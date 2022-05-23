9 Luxurious Ways to Pamper Yourself

If you think you have worked too hard this past week, you might as well take some time off to pamper yourself. After all, you will need to take good care of yourself so you are prepared to take on the challenges that lie in wait. To make the most out of practicing self-care, you need more than just a basic spa day to lift your mood and keep yourself looking young.

There are ways to help you de-stress and rejuvenate your mind and body. When it comes to relaxing in style, these tips should help bring the concept of self-care to a whole new level:

1. Rent a Luxury Villa

Want to get away from the city for a while and attain peace of mind? It’s not enough to visit the beach or book a hotel room in another city. You can also rent a luxury villa and spend the entire week there. At a private villa, you will get to enjoy more amenities and even more freedom compared to staying at a resort.

You just need to pick a villa situated in a remote hideaway. Europe is home to some of the world’s gorgeous villas that offer everything from amazing seaside views to infinity pools overlooking cityscapes.

You don’t need to go to Europe just to rent a luxury villa. You can also go down to South America where you can find colonial-era villas that have been around for more than three centuries. There are also numerous modern villas you can check out, many of which feature amazing seaside views that are guaranteed to make you forget about your problems back home. In Jamaica, you will find the Rivendell Villa which offers a vast garden area and long beach stretches.

If you are in Brazil, don’t forget to book a villa at Angra dos Reis. Consisting of about 2,000 beaches and lots of natural wonders such as hiking trails and waterfalls, the place is perfect if you are planning your getaway to South America this year. Whichever you choose, you’re guaranteed greater privacy and comfort as you take the time to recharge your batteries.

2. Go Inside a Sauna

Nothing helps you feel more relaxed than a 20-minute stay in a sauna. Not only does it reduce blood pressure and increase your metabolism, but a sauna is also a great way to relieve stress and keep your skin looking younger and more radiant. If you don’t mind splurging some cash to give yourself a well-deserved pampering, there are numerous luxury saunas you can check out that offer more than just heat and steam.

In Ontario, you will find the Grotto Sauna, which is made entirely out of wood that forms beautiful and elegant curves. The only downside is that it’s available only to the local populace, so you may need to move in just to have a sauna experience like no other. If you are traveling to Sweden, you better check out the Solar Egg in the Luossabacken ski resort. The cozy interior makes for a great place to relax after a ski lesson.

3. Visit a Mindfulness Center

Not everyone can practice mindfulness perfectly. Oftentimes, you will need to visit a meditation center that offers mindfulness classes and sells an assortment of herbs, teas, and gels that can keep you calm as you prepare for a period of meditation. Some centers are also equipped with the right tools to give you a better understanding of your personality as well as your tolerance to stress.

Using an aura camera, they can get a better visualization of your chakra levels so you will know exactly how to balance out your emotions. If you don’t have time to rent a villa or go for a sauna, pamper yourself by learning how to be more mindful.

If you want to take your mindfulness needs to the next level, there are meditation retreats you can check out in places like Big Sur in California. The Esalen Institute, which was established in 1962, offers courses and workshops designed to help you improve your overall well-being. The place offers luxury suites that open up to beautiful sceneries of the West Coast. Each suite contains a master bedroom, a kitchenette, and a living room.

The campus area also has a large communal garden where fresh vegetables and fruits are picked for meals that are served to the Institute’s guests. If doing yoga in the city isn’t enough to give you peace of mind, travel to Big Sur and enroll in a week-long workshop that’s guaranteed to renew your mind and your spirit.

4. Make a Splash

You can’t go wrong with visiting the beach for a well-deserved relief from stress. According to an article in the University of New Hampshire, being at the beach improves your overall health, gives you a good amount of Vitamin D, and leaves you with an all-natural tan. If you are looking for some beach action, you can check out luxurious resorts like the Belmond Maroma Resort and Spa located along the Riviera Maya.

With its white-sand beaches and five-star accommodations, the resort offers more than just an opportunity to unwind. Along with fine wining and dining, you can also explore the area’s wildlife at the Sian Ka’an Biosphere and uncover centuries of Mayan history at the Chichen Itza.

In case you want to go to Europe for your R&R, consider visiting the south of France where beaches abound. Your first destination would be the Valras Plage with its wide array of restaurants and bars serving Mediterranean cuisine. You can also visit Plage de la Paloma in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat. With stunning views of the Mediterranean and crystal clear waters, this prime tourist attraction should be on the top of your list if you are looking for a week of relaxation.

5. Retreat to a Mountainside Resort

If you don’t prefer a good dose of sun, sand, and surf, you might be interested in going on a trip to a luxury mountainside resort that provides stunning mountain-top views and allows you to stay close to nature. The first thing you might want to keep in mind is the Nira Alpina in the Engadin Valley in Switzerland.

