t top tier or anything of that sort

On top of that, they had a relatively slow start, but before long they became world-famous for the quality of their suits and so, they managed to attract millions of fans all around the globe, all sporting their newest designs and showing off the beauty of their work.

49. Angelo Galasso

As far as suits go, we honestly believe that Angelo Galasso offers some of the best products on the market. We could sit here and talk all about how good they are or all about how incredible their designs are, but we won’t do any of that.

Instead, we’ll just leave you off with this picture, showing off the pure quality that they offer. We know that a simple picture can’t really do it justice, but even in this format, they pretty much have made perfection in the shape of a suit.

48. Dunhill

If what you’re looking for is manliness, then Dunhill should definitely be at the top of your list. Dunhill has been one of UK’s top tailors for menswear for so long that it’s practically impossible to not know about it.

They’ve been creating some of the most high-quality stylish designs that we’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing, and in case you didn’t know by now, most of the best dressed men around the world all wear Dunhill on a daily basis for a reason.

On top of that, each and every one of their suits has specific patterns on it which make them unique on the market.

47. Stefano Ricci

In case you didn’t know by now, Florence is pretty much renowned for being one of the most artistic and culturally gifted cities in the world. The mere mention of the city is akin to mentioning luxury as a whole.

This is why, when people imagine anything coming from this city, they already know that the quality needs to be out of this world.

So, when Stefano Ricci decided to charm the market with his incredible menswear you can already see why people were utterly shocked from the get go. To put it bluntly, this is just Italian quality at its finest

46. Paul Smith

The motto “classic with a twist” should already sound familiar to you if you’ve been following the menswear industry for a while now. But, did you know that it all started with Paul Smith?

Back in the 70s, he pretty much wanted to take over the market but he didn’t know whether he wanted to go full on classic or if he wanted to surprise everyone and reinvent the wheel.

After a couple of years of trial and error he finally decided that it was time to get things going by taking both of his options and choosing the choice that nobody foresaw: Why not both?

Because of this, to this day most people agree that this is both one of the most formal looking menswear you’ll ever see and one of the fashionable suits that will ever adorn your eyes.

45. Richard James

You probably already know all about Richard James, but just in case you don’t let’s bring you up to speed.

Essentially, Richard James makes some of the best suits you’ll ever see coming from London. He even made it so that each and every single one of his suits is different in that they have different patterns to make it all the more unique to the user.

Couple that with the beautiful blend of bright and neutral-hues and you’ve got yourself quality over here.

44. M.J. Bale

Despite having only been founded back in 2009, M.J. Bale already tops the list for many top tier menswear out there.

What really sets them apart is the fact that they specifically use Australian merino wool to get things going which adds a certain level of comfort and beauty to the mix that we’ve never seen before.

With a motto like “Provenance, Authenticity, Integrity and Character”, you already know you’re getting your money’s worth with M.J. Bale.

43. Gieves & Hawkes

If you’ve been following menswear for a while now then you pretty much already know about Gieves & Hawkes. They’ve been one of the most renowned companies on the market for a very long time now, they literally have over 200 years of experience in the field and it truly shows.

They even show a lot of respect for their military roots by adding a high armhole and that roped shoulder that gives their suits so much more personality.

42. Zara

Zara is pretty much the staple of Spanish menswear and for good reason too. They release around 20 collections every year and without overexaggerating anything, they pretty much knock it out of the park every year.

They’ve created some of the best simple designs that we’ve ever seen, and despite their simplicity, they never strike us as low-quality, quite the contrary actually.

41. Joe Black

If you’re looking to really knock it out of the park without actually losing 90% of your income on a single suit then Joe Black’s got you covered.

They make fast, affordable and incredibly rich looking clothing that definitely strikes us all as high quality at its finest.

Their selection is both glamorous and manly, with a dash of uniqueness that comes with every single suit.

40. Acne Studios

Being one of the top Swedish denim brands in the world at the time, Acne Studios had a very hard time making it out of that niche even though they clearly wanted something more out of it.

So, after trying to reestablish themselves in the other niches out there, they eventually became a staple of the suit industry by completely giving it their all and just making sure that they never release anything subpar.

