The 15 Best Electric Fireplaces of 2022

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the fireplace is so delightful! Tis the season to get wild and whacky, throwing snowballs at one another and essentially just making as many memories as possible for as long as the weather allows for it.

But what happens afterwards? Once the fun is over, once you’re back inside of your room and you stand there in the cold. Do you just start a fire and hope that you don’t pass out in the meantime? Of course not, you get your electric fireplace going and you start prepping for another day out.

Obviously, that’s a bit of a make-believe sort of a scenario, but hey, we would be lying if we were to say that that didn’t sound amazing for what it was. The truth of the matter is that that’s just one of the many reasons as to why so many people are opting for an electric fireplace as of 2022.

Aesthetically speaking, an electric fireplace can also make for an amazing addition to your home, especially when coupled with the fact that they’re a lot lower in maintenance and easier to clean at the end of the day.

But hey, how can you actually take the time and find the best electric fireplace for you nowadays? It’s got to be impossible considering just how many options there are to choose from right?

Well, the truth is that it’s actually nowhere near as difficult as you’d think, especially if you take the advice that the experts in the community have to share with you.

This is why for today we decided to actually take up that role and bring you our very own top 15 best electric fireplaces as of 2022. We hope that this list will provide you with the much-needed information that you needed in your life and we can’t wait to hear which one you chose for yourself.

But before we get into any of that how about we showcase the top factors that you need to look out for when it comes to picking out the best electric fireplace for you.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Electric Fireplace Heater

First and foremost, you need to check out the type of the electric fireplace. In case you didn’t know by now, there are a ton of different types to choose from, but the most popular are the following:

Wall mounted fireplaces

Built-in fireplaces

Three-sided fireplaces

Two-sided fireplaces

Freestanding fireplaces

Secondly, you should look into the style of the fireplace. Most notably this category gets split up into two different aspects and they are the following:

Modern

Classic

Rustic

Thirdly we have the size and placement of it all. For this part we have the following aspects that you need to keep an eye out for:

TV console or corner cabinet integrated fireplaces

Stand-alone fireplaces

Fireplace Inserts

Last but not least we have the heating power that the electric fireplace comes with. The main features you need to look out for are the following:

The infrared fireplace heater

The fan fireplace heater

The ceramic fireplace heater

Most of those are very self-explanatory so we won’t bore you with the details of each and every one of them. But alas, with that being said, let’s just jump right into our number 15th pick of the day:

While definitely a lot smaller than most of our other picks from this list, we can still recommend this product right here a lot simply because of how affordable it is.

Not every fireplace needs to cost you a couple of hundred dollars, which is why if you’re going through hard times, we definitely believe that this right here would make for a great choice at the end of the day.

On top of that, just because it is cheaper that doesn’t mean it isn’t very effective. This is still a 4,777 BTU fireplace right here, so it will definitely still do the job you want it to do.

This is a great choice if you’re looking for a very realistic electric fireplace that will easily trick a lot of people into believing that they’re watching the real thing.

The sound effects coming from it are just so good that we honestly don’t believe that anyone could come into your house and realize the fact that this isn’t a real fireplace after all. In top of that, it comes with 1,500 watts so you can easily heat up 400 square feet in no time.

Cabinet style electric fireplaces are just absolutely gorgeous to look like, but the only real problem with them is the fact that they can also end up costing you a small fortune in total.

Luckily, this option right here is actually nowhere near as expensive as you’d think and on top of that it is still just as amazing as the really expensive options on the market out there.

Real firewood stoves can definitely seem appealing at first, but once you have them you end up realizing just how high-maintenance they really are.

The amount of smoke and ash you’ll need to deal with on a daily basis alone should deter you from getting one, but luckily there is another choice.

You can end up getting this electric fireplace right here, and what makes it such a great investment is definitely the fact that it brings you all of the different advantages of having a real wood stove, without all of the aforementioned disadvantages.

Portable electric fireplace heaters will always be worth the investment in our book simply because of how they can change up any room in an instant.

Depending on which design you go for as well, you can end up really making your room look ten times better by simply bringing this small electric fireplace with you.

Considering the fact that it only weighs five pounds in total and that it’s only 14 inches high, you shouldn’t have any problem carrying it around from room to room either.

Yet another incredible TV Console model right here, the Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace really helps set the mood, regardless of what you want the mood to be.

It definitely isn’t a small and portable choice, but despite that, we still recommend it wholeheartedly simply because of how beautiful it really is.

This is a model that comes framed by two large wooden door cabinets which you can fill up with whatever you want, and of course, the massive frame that you can stick a TV over of up to 60 inches in total. Overall, just a really good choice for sure.

We mentioned previously that you can either go for a modern or a traditional look. Well, if that’s the case then we’d also argue over the fact that this may very well be one of the best classic designs out there and that’s a fact.

Just look at how beautiful this model is and you’ll instantly realize what we mean in an instant. On top of that, it’s also a very powerful infrared heater as well, with a total power of up to 5,200 BTUs in total.

8. Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse TV Stand

If you actually don’t have the most room to install your electric fireplace then you might want to go with this option right here simply because it’s one of the best TV stand electric fireplaces on the market.

A notable reason as to why this TV stand is worth your investment is definitely the fact that it has a total capacity of 45 pounds which means that it can fit a TV of up to 55 inches in size which is no small feat.

Couple all of that with the fact that this specific model comes with 4,777 BTU of heat and you’ve got yourself a worthy investment right here. Just take a second and realize the fact that this electric fireplace right here can easily provide heat to a 400 square feet room in total.

If that’s not enough to get you excited then we honestly don’t know what else we could possibly say to convince you.

7. Laurel Foundry Terrence 47.38” W Electric Fireplace

But hey, not everyone wants a fireplace that looks super modern and all of that, which is exactly why so many people nowadays have started to invest into rustic looking additions to their home.

The electric fireplace shouldn’t be an exception here either considering the fact that it is in many cases the very first thing that you actually end up looking at when you enter the house.

Electric fireplaces are literally built in such a way that they’ll make sure that you can’t enter anyone’s home without seeing them right away, so it would be a real shame not to invest in something that you really want to represent your home, wouldn’t it?

But alas, let’s not forget about the fact that this model also makes sure to bring enough heat to warm up a room of up to 400 square feet in size.

6. Zipcode Design Lauderhill 50.4” W Surface Wall Mounted Electric Fireplace

Yet another fan favorite right here, this model excels where a lot of the other picks on this list tend to miss out on, and that is the “modern” factor of it all.

Sure, you can love a classic design all you want, but for a lot of houses out there, it’s become pretty much impossible to add in anything without also checking out to see if they match the overall modern vibe that you’re going for with everything else.

This is why this fireplace in particular makes for a great addition to any home, since it perfectly switches things up and it brings that “extra” factor that you definitely want to your room. Coupled with the powerful 5,118 BTU heater, this right here is an option that you absolutely cannot skip out on.

The best part about the PuraFlame electric fireplace is most definitely the fact that it just looks absolutely stunning to begin with.

We could honestly argue that if you’re just looking for a realistic electric fireplace then this one’s worth the investment because we can’t fault it in the slightest from that point of view. But alas, what else is there for this beauty?

Well, you also have a whopping 1,500 watts of power, which makes it quite powerful to say the least. You can easily heat up 400 square feet in no time with it and on top of that, it comes equipped with an adjustable flame and thermostat that you can fiddle around with at all times with the remote control.

The Duraflame DFI is what we would refer to as one of the best choices in case you have a ton of different outlets around your house and you want to switch things up a lot.

What we mean by that is the fact that you’re dealing with a freestanding electric fireplace right here, and that’s no laughing matter. This is a powerful unit that can easily dish out around 5,200 BTU of heat in a matter of seconds.

This means that this electric fireplace right here can easily warm up as much as 1,000 square feet of rooms in the blink of an eye.

Couple that with the fact that you’re dealing with an infrared model right here and you’ve also got the absolute best choice for those that heavily dislike the dry air too.

Honestly if it came to quality only, this model right here would absolutely be at the top of our list and for good reason too. It is virtually perfect in almost every way, it has a very classic and welcoming design, it looks absolutely stunning and very realistic and on top of that it also comes with adjustable flames and thermostat.

But alas, what’s this big negative we mentioned previously? It’s the price. That’s right, while this is most definitely a triple A product right here, we can’t put it any higher on our list simply because it will cost you over $2000 in most shops.

If you can dish out that amount on it then we absolutely recommend going for it, but if not then we don’t know what to say, other than maybe settle for a different one or start saving up for now.

Coming up next, we have another fan favorite right here and it isn’t hard to see why it’s so high on everyone’s list as well. On top of being one of the most budget friendly models on the market, this is also a very lightweight and portable product that makes for a great choice for beginners out there.

This isn’t to say that you need to be all that experienced to own an electric fireplace, but hey, some models definitely require a lot more attention and experience than others and this one’s definitely a winner from that point of view.

While definitely not the most powerful model on the market, this right here may very well still prove to be one of the better choices you could make simply because of how much money you’re saving by getting it.

This model right here is just a joy to install simply because of how easy the instructions are. We’re literally talking about a few simple steps and just like that you’ve got a fancy new electric fireplace ready to use.

Let’s not forget the fact that the R.W. Flame Electric Fireplace is also very beautiful, to the point where it can easily make your house look ten times better from the moment you get it installed.

And hey, just as a little heads up, this model is also worth investing into because of how customizable it is. Literally make the electric fireplace of your dreams this very day by getting the R.W. Flame Electric Fireplace, you won’t regret it in the slightest.

Conclusion

While there are definitely some choices that we’d argue that they’re on a lesser scale that the others we picked for our list, we would still say that we’ve done a pretty good job ranking these out for you.

Hopefully this was helpful to you and now you know more about which electric fireplace you should go for. Thank you for reading and we can’t wait to find out which of these was the one that you decided to add to your house.

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.