This winter retreat is rich with luxurious Italian details, from the suites to the cuisine. The mountain resort overlooks the nearby town of Silvaplana and offers balcony areas where you can enjoy fine wine while reveling in the views.

Taking your getaway to the Far East, you will find another prime (yet criminally underrated) mountain destination that’s fit for luxury travelers. Situated in Tibet and offering stunning panoramas of the Himalayas, the St. Regis Lhasa Resort has to be the best place to find peace of mind in this part of the world.

The area itself provides the perfect environment for meditation, but the resort takes it up a notch with its Golden Energy Pool. With its gold-plated tiles, the pool is the definition of luxury itself. After taking a dip, you can get a relaxing massage complete with essential oils and scented candles. This should be enough to put you in the condition for a guided trip to Mount Everest.

6. Go on a Shopping Spree

Does your idea of pampering yourself involve splurging on the best brands? If that’s the case, there are lots of opportunities for spending extravagantly at home and elsewhere in the world. If you are in the United States, you can take a week off to visit Las Vegas.

Apart from casinos and five-star accommodations, the city also has numerous shopping centers where you can shop to your heart’s content. For starters, check out The Shops at Crystals which features over 50 luxury brands from across the globe, including Prada and Louis Vuitton.

Outside the United States, you can visit the Dubai Mall which also houses numerous luxury shops. From diamonds to fashion finds, the mall is a must-visit for shoppers all over the world. Aside from shopping, the mall features a wide array of attractions that make for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Get a panoramic view at the Sky Views Observatory or visit the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo. If you want to bring home more than just luxury items in your luggage, don’t leave without experiencing everything the Dubai Mall has to offer!

7. Visit a Museum

If you find it relaxing to visit art galleries and socialize with the world’s most renowned artists, then consider going on an art tour at a prestigious museum. In case you are on vacation in Paris, you might as well visit the Musee du Louvre. Known for housing works like the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo, the museum attracts less than 10 million visitors each year.

To make the most of the experience, consider staying at the Louvre Luxury Apartment and Spa which is just an eight-minute walk away from the museum. The apartment features a wellness spa that comes with a sauna and a hot tub so you can pamper yourself before going to an exhibition or a collection unveiling.

When you travel north to London, don’t forget to visit the National Gallery. Featuring collections from artists dating as far back as the Renaissance, the museum is a must-see for art collectors.

Before you leave, check out the gift shop where you can order custom art-inspired prints and other souvenirs you can display in your living room. If you’d like, you can take part in an art auction sponsored by Sotheby’s and score an original from an Old Master.

8. Enjoy Great Cuisine

There is comfort in food (hence the term), so if you are looking to de-stress through eating, look for a restaurant that satisfies your palate and puts you into a euphoric state. No country serves exquisite dishes quite like France. Everything from coffee to soups is made with love and an adherence to perfection.

If your idea of attaining peace of mind is going on a food trip, get started by visiting Paris’ most elegant culinary haunts. Start at Epicure located at the high-end Le Bristol Hotel. This triple-Michelin Star institution offers a luxurious ambiance that matches the sophistication of its menu. Everything about the Epicure is perfect; maybe perfect enough to give you a culinary experience you will never forget.

Apart from France, you can also venture to Italy which boasts of a culinary tradition that’s well-known all over the world. There are lots of contenders for first place, but Venice’s Club del Doge is a must-try for travelers new to the City of Canals. The restaurant is part of the Gritti Palace Hotel and it offers a stunning view of the Grand Canal.

There, you can savor original Venetian dishes handcrafted with care. Along with the beautiful interiors and view of the canal in all of its glory, the Club del Doge is worth checking out if you want to take comfort food to the next level.

9. Stay at Home

Practicing self-care isn’t limited to traveling to another place. You can also experience high-end pampering indoors. It’s just a matter of turning your home into an elegant atmosphere that’s perfect for relaxation. You can start by purchasing a 3D massage chair that features a wide variety of massage modes, from Shiatsu to Swedish.

Shop around for one that has massage rollers that mimic a masseuse’s hand. You might also want a chair that lets you pick from a range of massage intensities. If you are working at home and you need a momentary respite, add a 3D massage chair to your home office or living room.

Apart from a massage chair, you might also install an outdoor jacuzzi. If your home is situated on top of a hill, you can place this on a balcony area so you will get a gorgeous view of the skyline. In case you have a partner who can unwind with you, consider adding a touch of romance by using bath bombs and placing scented candles around. Pop a bottle of champagne and you are all set for a relaxing bath.

When it comes to self-care, you deserve more than a day off. Consider these tips and relax in style!