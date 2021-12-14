The 25 Best Waterproof Boots For Men in 2022

With winter just around the corner, this is the best time of year to invest in a great pair of waterproof boots. I know some of you like shopping out of season, but you might find some great deals right before Christmas on items that otherwise you would pay full price for and you will purchase regardless, because you actually need them.

Unless you live in a climate where you don’t have any use for boots, read on. You might be surprised at the savings you might discover, or at least get some ideas for some models that you should keep in mind once the weather starts cooling off.

First of all, what makes a great waterproof boot?

The outside material must be from a waterproof or at least water resistant material, such as polyurethane or Gore-Tex. Genuine leather boots may look very attractive, but if you have to dredge through snow or heavy downpours they will not hold up.

Not only will you ruin beautiful craftsmanship but your feet will also suffer. Nothing worse than spending your day with wet or damp feet. But they do have leather boots that are coated with a waterproof material, so you don’t have to give up style for comfort.

Opt for boots that also offer some sort of insulation and a sole that grips during treacherous conditions.

In order to ensure that you can go all day without worrying about your feet being uncomfortable, keep in mind that quality socks also help.

You might need to invest into a pair of insoles to add extra comfort, or if your boots are not new this season.

Try breaking in your boots for a couple of weeks before you reach maximum comfort.

And keep in mind that a good quality boot that will last you a few years is not cheap. Better to buy something a little pricier but lasts you a few seasons than having to do this every single year.

The list we’ve made for you shows the different options of waterproof boots for men that could work very well for any needs or lifestyles.

One of the rare waterproof boots you will find at under $100, they are similar in style to the L.L. Bean’s popular offerings. A reliable boot for rainy days, it features a stain and water-resistant leather while being fully seam-sealed.

They offer you all the features you need to keep your feet dry on those rainy days: thermal lining, fully-lined shaft, and a memory foam footbed.

One of the cheapest on our list, this boot offers you style and comfort while being reliable in all types of weather. This company uses some affordable manufacturing practices, which allows them to offer the consumer a good quality product at a fraction of the price.

The Scotchguard Defender water repellency material paired with ripstop nylon and PU backing keeps you dry even on the most rainy days.

These boots are all you might need if you live in a colder climate. Waterproof and equipped with many features that will ensure your comfort while you deal with unpleasant weather, these boots have all the neat features you expect from a waterproof boot.

The Ortho-lite high performance insert provides ultra cushioning and shock absorption, and the outsole is made from exclusive Vibram Ballistic rubber, which keeps your feet dry.

This bootie looks just like a sneaker, but with all the trimmings a winter boot needs. So if you’re not into the boot look, consider the contemporary take of this waterproof bootie. You can wear it casually as an everyday shoe or even dress it up, depending on your schedule.

The EcoOrtholite internal sock provides you with extra comfort, and the outer sole’s grip is strong enough even on icy roads.

These fully waterproof boots are meant to be for work, but their attractive design allows you to wear them for play, too. You can go straight from the job site to your after-hours engagements, and your feet will remain dry and toasty. Who says working men need to look rugged?

These boots are proof that you can show your fashion sense even on the clock.

They might be called a shoe, but this hiking bootie is a must, especially if you’re into outdoorsy activities. Light and extremely comfortable, you can do whatever it is that you need to do outside without feeling like taking those boots off.

They can resist in cold weather up to -25 degrees Fahrenheit, and the sealed waterproof membrane will keep your feet dry for many hours.

19. L.L. Bean East Point Waterproof Boot

If you live in North America you are surely familiar with the Duck boot L.L. Bean is known for, so we opted to show you this model instead. This versatile pair can look good on the weekends, as well as on Monday morning’s office meetings.

You don’t need to compromise style in order to be comfy, and this pair proves that with all the features it offers.

This model from Timberland has been around for a while, and even years later it still holds its work boot appeal. This flagship design is a classic, and the waterproof technology that made these boots so popular has improved over the years.

The seam-sealed padded silhouette will keep your feet dry while you’re outdoors, but they work well indoors as well. The durability of these boots is in a class of its own.

These boots come in a classic silhouette that allows you to roam the streets in style. You can even use them for work because their shock absorbing technology makes them super comfortable.

Equipped with a Hydro-Shield construction which entails sealed seams, waterproof leather, and waterproof insoles, they allow you to go about your day, rain or shine.

For the trendy guys out there, these Chelsea boots from Cole Haan will allow you to look great while remaining dry and warm. The perfect combination of dress boot and sneaker, they are super comfortable, which allows you to wear them for long periods of time.

Waterproof leather that keeps the water out, along with a cushy rubber sole that offers you great grip on treacherous sidewalks make these boots appropriate for whatever activity you engage in.

Hunter is known for making rain boots, but this take on the waterproof rubber Chelsea boot is a different take on the classic. Combining practicality and style, they reinvented themselves with this slim-fit refined Chelsea design.

Crafted from natural rubber, the waterproofing vulcanized material will keep your feet dry, so you can enjoy walking in the rain again.

