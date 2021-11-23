The 25 Best Electric Cars of 2021

The future is here, and as much as we’d like to say that traditional cars still have a fighting chance, they appear to be battling an unstoppable force which is slowly yet surely picking up speed, squandering the competition with each new release on the market.

What is this future that we speak of? Obviously, we’re talking about the “going green” initiative, also known as the electric car craze that has been on the rise ever since the first model hit the scene.

Leaving aside anyone’s opinion on this trend and whatnot, the truth is that it appears as though electric cars are the future, and there’s nothing we can do about it.

Luckily however, the future is looking brighter than ever before because of how amazing the new electric cars of 2021 are.

We were a bit skeptical at first but things are definitely looking up, and we’re here to showcase this fact by displaying to you the 25 best electric cars out there as of 2021.

So, let’s not waste anymore time and just jump right into our number 25 spot of the day:

25. Mini Cooper Electric

The Mini Cooper is one of those cars that you either love with all your heart or are just sick of seeing it everywhere. Regardless, you have to admit it that the mere thought of making an electric version of it is appealing to say the least.

But, did they do a good job with it? From our honest opinion, they absolutely nailed it.

24. Chevrolet Bolt EV

This right here is one of the most popular electric cars on the market and for good reason too.

Despite its relatively high price tag, it managed to do the impossible, Chevrolet managing to make an even more sporty looking car than most other manufacturers out there have been doing for so long now.

23. Opel Corsa-E

Opel are known for making some incredible budget friendly cars but they finally decided to give in and completely outdo their competition by bringing in this incredible zero-emissions all-electric vehicle that has completely taken the world by storm.

It even won the German Golden Steering Award back in 2020 and it’s even more popular today than it’s ever been.

22. Volkswagen ID.4

We couldn’t talk about the best electric cars out there without also mentioning the winner of the 2021 Car of the Year Award now, couldn’t we?

This is one of the best SUVs on the market, and on top of all of that it’s also one of the most luxurious vehicles to hit the scene as of 2021. If you want a sleek design coupled with a lot of power then this right here might be the perfect car for you.

21. Seat Cupra Born

The plan was simple for Seat, they wanted to get into the electric car industry but they had no platform to stand on to get to it. This is why they decided to borrow VW’s ID.3 platform and work off of that.

In the process they managed to make an even more powerful car than VW could in the past, and they didn’t stop there as they also brought in a ton of extra features that we wish more cars had nowadays.

20. NIO ET7

The ET7 instantly hits everyone with that “futuristic look” that so many of us wish we could drive around in nowadays.

But hey, it’s not just good looks either, the NIO ET7 is also an exceptionally powerful car that can easily drive around for more than 600 miles on just a single charge alone.

19. Lucid Air

Despite the fact that it’s not yet available to buy, the Lucid Motors Lucid Air has already managed to attract a lot of potential customers to it simply because of its incredible promises.

They promised to offer 1,080hp and a 2,950ft-lb power output, going from 0 to 60mph in under 2.5 seconds and that’s without even mentioning the incredible top speed of up to 170mph in total.

18. Karma GS-6

Karma have already managed to change up the game as we know it after releasing the insane SC2 Hypercar, the fastest electric car of all time.

But, with this new release they decided to change things around slightly by going for a more affordable and useful car that can still look like a hypercar despite not actually being one. Did they succeed? You decide.

17. Mercedes EQS

Mercedes have made it crystal clear from the get go that if the electric car industry has a chance to become a big part of our society in the future, then they want in on it, and they definitely made the list with this incredibly beautiful addition right here.

This right here instantly became one of the most anticipated electric cars of 2021 because of how many features it provided. Just take a look at the lineup of features that they’re bragging with, they’ve definitely outdone themselves with this model.

16. Ford Mustang Mach-E

What is commonly referred to as one of the best budget electric cars of all time, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is definitely a bright look into the future simply because it’s just a reskin of their original model but with an all-electric build instead.

So, what was already one of the top tier cars of all time and one of Ford’s bestsellers up to date has now been adapted for the electric car market, who could ask for more?

15. Lotus Evija

Sure, most electric cars out there are pretty sluggish and slow, but not this one, the Lotus Evija is so powerful in fact that it can even rival some of the titans in the industry that have stepped up the bar so high up over the years and that’s a fact.

It’s all thanks to the hybrid powertrains that this car has got that really allowed it to keep its power so high up while also going for an all-electric build.

It’s also extremely stylish, with its butterfly doors and its overly muscular curves and aerodynamic design choice.

14. Polestar 2

If what you’re in the market for is a modern looking car that can really pull its own weight around then you’ve got to take a look at the Polestar because it downright feels like something out of “Back to the Future”.

It is one of those cars that has been created for the sake of syncing up with the rest of your gadgets, all for the sake of making your life easier.

On top of that it also has a ton of features implemented right into it, including an all Android-powered system meaning that you can access services such as Google Maps and others with ease while driving around in it

13. Tesla Roadster

If you’re looking for a fast car that doesn’t waste any time when you start it up then you have got to get the Tesla Roadster because it is by far the most exhilarating car on the market for that reason alone.

We’re talking about a car that can reach 250mph at its top speed, or around 400 kilometers per hour. On top of that it gets from 0 to 60mph in just 1.9 seconds, which will literally make you cling onto the seat in an instant as you pick up speed.

