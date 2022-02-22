The 25 Best Nightstands and Bedside Tables of 2022

Your home is your sanctuary, and your bedroom is that sacred space that is yours, and yours only. It’s where you get the precious rest you need each night, so you want to make it as cozy and comfortable as you can.

Your bed is probably the main focus of the room, but the side tables and nightstands play a very important role as well. They are the finishing touches to your private space.

You want to choose something that blends well with the room, is the right height, color, and style. But most of all, it has to match your personal taste.

Choosing a night table is not complicated, but before you head out to purchase one, just remember to keep a few things in mind. Those tips might save you the trouble of returning it, or worse case scenario, stare at something you’re not happy with for a few years.

How to Choose Your Nightstands

First of all, size does matter. Measure the space you have to work with to be on the safe side. Not only the area around the bed, where you’re planning to put it, but also the height. If your bed is high and your nightstand barely reaches it, it will feel very awkward. The opposite as well. If your bed is low, look for a lower piece.

Then consider the style of the bedside table. You should always choose something you like, but it should be something that complements your bed. Another consideration to take into account is if you like drawers or not, or if you lean more towards open shelves.

Assembly is also an important factor. Most nightstands or bedside tables require assembly, but make sure they are easy to do. Especially if you’re doing it solo, but the assembly suggests getting help from another person. If that’s the case, see if the store offers assembly for a small fee, or (very rarely!) included in the price.

And lastly, budget is also very important. Set a budget you’re comfortable with, and try to stick with it. The models we chose range greatly in price, and it’s very easy to give into temptation when you really like something. But if it costs more than your bed, maybe you can find something different. Or not, totally up to you.

Nightstands are not only practical and they serve specific purposes, they can also be stylish. Most people will decorate them with an alarm clock or wireless speaker, a lamp, a book, and so on. You can add a candle or a decorative object that doesn’t take too much space, even picture frames. Or better yet, you can also leave it bare, for a minimalist look.

At the end of the day, you must choose something you’re happy with. After all, it will be next to you every night, so it’s important that it brings you joy.

We have prepared a list of 25 best nightstands and bedside tables for 2022. We hope you’ll find some that you like or, at the very least, inspire you.

This is the perfect nightstand for college kids that need something practical and inexpensive for their dorm rooms. It is a collapsible piece that is super easy to transport. It is made from a steel frame and a medium density fiberboard top, and has three soft fabric drawers.

They are pretty large at eight inches deep, for a lot of miscellaneous objects they need out of sight.

24. Hemnes Two-Drawer Chest

Ikea’s Hemnes nightstand is still a best seller today because of its classic look. It also offers great quality for the price. A timeless model, you can get it in a couple of different color combinations.

The nice thing about this chest is that it can complement a few different styles.

23. Sand & Stable Lana Nightstand

A lovely night stand that would be perfect for a farmhouse-style bedroom, this rustic beauty is a 1-drawer option that’s tall enough for higher beds. Offered in several colors with many interesting details, you can easily get one that matches your cottage or farm-inspired decor.

It’s crafted from manufactured wood and mahogany veneers and finished with a superb distressing effect that adds to the charm. Sand & Stable’s 1-Drawer nightstand allows you to display your essentials, but it also has a drawer for additional storage.

22. Andover Mills Rushville 3 Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand

A little on the pricey side, this wood nightstand has a timeless minimalist design that will go great with any decor.

It’s available in a few colors, and the three drawers offer you a decent amount of storage space. And the best part is, it doesn’t require assembly!

Who says you have to spend a lot of money to get a stylish piece? This budget-friendly piece is made from medium density fiberboard and pinewood, and it has one drawer and an open compartment.

Offered in a rustic brown and an industrial feel, it will make a nice addition to a lower bed.

This simple yet elegant side table will look great in any bedroom, but you can also use it in a different space. A versatile model, it is made from a waterproof metal with a brushed gold finish, and it is super easy to clean.

If you’re on a tight budget, this is a great buy, even if you’re looking only for a coffee table. It’s also very easy to assemble, and if you decide to change things up, you can reuse it even on your patio.

19. Pottery Barn Teen Lane Drawer Shelf

If you want to save on floor space, this great minimalist nightstand offers you a blend of style and functionality. It comes in two colors, and has one drawer and one shelf for your bedside essentials.

The matte finish gives it a sleek look, but it is also super easy to clean.

18. Latitude Run Jabella Metal Nightstand

Made from metal that gives off an industrial vibe, this nightstand comes in a few different colors. A modern yet functional piece, it has a built-in USB port so you can charge your devices when you go to bed.

The design is sleek, and it contains a shelf and a door that has ventilation holes, plus plenty of storage space.

The combination of white and wood of this nightstand makes it a nice blend of modern and mid-century style. Not only aesthetically pleasing, it saves on space and it is very functional.

The two drawers are adorned with golden hardware, and they are spacious enough for your knick-knacks.

16. Lark Manor Eckenrode Nightstand

This nightstand looks like an antique piece with the wood and mirrored front design that has a trellis overlay. The solid wood frame and the single door that opens give it a touch of vintage vibe.

It comes ready for use, and you can store lots of your treasured things on the two hidden shelves.

15. George Oliver Gertz 2-Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand

Pretty straightforward, this nightstand is made from solid pinewood and contains two drawers. So much character though, it is a functional and durable piece. Finished with antique metal hardware, it gives an extra detail to its clean lines.

Because the material is real wood, no two pieces are exactly the same.

14. Crate & Barrel Kids Mid-Century Nightstand

Made out of a medium density fiberboard that is covered with an oak veneer, this nightstand is strong enough for a young child who is not too gentle with their stuff. It also comes with adjustable levelers to accommodate uneven floors.

The mid-century design will go well with their other pieces in this collection, so you can keep a cohesive look throughout your house.

13. Quail Hill Etna Blue Nightstand

Blue has become very popular in home decor in the last couple of years. If you like the look, this piece from none other than Target is beautiful and affordable.

Adorned with gold hardware, it gives it a contemporary feel. With its three drawers, it provides you with ample storage room.

12. Breakwater Bay Santa Cruz End Table With Storage

This nightstand will keep your bedroom tidy with the extra two storage baskets it comes with. Although it doesn’t take up a lot of room, the traditional drawer and rattan baskets offer you lots of space for everything you need to keep in there.

Its size and shape makes it appropriate for other rooms as well.

11. Urban Outfitters Tabitha Nightstand

This is a beautiful piece that is in a non-traditional round shape. It is completely closed on one side, but the other side has an opened shelf, so you can turn it on either way.

Made from white oak wood and a combination of MDF and oak veneer, this versatile design will add a soft touch to any bedroom.

If you are limited on space, a mirrored bedside table will give the impression of a larger bedroom. This small table comes with three drawers for the stuff you want to keep private, and the mirror surface will reflect light and make your room brighter.

It’s available in a few different finishes and trims.

9. RHootz Back to Wood Floating Bedside Table

The floating bedside table is not up everyone’s alley, but if you like the style, this is a great one. Not very budget friendly, it is made out of solid wood though, which makes it a very durable nightstand.

It has a minimalist look while the drawer is closed but once opened, it reveals a secret compartment that has three dividers. The metal glides extend the tray outside the drawer, which gives you extra room for the things you want to display.

8. Jayson 2-Drawer Nightstand

Made out of high quality wood, this nightstand is designed in mid-century style. It has two drawers that are just large enough for your bedside necessities and offers you some versatility.

It is also available in a couple of different color options, so it can suit different decors. And the height is just right, not too short and not too tall.

This nightstand is a bookworm’s dream! It comes with the lamp attached by a swing arm, and the black laser-cut shade will look good in your living space as well.

It’s equipped with two USB ports that allow you to charge your devices while you’re sleeping. And you can decorate the two shelves as you wish.

6. Scroll Vine Inlay Nightstand

Not your ordinary wood nightstand, it sits on a brushed brass frame. This one drawer piece is a work of art that would look amazing even in your living room next to a comfy sofa. The intricate delicate foliage design on the wood gives it a nice detail.

Since each piece is handcrafted, they all differ from one another. Perfect if you’re looking for an original bedside table that is not cookie cutter.

5. West Elm Quinn Grand Nightstand

This is one of the largest nightstands we picked. Although it is technically intended to go next to your bed, its size allows you to use it elsewhere in the house as well.

Made out of mahogany wood that has been covered in lacquer, this three drawer piece can fit even some of your clothes. It also comes in a smaller version, and it is available in two tones, both gorgeous.

4. Magic Home Leather Nightstand

Faux leather with a gold metal base and accented with gold hardware make this contemporary nightstand a bold statement in your bedroom. No assembly required for this unique piece that comes with a large drawer that fits lots of nightside essentials.

It is available in a few colors, all gorgeous. This night stand brings an art deco vibe in your room.

3. Malibu Wood Nightstand

If you are looking for a unique piece that is of the highest quality, this maple wood nightstand from Avocado Green might be your best bet. Chic yet timeless, this nightstand is sustainably made in California.

It has one spacious drawer and an open shelf that you can decorate with some of your favorite bedside objects.

2. Roar & Rabbit Brass Geo Inlay Nightstand

For eclectic lovers, this piece is a nice addition to your bedroom decor. It is handcrafted in India from mango wood. With metal legs and geometric details, it adds a touch of personality to your surroundings.

The company is also known for using sustainable sourced materials, so it’s an excellent choice for the conscious consumers.

This is the perfect bedside table for the tech savvy person. A nightstand for the next generation, it is equipped with built-in Bluetooth speakers, a wireless charging pad, and a thermoelectric cooling drawer.

You can put your snacks and cold beverages in it, in case you get a craving while binge watching Netflix in bed. The charging port allows both your phone and laptop to charge at the same time, and everything is controlled through the Sobro app. Best splurge in our opinion!

This sums up our list of the 25 best nightstands and bedside tables of 2022. From very affordable to luxurious, we chose some for every taste and budget. Did any of them inspire you?

