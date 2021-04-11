25 Best Electric Motorcycles of 2021

For all motorcycle lovers out there, the new and improved electric models might be the most efficient mode of transportation. More powerful than an electric bicycle or an electric scooter, but not quite as powerful as an electric car, this sustainable motorcycle is a good compromise between the two.

It’s also more cost-effective than the electric car, especially if you are budget conscious and garage space is limited. Keep in mind that their recharge times are also shorter, which is definitely a bonus, but you probably can’t go as long as with the electric car.

All these considerations will affect the electric bike model you might consider, as well as a few more features you should pay attention to before making your purchase.

Things To Look At

The range is very, very important, especially if you have to travel quite far for work on a daily basis. If you’re going to use an electric motorcycle for pleasure and only ride it a few times a month for short periods of time, then your needs could be different. Comfort is something else to consider. Again, if it’s your main mode of transportation around town you need a comfortable seat, adjustable pedals, and shocks that will offer you a bump-free ride. But probably the most important thing to look at is.. the bike’s safety features. Apart from having decent brakes, the new electric motorcycles are equipped with 360-degree cameras and smart rider assistance, which ensure your safety, and that’s a small part of their impressive feature line-up. Speed is also an important factor for the adrenaline junkies, and there are a few models that can go past 200 mph, although most of them do not pass the 100-125 mph range. And, last but definitely not least, the look. There are various models to choose from and it all comes down to taste. As you will notice they all have their particularities, so you must choose one that you will enjoy riding as much as its esthetics.

We will now show you which 25 models made our list of the best electric motorcycles of 2021.

25. Evoke Urban S Mk20

This is a newcomer to the scene. Launched in 2020, it is a great option for someone who is looking for a stylish, yet economical and environmentally aware motorcycle.

Not the fastest of the bunch, it can reach a top speed of 80 mph, but it can recharge in three hours. The precision breaking and lack of clutch make this a good choice for a city riding experience.

24. Verge TS

From Finnish manufacturer Verge comes this impressive model. Top speed of 110 mph, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds. Some of its highlights are 80kW of power along with a torque of 1000 N.m.

The lightweight aluminum frame and its bold colors make this a cool option for the individual who places some importance on the look as well as the specs.

23. TORP Bike

One of the lightest models on the market, this is a very agile dirt bike that offers you hours of fun on top of its functionality. Safety is high on their list, but it is built to tackle some treacherous terrains as well as city roads.

Power of 15 kW and 300 Nm at the back wheel, weighing in at only 67 lbs, it is a great lightweight model for someone young at heart.

22. Horwin CR6

This all-electric performance bike is the most silent of them all. This Austrian company, Horwin, has been collaborating for years with engineers from all over the world to bring you this no-compromise bike that is guaranteed to thrill you.

This lightweight bike can go up to 60 mph, has a range of 75 miles, and its 6.2 kW engine comes with a field-oriented control system.

21. Super Soco TC

For the classic bike look lovers, this Super Soco TC model is the one with their name on it. You get all the new power upgrades of the newer models equipped with the latest features, but with a more traditional look.

It is a low-profile bike that is perfect for commuting, and it can reach up to 60 mph.

20. Fuell Flow

If you are looking for a fast charging bike, this is it. Equipped with a range of 150 miles, top speed of 85 mph, and a super-fast recharge time of 30 minutes, this is your best companion for road trips.

The company brought you this bike with an elegant design along with durable components. The anti-collision and ABS systems keep your safety concerns in mind so you can ride with peace of mind.

19. WK E Colt

This sporty style model, equipped with modern and easy-to-use technology, makes it the ideal commuter ride. Not ideal if you’re looking for performance, this bike can go up to 30 mph, but it is perfect for daily trips.

Its slim profile and attractive sporty design make this a great choice for its ease and functionality.

18. Lightning Strike

A performance bike that is fairly new to the market, Lightning Strike is one of the most affordable models in its category. Top speed of 150 mph, range of 150 miles, and battery capacity of 10 kWh, puts this bike on the limelight as one of the most capable e-bikes around.

Beautiful design and aerodynamic efficiency are the other factors this bike is highly anticipated.

17. Arc Vector

The futuristic design of the bike along with its impressive specs will turn heads wherever you go. Its top speed of 125 mph and an amazing range of 270 miles on a single charge will surely impress you.

What sets this bike apart is its Human Machine Interface (HMI) and the HUD-based Arc Pilot System that it is equipped with.

16. Cake Kalk

A very slim and industrial looking design will first catch your eye when it comes to this model. Not the most performant bike on the market, this small motorcycle comes with a top speed of 56 mph, and a range capable of reaching 83 miles.

Dependable enough though, this esthetically pleasing and lightweight model will impress you with its agile and sleek precision, and you can use it to explore your favorite trails and backroads.

15. Tarform

This bike is inspired by the cafe racers, and we did an article on that a while back. Tarform offers you many customizable features such as the battery pack, the finish, and the materials.

Top speed of 95 mph, range capable of max 90 miles, and many built-in smart functions make this bike an attractive affordable option.

