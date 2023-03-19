The 20 Fastest Electric Cars in the World Right Now

Once a thing of the future, electric cars are slowly taking over the world. Or not (slowly). They’re actually very fast already, and most car manufacturers seem to have jumped on the bandwagon. That’s why the future might just come earlier than we initially thought. Sure, there are still plenty of concerns regarding electric vehicles, with the most significant one being their overall range, but that’s a breakthrough that will happen sooner or later.

For those who are more interested in short term goals such as acceleration and top speed, we have a lot of good news already. Thanks to the direct way electric motors deliver torque, EVs are incredibly fast, with zero to sixty runs that could easily blow most supercars out of the water. But top speed is also an important factor to consider, as acceleration isn’t everything if it can’t be sustained for longer periods of time.

For both your and our curiosity, we’ve made a thorough research to find out which are the fastest electric cars in the world right now. Though most consider either 0-62mph times or top speed as the only metric, we’ve decided to take into consideration both top speed and acceleration when making our ranking, with a bias towards top speed should two entries prove to be equal.

Here they are:

20. Rivian R1T/R1S

With a 3 second acceleration time from 0 to 60mph and a top speed of 125mph, the Rivian R1T/R1S is one of the fastest electric vehicles on the market right now. It doesn’t compare with the likes of Tesla, but considering its size, it sure is a feat worth mentioning. After all, we’re talking about a high performance pickup truck here.

Rivian is a young electric vehicle company, and their trucks have already been featured in Charlie Borman and Ewan McGregor’s Long Way Up trip, tested in real life conditions. The R1T is meant to be a pick-up truck, and the R1S an SUV, but both built on the same platform.

These vehicles feature a 135kWh battery, which will offer a total range of 310 miles and a power output of 753hp. Rivian is also offering a secondary battery pack of 180kWh to increase the total range from 310 to 410 miles, but the power output will drop to only 700hp.

19. Genesis GV70

The luxurious Genesis GV70 is one of the most beautiful electric cars on the market right now, better and nicer in a lot of regards when compared to its rivals.

And when you think it comes with a decent top speed of 150 mph and a zero to sixty run of 4.2 seconds, we’d say it’s more than enough for most people’s needs. Also important to note here is the attractive starting price of around $45k, which makes it even better than the competition in the eyes of many individuals.

18. Audi RS e-Tron GT

The Audi RS e-Tron GT takes the best of what the German automaker has to offer and gives it an electric powertrain, one able to reach speeds of 155mph, and a time of 3.3 seconds for the 0 to 62mph run.

Despite the low range of around 280 miles, the RS e-Tron GT compensates through the way it delivers the power, progressive rather than instant, which makes driving the car a lot more comfortable than with most other EVs on the market.

17. Kia EV6 GT

The Kia EV6 GT is a high performance gorgeous looking EV that will surprise a lot of people. Depending on the configuration, it can get between 168 and 576 horsepower, which is more than most people would need most of the time.

The 576hp GT configuration will also benefit of all wheel drive and two of EV6’s larger battery packs, ensuring a total range of around 274 miles. When it comes to performance, the EV6 GT is capable of hitting a top speed of 162mph, and a time of only 3.5 seconds for the 0-62mph run.

16. Tesla Model 3 Performance

The 0 to 62mph run of only 3.2 seconds and the top speed of 162mph make the Tesla Model 3 Performance one of the most fastest cars for the time being.

The most impressive aspect of all this is that the Model 3 Performance is designed to be a family car, not a racetrack beast, but it manages to do both just fine.

And when you think about the pricing of around $64k, it makes a lot of sense. It’s not for nothing that this is one of the most popular EVs on the market today.

15. Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Everybody knows Porsches are fast, and their electric variants don’t seem to disappoint in this regard. The Taycan Turbo S is capable of reaching speeds of 162mph and a 0 to 62mph run in just 2.8 seconds.

The model comes with a 93.4kWh battery pack, which gives it a range of 235 miles, all wheel drive, and a power output of 751hp, which is more than enough to tackle all the fun you want behind the wheel.

