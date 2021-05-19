The 9 Most Expensive Condo Buildings in Miami

Miami has seen a rapid increase in its number of luxury condo developments in recent years. Specifically, the number of condos sold in the Miami area above $5 million has more than doubled between 2016 and 2021. As demand has increased, developers have continually sought to push the boundaries of what a condo building can offer.

For example, consider the Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach. The development features an integrated car elevator within the building’s interior, meaning that residents can literally drive their cars into their units. Condos additionally feature “sky garages” that can fit between two to eleven cars, depending on the floor plan.

Put simply, luxury condo buyers are looking for some of the most distinguished amenities that money can buy and equally impressive living spaces. Thus, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most expensive condo buildings in Miami to provide an evocative picture of some of the world’s most opulent and cutting-edge residential towers.

St. Regis Bal Harbour

Average condo sale price: $4.04 million

Located in the highly affluent area of Bal Harbour in Miami Beach are the St. Regis Bal Harbour Condominiums. Made up of 282 condominiums distributed amongst three 26-story towers, the St. Regis Bal Harbour is the pinnacle of luxurious living amidst a myriad of resort-style amenities. The five-star St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort shares a footprint with these condominium towers, providing even more conveniences and services than other condominium communities.

Condominium floor plans are spacious and open concept and range in size from 1785 to 6848 square feet. Gourmet kitchens, wine refrigerators, stone countertops, and gas fireplaces are just a few of the opulent extras included within these residences. High ceilings, private elevators, and roomy balconies elevate the appeal and exclusivity of these properties.

A full-service spa, La Remede is available for residents’ indulgence as are all of the delicious restaurants within the resort. An expansive swimming pool is perfectly located next to the shoreline of the gorgeous beach, offering magnificent water views from the comfort of a cabana. A fitness center and a long list of services are available for residents’ use, including pet grooming, housekeeping, personal chefs, dry cleaning, and valet. Just a short drive or walk away from Miami’s premier shopping locale, Bal Harbour Shops, St. Regis Bal Harbour residents have access to some of the finest luxury retailers around the globe.

The Residences at Miami Beach EDITION

Average condo sale price: $4.67 million

Gracing the top stories of the luxe Miami Beach EDITION urban resort are a collection of lavish condos and penthouses designed by renowned British architect John Pawson. Acclaimed developer Ian Schrager is behind the revitalization of the EDITION resort tower and the recently constructed 18-story tower adjacent to the resort, an extension of these luxury residences.

Located in Miami Beach on a stretch of sugar-white sand along Collins Avenue, these highly coveted condos range in size from 900 to 4500 square feet. Exclusivity and prestige are trademarks of these properties with private elevators and entrances and a hidden celebrity entrance for the ultimate in anonymity. Penthouses boast private pools, spacious outdoor kitchens and sundecks, and fully custom fixtures, cabinetry, high-end appliances, and rare teak flooring. From the condominiums’ expansive balconies, breathtaking views of the Atlantic and Miami skyline can be seen.

Within the resort are numerous opulent extras that are available for residents’ enjoyment, including an ice rink, bowling alley, spa, gym, and members-only beach club. Between the resort’s two pools surrounded by lush, tropical gardens and the private beach with cabanas, there are ample spots for residents to lounge and enjoy the South Florida sunshine.

Oceana Bal Harbour

Average condo sale price: $5.84 million

The magnificent twin towers of the Oceana Bal Harbour are located in the wealthy Bal Harbour neighborhood of North Miami Beach. The sophisticated 28-story glass towers were designed by world-renowned architectural firm, Arquitechtonica and feature 239 spectacular floor-through condos. These condos are available in an array of sizes, from one to three bedrooms or eight penthouses to choose from.

Curated art installations can be seen all throughout the Oceana common areas, including one-of-a-kind sculptures in the pool and lobby areas. The property features world-class amenities for residents, including around-the-clock concierge services, a cinema room, a children’s play area, a serene library and lounging room, two whirlpool spas, two expansive pools, a full-service spa, an on-site restaurant, and two clay tennis courts.

