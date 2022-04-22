Two Mesmerizing Properties Redefine Luxury Living in Miami

Ah yes, Miami, the city that never sleeps, the place where you can enjoy life to the fullest, the city where you can truly go berserk and forget how many fingers you have left the following day, that is what Miami is all about, right?

While most people know Miami as the world center for parties and drinks that could make your face numb for the next week, what many people don’t realize is the fact that Miami is also a very luxurious spot to live in and this can easily be seen based on the incredible buildings that can be found here.

If you’re interested in getting into the real estate business for example there is no better time to do so nor any better place out there since the real estate industry here has gone up by 102.59% over the last ten years or so.

This is often overshadowed by the constant influx of party-goers that visit the city, but let’s just say that while this is definitely a good selling point for Miami, it is by far not its only one.

In order to properly showcase this today, we decided to cover two of the most gorgeous residential developments that Miami has ever seen, specifically Baccarat and Waldorf. While not yet finished, these two are sure to change the way people look at Miami.

Without further ado though, let’s just jump right into the first one on our list:

The Baccarat Residences

So, what exactly makes the Baccarat Residences as amazing as we’ve made them out to be? What sets them apart from any other of the absolutely jaw dropping architectural wonders that can be found in Miami?

Well, to start it off, the actual plan is by far one of the most ambitious ones we’ve ever heard of and that’s no exaggeration.

We’re talking about a mixed-use luxury condo project that will come with a 40-story, a 75-story and 85-story set of towers coupled with a hotel, and a whole bunch of office and retail components that we won’t even get into for now.

Think of it like this, there will be as many as 360 different residences here and they’ll all come with 1 to 4 bedrooms inside and pretty much every single amenity that you can think of.

Do you want to enjoy life while relaxing in a heated pool? Well, the Baccarat Residences definitely has got your back. How about a club room or a gourmet market? Do you want to spend your time at the fitness center or are you more so looking to eat your fill at the waterfront restaurant?

No matter what your plans are, the Baccarat Residences will definitely have you covered simply because no matter what you’re looking for, they’ve got it ready for you and that’s not something we say lightly.

The Baccarat Residences are developed by the Related Group, a name that should definitely ring a bell if you love spending your time at different top-level condos around the Miami area since they’re the brilliant minds that you need to thank for developing them in the first place.

Arquitectonica is the main architecture firm that we need to thank for this condo project, but they’re not alone on this as while they were the ones to handle most of the design of the buildings, the interiors were all entirely imagined by Meyer Davis.

Being some of the most brilliant minds in the industry, it’s no wonder that people from all around the globe have already started to wait patiently for their project to come to fruition.

Experts have speculated that the condominium will be completed by the latter quarter of 2025, so hopefully, we should be able to find our dream residence here by then.

Another interesting thing to note about the Baccarat Residences is the fact that they don’t just cater their services towards the adults, they also brought on a lot of amazing attractions for children including a kids’ pool, a squash court, a game room, a children’s playroom and a whole bunch of options at the signature restaurant that specifically offers meals for every member of the family.

You can currently find the Baccarat Residences in Brickell, which is yet another incredible advantage that it has over most other residences around the globe, since this means that it is literally within walking distance of a ton of different touristic sites which includes entertainment, commerce and even cultural landmarks.

On top of all of that, you will also get access to some of the best views of Miami while in your room, and if that’s not enough for you then you can easily make your way to PAMM, the Museum Park, Brickell City Center, American Airlines Arena, Bayfront Park and pretty much some of the most famous restaurants in the city.

We should also mention the incredible business center that the Related Group has been bragging about for quite a while now, since if it does end up living up to the hype, it will definitely become one of the top selling points in the city and that’s a fact.

We can’t forget about the promised boat slips for rent which will make this location a must-visit for anyone that really wants to experience life at its fullest while riding around at maximum speed across the restless sea.

The Hammam spa is also a very impressive addition to their amenities, especially considering just how much money they’ve already poured into it all.

Last but not least we’d like to bring up the fact that the Baccarat Residences are also going to feature a very exquisite wine cellar and tasting salon, a lovely barber station and a hair salon, high speed internet in all the public areas, EV charging stations and even bike storage spaces.

While it is sad that we will have to wait for so long to actually get to the Baccarat Residences, the good news is that you can already purchase your dream home in one of the future architectural marvels from Florida.

We can’t even begin to describe how excited we are to see it in its final form, because as it is promised for now, this will be a total game changer for the city of Miami and it will quite possibly become a staple of the state of Florida as well.

