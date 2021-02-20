Best Gadgets For Men: 25 Cool Gift Ideas in 2021

For the true gadget lovers out there, fret no more, we’ve got you covered. From the iRobot Roomba to a premium cocktail machine, without forgetting the newest Apple watch or some the best true wireless earphones, we’ve compiled a list that should please even the most up-to-date tech geek out there.

We all feel the need to buy something that makes this crazy time a little more bearable, since we can’t travel, can’t hang out with friends or family, or basically do anything that brings us joy. So, online shopping here we come!

The true tech aficionado doesn’t need a pandemic to get him (or her) interested in the newest gadgets on the market, but for the rest of us, let’s just say that we might need a little push. Once you discover all the ways you can use these little grown-up toys and learn how to get good use out of them, you’ll be glad you invested the money.

Once life goes back to the new normal we’ll all have to get adapted to, why not do it with a little more knowledge and fun? Some of these smart home widgets are simply brilliant, and once you dip your toes into this type of smart technology you will never turn back, guaranteed.

Let’s take a closer look at 25 of the best gadgets you might want to buy right now.

For all coffee lovers out there, this one might be your new best friend. This smart mug can be controlled from your smartphone through its own app, and you never have to drink lukewarm beverages that are meant to be enjoyed hot again.

We get so distracted with a million things even in our home, that we sometimes forget about our espresso or tea and we’re usually too lazy to get up to reheat it, so this mug is a real treat.

The new and improved version of the Apple Watch is not only great looking but it comes with many improved features from the previous models. Now you can measure your blood oxygen levels and check your heart rhythm whether you’re working out or not.

Of course, you can still measure your workouts like before, or make and receive calls and texts even if your phone is not close by. Some of the features are only compatible with an Apple iPhone though, so be warned, if you have any other smartphone.

This fourth-generation smart speaker from Amazon is here, and you’re welcome! The design is sleeker and more appealing than all the previous models and it’s equipped with a better base, therefore better sound overall.

Stream all your favorite music by telling Alexa which music genre to play, control many smart features in your home, or play multiple games with the help of this little widget.

This is the cutest little printer out there! It is so small it fits in the palm of your hand, and you can print photos directly from your phone. It is compatible with any smartphone, and very easy to set up.

You have a choice of colors too, and there are several filters you can use that make your photos original and make you stand out. Print your favorite snapshots instantly!

A cool gadget that is inspired by this pandemic, this is the newest must-have! As we have learned this year, your phone, along with your keys and wallet are some of the dirtier things out there, and surprisingly, not many of us used to clean them on a regular basis.

But this UV phone sanitizer is so cool, it makes cleaning fun. It fits any phone, and you can use it for your credit cards and keys as well.

On the same note as our previous pick, this self-cleaning water bottle is also a new concept. It uses UV-C LED light to clean the bottle inside and out.

Previous research shows that water bottles are also a favorable ground for bacteria to grow, and it is also something people used to neglect cleaning pretty often. At least now it will get done for you with this new tech invention. One charge will purify your bottle for up to one month.

For anyone who loves beer, this might be the perfect gift. The Micro-foam technology enhances the beer’s flavor, so any can or bottle will taste like draft beer. Let’s face it, it always tastes better that way, and it gives you the feeling of being out at a bar.

This beer dispenser is built with zinc reinforced composite and titanium finishes, and it offers you convenient power options – a USB cord and wall adapter, or you can even use it with 2 AA batteries.

For added peace of mind, this security camera is waterproof, has customizable motion detection, both day and night coverage, as well as two-way audio communication, among many other features.

The long-lasting battery life is an added bonus, which you can change after up to two years. They also come in packages of 2, 3, or 5 cameras, so you can put them all throughout your house to make your own high end security system.

For the newbies or the seasoned VR pros, this new headset is a new bestseller. One of the easiest gadgets to use, you really do not need to do anything in order to set it up.

Take it out of the box and enjoy. It offers you high-quality experiences and countless hours of fun.

The size of a lipstick, this tiny gadget is super easy to carry with you everywhere you go. It offers an extra full charge for your smartphone, so it’s perfect for those long days where you’re always on your phone.

It comes in a variety of colors, so you can surely find one that you like.

Our smartphones, laptops, and tablets are very expensive to fix should something happen to them, but this neat toolkit might be your best answer, if you know a thing or two about quick repairs.

This kit has everything you need for those repairs you might require, even simple ones like replacing your battery. It comes with Fixit Guides, so you won’t make mistakes that will cost you more in the long run.

