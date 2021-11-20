The 25 Best Jewelry Brands in the World

When it comes to luxurious jewelry, there are a ton of choices to pick from out there and that’s a fact. Regardless of whether you’re looking for something more casual or if you really want to stand out from the crowd the fact of the matter is that nowadays good jewelry is a lot harder to find.

There are simply put too many options to choose from and depending on what occasion you want the jewelry for you might find yourself unfit to wear your favorite brands anymore.

This is why for today we decided to bring you our very own comprehensible list of the top 25 best jewelry brands out there.

While this may very well be an objective look into the best jewelry brands out there, remember that there is a certain reason as to why most of these are on every top list out there and that’s definitely the consistent quality that you get from them.

Regardless, let’s jump right into our number 25 pick for the day:

25. David Morris

Back in 1951, David Morris had set his gaze upon the jewelry industry and even though the competition was rough, he made it through and established his brand as one of the top companies in the world in record time.

He was even the one to make the crown for the Miss World event and on top of that he also had a hand in creating the jewelry that the lead actress in the James Bond movies wore on set.

24. Verdura

Verdura is the kind of jewelry company that you get into if you have a lot of money and you want to make the most expensive but also the most unique collection your money could buy.

That’s right, this is a collector’s dream come true here and they clearly know it since most of their products are just outstanding to say the least. Just look at the legendary Maltese Cross Cuffs or the Verdura Curb Link bracelet.

You already know you’re getting the best of the best when you go for Verdura and they never disappoint regardless of the price tag.

23. Lugano

If you want to both stand out but also limit the amount of attention your jewelry gets then Lugano might definitely be the perfect choice for you.

What we mean by this is the fact that although from up close you will instantly attract every eye that can see your jewelry, from farther away you will be discreet enough to not seem overly pompous about it.

They make some of the best “old” diamond jewelry on the market, the type that you can wear both to incredibly important events and to just about any meetup with your friends or loved ones as well.

22. Irene Neuwirth

Neuwirth’s creations are pretty much just out of this world right off the bat. From the moment you first see them you already know you’re looking at something special simply because of how unique all of their looks truly are.

On top of that they specialize in making those types of jewelry that both look like they are worth a billion bucks while also looking relatively tame in comparison to other looks.

Overall, they have that very hard to assess quality that makes for a great addition to any event costume. Whether you’re going to a wedding or if you’re just looking for a night out, this is one of those pieces that you absolutely cannot go wrong with.

21. Messika

But hey, not every one of us wants to stand in the back and look at everyone else’s massive jewelry pieces. A lot of us want that attention for ourselves. This is where Messika comes in.

Messika makes those types of jewelry that immediately look expensive and incredibly rare. If you’ve ever seen a painting of an old ruler’s wife you already know what we’re talking about.

Those massive diamonds that ancient dynasty rulers would wear proudly around their neck, these are the types of jewelry that you can expect from Messika. If that sounds like the type of stuff you want to sport then Messika should instantly be a top pick for you.

20. Monica Rich Kosann

If you’re looking to order up a personalized gift for someone then this right here might very well be the best choice for you.

Kosann specialize in making those lockets that instantly resonate with the people you gifted them to. If you’re looking for those precious lockets that you can put their name into, or have a picture of your loved one carved into then this right here is definitely going to be good for you.

There is even a sense of empowering that comes from Kosann’s work, especially when you look at her fish pendant series which we honestly can never get enough of.

19. Buccellati

Ask any professional out there if they can tell the difference in quality between the copy and the real thing and chances are you’ll get a lot of random answers and excuses that will make it pretty clear that there are too many factors to consider before you actually make your choice.

Well, ask them again, but this time ask them if they can tell the difference between Buccellati and a fake and trust us, they’ll know right away. That’s how good they are.

18. Martin Katz

When it comes to rarity and quality Martin Katz definitely earned their spot on our list simply because of how astonishing their designs are.

Remember that incredible pair of earrings that Nicole Kidman actually wore to the Oscars? The ones that literally got even more praise than she did? Yeah, that was Martin Katz quality right there and everybody was absolutely baffled as to how such a high-quality product could even exist.

17. Roberto Coin

Italian quality is pretty much top of the line and that’s a fact. Regardless of whether we’re talking suits, cars or jewelry, they’re always at the top of their game and Roberto Coin most certainly fit the bill for this right qualification.

They actually use some of the most unusual stone pieces out there which is why so many celebrities opt for their work. Most of the time they use malachite but sometimes they’ll go even crazier by smashing a small ruby inside of their piece which makes it all the more unique.

16. David Webb

David Webb is one of those companies that makes some of the most incredible malachite, coral, lapis and rock crystal jewelry on the market and that’s a fact.

Webb was actually known back in the 70s as one of the most passionate students of ancient jewels in the world and he put all of that passion and knowledge into his company which truly shows.

He has some unique pieces but most of the time he revers in recreating ancient jewelry which has a lot of pull on the market.

15. Chaumet

Back in 1780, Chaumet decided to change the world as we know it by showing off what the French could do in terms of jewelry.

Ever since they first popped up with their 140-carat “Regent Diamond” for Napoleon himself, they’ve shown the world that true quality can never be discussed, although it can be bought if you find the right vendor for it.

14. Chanel

The French have done it yet again with their incredible talent and dedication for the craft. Their works are simple, elegant and best of all, unique. They make those types of jewelry that look both incredible and very tame at the same time.

