These are Probably the Top 20 Best Movies with Motorcycles

We all love motorcycles here, regardless of brand, name or type, we all love riding them, seeing them and most certainly talking about them.

In order to commemorate our collective love for motorcycles we decided that it would be a great idea to showcase the best movies that feature the two-wheeler rubber burners in action.

The style of these motorcycle movies may differ quite a lot, from being simple yet effective action-packed films to being dramatic pieces of art that have really withstood the test of time.

Regardless of which genre you’re thinking of when you picture the best motorcycle movies out there, we’ve got you covered because our list is sure to feature every title that really stayed with us over the years. We don’t have electric motorcycles here, only raw power and adventure.

So, without further ado it’s about time that we jump straight into the nitty gritty of it all, starting off with a cult classic that you definitely heard of if you’ve been following the motorcycle films of the past couple of years now:

20. The Wild Angels (1966)

Despite being a very low budget movie with a very simple premise, The Wild Angels has really managed to give us everything that we could ever ask for from a motorcycle movie.

The film, in case you haven’t watched it yet, features the motorcycle gang known as the Heavenly blue as they work their way up the totem poll trying to find out who stole one of their bikes.

The fights are brutal, the acting is stellar and best of all, it really gets your adrenaline going when you see just how gritty it gets by the end of the story.

19. Run, Angel, Run! (1969)

If you’re a fan of the 90s action movies about retired military men fighting their way out of the mess that they used to be a part of akin John Wick then you need to thank Run, Angel, Run! For the concept because it was arguably one of the first movies to feature such a plot.

So, as you can tell already, the movie is all about an outlaw biker that tries to leave his old biker gang in the past as he moves on with his partner.

Since gangs are notorious for not exactly allowing the members to leave whenever they feel like it, it’s pretty much clear that the action heavily revolves around their altercations throughout the story.

It’s a wild chase that will literally keep you glued to the screen the whole time, just remember to watch your drink because the turns the story takes will definitely have you swinging left and right.

18. Chopper Chicks in Zombietown (1989)

What might seem like a huge joke to most is actually a very endearing experience that will have you sweating the whole course of the movie.

While on the surface there isn’t much to this movie other than campy and silly action, it is this campy and silly action that really gets us going and it makes the experience oh so memorable as you keep on wondering how far will they go.

The movie is all about a gang of biker ladies that love getting in trouble, but this time however it’s the trouble that gets to them as they are forced to fight their way through hordes of the undead locals that want a piece of them.

Definitely not a serious movie, but still quite an enjoyable experience that we’ll recommend every time anyone asks for a silly yet memorable flick.

17. Road to Paloma (2014)

What’s that? A movie that isn’t from the 1600s? All jokes aside, Jason Momoa really made this movie one of the best new age biker movies to date. It doesn’t feature a gang for once, instead it just focuses on Robert Wolf, a lone biker that simply wishes to run away from the law at all costs.

Robert’s crime is one that we can all sympathize with, as he is sentenced for getting revenge on the man that murdered and raped his mother. This makes us really love him and his struggles as he continues to elude the police force with all that he can.

The story is also not about him escaping the hand of the law for himself, but instead it’s all about him wanting to spread his mother’s ashes before he is taken in. Already a cult classic despite being released only a couple of years ago.

16. Roadside Prophets (1992)

We cannot stress enough the fact that Roadside Prophets is worth your time, but to our everlasting surprise and disappointment, very few people actually remember watching this masterpiece.

It is a classic and that’s a fact. It was directed by none other than Abbe Wool and it features a similar plot to Road to Paloma, essentially showcasing the struggles of a rider trying to scatter the ashes of his coworker.

The story is full of twists and turns, it is way more violent than you’d expect while also having some of that 90s cheese that we’re so used to getting from that time period.

If you want a simple yet effective movie that will get your heart racing, Roadside Prophets is the movie for you.

15. Hitting the Apex (2015)

If you want a more in-depth look into the life of a professional MotoGP motorcycle racer then there’s very few movies out there that have managed to capture the raw beauty of the sport more than Hitting the Apex.

What’s great about it is that it is also narrated by the one and only Brad Pitt so you already know you’re getting a great experience from this.

On top of it all it is the best movie to watch if you want to get some exclusive insight into the world of pro racers, literally it’s the equivalent of Pumping Iron, only that it’s focused on motorcycle racing instead.

Definitely a pleasant watch and best of all one of the most interesting experiences if you’re not aware of the ins and outs of the MotoGP world.

14. One Week (2008)

If you’re done watching action and instead you want to get some bone chilling drama alongside a very feel-good type of a personal journey then One Week will definitely scratch that itch for you.

One Week features the story of Ben Tyler as he rides off from Toronto to Tofino in order to get away from everything, riding into the sunset all for the sake of living for once instead of being on autopilot constantly.

The story is all about the mental struggles that he gets through, and it is beautifully tackled by the director with a stellar performance from Joshua Jackson.

Just remember that this is not the type of a movie that you’ll want to watch if you’re looking to get some sort of action-packed thriller that will get you soaking wet. It’s a fun little experience that will stick with you for a long time after you’re done watching.

13. Angel Unchained (1970)

Going back to the nitty gritty of action-packed movies we have Angel Unchained, the type of movie that you watch when you really want to just have a blast and watch things go from bad to worse on the flip of a coin.

This is a very similar movie to Run, Angel, Run! In the sense that they both follow our main character as he wants to leave his biker gang, only for them to try their hardest to stop him and force him to get back into the line.

While the movie is a lot less blood soaked than the other movie we mentioned previously, it is a lot more dramatic simply because it showcases how your life can be tormented even without you actually being physically hurt in any way.

