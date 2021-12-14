The 30 Best Coffee Tables For Your Dream Home

Coffee table or not? That is a question we might have an answer to. For sure, if you live in a tiny space that every square inch is accounted for, you might overlook the coffee table. After all, isn’t it just a piece whose purpose is only to decorate a room? Well, if space is an issue for you, there are some models that serve multi-purposes, so if that’s your concern, we’ve got you covered.

But no, the purpose of the coffee table is not only to decorate an empty space. It serves as a unifying piece, that is why many people get intimidated and take forever to find one they are happy with. It is probably the last piece you might purchase when decorating your living room, so there are so many things to consider.

First of all, the space you have to work with is very, if not, the most important factor when choosing your coffee table. The type of furniture you already own has to be taken into account. Try to make everything look proportional and not too stuffy. You don’t want to feel like there’s too much stuff and can’t move around.

Then you should think about the type of material you want your table to be made of. If you have small children for example, glass might not be a good idea, and no sharp edges. Which brings us to the next point. The shape of the table. Do you want a basic rectangular table, a round one, a one-of-a-kind piece that is oddly shaped? We can go on and on.

The style is very important because it has to go with the rest of your pieces, and you definitely should like it. If your overall style is minimalist, you surely won’t pick a super traditional piece. Or if you’re into mid-century furniture, you might go for something made out of solid wood that will unify the whole look.

Lastly, the budget will surely play an important role in picking a coffee table. There are literally hundreds if not thousands of options on the market, ranging from a few dollars to a couple of months’ worth in rent. Once you know what you’re working with you can already eliminate a few options based on price, which should alleviate your task slightly.

When in doubt, think it over and try shopping at stores that allow you to return or exchange pieces you’re not happy with.

We tried to get a list that covers many different styles, shapes and materials, as well as the budget you allocated to this purchase. These are our favorite 30 coffee tables we think are unique in their own way, and we hope you will like at least some of them.

30. World Market Wood and Metal Multi-Level

We start off this list with this unique piece from World Market. If you like your house to look different and you choose each piece carefully, this might be a good compromise for you. It is made from three wood surfaces that stand on metal legs, and it has a modern yet mid-century vibe, so it can go with many decors.

This coffee table is made from solid wood and black legs, and its industrial yet rustic look is one you will surely not tire of for years to come. It is a little bigger than most coffee tables, and at 54 inches long, it might not fit in some spaces. Take it into consideration, but if you have the room it is a good investment.

28. Alcott Hill Solid Wood Coffee Table

This is an example of a more traditional style that works with many decors. Fabricated from solid pine wood, you have six color options, and it is a reasonable purchase that won’t break your bank. You can find it at Wayfair, and it comes with two storage drawers, it is rectangular and 48 inches wide.

27. Article Silicus Coffee Table

This table offers you a pop of color with its painted glass top, in either pastel pink or grey. It is also available in round or oval shapes, with brushed gold legs that add a touch of luxury to any home. It is an airy design that would work well with a Scandi-inspired design.

26. West Elm Mid-Century Art Display Coffee Table

As the name suggests, this table is for people who love to display their books, candles, or other collectibles. It comes with two tiers, the top one made out of glass, and the bottom shelf is gray polished marble. The legs are golden antique brass, and they give the overall look a high-end vibe.

25. Joss & Main Lift-Top Frame Coffee Table

For those of you looking to maximize your space, you can surely do it in style with this beautiful piece from Joss & Main. The top lifts up to a large compartment, and there is another drawer you can open from the side. The wood top with the black iron legs make this table modern and light while offering you lots of room to store your stuff.

24. Otis Coffee Table

This is a simple, minimalist Scandinavian-style coffee table that will uplift any room. The oval shape is convenient for anyone, and the bottom shelf is perfect for storing books or remotes. The warmth of the wooden legs along the white top and shelf are the perfect combination.

23. Beverly Rattan Coffee Table

If you’re into rattan, this is the best looking one we found. Round shaped with a glass top and a woven bottom shelf that is great for storage, this handmade piece is pretty reasonably priced for all the work that went into it. You can get it from Ballard Designs.

22. Fernando Metal Drum Coffee Table

For a room with sectionals, this fairly large circular drum table will work perfectly. Because of the informality of the room,, this interesting piece will be a great addition. The effortless look is accomplished by the powder-coated iron surface, which will bring earthy vibes to your room.

21. Tufted Ottoman Coffee Table

This rectangular ottoman that doubles as a coffee table adds a touch of class to any room. The tufted upholstery makes it comfortable to sit on when you have extra guests, but the slim metal legs are sturdy enough without adding bulk. You can add a tray with a vase, or spread a couple of magazines on it when using it as a table.

20. Italian Square Plexiglass Modern Coffee Table

If you’re into modern home design, you will surely consider this option from Minotti. The hefty glass tabletop and the minimalist chrome frame work well together, and give your room an airy feeling. It would work well in a large space that is decorated with a minimalist style. Top it off with a colored piece of plexiglass on top for extra character.

19. Anthropologie Cuna Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table

If you’re into eclectic decor, this solid wood table is a durable unique piece that you can keep for life. Comes with an easy to clean acrylic lacquer for protection, this beauty is made from Guanacaste wood. Because each piece is handmade, you should have a table that is different from anyone else’s.

