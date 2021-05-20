Gift Guide for the Sporty Husband – 20 Gift Ideas for Your Athletic Beau

Whether it’s Christmas, his birthday, or your upcoming anniversary, there’s no better way to show you love your athlete husband than by showing you know him. That means getting him a gift that he’ll actually use. Fitness, sports, and workout gear are the perfect gift idea for your sole sweetheart.

If he only plays one sport, deck out his game with the perfect accessory. Or switch it up! If he’s a baseball player, throw him a curve ball by getting him a pair of goggles. The best way for athletes to break through to the next level is by cross-training — working out parts of the body that don’t normally get activated during your main routine.

From new golf bags to hydration backpacks, you’re sure to find something perfect in your price range in the list below.

Golf Bag

Next to dogs, golf is man’s best friend. Don’t let him take to the green with a golf course rental bag. Invest in a quality golf bag that can house an assortment of balls, an iron, a wedge, and a putter. If your golfing guy is in serious need of a new bag, but you’re unsure where to start looking, you can find more info at Stitch Golf.

Motion Control Running Shoes

Running is a free and easy way to get a full-body workout wherever you are. But it can also be extremely hard on the soles, arches, and joints. Motion control running shoes cradle the foot in a medial-support cushion, limiting excess pronation, making for a smooth and steady jog. Who doesn’t want some comfortable sneakers for running?

Vacuum Insulated Mug

Thermoses are a must for the man into camping. Vacuum insulated mugs take it to the next level, keeping cold drinks ice-chilled for hours, and hot drinks piping all day.

Competition Goggles

If your guy isn’t already a swimmer, he may be tempted to take his first laps at the gym pool without goggles. Don’t let him! Competition goggles will save his eyes from redness, swelling, and irritation, and making for clean strokes and straight lines.

Whey Protein Mix

If your man is looking to pack on muscle, maximize his efforts with whey protein. Whey proteins are actually a byproduct of the cheese-making process. The mix helps proteins absorb into the bloodstream, which helps build muscle faster and keep it on longer.

Acupressure Mat

Imagine a yoga mat, except covered in spikes. Therapeutic! Thankfully you don’t use acupressure mats like you use yoga mats — no jumping, stretching, or sliding around. Simply lying on acupressure mats can relieve the tension that stress, exercise, and even lack of exercise can build up in the body.

Fleece Jogger Pants

Joggers can be worn around the house, out on errands, and of course, to jog in. Fleece joggers are a great, versatile pant made for relaxation. They retain warmth but still allow for breathability after a workout.

Portable Fire Pit Grill

Say goodbye to day hikes. Let your husband turn a weekend in Yosemite into a week in the Rockies by outfitting him with a portable firepit grill.

Wireless Headphones

Headphones make workouts easier by distracting you from the pain of gains. Wireless headphones transform the workout experience by keeping you from having to fuss with your phone and get tangled in the cord. They’re rechargeable and oh so portable.

Boxing Fitness Kit

Boxing is a great supplemental fitness activity to pick up. Some guys get memberships at local rings and make it their main event, but many prefer to just dabble in boxing to work out their arms and core on off days. Complete kits set you up with everything you need to start immediately.

Projector for Home Workouts

Most of us are confined to our cramped spaces to do everything — eat, sleep, work, and yes, work out. Getting a projector to screen workout videos on the wall of your workout room will save your neck from craning, and your eyes from straining to focus on a tiny, far away laptop screen.

Every time you exercise, you put a strain on your feet. Taking care of your arches and ankles is key to overall health, and a foot massager is a great way to do that.

Weight Training Coaching Sessions

Cardio is essential, recreation sports are fun, but nothing cuts muscle like good old-fashioned weight training. Get him hooked up with a coach to develop a long term plan.

Weighted Vest for Running

After a while, running just doesn’t cut it anymore. You could run on incline, but then of course you just have to walk back down. Buying him a weighted vest for running doubles the exertion, and he can wear it on any route.

Hydration Backpack

For the hiker, hydration backpacks let you ditch big, clunky water bottles, and take even more water with you than most water bottles can store.

Long Sleeve Breathable Zip-Up

It’s not going to stay balmy all year long — investing in a well-designed, long sleeve, breathable zip-up will let him take you on sunrise trail runs through all kinds of weather.

Pull Up Bar

A classic for anyone who loves home workouts. Hang it from a sturdy doorway and watch as the door to ab-town swings open onto you.

Subscription to a Healthy Meal Delivery System

With work, social life, and raising a family, it’s hard to get balanced meals on the table every night. Meal delivery systems get to know your likes and dislikes and send a bundle of ready-made healthy meals at the beginning of each week. This unique gift idea will be surely appreciated.

Hand Grips

Ask any weight trainer, and they’ll tell you not to even lift anything above 50 lbs. without hand grips. Textured hand grips take the weight off your skin and joints so you can focus on targeted muscle gains.

Meal Prep Journal

The secret key to fitness is planning and organization. A simple journal to track diet, plan out meal prep, and log daily exercises will keep him on target to make gains without wasting time.