12. TT3D: Closer to the Edge (2011)

This documentary features what is widely regarded as the most dangerous motorcycle race in the world. The Isle of Man Tourist Trophy is an incredibly entertaining and dangerous race which has featured the death of well over 147 people over the past 100 years or so.

So, this documentary tries to explain the reasoning behind these losses and what the racers have to work through to qualify for this incredibly dangerous ride.

This perfectly exemplifies how obsessed some people can get and how dangerous the life of a professional racer can be.

11. Akira (1988)

While many wouldn’t exactly call Akira a simple biker movie, at its very core that is the best way to describe it.

Of course, it’s nowhere near enough to completely explain what it’s all about, but essentially this movie features the leader of a biker gang and his friend Tetsuo as they’re plunged into the mysterious world of Sci-Fi and horror.

While definitely not an easy swallow for many, we still wholeheartedly recommend giving this flick a try if you want something different, something strange, and for sure, something damn memorable.

10. The Great Escape (1963)

Again, if you’re a fan of documentaries then you absolutely must watch this flick because it’s one of the best out there.

The Great Escape is all about the legendary Steve McQueen and his incredible motorcycle jump which changed the two-wheeler world as we know it.

It is incredibly gripping for a documentary and honestly, it’s really worth watching simply because of how raw it is, these are not just paid actors, this is actual professionals risking their lives to make history and it truly shows.

9. Riding Solo to The Top of The World (2006)

Definitely a lot more mellow than some other picks on our list, but this movie definitely deserves all the praises it got over the years because of how incredibly intense it can be.

Despite being one of those experiences that doesn’t seem to offer much in terms of intense action, it manages to wrap you into the life of Jani, the main character, as he rides around on his bike from Mumbai, trying to reach the Changthang Plateau in Ladakh for the sake of finding himself and his purpose on this planet.

If that sound enticing then definitely give it a watch, you won’t regret it.

8. Easy Rider (1969)

Independent movies have a sort of rawness to them that makes them truly worth the time you spend watching them. It’s the sort of passion that you can only get from a director that wants to show the world what he or she can do, and this translates perfectly in Easy Rider.

This showcases the story of two drug-dealing bikers as they travel all across the American Southwest side to take a lot of cocaine while avoiding the police and anyone that could get them in trouble. It’s intense, it’s gripping, it’s definitely worth a watch, what can we say other than the fact that it’s the whole package.

7. The Wild One (1953)

This movie was actually one of the most influential movies of all time back when it first came out, and even to this day you have a ton of actual biker gangs that proclaim that this is the best movie ever made.

This flick showcases the motorcyclists that were involved in the scary and shocking “Hollister Riot” and if you don’t know what that is then we highly recommend you watch the movie to get a good glimpse at what life was like back in the 50s.s

This is the movie that jumpstarted Marlon Brando’s career and it’s definitely the main reason as to why he became such a big name in the 50s.

6. Somewhere Else Tomorrow (2013)

Issa Breibish always wanted to make his own epic motorcycle journey but he never had the money to do it. So, what he ended up doing is he put his whole life at stake, using all of the money that he could to get this show on the run.

Because of this the movie literally radiates passion and commitment, and while we try not to spoil anything about it, we will mention that the more time you spend watching the more you understand the characters and emphasize with them.

5. The World’s Fastest Indian (2005)

This movie is all about breaking speed records, and with an incredible performance by Anthony Hopkins what else can you expect other than perfection?

The movie centers around Burt Munro, as he attempts to break the speed record yet again on the back of hiss Indian Scout motorcycle.

The documentary is intense and while it can be a bit jarring at times it never feels forced. So, if you want to see a top-notch performance by Anthony Hopkins this is definitely the flick for you.

4. Being Evel (2015)

Evel Knievel is most certainly one of the most iconic bikers of all time, if not the most iconic American racer to ever grace our screens.

He is known for risking his life every single day, giving it his all as he literally popularized the term “daredevil” that we hear being used on a daily basis nowadays.

Not only that, but the incredible narration of Johnny Knoxville makes this motorcycle movie an incredible watch even if you didn’t know who Evel was, which, let’s just be honest by now, even if you don’t follow the daredevil scene, you definitely saw him being referenced at least once during your lifetime.

3. The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

While definitely a change of pace from the other titles on our list, this awesome movie features the journey of two people by the names of Ernesto Guevara de la Serna and Alberto Granado as they set their eyes on Latin America.

Their journey through the wild and mysterious new world is showcased in all of its beauty, and while hard to explain, there’s something incredibly unique about this picture that you need to see at least once during your lifetime.

2. The Loveless (1981)

If you’re a fan of Willem Dafoe and yet you haven’t watched this insane flick then what are you even doing with your life? Seriously, you need to watch this as it is one of his best performances up to date.

In this film Willem Dafoe plays Vance, a member of a local motorcycle gang and without giving away too much, the flick showcases how serious these gangs can be and honestly there are very few movies out there that can really match the intensity of this one.

1. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

While not specifically a motorcycle film, this movie deserves to top off our list because it offers the best action you’ll ever get to see in a movie.

It is intense, it is gripping, it’s literally going to go on and on for the whole duration of the flick leaving you there as you struggle alongside the characters to see how it’ll all pan out.

The action is incredible, the effects are stunning and top that off with some incredible performances by the two main leads and you have yourself an incredible movie to watch with your friends or your loved ones.

Conclusion

So, there we have it, that’s our top 20 best biker movies out there, in our humble opinion. We tried our hardest to diversify our list to make sure that there’s something for everyone, so be sure to check thoroughly through every mention above to see which one of those is the best for you.

With that said, thank you for reading and good luck on the road, stranger!