An interesting technical feature of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S is the two speed gearbox, with the first gear used for launching itself from a stationary position as fast as possible, and the second gear used for the rest of the drive.

14. Faraday Future FF91

The Faraday Future FF91 is something you may have not yet heard about. It’s not as mainstream as Tesla, but it’s a very capable electric vehicle. Faraday Future is a start-up that encountered quite a lot of issues which delayed getting its first EV model to the market.

Despite their initial problems, the company has now managed to create their first electric car, the FF91, which is an SUV, similar to Tesla’s Model X, and one that looks incredibly good. The exterior is very impressive, with superb clean lines, while the interior is luxurious and features business class seating.

When it comes to performance, the FF91 is able to reach a top speed of 155mph, but the fun part is that it’s capable of doing the zero to sixty run in under 2.4 seconds.

13. Tesla Model X Plaid

Though faster than its rival above in terms of top speed, with 163mph, the Tesla Model X Plaid is a tad slower when it comes to accelerating from 0 to 60mph, making it in 2.5 seconds, so 0.1 seconds slower. Nevertheless, 2.5 seconds is a very fast time.

Model X Plaid is a big car, an SUV to be more precise, and to achieve those amazing figures stated above, its tri-motor powertrain, the one found on the Model S as well, makes an unbelievable 1,006hp.

But all that power is needed, especially since it’s a seven seater, and it would weigh quite a lot when fully loaded.

12. Nio EP9

The Chinese built Nio EP9 clearly is far from being a family car. The 1,341hp beast was developed with the input of the company’s Formula E team, and is capable of hitting a whooping 196mph top speed. The 0 to 60mph sprint time may not be as impressive, since it’s only 2.7 seconds, but overall, the EP9 is one astonishing four wheeled creation.

Though designed to be fast, if you’re driving with moderation in mind, the car can achieve a range of up to 265 miles, which is a good figure for such a powerful electric vehicle.

11. Lotus Evija

Lotus is one of those car companies that can’t stand aside when important breakthroughs happen. Therefore, when the EV craze started, they jumped in and developed their take on electric cars. That’s how the Lotus Evija was born, an EV capable of hitting top speeds in excess of 200mph, and sprinting from zero to sixty in under 3 seconds.

These figures are Lotus’ estimates, and given the fact that the car is equipped with four electric motors, one for each wheel, and each one of them delivering 490hp to the corresponding wheel, we might see better numbers when the car hits the road.

The battery pack of 70kWh seems quite modest, but it seems to be enough for a 250 mile range that Lotus aims for.

10. McMurtry Speirling

The McMurtry Speirling is somewhat of an oddity. Its design looks like nothing you’ve seen so far in a car. It’s pocket sized Batmobile, and when we say pocket sized, we really mean it.

Its top speed may not indicate much, at only 150mph, but its time for the zero to sixty mph sprint is an outrageous 1.5 seconds, making it the fastest accelerating car ever made. Sure, it’s still in its prototype phase, but it seems that the company will base the production variant on it, which means you might be able to enjoy all that raw power one day.

Designed and built in Britain, this 1,000hp beast is one of the most interesting vehicles ever made.

9. Volkswagen ID. R

The Volkswagen ID. R isn’t new, but it’s still impressive even after a few years of EV technology evolution. The fact that most other manufacturers haven’t yet managed to get the same performance figures does say something about Volkswagen’s EV team.

Sure, it’s an electric track car, but the less than 2.25 seconds for the 0 to 60mph run and 170mph top speed aren’t figures to be ignored. The only problem with this car is that it’s still a prototype, like the McMurtry Spierling above, and you won’t be able to enjoy it as it isn’t for sale. Not for now, at least.

8. Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

With a whooping 818hp and a top speed of 202mph, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is one very impressive, and extremely silent, machine. At least compared to its gas powered brother, from which it can barely be distinguished.

Even more impressive is that the electric variant of the GranTurismo Folgore is equipped with three electric motors capable of delivering 402hp and 332lb-ft of torque each. The total combined amount of horsepower is limited to only 818 due to the battery pack, but Maserati will unleash the car’s full potential once battery technology evolves more.

