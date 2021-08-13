The 20 Best Wine Coolers You Can Buy Right Now

As much as we would like to argue that opening up your fridge and being greeted by your favorite wine bottles is the best part of our day, there comes a time when you need to throw in the towel and get yourself a designated cooler.

From one wine lover to another, we both know that the refrigerator simply doesn’t cut it anymore, which is where these special wine coolers come in to play. They are convenient, compact, and most importantly they give you an even better look at your precious wine supply.

Your prized collection deserves more than that old fridge of yours and you know it, which is why we’ve decided to create this short guide to point you towards the very best wine coolers that you can purchase right as we speak from the store.

So, without further ado, let’s start this list off with one of our favorite wine coolers on the market:

What really sets this incredible piece of tech apart from any other in the world is the fact that it is one of the few that Roman Roth, one of the most famous winemakers in the world, recommends wholeheartedly. During a famous interview he stated that although he has a massive collection to boast with to the world, he picked out his favorite wine bottles and he displayed them in this 32-Bottle cooler.

His reasoning behind it is that he actually prefers smaller fridges as opposed to the massive ones that you can find on the market because they are better at showing off your most prized collection.

Roman Roth isn’t the only famous wine enthusiast that recommends it though, as Brittany Villafane, the head sommelier at DB Bistro Moderne also stated during an interview that she’s been a fan of the brand for a very long time now and that she specifically loves the dual temperature zones that it offers.

You can find it at Wine Enthusiast for $449, so if you’re interested in a smaller capacity wine cooler you can’t go wrong with this model.

If the previous wine cooler was a bit too pricey for you then we highly recommend you go for this one instead. On top of having a smaller frame and less capacity than others, Ivation is definitely a beauty to behold while also being very practical.

Katie O’Byrne, director at Kitchen Culture and former sommelier at Otium in Los Angeles, stated in an interview that this was one of her best acquisitions as of yet mainly because of how easy it was to set up, how small and compact it is and most importantly, because it can easily reach 50 degrees Fahrenheit within 20 minutes of plugging it in.

If that wasn’t enough to get your attention, you should know that this model costs only $220 and you can find it both at Amazon and Target for that matter.

Let’s get this out of the way real quick, this is not a beginner’s cooler. This is made specifically for those people that are looking to impress, and that’s a fact.

With a capacity of 35 standard Bordeaux wine bottles and 90 cans of beer or soda, you will definitely not run out of supplies as long as you fill it back up to the max once per month or so.

Although quite a lot more expensive than other options on this list, this is the best choice for you if you have a massive collection of both cans and bottles and you want a place to show them off in.

This giant piece of tech will cost you about $1,499 on Amazon, so definitely get it if you feel like your bottle and can collection needs a bigger stage to be shown off in.

Arctic King Premium 34-Bottle Wine Cooler

This is one of the most reasonably-priced wine coolers that you will find on the market and that’s a fact. For $169,99 you can find yourself a 34-bottle capacity cooler that you can easily adjust to match your needs.

You have touch screen controls to change everything however you may want to and you can even push the shelves in and out to get better access to the bottles overall.

The cooler comes equipped with LED lights to make it easier to find the respective bottle that you want to drink right away and this neat effect also adds to the overall look of the product when you want to show off your collection to your friends.

The Koldfront 24-Bottle wine cooler is one of the most highly recommended refrigerators on the market specifically for its extra quiet thermo-electric cooling system. If you want to keep a wine cooler in your room or more specifically right next to your dining table there is no better choice that this one.

On top of all of that, this specific model is also very cost efficient, because it uses up a lot less electricity than most any other model out there. Couple that with the fact that it costs around $395.90 at Wayfair and Amazon and you’ve got yourself a deal you absolutely shouldn’t miss out on.

While being known as one of the best budget wine coolers on the market, this model from Danby also excels in the fact that it is by far one of the best-looking wine coolers for aspiring wine connoisseurs as well.

Although it is a single zone cooler, it still manages to be quite useful for the people that really want a simple yet tasteful way to share their love for wine.

What’s also great about it is that for the low price of $281, you can really leave an impression on your guests if you specifically love a brand of wine and you really want to show off the collection of that brand to them.