The interiors of the residences feature lavish touches from wine coolers to Gaggenau appliances. Imported stone counters, private elevators, and deep glass balconies allow for breathtaking glimpses of the Intercoastal Waterways, the Atlantic, and cityscape views. With its proximity to the luxury boutiques, retailers, and restaurants of Bal Harbour Shops, residents are afforded with tranquil, tropical luxury without sacrificing the conveniences of the city.

Apogee South Beach

Average condo sale price: $6.39 million

Apogee South Beach is the pinnacle of luxurious condominium living set in the prestigious South of Fifth, better known as SoFi, area of South Beach. The 22-story tower features Asian-inspired architecture conceptualized by award-winning architectural firm Sieger Suarez. The tower boasts 67 luxurious residences, all with astounding views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and the downtown skyline.

The interiors of these opulent condominiums have spacious, open floor plans between 3,000 to 4,000 square feet with expansive balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows, and ten-foot-high ceilings. Gourmet kitchens are equipped with top-of-the-line Sub Zero appliances and climate-controlled wine storage. Each level of the tower contains only four residences, with each level provided with a private elevator.

Apogee South Beach residents enjoy a long list of luxe amenities, including an air-conditioned parking structure, 24-hour concierge service and valet, a well-appointed fitness center, day spa, and infinity pool set amongst resort-style cabanas and tropical gardens. Residents are just a short walk or jog from the white sand shores of the bay or ocean. Located a few blocks from the vibrant nightlife, restaurants, and luxury shopping of Brickell and South Beach, Apogee South Beach represents absolute affluence and convenience in the heart of the esteemed SoFi district.

The Surf Club Four Seasons

Average condo sale price: $7.07 million

The Surf Club Four Seasons has a rich history dating back to the 1930s as the premier private beach club of that era attracting the likes of Sir Winston Churchill and Elizabeth Taylor. The property’s glamour and elegance have only grown over the years with the addition of two 12-story condo towers adjacent to the former club, which is now a five-star Four Seasons resort.

Located in the idyllic city of Surfside on historic Collins Ave, the residential towers were designed by acclaimed Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Meier. The beachfront towers feature 150 residences ranging in size between 1400 to 7500 square feet with glass walls providing panoramic views of the Atlantic, Biscayne Bay, and downtown Miami.

The condominiums include extravagant interior finishes such as double master suite baths, gourmet kitchens, expansive balconies, 20-foot high ceilings, and modern, neutral color palettes. The properties include numerous first-class amenities from a luxurious day spa, two pools surrounded by tropical gardens, and two gyms complete with a yoga studio. Services such as pet grooming, car washing, and housekeeping are all available for residents’ convenience.

Residents have full access to the properties’ stretch of pristine beach with resort-style cabanas for lounging and a nearby boardwalk for a stroll or jog. Within minutes from the high-end retailers of Bal Harbour Shops and Miami’s Art Deco District, The Surf Club Four Seasons is the epitome of elegance and luxury in the perfect location.

FENDI Chateau Residences

Average condo sale price: $7.4 million

FENDI Chateau Residences is an opulent condominium development located on 300 feet of pristine beach in Miami Beach’s Bal Harbour neighborhood. The residences are the first partnership between luxury designer house, FENDI, and developer, The Chateau Group, with the goal of creating the ultimate in glamour and sophistication.

FENDI Chateau Residences boast impeccable levels of service to its residents with offerings such as a 24-hour concierge, doorman and valet service, a kids’ club, and 24-hour gated and guarded entry. A European-inspired spa and fitness center features numerous health and wellness amenities, including a sauna, steam rooms, a massage room, and a unique thermal pool. Plentiful areas throughout the property are available to residents for relaxation and entertainment, including two swimming pools surrounded by Meditteranean-style gardens, a summer kitchen, a jacuzzi, a cinema room, and a library.

No expense was spared on the interiors of the residences that range in size from 3,400 to 7,000 square feet and feature rooftop penthouse options complete with private pools. Italian cabinetry, Calacatta marble, and Gaggenau appliances adorn the living areas with expansive ceilings up to 12-feet high. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows allow for 360-degree views of the crystal blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Corner and penthouse properties come equipped with outdoor kitchen areas for optimal entertaining.