Because of this they’ve amassed a pretty loyal user base that are always looking forward to their newest releases.

39. P. Johnson

Ever since it was launched in 2008, P. Johnson has really taken a turn for the better by completely changing the landscape altogether.

Despite starting off with traditional Italian style clothing, they quickly dove their toes into their very own style which many other companies nowadays have attempted to leech off of.

What really sets them apart besides their amazing designs however is by far the lightness of the suits, you can literally run around in them despite looking like a million dollars at all times. If you want to look both elegant and feel like you’re wearing pajamas then P. Johnson’s got you covered.

38. Reiss

Reiss have been at the top of the game for quite some time now, and many would argue that they’re pretty much just leading the industry as we know it to this very day.

While we have to disagree with that statement alone, we do have to give it to them that they make some incredibly unique and original looking suits to say the least.

They make fully customizable suits that you can tailor specifically to your needs. While the price is definitely up there, it’s no wonder that most royals and celebrities go to them for their business suits.

37. Rhodes and Beckett

When it was first introduced on the market, not a lot of people gave Rhodes and Beckett any credit for their incredible work. But, as they continued to provide the world with the top quality that they deserved, they really managed to shove their teeth right up into the market’s neck and they’ve been keeping them in ever since.

They make those types of classic black tuxes that will always make the wearer look and feel like a million bucks. Do we need to say anymore?

36. Haggar

The Haggar Company has pretty much been one of the top producers of pants since 1971 in the United States but that wasn’t enough for them. No, they also wanted to be the top as far as everything else went too.

So, they switched over to vests, then sport coats, all the way down to the menswear suits that we love so much. With each of these incredible niches they’ve done an amazing job, literally changing the landscape around for the better and we couldn’t be happier about it.

35. Corneliani

Seventy years, that’s seventy years of quality right here. Corneliani are both innovative and brilliant at what they do, they deal with some incredible concepts that we’ve never seen before for suits and will probably never see again either.

They also pride themselves with having over 750 different weaves and colors that you can choose from; just take a gander at their selection you won’t be disappointed.

34. Bonobos

Despite having a relatively silly name, Bonobos are not to be messed with because they are one of the finest business suit companies on the market.

The mere fabric they use is so first class that very few other companies out there can match their quality.

On top of that, they are expertly made, to the point where you have dozens of hidden pockets everywhere that you can use at anytime and that nobody will ever see or know about.

33. Kiton

Kiton has been one of the preferred gentleman’s suit companies since the 18th century. Whenever you saw any high-class gentleman studying art and culture, chances are that they wore Kiton and for good reason too.

They never disappoint, even 200 years later they’re pretty much still on top of their game, making suits that take over 25 hours of labor just to measure them and tailor them specifically for the wearer.

32. Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta have been priding themselves with one of the best Italian menswear selections in the world and that’s not without its merit.

They specialize in creating old classy designs that look both cool and timeless at the same time. On top of that their suits last for a very long time; they’re made to last you a long time actually and it clearly shows considering the fact that anyone that gets a Bottega Veneta suit is pretty much just set for life.

31. Hackett London

Definitely one of the top British suit makers of all time, Hackett have made some of the best suits that we’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing or just seeing with our own eyes.

Ever since the 70s they’ve tried to appeal to the English gentleman audience and they’ve pretty much made it as a staple of the niche by now. They offer elegance on top of a sportier look that not a lot of companies out there go for.

30. SuitSupply

What started off as just another men’s fashion company back in 2000 soon became known as one of the most affordable and high-quality menswear brands in the world.

If what you’re looking for is uniqueness then SuitSupply pretty much offers everything you could ever ask for and more. Whether you’re interested in wool, silk, alpaca or even something as luxurious as cashmere, they offer it all for a very good price range.

29. Brooks Brothers

In case you didn’t know by now, Brooks Brothers have been the main providers for 40 out of the 45 US presidents that we’ve seen so far. They’ve even gone as far as to become the main providers for shows such as Mad Men and of course, Kermit the Frog.

They’re staples of the menswear brand and they keep getting better and better at what they do. Just take a look at their selection, it’s all incredible stuff really.

