15 Car Clubs for Car Enthusiasts from All Over the World

There’s car lovers and car enthusiasts in the world. The former drive anything their income can afford them, while the latter drive some of the most prestigious cars ever made, from old-school and vintage rides that made history in the automotive world to the modern supercars that are about to rewrite that history.

No matter what group one’s part of, it can get lonely to be the only one sharing that automobile passion, even more so when you’re among those lucky few who happen to own one of those rare cars everyone dreams about.

That’s why car connoisseurs, aficionados, and rich gearheads have created several exclusive car clubs around the world, for them to gather together around and enjoy their legendary wheels.

But there are other car clubs for car enthusiasts who don’t own iconic cars but would love to have the rare opportunity of taking them for a lap or two on a circuit, without the traffic and the speed limits public roads are full of.

Depending on the car club, entry criteria differs, but whenever vintage or supercars are involved, expect nothing less but a meaty membership, and a long list of prerequisites before you can even take a look at your favorite car.

Some of them are extremely well organized, with strict rules and regulations, even requiring to have a specific make, year, or model of car, while others are more like simple meetings for some fun and chatting about their members’ latest acquisitions and ride customizations.

Some car clubs also organize driving tours around famous roads, while others have their very own racetrack, reserved for their members only.

For those interested, or at least dreaming about being in such an exclusive car club, we’ve taken a look around the world of motor vehicle clubs and selected the 15 finest and most impressive car clubs.

Let’s take a closer look at them.

15. Antique Automobile Club of America

Also known as AACA, the Antique Automobile Club of America was founded back in 1935, with their only goal being the preservation and enjoyment of automotive history of all types.

The club organizes meetings on both a national and regional level, and brings together car enthusiasts from everywhere. They also issue a 100 page magazine called The Automobile, which shares stories, historical articles, tours and technical information, and showcases some of the most impressive cars the club owns.

And they do own some very interesting automobiles.

14. Ascari Race Resort

Situated in Spain and named after the famous 1950s Italian racer and Formula 1 champion, Alberto Ascari, the Ascari Race Resort is more like an all inclusive vacation destination, but one with a very special focus, and that is a 26 corner racetrack, designed to replicate some of the most impressive turns and chicanes that appear on the most famous racetracks across the globe.

The resort comes with its very own farmhouse restaurant, pool, and helipad, and feels more like a driver paradise than anywhere else. The only thing you need to get there is money. A lot of them.

13. Autobahn Country Club

The Autobahn Country Club in Joliet, Illinois is an awesome club for those starting out with this, and that’s mainly because of their smaller fees when compared to other clubs. How small, you ask? Well, as “small” as $40,000 for the initiation fee, and around $5,250 a year for the membership.

The club is just an hour away from Chicago, and it benefits of a 3.56 mile track with many twists and turns, making for a good way to learn going around corners at high speeds. That’s what every car enthusiasts wants to do after all, isn’t it?

12. California Four Wheel Drive Association

One of the most famous off-roading clubs in the entire world is the California Four Wheel Drive Association, and as its name implies, it focuses only on specialized off-road cars, often taken on some of the best trails to test the limits of the cars and drivers alike.

With over 8,000 members, it’s the largest car club in California. It’s also among the oldest car clubs around, starting back in 1959. They’re big in promoting outdoor recreation on four wheel vehicles, and they frequently meet and tour around the country on some of the toughest off-road trails they can find.

So if you’re a big fan of off-roading, it’s the only club you’ll ever want to be in.

11. Automobile Club of France

Founded in 1895, Automobile Club of France is the oldest car club in the world. ACF, as it’s known, was a big contributor to the car races as we know them today. In 1906, they licensed the organization of an auto race, which would mark the beginning of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Between 1906 and 1914, the club regulated major races in France and set up the rules for their annual national race that was called a Grand Prix and welcomed race drivers from all over the world. The event was renamed to ACF Grand Prix after the first world war, and in 1967 it changed again, becoming known as the French Grand Prix.

Today, ACF club members have impressive benefits, among which several lounges, gym and swimming pool, movie theatre, a library with over 50,000 books, bars and dining rooms. There’s plenty of activities that the club offers, like squash, billiards, shooting, fencing, and yoga. That of course, besides all the car fun they do.

One interesting thing about this Parisian club is that it’s still forbidden to women, which was one of the rules since its inception more than a century ago.

10. Lou La Vie Members Club

While younger than other clubs, being born in 2010, the Lou La Vie Members Club became one of the most impressive by providing its members with high-end and luxurious autos to enjoy.

It’s a club that cherishes the unquestionable beauty and true work of art that some of these supercars are. It’s a playground for the rich and famous, with famous celebrities, professional athletes, top company CEOs, and wealthy car enthusiasts from all over the world as its members.

Beyond driving select cars like Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches or Bentleys, there’s services such as vehicle delivery and pickup at any location at any time, on-call barber and stylist, cigar and wine lounge, movie theatre, an automobile library, and plenty of other member only experiences.