Residents have full access to the property’s stretch of coastline and can recline on beachside cabanas while enjoying full food and beverage service. Just a short walk away from Bal Harbour Shops. Residents can take full advantage of the high-end retail and dining options of this premier shopping destination.

Glass Miami Beach

Average condo sale price: $7.5 million

Glass Miami Beach is an ethereal glass tower located in the wealthy and prestigious South Beach neighborhood of SoFi. Rising eighteen stories high, Glass Miami Beach boasts only nine condominiums and one three-story penthouse. These residences offer sprawling floor plans between 2,000 to 10,000 square feet with two, three, and four-bedroom options. Highly acclaimed architect Rene Gonzalez designed the tower to have a seamless indoor to outdoor look and feel while blending flawlessly amidst the crystal blue ocean and sky.

Interiors of the residences spare no expense with high-end finishes such as Calcutta marble, walnut hardwood floors, wine storage, and exquisite floor-to-ceiling windows. Panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, Biscayne Bay, and city skyline can all be taken in from the condos’ spacious balconies.

Lush tropical gardens adorn the property and surround the pool and spa areas. Residents can utilize the services of on-site housekeeping, maids, and valets. A fitness center is also available for residents along with easy access to the beach for morning jogs or evening strolls. With only ten residences, Glass Miami Beach offers total exclusivity in one of the most affluent areas of South Beach.

321 Ocean

Average condo sale price: $9.58 million

Two sophisticated glass towers make up the ultra-posh boutique condominium community of 321 Ocean. The Oceanfront Tower reaches nine stories high and is located directly on the white-sand shores of the Atlantic Ocean with unparalleled ocean views and beach access. The Ocean Drive Tower includes five stories and is nestled directly behind its sister tower, offering impressive downtown views and glimpses of the crystal clear waters of the Atlantic. Located in the chic and affluent SoFI district of South Beach, these sleek modern towers were designed by internationally renowned architect Enrique Norton.

There are 21 deluxe condos between 321 Ocean’s two towers, including two penthouses and two villas. No detail has been missed on condo interiors which include modern kitchens by German design firm, Poggenpohl, stone countertops, European marble, deep balconies, soaking tubs, rain showers, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The opulent penthouses boast exclusive rooftop garden areas and balconies with breathtaking skyline and waterfront views.

Kissing the Atlantic’s shoreline is an impressive heated infinity pool for residents to relax in while enjoying the sun setting over the ocean. Residents enjoy endless amenities, including 24-hour concierge service, valet parking, and private beach service. The properties feature a fully-equipped fitness center, a tranquil, professionally designed garden area, and a sophisticated library to discover everything from cookbooks to books about art and architecture. 321 Ocean is within walking distance of some of the finest restaurants and hot spots in South Beach and just minutes from the high-end shopping and dining that the Brickell and Miami Design districts offer.

Faena House

Average condo sale price: $11.78 million

Faena House is an 18-story architectural marvel in the Mid-Beach area of Miami Beach set on iconic Collins Avenue. The stunning condominium tower is part of the acclaimed Faena District, a $550 million project undertaken by Argentinian developer Alan Faena to transform the area into an experiential arts and cultural mecca.

Faena House is made up of 47 posh condos with wraparound balconies and floor plans that span up to 8,200 square feet. Adorned with glass walls, each unit has 360-degree views of the surrounding waters and a sparkling downtown skyline.

The top two levels of Faena House are made up of sumptuous penthouses that have commanded some of the highest condo prices in all of Miami-Dade County. Outfitted with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, infinity pools, imported Italian marble, high-end Miele appliances, custom cabinetry, and state-of-the-art smart home technology, these penthouses are the ultimate in palatial living.

Residents of Faena House are afforded numerous amenities, including 24-hour security, valet parking, and a private concierge. A spa complete with saunas and steam rooms is available for residents’ use as is a full gym and movement studio that offer panoramic ocean views. Additional discounts and perks are provided to Faena House residents at the nearby Faena Hotel, and preferred membership is also available to the prestigious, members-only club, Faena Rose.

The Faena District is a coveted location providing residents with a myriad of options to immerse themselves in the arts and cultural experiences. Faena House homeowners are just steps away from the Faena Bizaar, a carefully curated retail boutique, or the Faena Forum, a venue encouraging artists’ collaboration and expression.