28. Boglioli

Yet another incredible Italian suit brand right here, the reason as to why Boglioli stands out from the crowd is the fact that on top of offering a very sophisticated and luxurious look to the gentleman wearing it, the suit is also extremely lightweight and easy to maneuver in.

So many companies forget the fact that these people need to move around a lot and not look like they’re in severe pain, which is why we always recommend Boglioli if you have a long night ahead and you want to make it through it all.

27. Canali

Canali have been releasing some of the best suits in the world for over 80 years now. They are one of the main reasons as to why so many experts look at Italian menswear for inspiration on their own designs and it truly shows.

They have sold suits all across more than 100 countries around the world, and what makes them different from the rest of the companies here is definitely the fact that they use the impressive “Su Misura” tailoring service to get the job done properly.

26. Versace

Gianni Versace decided to take over the world of men’s fashion back in 1978 when he founded Versace. Ever since his suits hit the market, he pretty much became one of the world leaders in terms of marketing and quality.

They have literally changed the menswear world as we know it by not following trends but setting them up instead. Their quality speaks for itself, there’s simply put not enough words in the dictionary to describe the quality of the suits they offer.

25. Thom Browne

Thom Browne is without a doubt one of the top American menswear companies out there. They have really set the bar high up for every other American brand out there by simply doing everything there is to be done the right way.

They’ve never made a bad suit, they’ve always been on top of their game and best of all, despite having extremely high prices for some specific suits, they pride themselves with also offering an affordable selection unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

24. Tommy Hilfiger

Despite being a luxurious brand, Tommy Hilfiger also pretty much took on the role as the world’s leading designer lifestyle brand and that’s a fact.

If you’re a fan of the American style of menswear then you have got to get yourself a suit made by them because the quality is simply put out of this world.

Their mission in this world has definitely been to bring back US heritage and so far, from our honest opinion, they’ve definitely done this tenfold.

23. Lanvin

If what you’re looking for is a more minimalist look then look no further than the suits offered up by Lanvin themselves.

There’s nothing manlier out there than simplicity and that’s a fact, regardless of whether you like to abide by gender norms and whatnot you have to give it to Lanvin, they make some incredibly masculine suits that really show off the physique that the wearer is sporting.

Despite being relatively subtle, the dark and classic shades that they went for with most of their designs are perfect for showing off the grittiness of the old age gentleman.

22. Ted Baker

What really sets Ted Baker apart from the rest is definitely the fact that unlike the other choices on this list, they more so appeal to a different, new age demographic, by maing their suits colorful and classy while also dipping their toes in a unique transatlantic style that really changes the game.

It’s the perfect blend between contemporary and classic, just take a look at what they offer and feel your jaw drop to the ground in an instant.

21. Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent may not seem like your typical suit designing company, but trust us when we tell you that there’s absolutely no way you can go wrong with their craft.

They were first established back in the 60s and, being one of the lesser-known French companies at the time, they struggled a lot to get a footing in the industry.

But, once they got the ball rolling it was all smooth sailing from that point on as they became a staple of French menswear and eventually even outsourced all across the globe as well, bringing high-quality suits to the unlikeliest places on earth.

20. Burberry

Having been around since 1856, Burberry have really made a name for themselves as a top tier company that doesn’t take anything less than brilliance to function.

Although they started off making some relatively plaid looking suits, they quickly adapted and switched over to the luxury niche with time, making some of the best suits you’ll ever get the pleasure of wearing in your lifetime.

They perfectly blend the classic style with the modern niche, making their suits completely stand out from any other company’s suits out there.

19. L.B.M. 1911

Back in 1911, a sixteen-year-old by the name of Luigi Bianchi decided that it was time that he put himself out there and try to add his own mark on the tailoring world, like his father and his grandfather have done in the past.

He had a lot of work to do to catch up, especially considering the fact that he was just a child with no money in his wallet. But, thanks to his incredible talent and his unique vision for the future, he quickly got ahold of a few investors’ attention and before long he was making some of the best suits the world had ever seen.

To this day, his brand continues to innovate and bring forth what many would refer to as the “new age suit design” that we are so keen on seeing at all times.

18. Prada

Even if you’ve never worn a single suit during your lifetime, chances are that you know about Prada and their extremely luxurious suits.

Their brand is pretty much just the go-to for anyone that’s looking to become the main attraction at the party, and as they continue switching up the game and yet never overstepping it, we can’t say that we’re not looking up to their newest selection as soon as they make it public.

They’ve been supplying European royal families for a very long time now and they’re not slowing down anytime soon either.

17. Givenchy

Paris has a lot of luxurious items that really made it known as the most prestigious fashion capital in the world and their suits are simply put, definitely lifting that bar up all the way up to the sky if you know what we mean.

Considering the fact that Givenchy are pretty much dominating the market there you can immediately see exactly why so many people have decided to switch over to their suits nowadays.

Whether you’re going for a classic suit, a star-printed jacket or just a simple tuxedo to change things around a bit, you absolutely need to give their suits a try.

16. Jil Sander

While most of the companies here were made by men, for men, Jil Sander is different in that she knew exactly what a man needed to stand out from the crowd and she applied that perfectly with her own designs right here.

She started off in the 60s trying to show off the fact that a woman’s touch is all that a man needs to look ravishing, and who can argue against it after seeing the sophisticated yet incredibly beautiful suits that she’s released since?

15. Etro

Etro is one of those companies that came out of nowhere and immediately stroke a cord with everyone as nobody knew whether to worship them or be afraid of them.

Right off the bat they came swinging with incredibly outlandish designs that simply seemed to be the best thing on the market despite not having any experience in the field.

The sleekness of their products was more than enough to sway most people over, but even if they didn’t like it at first, they gradually ended up switching over to Etro over the years simply because there’s nothing quite like it out there.

14. Dries Van Noten

Being one of the top Belgian suit makers in the world, Dries Van Noten have never seemed to stop nor slow down production regardless of what they were facing off against at the time.

Even when their morale was at their lowest, and when the prices seemed too far out of the reach of the ordinary person, they continued providing the highest-ranking members of the society with the quality that they needed to showoff their presence wherever they went.

Nowadays, their prices have dimmed down a bit, making them a lot more affordable than they used to be, but the quality has only shot up so you can still get yourself one incredible suit that will always keep everyone’s eyes peeled on you at all times.

13. Dsquared2

The Caten twins decided that it was about time that they gave their own shot at Italian menswear, and for better or for worse, they put their whole livelihood on the line for the sake of making a name for themselves.

Luckily, this bet paid off as Dsquared2 quickly attracted a lot of important people that were interested in their extravagant style and before long they were pretty much spread all across the globe, creating custom suits for people from Paris, London and even Tokyo.

12. Brunello Cucinelli

Commonly referred to as the “King of Cashmere”, Brunello Cucinelli has pretty much always been known as one of the leaders in terms of luxury and sophisticated suits simply because they’ve never kneeled over and released a bad selection.

They have really changed the way we look at suits today by offering both classic suits and more modern designs that have a strange and yet alluring feel to them.

11. Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is the kind of brand that most other companies wish they were nowadays. They started off strong in 1968 and they’ve pretty much only gone uphill since.

They have an incredibly universal look to them that have really brought never-before-seen elegance to the frontline.

Their suits are both provocative and modern, unlike our other picks on this list they don’t even try to look classic in the slightest, instead pretty much just trying their hardest to modernize the game and really change the landscape as we know it.

10. Kingsman

Despite the fact that it only recently came out as a result of the incredible film series that holds the same name as the brand, Kingsman have really managed to knock it out of the park by bringing us what many would refer to as the most “secret agent” looking suits on the market.

Many would be quick to misjudge this as just another marketing scheme for the movie series but they’d be wrong, this is extremely high-quality work that you will never be disappointed by and that’s a fact.

They hold a certain “British” feel to their designs that is clearly inspired by the movie’s depiction of what a gentleman should be.

9. Ermenegildo Zegna

What sets Ermenegildo Zegna apart from their competition is the fact that on top of providing their userbase with some incredibly high-quality items, they also make sure that the materials that they use are all nature-friendly too.

Because of this, they quickly became one of the largest global producers in the world, especially targeting the wool production market as they try their hardest to make a difference out there.

Their dedication has inspired a lot of other companies to do so too, and on top of this, as mentioned previously, they never disappoint ass far as their quality goes.

8. Dolce & Gabbana

Despite having been established back in the 80s, it took Dolce & Gabbana around seven years or so to actually present their first collection but it was definitely worth the wait.

They took so long because they knew that the first impressions were all that really mattered at the end of the day, so once they were settled on their design and quality, they pretty much shocked everyone and continued to do so to this very day.

7. Ralph Lauren

Back in 1967, nobody knew what the Ralph Lauren brand was all about, and yet by the year 1968 everybody that could afford a suit from them was wearing one.

Their quality is extremely hard to beat since they get their materials from the most unique places on earth and because they never settle for anything but perfect, it’s no wonder that they’re pretty much ruling the market all around the globe and they’ve been doing so for so long now.

6. Valentino

If you’re looking for a timeless design that will never get stale, one that will always make you look at the top of your game, then you have to give Valentino suits a try.

Using what many would refer to as the bet quality products on the market, Valentino have always been a staple of royalty and success, as they have pretty much never released a suit that people would refer to as inadequate or just not enough to justify the price.

On top of it all, they offer fully personalized suits over which they’ll even have your name hand-embroidered in to make sure that everyone knows that that suit was specifically made for you, and you alone.

5. Gucci

Yes, yes, we know the company’s pretty much just a joke nowadays when it comes to its fanbase. But, ignoring that toxic part of it, we can still say that Gucci is pretty much unbeatable when it comes to its reach on the market.

They’ve pretty much made some of the most outlandishly luxurious clothes out there, whether we’re talking about shirts, jackets or suits, they’ve never stopped impressing and that’s more than we can say for most companies out there.

Whether you’re in it for the name or if you’re just looking for a quality suit that will not disappoint, Gucci’s definitely the right choice for you.

4. Giorgio Armani

Whenever you think about a successful suit company you most likely immediately think of Giorgio Armani and for good reason too. This company started off amazing, they literally swooped everyone off their feet right off the bat and they didn’t stop there either.

They quickly switched their crosshairs from country to country, eventually becoming a global powerhouse unlike anything the industry had ever seen before. They make incredible formal wear, the type of stuff that you only see in movies.

On top of it all, their userbase is pretty much all just successful businessmen that know how to make the money flow. Because of this, most people out there that want to stand out from the crowd invest in Giorgio Armani.

3. Brioni

Yes, before we go any further, this is the suit that the iconic James Bond character played by Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan wore during the filming of the franchise.

So, already right off the bat if you liked the style of those movies, you pretty much already know what you’re getting yourself into with Brioni.

But this is not just another marketing tool for the movies though, it’s a genuine menswear brand that has been leading the market since 1945, they’ve pretty much always made some incredibly luxurious suits that anyone would love to wear.

2. Tom Ford

In case you didn’t know by now, Tom Ford was already world-famous even before he started his own company. This was because he was the creative director for both Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, literally their heart and soul right there.

But he got tired of playing for other people’s namesake so he figured he’d give the market his own try and oh boy, he sure delivered now, didn’t he?

The quality is remarkable, it’s leagues over what he did for the other companies, whether you’re looking for velvet or satin, leopard print or even shining swirls, their designs are simply put out of this world.

1. Hugo Boss

If you want to literally make people know that you’re not about to play into anyone’s game then you have got to come in wearing a Hugo Boss suit.

They’re pretty much known for having the most comfortable and sophisticated suits on the market that really show off the body of the wearer.

If you want to really become the most sought-after bachelor at any party you go to or if you really want to strike up a good first impression at that business meeting then Hugo Boss should always be the number one choice for you.

Conclusion

While this is definitely a lot more of an objective look over the best suits in the world, we do have to state the fact that we still aptly believe in the fact that, while interchangeable, these are the 50 best suitmakers in the world.

There are definitely other brands out there that deserve their own recognition, but we believe that no other company deserves to stand atop these 50 right here. If you have tried any of these then chances are that you agree with us, but if you don’t, you can always let us know what you think.

Thank you for reading this far and remember, stay classy!