We all love seeing those massive 100 bottle wine coolers whenever we visit our wine enthusiast friends, but we do have to say that there’s a certain class that comes with these small and compact wine coolers which you can’t find with any of the giant wine coolers out there.

This is why this product from Edgestar really stands out from the crowd as one of the sleekest and downright sexiest wine coolers on the market.

It offers a small and slim capacity of up to 7 bottles, and although it may not look it, it’s actually specifically made for you to keep your oldest and fanciest looking bottles of wine inside. It also boasts a very quiet compressor and a reversible door which really makes the techy yet simplistic design of it all stand out.

You can find it on amazon.com for $459, but remember that this isn’t exactly the type of wine cooler that you get if you’re just getting started. Instead, get this model if you already have a decent collection to brag with, and you need a smaller cooler to keep your best bottles in.

Samsung 51-Bottle Dual Zone Wine Cooler

Samsung has proven itself as one of the most versatile tech companies on the market. Whether we’re talking phones, tablets or even headphones and kitchen appliances, they’ve got it all. Recently however, they’ve also managed to leave quite an impression on the wine lover market with their top-of-the-line wine cooler selection.

This model specifically attracted a lot of glances at the expo because of its incredible sleek design, it’s incredible 51-bottle capacity and the fact that it has five coated stainless-steel racks that you can easily adjust on two different temperature zones depending on the wine selection you want to place inside.

This is the kind of wine cooler that we wish we had growing up, although bulky it also is incredibly sturdy and even in the case of a massive earthquake you can still rest easy knowing your bottles are perfectly safe inside.

You can find it on bestbuy.com for $1,349.99, and we highly recommend you get it if you have a massive collection and you need a safe and sleek cooler to keep it in.

This refrigerator is about as loaded with features as it is loaded with bottles and that’s an understatement.

You can stack up to 46 bottles in this massive piece of tech, and you can rest assured knowing that they’ll always be perfectly cooled off thanks to the dual-zone cooling system that it has.

On top of that, you also have sliding wooden racks which really add to the experience of it all, and if that weren’t enough, you can also stack the bottles into cabinets or you can tuck them under the countertops inside.

Overall, this is an incredibly practical piece of tech that you can get off of amazon.com for $899 only.

Wine Enthusiast Vinotheque Café

This is quite possibly the best investment you’ll ever make when it comes to your wine collection other than the bottles themselves.

The wine cooler from Vinotheque is one of the most practical refrigerators on the market because it is a built-in wine fridge. This is the perfect choice for those that wish to build their own wine cellar and they are all out of space to put their coolers in. Simply place this wine cooler in the cabinetry and voila, you’re already done for the day.

The product also has a fan at the front and a dual-zone feature which can be adjusted to fit your needs. You can get it from Wine Enthusiast for $1,499.

If you’ve got plenty of money to use up on your collection then we highly recommend you go for this incredible piece of tech because trust us, it’ll be worth it.

According to Michael Kennedy, the founder of Vin Fraiche and Gagnon-Kennedy Vineyards, this is the single most important wine fridge that you will ever see. You can store everything at about 55 degrees, and as you continue adding to your collection you will not need to think about buying a new wine cooler anytime soon because of how massive its capacity is.

You can find it for around $3,386 dollars at Wayfair or Lowe’s. Definitely a great investment for a wine enthusiast.

If you currently have money on you but you’re not so sure you’re going to have money in the future then we highly recommend you go for this product from NewAir simply because you’ll be saving a lot of cash later on thanks to its incredibly low electricity consumption.

According to Black Wine Professionals founder Julia Coney, this is by far the best wine cooler that you can get around this price range because it offers both single and dual-temperature-zone options and it is also extremely quiet for a product of this size.

You can get it at $365 from Home Depot or Amazon and we highly recommend doing so too if you want a sleek and yet attractive deal that will save you money on the long run.

KitchenAid 46-Bottle Dual-Zone Wine Cellar

Although quite a lot pricier than most of the picks on this list, this cool wine fridge from KitchenAid is sure to meet all of your demands from the moment it arrives at your place.

Many wine enthusiasts all around the world have stated that this is one of the safest investments you can make to supply for your wine collection, and on top of its efficiency it is also an incredibly sleek-looking product to look at too.