This is by far the coolest gadget for music lovers. Made by Bose, these audio sunglasses connect to your phone via Bluetooth, but you will be the only one to hear the music, because the mini speakers are very close to your ears.

At the same time, you will look cool and you’ll have many different shapes of frames and lens colors to choose from. And they are scratch-resistant and pretty hard to break, so it might be one of the best gift ideas.

These small adhesive Bluetooth tracker devices have a three-year built-in battery, an impressive range of 150 feet, and they’re waterproof as well. For the absent-minded person who is always looking for their stuff, this little device might be a gift from heaven.

Just open the Tile app on your phone and tap Find, and it will send an alert to you so you can stop searching. They come in packs of two.

If your sleep game is not where it should be, this miracle lamp from Philips is your answer. Best selling for many reasons, it helps you wind down when you’re ready to turn in with a new relax and breathe function.

Before your alarm goes off the lamp will get brighter at a slow pace and helps you gradually wake up with a simulated natural light. You can connect it to your phone and choose which music you want to get up to.

A smart thermostat activated by Alexa is another must-have for the tech lover. Not only does it save you money due to its energy-efficient features because it learns your heating/cooling patterns, but you can also control it right from your phone or smart home device through the free app.

Pretty amazing and definitely a smart investment for your home.

If you love playing games now and then, this is such a cool throwback! It plugs into your TV and comes with 30 pre-loaded popular Nintendo games right on the console.

You can remember the good old childhood days by playing any of the three Super Mario editions, or the Legend of Zelda, among many other games. We cannot guarantee that you won’t argue over the remote with your friends though.

One of the best selling fitness trackers on the market right now, this sleek model is a cutie. Just like most fitness trackers, it monitors your heart rate, the number of calories you burn, and the distance you run or walk each day.

It also tracks your sleep patterns, and you can go five days without having to charge it. Waterproof, you can also make and receive calls or texts and receive your calendar alerts.

For any music lovers, these noise cancellation headphones might be the best gift. You can listen to your music as loud as you want, or be on a work-related conference call without any noise interference. It is good for you, as well as for those around you.

They connect to your phone via Bluetooth and you can control your features through voice activation. They also have a long-lasting battery which can easily last you all day.

If you’re not the most talented mixologist out there but enjoy the occasional cocktail from the comfort of your home, this machine is made for you. Just buy the alcohol and this cocktail machine will provide you with capsules that are measured to your preference.

Pick your favorite cocktail, press mix, and this machine does its magic. That’s it! It’s easy to clean too.

Whether you’re home or on the road, plug this little beauty into your compatible device and you’re ready for movie night. Make any room your movie room, as the screen expands to 100” and it supports videos up to 1080p HD resolution through the USB, HDMI, or MicroSD inputs.

Tap the top of the projector and your controls appear, so no more complicated menus and remotes. The future is here, and it looks lovely!

This easily mountable doorbell camera is definitely one of the most affordable gift options. You can sync it to your other devices for full protection. It provides you with 1080p HD video two-way talk and motion-activated notifications.

The battery pack is easy to replace, so you don’t need to take down your camera once you install it. For the price, you can get more than one.

Just like their home speakers, the acoustics of those wireless earbuds are out of this world. Offering a crystal clear sound, they also provide you with eight hours of battery power.

They come with six pairs of ear tips that are comfortable, so you can use them for prolonged periods of time. The transparency feature is interesting to discover and you’ll surely appreciate it.

A splurge for sure, but if you love taking beautiful photos, it is definitely worth the investment. Not only easy to use, but its 40-megapixel sensor is also bringing your pictures to another dimension. It is compact and stylish, therefore easy to schlep around wherever you go.

Features galore, you will never look back once you’ve discovered the world of Leica.

Another solid choice from Bose, this awesome soundbar is one of the best available options on the market right now. With four full-range drivers, two ports, a central dome tweeter, this soundbar is also equipped with the built-in Google Assistant, Alexa, and Voice4Video tech.

You can control your TV with the sound of your voice, and the quality of Bose is always optimal.

You might not think of cleaning as fun, but this cool little robot might change your mind. You can control it from your phone, and the robot will do all your dirty work. Literally!

Now you have no more excuses, and your house will be germ-free as well. And it cleans itself too, so you really have no reason not to get this life-changing machine.

We’re pretty sure you found something on this list that inspired you, so have fun shopping and enjoy your new tech toys.

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission