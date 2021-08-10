These Are The 15 Best Cars to Buy in 2021

We all love the feeling of driving on an open road, blasting music and really being one with the car that we’re driving. Although we may live in different parts of the world, the truth is that we’re all united in our love for cars. And in this fast paced world with every year that goes by the cars become more powerful, more exciting and especially more fuel-efficient than their predecessors.

They’re more comfortable and refined, more fun, and they even come with almost the same pricing. No matter how many cars or trucks are already on the roads, automakers will continue to innovate and try to make their cars better than before and specially better than their competition. But with so many amazing options on the market choosing the best new car is harder than ever.

Today we’ll try to show you the 15 best cars you can buy in 2021. We’re not looking at the most expensive sports cars here, but we’re talking about slightly more affordable cars that received a lot of praise this year.

Acura ILX

To start off our list let’s just talk about what many would refer to as the sexiest and at the same time most affordable luxurious car to buy as of 2021. The 2021 Acura ILX doesn’t just look incredible, but is also one of the most affordable options on the market, with most models ranging in less than $30,000 with all options included.

In order to maintain it you will need around $37,111 after 5 years, so if you’re not exactly swimming in money we would definitely argue that this is the car of your dreams.

Acura have been quite famous for their large and expensive models, which is why it’s quite surprising to see one of their top models actually advertised as such. Still, you can’t really argue with results and the 2021 model will always be remembered as one of the top entry-level luxury cars for people that want to look classy but they can’t afford six digit purchases every day.

Safety wise, you get a great bang for your buck and again, although not the best car that Acura have ever made, it still stands as one amazing option to take on the open road for any car enthusiast.

Ford F-150

Let’s switch things up slightly by adding in what is possibly one of the best pickup trucks ever made. The F-150 has been one of the most iconic pickup trucks out there, especially considering its capability and performance both on the open road and off-road alike. It’s one of those cars that looks even more incredible in real life than in car stock photos or wallpapers.

The difference between the 2021 model and the 2020 is that the 13th generation actually brings around a whole slew of new and advanced safety features, and of course, the addition of the ever so popular V6 diesel engine is always a plus to boast about.

You also have six strong engine options, an off-roading raptor trim available and of course, the military-grade aluminum alloy body which ensures your safety in case the worst happens.

Overall, the Ford F-150 is a great option for anyone that wants to drive something big and mean, something that they can really feel coming because of how intimidating it is. You know the saying, you don’t buy a pick-up truck because you like hopping and skipping, right?

Kia Seltos

If you more so prefer the look and feel of an SUV then look no further than the 2021 Kia Seltos because honestly there are few options out there that can match its power and guaranteed comfort.

For example, it has a very good price tag attached to it. While there are cheaper alternatives out there, the Kia Seltos usually rests under $30,000, which is definitely great for its to-of-the-line features.

Not only that, but the vehicle also offers a lot more storage room than most of its competition, with its maximum cargo capacity reaching a volume of 62.8 cubic feet when the rear seats are lowered. Even when you still have those up, you’re looking at 26.6 cubic feet of space to shove your belongings in.

As mentioned previously, it is an incredibly comfortable ride, especially for the back-seat passengers, and you can easily fit five people in the cabin with everyone having plenty of leg room to go around. You have 38 inches of leg room in the second row, and almost 42 inches of leg room in the front.

If that weren’t enough, the 2021 Kia Seltos is also incredibly fuel efficient, being able to run for 30 miles on a gallon of fuel and as opposed to its previous models, the 2021 version also boasts smart safety-features to make sure that you as the driver are always on the safe side.

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

Few car brands out there can actually match the name that Mercedes-Benz have made for themselves. The mere mention of the brand is enough to turn heads, and the new Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class has promised to help solidify their name even further on the market.

The base price is somewhere between $39,645 and $55,795 depending on what features you want your model to have and as always, there are plenty of options to choose from to make this the car of your dreams.

The GLA is very roomy inside which is great because when the engine really heats up, you’re going to want to stretch all the way up when you feel the power that this incredibly punchy car offers.

Another interesting design choice for it is that once the sun sets inside of the car, the interior actually changes colors to turn up the mood. If that sounds like a neat party trick you’d want to show off to your friends and family members then definitely you should definitely go for the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class.

Audi A4

If you’re looking for a sporty yet elegant looking car then there aren’t that many car brands out there that could put up a fight for the number one spot against Audi. They have been known as the top dogs for a very long time now, especially thanks to their A4 series.

This year however, they brought about what is probably their best release as of yet. Although it may not seem like it, the base price range is actually quite affordable for how much you get from it, with that being between $39,100 and $50,945.

Depending on whether you want to rip the asphalt apart or if you want a cozier and more relaxing ride, these are the engine options that you’ll have available to you: 2.0L turbo I-4 (201 hp, 236 lb-ft/261 hp, 273 lb-ft/382 hp, 354 lb-ft) or a 3.0L turbocharged V-6 (349 hp, 369 lb-ft).

You get a mild hybrid system with 12 volts to make your car ever-so stronger and now you can also turn on the all-wheel drive option whenever you see fit. You can also get access to the Premium Plus trim which has a 360-degree camera view and you’ll be happy to hear that you won’t freeze during winter since the rear seats have a heating system implemented to make your driving experience even better.

Tesla Model 3

Tesla has become synonymous with efficiency and the 2021 Model 3 already became one of the best selling cars in the world. While there have always been skeptics trying to tear down the branding of electric cars, Tesla’s Model 3 appears to have left them in the dust with ease.

This new model boasts a minimalist yet futuristic design, filled to the brim with high-tech features and incredible add-ons that separate it from any other car that we’ve ever seen on the market.

First of all, it looks great, as we mentioned before there aren’t that many that can say anything bad about its design choice. Second of all, it drives very smoothly, you will glide over the road with close to no tire noise to ruin your driving experience, and as mentioned previously, a really affordable price tag to back it all up.

You’re looking at a $38,690 to $57,190 investment over here, but the good thing about it is that you literally can’t go wrong with it even if you do go for the cheaper variant. Powertrain wise, you have the following options: single or dual electric motor starting from 283 hp!

Toyota RAV4

You might have seen the Toyota RAV4 one too many times on the road so far, and for good reason too. As of last year, this compact SUV model has actually become the best-selling vehicle that wasn’t a pickup truck in America, with more than 448,000 of them sold from January 1st to December 31st.

You can actually get most variants of the Toyota RAV4 for under $30,000 which is extremely practical from a budgetary standpoint. In fact, the LE version actually sells for only $26,000 in most places so it’s definitely a good choice if you’re not exactly swimming in money.

You get a 2.5-liter engine, with a little over 200 horsepower to go along with its 184 pound-feet of torque. You can tow around 1,500 pounds on most trims and on the stronger variants you can easily pull up to 3,500 pounds in total.

Its all-wheel drive option is incredibly great for it because it optimizes both the handling and the performance, making it drive without a hitch on even the most rugged of terrains.

Audi Q5

The latest version of the Audi Q5 has really managed to turn a lot of heads on the market because of how good of a car it is over-all. While most cars excel in one way or another, the Audi Q5 has been the top of the leaderboard ever since it received its major overhaul last 2018.

While the changes since that 2018 update haven’t been all that massive, they have slightly improved upon the built that many would consider to be the greatest that Audi have ever made. This truly shows since the Q5 has been their best-seller ever since the 2018 variant hit the market.

It has a very supple and luxurious leather interior which is sure to please both the classic driver and the more modern car enthusiast. You have the option to choose the temperature inside based on the tri-climate controls that every variant offers and you have the room to really stretch it out after a long drive too.

The Audi Q4 has a seven-speed automatic gearbox and the Quattro all-wheel drive technology that we’ve been demanding for quite a while now from Audi and of course, since it is Audi, it is an incredibly safe vehicle as is supported by the NHTSA.

Hyundai Santa Fe

The Hyundai Santa Fe is often considered the best Midsize SUV out there. Why? Where do you even start?

Its design is both functional and athletic all in one. While most people wouldn’t say that SUVs look sporty by any means, Hyundai really changed up the game with their 2021 release. With seating for up to five passengers and a really powerful turbocharged engine, this is definitely a slick car to say the least.

It is one of the safest car options on the market and that’s a fact. While they cannot completely erase the prospect of an accident, they have managed to increase their avoidance technology to make collisions a lot less likely which is always a plus.

The Santa Fe offers an optional all-wheel drive which can help you climb on top of the biggest mountain top you can find and if that wasn’t enough it also gives you a powerful turbo engine that you can customize to match your needs.

Price range you are looking at an investment of $27,000 to 42,450 so it’s definitely more in the affordable category than other variants on the market.

Audi A6

Are you looking for a sporty and refined car choice that will really make you the center of attention wherever you go? Then look no further than the 2021 Audi A6 because there’s no better option for you.

The 2021 variant offers an ultra-high-tech cabin with a dual-touchscreen infotainment system, all wheel adaptability and of course, the addition of the RS6 wagon to really switch things around.

You get a wide array of engine options to choose from too: 2.0L turbo I-4 (248 hp, 273 lb-f), a 3.0L turbocharged V-6 (335 hp, 369 lb-ft), 2.9L twin-turbo V-6 (444 hp, 443 lb-ft) and a 4.0L twin-turbo V-8 (591 hp, 590 lb-ft)

The only real downside to it is its price tag. You’ll be forced to fork out anywhere between $55,945 and $110,095 to really get the most out of it. But if you got the funds for it, there isn’t a better choice out there for a midsize luxury car, trust us.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The E-Class has already been known as the winner of the MotorTrend Car of the Year award, so improving upon it has definitely been a challenge, to say the least. Luckily however, the 2021 variant has really stood out from its predecessor, especially thanks to the AMG performance versions it boasts.

