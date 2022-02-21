The 25 Best Luxury Coupes of 2022

Regardless of whether you are a car lover yourself or if you’re just out browsing to find the next best acquisition for you, chances are that you stumbled across one or two luxury coupes and you already knew what you wanted for Christmas this year.

The fact of the matter is that a luxury coupe has pretty much everything that you could ever ask for when it comes to a sporty vehicle.

Most of them are drop-dead gorgeous, they feature extremely powerful engines and they are always built to last through thick and thin.

Currently we all know that the German automakers are controlling the coupe market, but this doesn’t mean that other luxury car brands haven’t tried their hand and succeeded at creating the very best luxury coupe they could muster.

This is why for today we decided to give you our very own list of the top 25 best luxury coupes as of 2022, but before we actually step into that whole debacle how about we decipher what exactly makes a car a luxury coupe in the first place.

How to Find The Best Luxury Coupe

When it comes to battling it out for supremacy, there are a ton of automakers out there that have really managed to take the industry as we know it and elevate it to the next level.

So, what exactly makes for a good luxury coupe? Consistency and quality over everything else, that’s for sure. If you’re looking for good examples of this then look no further than:

Mercedes Benz : They actually specialize in building luxury vehicles, with their S-Class being a perfect example of this, and their S63 AMG being a dream choice for most of us.

: They actually specialize in building luxury vehicles, with their S-Class being a perfect example of this, and their S63 AMG being a dream choice for most of us. BMW : Regardless of whether you’re looking at the ravishing 8 Series Coupe or the new M4 Coupe, BMW never go wrong with coupes and they have plenty of options to choose from.

: Regardless of whether you’re looking at the ravishing 8 Series Coupe or the new M4 Coupe, BMW never go wrong with coupes and they have plenty of options to choose from. Audi: The Audi TT-RS is incredible to say the least, but let’s just say that the R8 Coupe is a completely different breed, by far one of the most incredible vehicles in the world in these last couple of years.

Specifications To Look For

This is what we personally believe is very important for any luxury coupe out there:

Power Outputs – More horsepower is always a good idea, especially when you want to enjoy some high speed thrills

– More horsepower is always a good idea, especially when you want to enjoy some high speed thrills Drivetrains – Regardless of whether it’s an AWD or an RWD, it must fit your driving experience.

– Regardless of whether it’s an AWD or an RWD, it must fit your driving experience. Seating Capacity – Two seats or four seats will do the trick just fine, just remember that since coupes are pretty compact with four seats you might end up having less space inside the cockpit.

– Two seats or four seats will do the trick just fine, just remember that since coupes are pretty compact with four seats you might end up having less space inside the cockpit. Pricing – Let’s just say that quality doesn’t come cheap, and luxury coupes are the pinnacle of quality.

What to Consider Before Buying a Luxury Coupe Car

Here is a list of the pros and cons that you will need to look out for when looking to purchase a new luxury coupe car for yourself, starting off with the pros, or the green flags in this case:

Strong engines

Sporty handling

A lot of different safety features

Durability

Comfortable interiors

Beautiful designs

When it comes to the cons or the red flags, this is what you need to look out for:

Terrible fuel economy

Expensive insurance quotes

Egregiously high-priced repairs

High-priced MSRPs

Should You Purchase a Second-Hand Luxury Coupe Car?

As we mentioned previously, luxury coupe cars are actually known for how long they can last, which is why it’s always a great idea to get one even if it is second-hand. Especially if you’re purchasing from the United States, chances are you will get your money’s worth from this purchase.

Having said that, let’s jump into our number 25th pick of the day for the absolute best luxury coupe cars out there as of 2022:

25. Audi TT

This car right here is extremely fun to drive around in, and on top of that it has one of the most beautiful interiors we’ve ever seen for a luxury coupe.

Its handling is rather steep but always reliable, and its overall design is just too good to put into words. It also has one of the major downfalls that most other cars on this list have, and that is the rather small trunk size.

24. BMW 2 Series

This is one of the most affordable luxury cars we’ve ever gotten the pleasure of riding around in, and on top of that it also has one of the comfiest interiors on this list.

Coming out at around $36,695, the 2022 variant of the BMW 2 Series will surely offer you the perfect driving experience that you’ve been looking for all this time.

23. Mercedes Benz C-Class

This is a 3 trim level 4-seater that is well worth the investment to say the least. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe is one of the most affordable luxury coupes out there, starting at a mere $48,900, which is a literal micro-investment when looking at what all the other options out there are asking for.

22. Toyota GR86

Toyota really outdid themselves with this model, bringing it to new heights we never even thought possible before. The 2022 Toyota GR86 comes straight for our wallets with its horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine and a superfluous 228 horsepower unlike anything we’ve ever seen before from them.

The driving experience with it is far superior to the models they released in the past couple of years, making this one of the best deals you could take this year. All of that coming at you for the low price of $28,725 is honestly the type of a deal that you can only get once in a lifetime. Definitely worth the investment.

21. Bentley Continental GT

This luxurious 4-seater is hard swallow to say the least as this is both one of the best luxury cars we’ve ever seen, but it’s also one of the most expensive options out there, so we can’t rank it higher up in this list. With a base price of $220,525, this four wheel masterpiece doesn’t come cheap, but it is worth a try if you have the dosh for it.

20. Porsche Boxster

If you’re looking for a predictable ride that is capable of taking on any task whatsoever then look no further than the 2022 Porsche Boxster.

This vehicle is always a good choice, especially thanks to its highly customizable feature and on top of that it is one of the most reliable cars that we’ve ever gotten to ride around in.

19. Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Coming up next, we have one of the most expensive picks on our list, and for good reason too. The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is an incredibly powerful car that can easily blow past every other car on this list thanks to its twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

At the same time however, it is a $628,750 investment, so you may want to look away if you are not making millions by now.

18. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Yet another incredibly good pick right here, the 2022 variant of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe holds a special place in our heart as it is one of the best luxury vehicles in its class for sure.

For a mere $56,000 base price you can get yourself one of the most durable and reliable luxury cars in the world, and let’s not forget about just how beautiful this model really is as well.

17. Infiniti Q60

Offering one of the smoothest ride experiences out there, the 2022 Infiniti Q60 is one of our personal favorites simply because of how unique it really is.

It comes with a very decent 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo Engine and 3 trim levels which are sure to please even the pickiest driver out there.

16. Audi S5

The A5 was already a top choice, but the powerful Audi S5 really outshines most cars out there thanks to its sportier design and a lot more power under the hood.

On top of that it is a 4-seater that features a reliable 3.0L V6 Turbo Engine and all the top-quality materials we’ve come to expect from Audi.

15. Chevrolet Corvette

The new Chevy Corvette is a brilliant choice if you’re looking to make a name for yourself in the luxury sports car enthusiast groups. The fact is that it looks amazing, it has lightning-quick acceleration, the handling is incredibly precise and it just feels like a million bucks driving around in it.

The only real downside to it is the poor rear invisibility that comes with it, but if you can skim over that you will still get your money’s worth from this incredible luxury coupe.

14. Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

This one goes out to all of you muscle car fans out there. The Mustang Shelby GT500 is a super overpowered sports car that handles like a dream come true and thanks to its 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine you will be able to breeze past anyone without a care.

While the price may be a bit on the steeper side for a lot of us, standing firm at $70,300, let’s just say that if you want the quality to be up there you can’t afford to miss out on this incredible deal.

13. McLaren GT

The sporty McLaren GT would be a great choice for anyone simply because of its ravishing looks alone. That isn’t to say that it has nothing else to offer, but it might be its main selling point. Other than that, it also features a very powerful V8 Turbo engine and the much-needed Rear Wheel Drive that we all love to enjoy.

12. Lexus LC

By far one of the most fun to drive vehicles we’ve ever gotten the pleasure of trying out, it is incredible just how many top-quality features they managed to cram into this car alone.

Driving around in a Lexus LC will feel like you’re literally just flying around without a care in the world, and thanks to that incredibly comfy interior you will absolutely fall in love with it as well.

The only real problem with it is that it has a relatively small trunk, but this is overshadowed by the incredible fuel economy that you get from it since it is a hybrid model after all.

11. BMW Z4

The BMW Z4 is actually a roadster, but it’s especially great if you’re looking for a luxury car that doesn’t eat up every cent you have on the fuel alone.