18. Vero Coffee Table By Un’common

This petite table is perfect for small spaces. Made in the terrazzo style in a speckled black and white tabletop and warm ash legs. Another unique piece that is suitable to many decor styles. Also works well for young children as most round tables do, but great for anyone.

17. Christenia Storage Coffee Table

This Allmodern coffee table that is the audiophile’s dream come true comes with a glossy finish. The record rack will store your favorite albums, or magazines if you’re not into records. A rectangular piece made from solid wood and a glass table top, and its V-slanted legs give it a modern look.

16. Crate & Barrel Clairemont Oval Coffee Table

If you are tight on space, this oval coffee table can fit easily into any size room ,and it offers extra storage with the two shelves. Looks very expensive, but surprisingly reasonable for the touch of luxury it will bring to your room. Framed with dark bronze metal, a glass top shelf and mirrored lower shelf, this art deco piece is a true heirloom.

15. Wood and Chrome Coffee Table

This vintage-looking 1970s piece is designed by Milo Baughman for Coming Soon. The base looks like a pedestal that is made from chrome, and the intricate wooden top of this meticulous crafted table is pure beauty. A collector’s item that is surely worth the splurge.

14. Tray Coffee Table at Hay

This multipurpose square metal table is a perfect addition to your small space. The table comes in three different colors, and the tray component is removable. It is convenient for when you entertain or for bringing your significant other breakfast in bed.

13. Equa Coffee Table at Article

This mid century modern design table in black brings your room a touch of heavy industrial vibes. Don’t be fooled by its bold look, it is actually lighter than you might think, so not that hard to move around. It does come in a brushed brass option too, depending on your preference.

12. Cloud Coffee Table at 1stDibs

This one-of-a-kind piece will bring you an eclectic touch to your home. The cloud will be designed according to your specifications, and it will describe the emotions and feelings that belong to you alone. This unique piece is crafted in Rimini, Italy, and shipped directly to you.

11. Tambor Concrete Coffee Table

This hefty concrete table is for those of you who are in the market for a Brutalist piece. This piece offers you a substantial design paired with an industrial feeling to your space. What’s cool about this table is that you can use it outdoors as well if you wish.

10. Powell Coffee Table at Jayson Home

If you’re a lover of Art Deco, this burl wood coffee table has your name on it. It will definitely add that wow feeling to any room with its waterfall edges and natural wood markings. You will accomplish a vintage appeal, yet keep a minimalist touch with this lovely table.

9. Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table

The rounded edges, the mix of materials and the storage space this table offers make it a very attractive option. The lacquered top, the lower shelf that is made out of oak and the delicate steel legs are all combined for a beautiful piece of furniture. Another winner in our opinion.

8. Holmes Coffee Table

This sleek Danish-inspired look will add dimension to your space. The two combined tables with the waxed black joints give it an edge. The higher table can also be used as a side table, and this unstructured look is suitable to many decors that are modern and trendy.

7. Mag Coffee Table by Ali Sandifer

For our next choice, we picked this statuesque coffee table from Ali Sandifer. Implanted with storage that rises and drops for a unique seamless surface on one end and a recessed tray on the other, this versatile piece is the perfect addition to any home. Seamless joints and slightly slanted legs, all in beautiful walnut, maple or oak wood make this a subtle compliment to any room.

6. Williams Sonoma Waterfall Coffee Table

This classic square table can fit into any decor, and it’s been referred to as a “design Chameleon” by some. The Carrara marble top and the base made from American ash gives this table a Scandinavian vibe, yet it manages to exude warmth. The low shelf offers extra storage for your art books.

5. St. Germain Stone Coffee Table

The incorporated stone in this brass coffee table elevates the style of any room and gives it a touch of formality. The Parisian vibe of the gilt iron legs will bring you back in time. A vintage piece that is worth investing in and keeping as a family heirloom, since it will never go out of style.

4. Elemental Layers at Anthropologie

This rectangular wood and marble two layer table is brought together with its brass-finished iron legs. This lovely mix of materials will work well in different settings and the table offers ample storage and a variety of styling opportunities. You can store your favorite books and magazines on the bottom shelf, and put a lovely candle on top, or a vase with fresh flowers.

3. Christophe Delcourt Lob Low Table

If you want a unique piece but like minimalist design, this work of art from Christophe Delcourt is right up your alley. If you can dish out the hefty price tag, that is. Soft walnut wide legs that support the large slab of stone are perfectly proportionate. Truly gorgeous table in Brutalist style.

2. Secant Table from Warm Nordic

This original Sarah Wright Polmar design portrays a “milanese” style, but the designer is actually Norwegian. The streamlined industrial look and the marble top that comes in different variations make this almost a piece of art. Shows definite personality, especially since you can customize it to your liking and it looks absolutely amazing next to a modern sofa.

1. Warren Platner Coffee Table

Designed by Warren Platner, this glass and steel table is a beautiful addition to any modern mid-century home. This round table was first introduced in the 1960s, but still looks trendy today. It features a base that is made from curved steel rods and has a thick tempered-glass tabletop.

So many options to choose from, we hope you might consider at least a couple from this list.