These boots are great for any type of wet weather, even colder temperatures. They are warm while providing you with great support and their sturdiness is a known feature.

Keen is well-known for making great quality utility footwear, but this is one of their more fashionable models. And they offer the same benefits you expect from a waterproof bootie.

We had to include a rugged model for the outdoorsy type on our list. They are the perfect hiking boot with the Merrell craftsmanship that never disappoints. They specialize in outdoor footwear, and the quality is top of the line.

Probably one of the most comfortable waterproof boots on our list. If you like adventure, this pair is made for you.

Another mainstay on the boot market, Dr. Martens offers a wide range of urban boots. The new 1460 is a waterproof boot that is made from an oiled leather that keeps all wetness at bay, be it from puddles, rain, or even spills.

The DryWair bootie is breathable and the air-cushioned sole makes them comfortable to walk in. What more can you ask for from this classic?

These stylish booties from Ecco look great while protecting your feet from getting wet. The Gore-Tex technology the brand is known for will keep the moisture out, while the removable insole equipped with the Ecco Comfort Fiber System will bring some extra cushioning your feet will appreciate.

So you can feel confident that you will endure even the wettest climate while wearing these beauties.

A combination of attractive footwear and performance, these booties from Sorel offer you the comfort of a sneaker in boot form. Sorel is popular for their winter boots, but lately they came up with some new, more fashionable takes on cold weather footwear.

Made from waterproof suede, the seam-sealed construction guarantees your feet will remain dry even on the wettest days.

Ugg makes some great waterproof boots for winter, and we chose this model for the simple reason that they look different from their more popular offerings. They are a low-cut boot that is made from waterproof full grain leather, with the same attention to detail Ugg manufactures all its footwear.

They offer you comfort all day long, be it from the office to the after-hours, even on the weekends.

Another classic Chelsea boot, this model from Blundstone is a clean-cut classic that can serve you well for many seasons. Offering a dressy appearance, it is perfect for the office, but can work well in casual settings as well.

Made from a premium leather construction, its elasticated goring and the TPU outsole are great features that will keep you comfortable and safe while walking on slippery sidewalks.

Danner is one of those brands that you simply have to include when talking about footwear. This performance hiker boot has been treated with the Danner Dry technology and the Vibram outsole.

Those two features combined with an SPE midsole and Nisqually traction are all you need for trailing happy. That, plus the superior cushioning, Primaloft insulation and lightweight make them a must for the hikers out there.

Another powerhouse name when it comes to boots, Red Wing does things right. The Classic Moc makes most lists because of the simplicity of the design, versatility, and above all, impeccable quality.

They did improve their most famous offering by reinforcing the storm welt for additional water resistance, and they adopted the Puritan triple stitching which keeps your feet comfy and dry.

This Vancouver-based brand is known for their high quality outdoor products. Their boots are also weather appropriate, and if they can stand those harsh Canadian winters, they can surely stand some wet weather.

Made from SuperFabric material, their increased support is great for hikers who like to be on long trails. They use a special micro-plated system that keeps them flexible and light at the same time. Paired with a Gore-Tex insert and you’re all set.

The Filson brand is known for making great quality footwear, and they do not disappoint with this pair. Yes, they’re on the pricey side, but worth every penny. The quality of the leather is impeccable and equipped with waterproof coating, and the fully-seamed seals ensure dryness.

The cork insole takes the shape of your foot, so you can walk comfortably for hours. But the best part is that they look better the longer you wear them, so it’s a smart investment you’ll enjoy for years to come.

4. Trickers Burford Plain Derby

A simple yet unassuming classic is what makes this beautiful pair of boots a must on our list. The minimalist clean design, paired with a storm welt that adds resistance between the sole and the upper part offer you a waterproof stylish boot.

Using traditional methods in their Northampton factory with uncompromising standards, results in beautiful footwear that are built to last.

3. Grenson Vincent

A boot in the great Veldt style that is paying homage to the shoes the Afrikaner Soldiers were wearing during the Boer War. The construction of this boot uses a special technique that stitches the upper onto the welt, and it eliminates the gap between the upper and the sole which makes them waterproof.

Using the best materials and unique craftsmanship wins them a top spot on our list.

2. Viberg Country

The Country model from Viberg is the quintessential British hunting boot, but the water-resistant protection used on its beautiful leather allows you to enjoy wearing them even in terrible weather.

A very classy and elegant boot, this investment will look great for years to come, so it’s definitely worth the splurge. The premium leather and Ridgeway outsole offers you the best of both worlds.

1. Church’s Worthing

The unique gunmetal buckle fastening of this boot gives it a fashionable edge for a more utilitarian take on the traditional Chelsea design. The thick leather double sole and the storm welt provide the boot with extra protection from the rain.

The internal lining provides you with longevity of wear. The polished binder of the calf leather and the handwritten info on the lining of the shoe are all details Church is famous for. A great quality boot to make depressing weather more bearable.

We hope you found at least one pair of waterproof boots from this list to your liking.

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.