The Waldorf Astoria Residences

On the other side of the spectrum we have the Waldorf Astoria Residences, and while you would definitely find it hard to choose between this architectural wonder and the Baccarat Residences, you should know the following:

You will find the Waldorf Astoria Residences practically gliding over everyone else at 1,049 feet up in the air, as this is set to become one of the most jaw-dropping ultra-luxury developments that you’ve ever laid your eyes on and that’s no understatement.

The site can be found in construction as we speak in the Biscayne Boulevard and as far as we know, this will be the new tallest tower that will be visitable in Miami for a very long time now.

The Miami skyline is already commonly referred to as one of its main selling points, but according to the developers behind this project, this new addition to the landscape is sure to enhance it tenfold, to say the least.

The futuristic design that it boasts with has been set up by none other than the iconic duo made up of Carlos Ott and Sieger Suarez and if what they’ve said so far is going to come to fruition new can definitely see how this could become one of the main attractions in Miami for sure.

You will be within walking distance of the new Miami World Center too, and while you’re at it you should know that the whole site will cover as much as 800,000 square feet of land in total.

You’re looking at a 100-story high-rise that was financed and developed by the brilliant minds behind Property Markets Group, or PMG for short, alongside the Greybrook Realty Partners.

This behemoth of a tower will offer you a clear view over the Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, Key Biscayne, Brickell Avenue and South Beach all at once.

There are simply way too many amenities for you to choose from while you’re here, but by far one of our favorites is the high bar which is sure to make everyone here feel like they’ve already died and got to rest in heaven.

You will be able to find it in the heart of downtown Miami, and what’s so great about that is the fact that this means that you will find some of the most famous spots in the city a few minutes away from the tower itself.

In order to truly make this one of the most unique places in the world, the main developers Property Markets Group and Greybrook Realty Partners decided to get Carlos Ott and Sieger Suarez to undersee the general architecture of the site.

From what we’ve seen so far, it would appear as though this will be their magnum opus, that this will be their most promising creation yet and honestly, we can’t argue with that since they’ve really put in a lot of time and effort to make this a truly outstanding creation.

BAMO is also a welcomed addition to the team behind this project, taking care of the modern and elegant interiors that the Waldorf Astoria Residences will offer to all of their guests.

As far as general amenities go, the Waldorf Astoria Residences are sure to impress you with just how much they have to offer you.

For starters, they are currently working on constructing a rather incredible spa and fitness center that is sure to be on everyone’s bucket list once people start to move in here and decide to share with the world the sheer beauty of this place.

You can also enjoy your time here at the property’s lovely pool deck and while you’re at it don’t forget to check out the event ballrooms as those will leave you wanting to host a party or a cocktail dinner every weekend.

Once you’re done with your daily relaxation routine you can also check out the café and signature restaurant here. We would usually recommend a special dish to make your day a lot better, but considering this place will have top chefs, you’ll definitely enjoy your meal regardless of what you get.

We briefly mentioned the fact that the Waldorf Astoria Residences will be set up somewhere within the Downtown area of Miami, but what we didn’t mention is the fact that since it will be set up around its central business district, it will offer you easy access to some of the best stores, restaurants and nightlife locations in the city.

In order for you to be able to get to the exclusive residences inside you will be able to use some incredible features including a series of private and semi-private elevators which can get you to any level you want to check out inside.

Inside your very own Waldorf Astoria Residence you’ll have top of the line appliances, like built- in washer and dryers, smart home technology with a seamless integration and numerous other bespoke amenities. The 10’ to 12’ floor to ceiling windows are also worth mentioning here and we’ve literally just scratched the surface as far as we’re concerned.

The Waldorf Astoria Residences will surely change the way that we look at luxurious homes, and even if you are only passing by you should check it out just so you can see the absolute size of it.

Similar to the Baccarat Residences, the Waldorf Astoria Residences doesn’t have an official opening date and that is largely due to the fact that they don’t know for sure whether something like the Pandemic will start again to slow down all of their progress.

If everything goes according to their plan, they should have it all done and ready for you by 2025, so if you’re still looking for the perfect home in Miami, it doesn’t really get any better than this.

Regardless of whether you prefer the tallest tower or the most stunning accommodations, you will still get an amazing deal no matter which one of these two you pick.

Just remember that while the price point will definitely be up there, the memories you’ll get from both of these incredible architectural wonders will remain with you for life, just know that you’ll never be able to put a price on the experiences you’ve garnered while here.

Conclusion

While neither of these two have been completed so far, we can safely say that when they are done, they’ll pretty much change the way that people look at Miami.

What is now referred to as the city that comes alive during the late evening will soon become known as the place you want to take your family to in order to experience the type of a lifestyle that only kings and queens could get access to in the past.

For now though, we would like to thank you for reading this far and we hope that you’re just as excited to see how these two projects will progress in the near future.