Get it for $2,294 at Home Depot if you have the necessary funds to do so.

EuroCave Premiere Double L Wine Cellar with Display Presentation Shelf

If your wine collection is in the hundreds then you should definitely invest in this incredible wine cellar because it will be the only one that you’ll ever need. The only real downside to it is that it also requires a lot of space, since it does have the capacity to hold in up to 356 bottles.

The good thing about it however is the fact that it is a freestanding model, and that its dual-zone cooler also offers a warranty for a year both for its parts and labor, as well as a five-year sealed parts warranty.

You can find it on Wine Enthusiast, going around at the price of $7,795. Definitely a large number, but it is worth the investment for sure.

Frigidaire have really outdone themselves with this incredible wine cooler and that’s a fact. Whether you’re looking to store your best bottles in here or if you simply want it as a cooler to rest random bottles for your guests in, this definitely does the job perfectly.

It holds a frostless, UV-protected tinted glass window for you to adorn your collection through, and as you can already tell by now, it offers two temperature zones for you to make sure that your bottles are already in pitch-perfect condition.

Find it at Best Buy, Amazon and Home Depot for around $520 a piece, you won’t regret it.

What really sets the Yeti Tundra 75 apart from the other picks on this list is definitely the fact that it is by far the best nonelectric wine cooler you will ever see on the market.

James Murphy, the owner of the restaurant and wine bar Four Horsemen himself stated that this is the best cooler he ever bought because he’s constantly on tour and when he needs a cold wine to make the ride smoother, he always takes the Yeti Tundra 75 with him.

It will cost you only $450 off of their official website, so definitely go for it if you’re always on the run.

Crate & Barrel Wood Marble Wine Cooler

This is the neatest thing you’ll see today, guaranteed. While most of us are out here looking for incredibly expensive 30+ bottle capacity coolers, a lot of people are also just looking for single bottle coolers to simply make their drink cooler for the night.

If you’re one of these people definitely go for this single-bottle cooler because you really can’t go wrong with it. And with a price tag of $40 off of their official website, there’s really no reason to say no to this incredibly strange and overall cute investment.

Koolatron have done it yet again, bringing us what appears to be the quietest and overall cleanest looking thermoelectric wine fridge on the market. If you want to keep this right next to your bed at night you can be sure of the fact that you will not be disturbed by any noises coming from it at any time.

On top of that, the 20-bottle capacity is definitely great to see in such a small frame, and for just under $200 from amazon.com, there’s no real reason to not get it if you’re a wine enthusiast looking for a place to store your collection in.

Miele 80-Bottle Built-In Wine Fridge

This built-in 80-bottle fridge from Miele is about as sleek as they come, and if you’re looking for a new wine cooler to really make your kitchen stand out then there really is no better option out there.

This handle-free design is the kind of thing we wish we had when we first got into wine collecting, and its incredible adjustable beechwood racks alongside the magnetic labels on the side really make this a one-of-a-kind product to say the least.

It offers a luxurious, yet classy look that will make any house look more refined the moment you place it inside, and on top of that it will keep your expensive wine collection perfectly cool thanks to its dual-zone cooling system.

Find it at Aj Madison for $4,499, just remember it’s actually bigger than it seems so definitely clear out some space if you want to purchase it.

Eurocave Premiere L Wine Cellar

Eurocave are masters at their craft and that’s a fact. If you have a large wine collection there is no one better out there at making the best out of your roomiest wine cellar, and this product perfectly exemplifies this too.

This model in particular can hold up to 178 bottles in total, and you can store in any size bottle that you have collected over the years.

Couple that with the detachable cellar lights, its adjustable shelves and locking system which ensures your bottles safety and you have a match made in heaven for any wine enthusiast out there.

Find it at wineenthusiast.com for the neat price of $3,795.00. Trust us, you won’t regret this purchase anytime soon.

Conclusion

So those are the 20 best wine coolers on the market at the moment. Regardless of which one you chose to buy from here, remember that they’re all great choices and that you simply put cannot go wrong with them. Be sure to let us know which one was your favorite and while you’re at it, share with us which wine bottle is your most prized collection so far.

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.