9. Royal Automobile Club

One of London’s finest clubs, the Royal Automobile Club was founded back in 1897, inspired by the Automobile Club de France, which started the trend two years earlier. The English counterpart aimed to encourage the development of motoring in the country, and today it encompasses over a century of tradition and luxury automobiles.

Its members enjoy some of the most outstanding services and facilities, with accommodation, dining, sports complexes, and probably the finest swimming pool in London.

8. Otto Car Club

The Otto Car Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, boasts a high end garage that spans over an incredible 33,000 square-foot surface, and almost 200 of some of the most amazing cars ever made.

Intended as a car collector’s club, it’s a space for displaying the cars, meetings with connoisseurs, and impressing audiences.

The cars are kept in a pristine shape by an in-house specialized service, while other activities and services like billiards room, library, and wet bar, are for the club’s members to enjoy while bragging about their toys.

7. P1 Supercar Club

Initiated in 2000, the P1 Supercar Club aims to be number one in the world of supercars, which is what the “P1” in the name implies. P1 means pole position in Formula 1.

The club has two locations, one in the UK and another one in Switzerland, organizing various tours around Europe for their members. And speaking of members, the fees for joining rise at around $2,000 for joining the club, and around $1,300 for the annual membership.

It’s a good way of keeping most of your money in your pocket while getting to drive some of the world’s most astonishing cars on some of the most famous roads the European continent has to offer.

6. Monticello Motor Club

The Monticello Motor Club is located in Monticello, New York, and grants its members almost unlimited access to an interesting and challenging 4.1 mile race track.

There’s private instructors and logistical support to help drivers hone their skills and reflexes, and plenty of race types for various skill levels, so members can test themselves against others of their same level. This is probably the most fun you can have in a sports car, the closest thing to being an actual race pilot.

5. McLaren F1 Owners Club

Everybody knows that the McLaren F1 is one of the most exquisite cars ever produced, and the McLaren F1 Owners Club aims to provide the car’s fans the experience of driving one of these racing legends.

The cars have all been part of the McLaren racing team in the past, and share a rich race track history, so driving one of these is sure to rise enthusiasm levels in anyone.

Despite the capabilities of the F1, the Owners Club advises against aggressive racing and instead offers a relaxed environment to drive the cars. The club is mainly open to the owners of the F1 as the title says, but apparently it allows owners of other types of McLaren cars as well, as long as they’re part of the Ultimate Series, like the P1 or the Senna.

4. The Thermal Club

The Thermal Club is simply put, a car enthusiast’s heaven. It’s more like a supercar mini world than the average country car club.

Situated in Coachella Valley, famous for its golf courses dubbed the “playground for celebrities”, the Thermal Club is rapidly becoming the premier private motorsports facility in the entire world. Think of it like the Disneyland of motorsports fanatics. If you’re one of them, it’s the happiest place on Earth.

What makes this club so much fun is the huge race track that stretches on a total of 5.1 miles. The track is actually comprised of 3 separate tracks that are open all the time, the Desert Circuit, the North Palm Circuit, and the South Palm Circuit, but which join together once a month to make the bigger circuit.

Apart from this, there’s full spa, a posh clubhouse, a full service garage, and driving courses from BMW and Mini available to anyone interested. Membership comes in the form of buying a plot of land or villa there, with prices starting from $600,000 and $2.3 million respectively. The good thing is that one does not need to be a member to have some fun on the track.

3. Club Sportiva

Club Sportiva has some of the most exotic supercars in the world available for its members. They can have McLarens, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis and other dream cars delivered right to their location in and around San Francisco.

The club also offers various packages and experiences, with one of the most affordable being called the Exotic Car Sprint. It gives members the possibility to choose their favorite car and go on a 50 mile road trip around California, all for only $650.

The club was built around the idea of time-sharing, but did it for cars instead of properties.

2. Super Cars Club Arabia

With the United Arab Emirates, or UAE, known for some of the largest collections of exotic hypercars in the world, it makes perfect sense there would be a lot of car clubs for these people to show their ultra expensive toys. It’s there where you’ll find Lambos, Bugattis, and Ferraris as law enforcement cars, so don’t act surprised.

Among all those clubs, one rises above. It’s the Super Cars Club Arabia, which organizes some of the most impressive tours for their members. They’re long range road trips that cover some of the best countries and roads in UAE, Europe, and North America as well.

1. Classic Car Club Manhattan

The Classic Car Club opened for the first time in London back in 1995, and added a secondary location in the Big Apple later on.

Classic Car Club Manhattan quickly became known all around the world as one of the most prestigious car clubs in existence, with an incredible lineup of iconic cars, like the Ford GT40 that amazed everyone at the Le Mans Endurance race in 1966, or the stunning Porsche 550 Spyder from 1956, and plenty of other makes, from BMWs to Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

Members of this club can take any of the club’s cars displayed in its 8,000 square-foot gallery out for a spin on the public roads or on the race track, including the motorsports legends.

Final Thoughts

While for most people owning a super car is only a dream that will never come true, taking one for a drive proves to be a much more realistic and accessible wish. It only requires you to be a member in one of these 15 best car clubs.

Some memberships are extremely expensive, but others less so, which opens many opportunities.