To change things up, the team behind it has actually decided to add in more tech to it, adding in an even more powerful set of powertrains to make it compete with the best of the best out there.

It offers a smooth air-suspension ride, a wide range of trims and of course, safety features one could only dream of for such a slick and overall sexy design. You have a wide selection of engines to choose from: 2.0L turbo I-4 (255 hp, 273 lb-ft); 3.0L turbo I-6 (362 hp, 369 lb-ft); 4.0L twin-turbo V-8 (603 hp, 627 lb-ft).

It is also quite fuel efficient: (city/hwy/combined): 16-23/23-31/18-26 mpg.

The only real issue is probably the price tag though. The E-Class has always been quite expensive to say the least, and this one isn’t any different, with its base price ranging between $55,300 and $113,500.

BMW 8 Series

The 2021 BMW 8 Series is one of the best fastback luxury cars on the market, and this time around you have plenty of options to choose from when buying it.

It comes as a four-door Gran Coupe, a regular coupe or even a convertible. It is one of their fastest models to date and in order to really make this a safe option for you to choose it also boast an even stiffer suspension to make your driving even more comfortable and risk-free.

It’ll cost you between $88,995 and $112,895 which is definitely a lot, but it’s also definitely worth it on the long run since 8 Series don’t lose a lot of value in time.

You even get a very decent trunk space of 15,5 cu ft and a wide array of engines to choose from: 3.0L turbo I-6 (335 hp, 368 lb-ft); 4.4L twin-turbo V-8 (523 hp, 553 lb-ft/600 hp, 553 lb-ft/617 hp, 553 lb-ft).

Audi A7

Back when the Audi A7 first came out in 2010 it’s been rising the bar ever so slightly for what we would consider to be the top of the line. Recently however, they managed to really switch things up with their second generation 2021 variant.

The new A7 model includes a much larger cargo and a slicker design which is sure to get everyone’s attention as you drive past.

The base price ranges between $70,245 and $114,995 which is quite a handful but it is still a competitive price for such a high-range vehicle.

Here is a list of all of the available engines: 3.0L turbo V-6 (335 hp, 369 lb-ft); 2.9L turbo V-6 (444 hp, 443 lb-ft); 4.0L twin-turbo V-8 (591 hp, 590 lb-ft). As mentioned previously, the trunk space is above average, being able to fit 24.9 cu ft in total.

Overall, despite not having the best infotainment system, this is still a top-of-the-line vehicle that any car enthusiast would love to ride around in.

Tesla Model S

This is the peak of electric car engineering right here. If you’re looking for a ridiculously quick and luxurious car then the Tesla Model S is definitely the choice for you.

This new model boasts several insane features including the all too famous infotainment screen and system that Tesla have been going with for quite some time now, an incredibly sturdy build and the ability to constantly update it as the years go by.

There is one slight downside for it however, as this new model does feature the infamous yoke-style steering “wheel” which has been reportedly panned by critics ever since it was first released. This is because it makes simple maneuvers hard but if you can get used to it then it shouldn’t be a problem.

Its base price is around $81,190 to $131,190 which is definitely more of what we expected from Tesla’s superior top-of-the-line models.

These are the available powertrains that you can look into: Available Powertrains: single motor (417 hp, 485 lb-ft); dual-motor (534 hp, 57 lb-ft); three-motor (1,020 hp).

2021 Audi A8

Audi has had quite a handful of incredible options to choose from, but they all pale in comparison to their flagship, the Audi A8.

This year’s fourth-generation is no different as it continues to showcase just how talented the masterminds from Audi can be. The new model offers the sturdiest and slickest lightweight aluminum construction available, with an entirely digitalized interior and a whisper-quiet cabin which drowns out any external noise with ease.

It is incredibly comfy, very quiet and of course, extremely safe to drive around in. It’s not their fastest variant but it does offer the smoothest driving performance on the market. Its base price ranges between $87,545 and $131,945.

You have the following engines available: 3.0L turbo V-6 (335 hp, 369 lb-ft); 3.0L V-6 hybrid (443 hp, 516 lb-ft); 4.0L twin-turbo hybrid V-8 (453 hp, 487 lb- ft);4.0L twin-turbo V-8 (563 hp, 590 lb-ft). It has a relatively small trunk though, with only 10.4 to 12.5 cu ft of space. Despite this however, it is incredibly fuel efficient: (city/hwy/combined): 13-17/22-26/16-21 mpg (excluding PHEV).

This sums up our list with the best cars to buy in 2021. Which one is your favorite?