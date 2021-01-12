The 10 Best Adjustable Dumbbells For a Proper Home Workout

I’m not sure about you, but I started my journey of keeping fit eight years ago, and I am not planning on stopping any time soon. The best advice I can give you is to find what works for you, take care of your health, and don’t stop when it hurts – only when you’re done.

Unrequested advice aside, there are more ways than one to get your heart racing and your muscles pumping, but the best way to do it is by allowing the body to perform natural moves, free movement sans the aid of machines and futuristic gym equipment will always deliver the best results.

Dumbbells easily come to mind, and why not? They have been around since our fathers were youngsters and they obviously work – but no one said they cannot bear improvement. Have you heard of adjustable dumbbells?

These cool new gym toys promise versatility and space-saving if you choose to workout at home – as we all had to, during the last 9 months, or so. Better than ever, these tools – if properly used – will get you in the best shape of your life.

There are many benefits to lifting weights, and we’re talking about a lot more than good looks and maybe magazine photoshoots – boosted metabolism, improved bone density, increased stamina, and so on. But who says weight lifting and resistance training is only for professionals? These days, fitness enthusiasts sometimes look way better than the people showing off on stages around the world.

Are Adjustable Dumbbells Good?

Adjustable dumbbells are extremely versatile and allow you to work out in any way and anywhere you want, even while you’re on the road or during your holiday – they’re more about time optimization – lateral dumbbell raises, curls, presses, and more; all of them can be performed with the help of dumbbells. HIIT and CrossFit fans rejoice.

Adjustable weights, noise buffering, and grip enhancements – What’s not to like? I’m sure you’re missing your gym right now, but this might just be the best way to start building up your home gym.

We spent some time and came up with a short list of the best adjustable dumbbells that should be more than enough to get you started, with no particular order or affinity in mind. Feel free to add your suggestions in the comment section below.

Starting with the cheapest option in our list, these PVC adjustable dumbbells from Sothread are worth much more than they seem at first glance. Allowing users to use of as many as 88 pounds (40 kg), while putting everything into their workout, these dumbbells are quite versatile.

They also allow for the ‘creation’ of a barbell, if one is so inclined to use during their training regiment. This means that there is quite a small price to be paid for keeping fit and sweating to your plateau. Are you ready?

This adjustable dumbbell set seems ideal for a beginner, one who does not know that SogaWaves makes contoured dumbbells that deliver a comfortable grip for those of you who want to avoid blisters – it may sound fancy, but it pays to have your hands looking good and pain-free; what if, say, you have an office job?

On a more important level, looking good and staying focused while working out will benefit from a quick change in dumbbell weight, and the push-pull design these creations feature will easily aid you with that.

As you have probably noticed by now, we don’t really focus on purchase costs – at least, for now. Health benefits are way more relevant when you’re talking about dumbbells. Speaking of which, the DDFE set will get you going upwards to 40.4 pounds (around 18kg), but the best thing is that you may actually configure this set either as a dumbbell or a barbell.

So, there’s that option, which I totally love, but these dumbbells have more pros. Those of you who really put their mind and muscles to work will also appreciate the padded coating on these dumbbells. This means that your hands, neck, and shoulders will remain unharmed while getting those cells to grow, and grow some more.

Moving on, we have yet another cool dumbbell set. wolfyok’s offering includes a cement and polyethylene construction, with this fitness dumbbell set ranging between 12.8 and 44 pounds (6-22kg). That should be enough, right?

Granted, the octagon-shaped plates may look a bit odd, but there is a simple reason behind that choice – these weights will not be rolling, like the Limp Bizkit song used to say. Moreover, the unique shape of these dumbbells allows you to store them easily.

One of the most expensive options in this list, the impressive SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells from Bowflexaim to go further, allowing even a beginner to reach new fitness levels, and break his personal records. These things are able to adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds (2.5-24 kg) in 2.5 pounds increments.

Changing weights will prove to be a breeze with these dumbbells, thanks to a unique dial system that allows you to adjust the weight easily, combining 15 sets of weights into one.

JAXJOX DumbbellConnect

According to the manufacturing company, we are staring at the first-ever digital dumbbell set. True or not, that does not take anything away from these marvelous creations. The JAXJOX DumbbellConnect will adjust your weights upon the touch of a button; that’s all it takes.

I know I’ve got your attention now. Bear in mind that these dumbbells will adjust your weight 6 pounds at a time, towards the limit of 50 pounds. You can even sync these dumbbells to the JAXJOX app and track your reps and sets, volume or workout duration.Who says some things can’t be digital?

We were saying earlier something about saving space, and even about optimizing training sessions. I guess it’s time for a 2-in-1 tool, and this stunning pair of dumbbells will set you on the right path towards achieving your fitness goals.

Also allowing for a barbell configuration, this set comes in multiple sizes; better yet, it also allows for additional weight plates to be purchased, and I do love it when no limits are imposed upon my mind or body.

If you’re looking for the most versatile option, this 3 in 1 set from ER KANG sounds even better. By now, dumbbells and barbells have probably found a place in your home gym, but there are some of us who also need or enjoy the ab wheel. Once the rod is connected, you’re good to go with this thing!

You’d better be ready for some pain before sculpting your body; otherwise, I see no impediments whatsoever. A nonslip grip will help you out every step of the way and the price-tag is not half-bad, considering the value you receive. What are you waiting for?

If you love heavy weights, the adjustable NJ508 dumbbell set is good for about 88 pounds – or 40 kilos. Constructed out of PVC, this set won’t have any rust issues and the non-slip grip is pretty great as well; better yet, your gorgeous floors will not be harmed no matter what training regiment you prefer.

The detachable barbell option also comes in handy, as well as the ability to combine the dumbbells into a pretty heavy barbell – go hard or go home. Wait, you are already home, so.. just go hard!

NÜOBELL 80lb

It’s the end of our list and we might have saved the best for last. Not unreasonably expensive, the NÜOBELL from SMRTFT is a gorgeous Swedish-designed steel dumbbell that will most likely tease the more dedicated of you sports fans. These dumbbells adjust up to 80 pounds each (around 36 kg), with 5-pound increments helping you along the way.

They look extremely cool, but what’s really great about SMRTFT’s premium offering is that they’re also quite easy to adjust. You see, there’s a click-lock handle, you rotate it and just decide upon your weight. Portable cradles for both adjustable dumbbells are also part of the offering.

So, tell us – which ones do you prefer?