If you want a simple yet unique brand that will instantly make you feel like royalty then Chanel might very well be the best pick for you.

13. Gucci

You already know Gucci as one of the world’s leading designer brands, and that’s all thanks to their incredible Italian style.

Whether we’re talking clothes or watches, Gucci have always been at the top of their game and when it comes to their jewelry, they’re nothing to gloss over. There’s a reason as to why they’re at the top, just check out their Flora earrings if you still have doubts.

12. Piaget

Despite the fact that he was only 19 years old at the time, Piaget had a vision in mind, one that he managed to accomplish splendidly through his incredible sense of hard work and talent.

Every one of his pieces was out of this world at the time and even long after his passing they’ve continued to shock the world with how incredible they truly are.

Just check out their Possession necklace, that 18K Rose Gold necklace is simply put astonishing to say the least.

11. Pomellato

Yet another incredible Italian piece right over here, this is one of those jewelry manufacturers that brought forth the idea of keeping your jewelry in the vault simply because of how incredibly valuable and unique it is.

Their Nudo rings for example are literally worth as much as the typical house, and yet they’re more than worth the price tag if you want to always be at the top of your game, attracting everyone’s attention from the moment you walk up to the meetup.

10. De Beers

Being the oldest and largest diamond mining company in the world truly shows that they know their stuff and let’s be honest here, De Beers really know what they’re doing at this point.

Their brand is pretty much synonymous with diamonds and what better way to sport diamonds than to keep them as jewelry? This is the question that De Beers asked themselves in 1888 and they really made the most of it in no time by creating some of the most luxurious diamond jewelry in the world.

To this day pieces such as the 18kt white gold Enchanted Lotus Diamond earrings continue to drop jaws and that’s no easy feat.

9. David Yurman

Back when the Yurman cable bracelet first came out everybody was literally in awe at how amazing this product really was. Whether we’re talking about quality, uniqueness or all of the above, they really did their best and completely smashed it out of the park with this one.

To this day however they haven’t stopped nor slowed down with their quality products. They make some of those uniquely rough-cut turquoise necklaces that are just stunning to look at and you can see them yourself if you want to have your jaw drop.

8. Boucheron

Ever since they first hit the scene in 1858, Boucheron knew that they had to work their way to the top otherwise they’d fail immediately.

Luckily though, they quickly made a name for themselves by providing the best in terms of watches, perfumes and yes, even jewelry at the same time.

Nowadays they’re known all throughout the categories mentioned above and they continue to make some of the most superbly constructed jewelry that you’ll ever gaze upon.

7. Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. is usually picked out because you want to ask for someone’s hand in marriage. Why? Because they have a much higher percentage to get that yes from your significant other than any other jewelry out there.

Tiffany knows this and they always pride themselves with it. They always tailor their rings for it and they know just how important that day is so they really give it their all to make sure you impress your significant other.

6. Van Cleef & Arpels

Back when it was first released, Van Cleef’s lucky clover instantly became known as one of the most incredible pieces of jewelry out there and it was also heavily associated with luck from day one.

Why? This is because everybody that ever wore it immediately felt like their luck increased tenfold, although that might be because it was worn by already successful people.

Regardless, just check out these incredible hammered gold Manchette cuffs and you’ll know right off the bat if their stuff is tailored for you or not.

5. Graff

If you want the type of jewelry that really just says “I’m super rich and I want everyone in this room to know it” then Graff has got your back.

Ever since they were first set up in 2-10 with their massive 24.78 Graff Pink diamond, they immediately made the list for the best and most incredible jewelry company for rich people you could possibly get.

Yes, we’re oversimplifying things a lot but if you can afford it, we want you to know that Graff literally never goes wrong. The only real bad part about their jewelry is the price tag, but hey, if you want something unique and out of this world why settle for a number two?

4. Chopard

While definitely a little more toned down than a lot of the other picks on this list, we just can never get enough of Chopard’s incredible works and that’s because of their simplicity.

But the closer you look, the more intimidating they are and that’s a fact, especially considering just how many people have worn their stuff over the years on the red carpet.

They don’t make just earrings either, check out their whole selection and we promise you that you won’t be disappointed.

3. Cartier

People all around the globe have been wearing “Love bracelets” and that’s a clear sign that Cartier are doing something right.

Ever since they made their debut in 1970, they instantly attracted all the eyes to their work simply because of how unique and honestly just downright astonishing their work was.

As time moved on, they only got better and better at their work, to the point where people immediately recognize the difference between a quality Cartier piece of jewelry and a cheap knockoff.

2. Harry Winston

When you choose to go for a brand that has literally been created by the man named King of the Diamonds, you immediately know that you’ve made the right choice.

Whether we’re talking about his incredible historic stones or the secret jewelry that he’d been working on for the past decade or so, Harry Winston’s works will only increase in price over the years and that’s a clear sign of their quality.

1. Bulgari

“Go Bulgari or Go Home” is the slogan that has been pretty much ruling the jewelry industry for a very long time now and for good reason too.

We won’t spend too much time on it because let’s be honest here, you already know Bulgari’s quality is out of this world. So, we’ll just say this: if you want the best, you know where to find it.

Conclusion

So, there you have it, the top 25 best jewelry brands in the world. While the numbers here can definitely be switched around a little depending on personal preference, we honestly believe that you can still be at the center of the attention regardless of which one you pick for yourself.

So, thank you for reading this and we hope that this has been a helpful enough list for you.