14. Lightning LS-218

The fastest electric motorbike available, the Lightning LS-218 can reach top speeds of 215 mph. It can reach 60 mph in an astonishing 2.2 seconds, which is pretty amazing for an electric bike.

Not only built for speed, this motorcycle is attractive as well, while offering great performance all around. Beautiful futuristic design and gorgeous colors make this model all the more appealing.

13. Lito Sora

Canadian company Lito motorcycles brought this model to the market with its performance-driven and innovative design. Sporty and just plain cool, this electric bike has a powerful battery and can reach 60 mph in only 3 seconds.

Built from lightweight carbon fiber, it improves its overall performance.

12. Victory Empulse TT

For the sustainability passionate that wants a bike for everyday commuting, this model from Victory Motorcycles will fulfill both needs. With a range of 60 miles on average, top speed of roughly 110 mph, this model is not only environmentally friendly but functional as well.

Its Bramno Lithium Ion battery has a capacity of 10.4 kWh, and you can charge it in about four hours.

11. Alta Motors Redshift MXR

Alta Motors offers this e-bike model to those who love the cafe racer look. Streamlined engine, a compact battery that has a capacity of 5.8 kWh make this lightweight bike a desirable option for the adventure seekers.

Built sturdy enough for different terrains, it can go up to 65 mph, and has a range of 60 miles, depending on what type of riding you do.

10. Honda PCX Electric

Not the most performant electric bike on the market, the PCX Electric from Honda is so comfortable, you will not mind its mediocre power.

With top speed struggling to go up to 60 mph and range of only about 25 miles, what will impress you is its sleek design and eco-friendly power unit. Not a bad first try overall, but they will surely improve in the future.

9. Gogoro Smartscooter S2 Adventure

Gogoro is owned by smartphone maker HTC, and they are well known for their great attention to detail. They brought over that same high quality of engineering into their scooter market.

With range of just under 70 miles, top speed of about 30 mph, and a battery recharge time of 2.5 hours, this scooter is the ideal companion for casual outings and amateur adventurers.

8. Vespa Elettrica

The perfect electric scooter for the urban dwellers, this adorable and downright gorgeous design will surely turn heads. A joy to ride due to its comfortable seat, super fast charge time is practicality at its best.

With a battery capacity of 3.95 kWh, range of 62 miles, and top speed of 32 mph, it is a cute everyday scooter you will take pleasure in riding for leisure.

7. Damon Hypersport Pro

Considered one of the safest electric motorcycles in the world, this Canadian startup Damon is one of the most practical as well. Although it can reach top speeds of 200 mph, its range of 200 miles highway driving or 300 miles of city driving, you can do so feeling safe due to its co-pilot safety system.

As soon as the Al co-pilot senses a collision, it will send you visual warnings as well as haptic vibration alerts in your grip.

6. Tacita T-Race Diabolika

This eye-catching Italian based Tacita is definitely one of the flashiest on the scene. Reinforced with Carbon fiber and Kevlar, this elegant design, with its gold-trimmed exterior is a real stunner on the road.

Its lower seat makes this ideal for riding it in the city, with a range capable of reaching 100 miles and the five-speed gearbox. A great compromise between a dirt bike and a city rider.

5. Johammer Jl.200

This unique design will make you feel like you’re stepping on the set of a sci-fi movie. Futuristic to say the least, its bright colors are eye-catching as well. Lightweight yet performing quite well on the road by reaching top speeds of up to 75 mph, it has a range of 125 miles, depending on how you ride it.

Boasting some of the best innovative energy technology, its battery capacity of 12.7 kWh is nothing to frown at.

4. Brutus V9

This beast of a bike carries its name very well. Weighing in at 784 lbs, it is one of the sturdiest models around. But don’t be scared, it performs surprisingly well.

Depending on the use you subject it to, it can go to a range of 280 miles, which not many of the other models can do. A battery capacity of 18.8 kWh and top speed of 115 mph make this one of the highest rated electric motorcycles out.

3. Energica Ego

Italian at its best, this well-rounded racer is built with a traditional design from the same team of F1 and Le Mans engineering. With its impressive specs, you will enjoy its 145 horsepower and strong 107 kW engine.

Top speed reaching 150 mph, range of 93 miles, and 143 lb-ft torque, this bike is a powerful beast on the road. And you can charge it between rides in about 3.5 hours.

2. Zero S.R.

Don’t let this model’s subtle appearance derail you from considering this bike as a contender. Its extravagant, excellent performance will do the talking, with its 223 mile range and top speed of 102 mph.

The only downside to this California-based company is the long 9.8 hour charging time, but you can purchase an alternative tank in order to charge it faster, in about 2.5 hours. We figure it’s a good compromise, since everything else is nearly perfect.

1. Harley Davidson LiveWire

This impressive electric motorcycle from the legendary bike maker Harley Davidson has made number one on several lists since its release back in 2019. Its sleek bodywork, impressive specs, and a powerful electric engine turned a lot of die-hard motorcycle lovers to electric bikes.

With its sporty appearance, along a 15.5 kWh Battery, a decent range of up to 140 miles and top speed of 95 mph, this bike definitely means business. And after about an hour recharge time you’re ready to hit the road again.

This sums up our favorite 25 electric motorcycles for 2021. Do you agree?