We love cars, and we know you do too, which is why you’re definitely going to enjoy looking at this one.

12. Mercedes-Benz EQC

But hey, not everyone cares about the speed of their car as much as they care about its comfortability. If that’s what you’re looking for then Mercedes have got you covered because this is by far one of their most promising additions to the lineup.

It is an environmentally-conscious car unlike anything we’ve ever seen before, and with a decent acceleration too, being capable of reaching 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds, with a top speed of around 112 mph or 180kph.

11. Jaguar I-Pace

While we definitely love the typical electric car look, we do have to say that it can get old quite fast seeing the same modern look to every car out there.

This is why Jaguar have decided that it was about time that they changed things up and made the car of the future, and they clearly did just that from the very moment you see the car drive past you at max speed.

It can drive around for over 250 miles after just a single charge up and it can also reach up to 124mph or 200kph with ease since it goes from 0-60mph in just 4.5 seconds.

10. Lordstown Endurance

Despite only having been on the market for a very short time now, Lordstown have already managed to ruffle a few feathers by bringing in what many would refer to as one of the most useful electric cars on the market. But, how do you actually make a useful vehicle in this day and age? Simple, you make it a pickup truck.

That’s right, this all-American company has managed to do the impossible, aka they managed to bring in the crowd that were the most appalled by the electric car industry and it’s all thanks to this car right here.

9. Audi Q4 E-Tron

If you just want a good car for you and your family to drive around in, one that’s both powerful but also very accessible and family-friendly then you might need to look into the Audi Q4 because it might be the perfect fit for you.

Audi have made quite a lot of powerful electric cars over the years but this one right here really stands out all thanks to how meticulously it was built. You take an SUV and you make it environmentally friendly while also upping its power and versatility. That’s how you make a good car.

8. BMW i8 Roadster

If you want to really turn heads around though then BMW has got you covered because this right here is by far the most sporty-looking car that you’ll ever see coming out of the electric car industry.

It looks modern, it looks powerful, and it’s full of strange upgrades that we have always wanted on our car but we never got around to it.

We’re talking about that slick sporty silhouette, that beautifully quiet engine and of course, can’t forget about those butterfly doors that always get people going.

7. Tesla Cybertruck

While definitely quite strange to say the least, the Cybertruck is one powerful machine that can really turn heads around when you’re driving past them.

It’s by far the strangest and most futuristic car we’ve ever seen, and while it has the properties of an ordinary pickup truck, people will never associate it with that simply because of how it looks.

But don’t worry because it’s not just all talk either, it’s one of the toughest cars you’ll ever see on the market and on top of that it also offers a driving range of over 500 miles making this one of the most useful cars on this list.

6. Rivian R1S

But hey, if you want an electric car that can burn rubber and also get through some muddy situations all the same then the Rivian R1S is by far the best choice for you. It is also worth mentioning that it is a fully customizable choice too, since you can pick out the perfect battery size for yourself from the lineup (105,135 and 180kWh).

It can go from 0-60mph in just 3 seconds, and considering its incredible 700 horsepower, you won’t be getting stuck in the mud anytime soon using this beauty.

5. Tesla Model X

Size does matter, as Elon Musk demonstrated time and time again with his incredible lineup of cars. He stated that while electric cars can be pretty fast even without the size to match up for it, sometimes we’re specifically looking for a four-wheel monster that can make us feel like giants on the road and this model more than made up for it.

It is a very powerful car and also one of their largest up to date, just look at how massive it is in comparison to old Elon right there.

4. BMW iX3

While size definitely matters, we’re not here to discriminate against anyone that prefers a smaller car. Which is why for our fourth place we have in store for you this model right here, one that we would argue is the best midsize electric car out there as of 2021.

On top of that this is obviously meant to be a luxury car and that’s pretty apparent after seeing just a picture or two of one out there.

3. BMW i4

But hey, sometimes what you’re looking for isn’t a large nor a mid-size car but a small vehicle that you can easily drive around with around town and find a parking spot in no time.

Well, if that sounds like a good idea for you then BMW have got you covered as this is by far their slimmest and most compact electric car up to date.

2. Tesla Model S Plaid

The Tesla Model S has been arguably one of the most talked about electric cars of all time simply because it incorporates everything that we could ever ask for from an electric car and more.

It is powerful, quite a lot more powerful than most vehicles out there electric or not, and on top of that it also has an insanely good acceleration speed which makes it able to go from 0-60mph in less than 2 seconds.

On top of all of that, you can easily drive around for up to 520 miles before requiring a recharge. That instantly makes it incredible regardless of whether you were even looking for an electric car or not in the first place.

1. Porsche Taycan

And here we have Porsche’s first dabble into the electric car market and by God, they definitely put all of the effort into making sure that they stand out from the very beginning since this is pretty much a dream car right here.

Perfection is an understatement when it comes to this beast, it has an 800-V system attached to it and an incredible acceleration capable of going from 0-60mph in just 2.4 seconds.

On top of that it can reach 162mph or 260kmph, so you can easily travel long distances with this without fearing that you won’t get to your destination in time.

Conclusion

So, there you have it, the top 25 best electric cars of 2021. There will definitely be better cars in the future, or at least we hope so, but based on this year’s lineup we can safely say that we’re definitely looking forward to seeing what else these incredible pioneers in the field can think of next.