For those concerned, Maserati claims a zero to sixty run in only 2.7 seconds.

7. Lucid Air

Touted as having the longest range (company estimate of over 500 miles) and the fastest charging time, the Lucid Air might become a dream come true. For some at least, since it’s aimed at the luxury electric car market, with a price of almost $160,000 for the top spec variant, the Air Dream Edition.

That huge sum will also bring with it the utmost comfort, a huge output of 1,080hp, a top speed of 168mph, and an acceleration time from 0 to 60mph of only 2.5 seconds.

6. Tesla Model S Plaid

The Tesla Model S Plaid is one of those cars that have proved the capabilities of EVs, with a whooping 199mph top speed, under 2 seconds for the 0-60mph sprint, and probably one of the best equipped interiors.

Another selling point for the Model S Plaid is that it can cover just short of 400 miles on a single charge, which is more than what most EVs on the market today are capable of.

The car can make 1,006hp, which is plenty of power for a family car that weighs more than two tons.

5. Pininfarina Battista

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista is the beauty and the beast at the same time, with a top speed of 217mph, a 0 to 60mph sprint in under 2 seconds, and a stunning design that will surely make heads turn wherever it will be spotted.

With four electric motors and a 120kWh battery pack, the Automobili Pininfarina Battista will be able to generate more than 1,800hp and have a total range of 280 miles. That if you drive it like you would a family van.

The company claimed that only 150 units will be built, so prepare your wallet, your bank account, everything, since it will cost upwards of $2 million.

4. Deus Vayanne

With a top speed of 248mph and a 0-62mph sprint in less than 2 seconds, the Deus Vayanne is one of the most impressive electric cars you can dream of today. It’s one of the big surprises of the industry, which made its entry onto the EV scene only last year, at the New York Auto Show.

This isn’t your regular car, as it was designed to compete with the supercars of the EV world, and has no room inside for a full family. Maybe only if the family consists of two speed junkies.

There’s not much to say about it at the moment, since the first units are supposed to arrive only sometime in 2025, but the company says it will output over 2,200hp. We know it’s hard to believe that figure right now, but it sounds like that’s the future we’re heading to with electric cars.

3. Tesla Roadster

Tesla seems to be doing quite well. Its brand new Roadster is top three when it comes to performance, with a claimed top speed of over 250mph and a zero to sixty run in 1.9 seconds. And when you account for the 620 mile range, we might have one of, if not the best electric vehicle by today’s standards.

To give you an even better idea of its capabilities, Tesla said that the Roadster will be able to hit 100mph in only 4.2 seconds, which is more than impressive. And it’s not even dubbed a supercar.

2. Aspark Owl

The second fastest electric car in the world right now is the Aspark Owl, a beauty that was unveiled back in 2020 and had time to prove the company’s claims regarding its performance.

The Aspark Owl made it from zero to sixty mph in only 1.69 seconds, and hit a top speed of 249mph. Despite this jaw-dropping performance, the hypercar will also have a range of 280 miles, which is a decent figure when you think how fast this car is. But since the battery pack is only 64kWh, it makes us wonder as to how slow you’re able to drive this thing to get that range.

1. Rimac Nevera

Combining raw power and impressive aerodynamics, the jaw dropping Rimac Nevera managed to become the fastest electric car in the world right now, with a top speed of 258mph and a zero to sixty sprint in just 1.85 seconds.

The Croatian carmaker has fitted a 120kWh battery pack, which, if the car is driven gently, will push its total range to a good 403 miles. Unfortunately, it won’t offer the same utility as a Tesla, since it’s created more as a toy for the rich rather than something you’ll need on a family vacation.

Final Thoughts

These are the fastest electric cars in the world right now, and their specs will leave any speed junkie’s jaw on the floor. Some of them are dubbed hypercars from the very beginning, but others are simply family vehicles that happen to accelerate extremely fast and reach astonishing top speeds.

It seems like the gas powered cars have reached their top limit when it comes to performance, and that the future is indeed electric.