On top of that it features one of the best infotainment systems on the market, with the only real issue with it being that it doesn’t exactly excel in anything per se.

It is just a really solid choice that you can invest into this very moment and not feel bad about it because of its high-reliability grade.

10. Jaguar F-Type

If you’re on the market trying to find a very strong car that sounds like you’re literally killing the road as you fly past it then you might be looking to get your hands on the 2022 Jaguar F-Type.

Featuring the monstrous V-8 engine and of course, one of the best handlings on the market, this car is literally able to blow past any other pick on our list, if it weren’t for one serious downside to it, and that is the egregious price tag.

9. Nissan GT-R

Quite possibly one of the most well-balanced picks on our list, the Nissan GT-R is a prime example of what a top-quality product should look like as it has pretty much everything you could ever ask for from a luxury vehicle.

On top of looking incredible and having one of the fastest accelerations in the game, this model comes free of charge with a ton of advanced features that will make riding around in it a joy.

8. Toyota Supra

If you’re a relatively new driver and yet you still want to feel like a pro as you skim past everyone else in traffic then look no further than the 2022 Toyota Supra.

This is a very powerful machine, and it’s all thanks to its lightning-quick acceleration and its powerful engine.

On top of that, it also has one of the most drop-dead gorgeous designs we’ve ever seen, and the interior is super comfy as well.

7. Porsche Cayman

Featuring one of the most powerful engines out there, the 2022 Porsche Cayman is yet another top pick that we always recommend simply because it has everything there is to be had in a luxury coupe.

It is reliable, comfortable, it has a ton of space in the cargo and of course, the handling is just perfect to say the least with it.

6. Mercedes-AMG GT

Thanks to its deft handling and incredibly powerful engines, the Mercedes-AMG GT makes its way higher than ever before on our list, and it truly deserves it because of how much work the engineers behind it put into it.

It has one of the most elegant cabins we’ve ever seen, and thanks to its super-fast acceleration and incredible handling, it also makes for a great choice for new drivers that want to feel safe as they burn the asphalt to a crisp.

5. Ferrari Roma

A much more affordable option from Ferrari right here, the extraordinary Roma model is surprisingly a 4-seater coupe that comes in several trim levels and looks absolutely incredible.

It is by far one of their most popular models, and thanks to its 3.9L V8 Turbo engine with 611 horsepower it’s pretty easy to see why.

4. Acura NSX

The Acura NSX is by far one of the safest bets you can make because it features one of the swiftest accelerations in the game, some of the comfiest seats we’ve ever seen and of course, the fact that it does have a ton of different safety features to make sure you’re always on top of the situation.

The only real downside to it is the small trunk, but if you can work your way around that aspect, you will still get a top-quality product right here.

3. BMW 8 Series

This is probably one of the first cars that comes to mind when you even think of a luxury coupe and for good reason too.

The BMW 8 Series features everything that you could ask for from one of these models and more. Are you looking for a very strong turbocharged engine? BMW has your back. What about top-of-the-line handling and a very well-trimmed cabin? No problem whatsoever.

Overall, a solid choice for any car lover out there, regardless of whether you ever want a luxury coupe or not in the first place. Did we mention the BMW M8?

2. Porsche 911

If you’re looking to really burn rubber with your luxury coupe then look no further than the 2022 Porsche 911 because it comes with a ton of amazingly powerful engine options.

On top of that its build quality is just out of this world, and we can’t forget about the incredible handling experience alone.

The only real issue with it is the high base price, but if you can shill out a few extra thousands for it it’ll be worth it, trust us.

1. Audi R8

The 2022 Audi R8 is what we would personally refer to as one of the best luxury sports cars out there, and for good reason too.

It may be expensive, but it is one of the most technologically advanced picks in the world right now, and on top of that it has a lot of engine power, the handling makes any trip worthwhile with it and of course, the interior is just incredibly stylish and comfy.

Conclusion

While this may be our personal list of the best luxury coupes in terms of our own preferences and our own experiences with them, you may be inclined to think otherwise.

That is all the better for everyone as not every person out there feels the same way and we always encourage you to find the best model for you to ride around in.

So, take this list with a grain of salt and remember to always try out the model for yourself before you put your hard earned money into this investment. Also, make sure to check out our features on the best luxury sport sedans and the best luxury SUVs out there.