The 15 Best 7 Seater SUVs of 2023

With the 1960s and the 1970s seeing more and more people on the road, the station wagon gave birth to new hauling possibilities, becoming the primary choice for families with kids.

Eventually, the demand for even more room in their cars pushed car manufacturers to add a third row of seats, which became the next step in family car evolution, and the minivan stole the place of the station wagon. But the minivan didn’t last forever and started falling from grace, passing the baton to the new cool kid in town: the 7 seater SUV.

Seen in this light, the 7 seater SUV now seems like a natural evolution of the family station wagon. It was born from the needs of the people. And when you think about it, the 7 seater SUV manages to fulfill many of those needs, and often in a better way than smaller cars.

Most of them offer an impressive storage space for luggage, plenty of leg room for everyone, features like entertainment centers and touchscreens, and overall better comfort than other personal vehicles. Some can even fit an eight passenger and still have decent luggage space left.

The other side of the coin are the downsides that come from the size of these vehicles. Firstly, they’re not the most fun to drive, and parking and maneuvering in tight spaces will almost always pose a problem, especially in big cities during rush hours. And then there’s the elephant in the room, fuel economy, which is most often than not terrible with bigger SUVs.

But for those for whom the advantages outweigh the downsides, these are the best 7 seater SUVs of 2023.

15. Subaru Ascent

Subaru is well known for its already successful Forester, but the Ascent is something new and exciting. It’s the company’s second seven seater SUV, after the Tribeca, which didn’t see much success when you look at sales.

The Subaru Ascent aims to change all that and bring the company part of the market share for three-row seaters. The car is packed with all the useful features you’d expect, such as standard all-wheel-drive, driver assistance technology, and all the modern gadgets like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus infotainment and a decent touchscreen.

When it comes to capabilities, the Subaru Ascent can tow up to 5,000 pounds, which is not to be ignored. On the other hand, despite the premium interior, it still seems a bit pricey, costing almost $50,000 for the higher trims.

What We Like Standard all-wheel drive and driver assistance

Modern gadgets and infotainment

Capable of towing up to 5,000 pounds What We Don’t Like High cost, particularly for the higher trim levels

14. Jeep Grand Cherokee L

The L in the Jeep Grand Cherokee L signals the company’s first seven seater. Equipped with either a 290hp 3.6 liter V6 or a 357hp 5.7 liter V8, the new Grand Cherokee L is a very decent daily driver, but those who need towing capabilities will have to opt for the V8, because it can tow up to 7,200 pounds.

As for other capabilities, there’s rear-wheel-drive as standard, and all-wheel-drive comes as a separate package, and in terms of power delivery, the Grand Cherokee L is equipped with an eight speed automatic transmission.

The interior isn’t as luxurious as the Wagoneer or the Grand Wagoneer, but it’s good enough for most even in standard configuration. Higher trims come with quilted leather, as opposed to the cloth upholstery in the standard, and there’s even massaging seats for the front available as extras.

Other standard features include adaptive cruise control, active lane assist, an 8.4 inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as part of the infotainment system.

What We Like Two powerful engine options, including a V8 capable of towing up to 7,200 pounds

Standard driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control and lane assist What We Don’t Like All-wheel-drive is only available as an optional package

Interior design and materials may not be as luxurious as its competitors

13. Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander’s third row of seats isn’t the largest in the industry and might not be the most comfortable, but overall, it makes for a nice family car. It’s very similar with the Nissan Rogue, since they’re both built on the same platform, but the Rogue doesn’t offer that extra seating.

The 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque come from a 2.5 liter four cylinder engine, and get delivered to the wheels through a continuously-variable transmission. The Outlander comes with either a front or all-wheel-drive, depending on the trim.

Inside, there’s not so much room as in some of the competitor SUVs, but it’s got plenty of tech features and gadgets, and decent cargo space. Overall, it’s got enough room for a compact SUV that the Outlander is.

What We Like Good cargo space for a rather compact SUV

Excellent amount of tech features and gadgets for the price What We Don’t Like Third row of seats may not be the most spacious or comfortable

Engine performance is not that impressive

12. Cadillac Escalade

The Cadillac Escalade has always been one of the most successful vehicles of the American carmaker, and in its latest incarnation, it’s better than ever.

It’s incredibly spacious and comfortable, offers all the latest gadgets, driver assistance and safety tech, and will be available with a supercharger and a good 682hp besides the 3.0 liter turbodiesel inline six or the 6.2 liter V8 that came with the older variants.

The price tag for the Escalade’s most powerful trim reaches $150,000, but the base variants have a starting price of only $76,295.

What We Like The base model is relatively affordable for a luxury SUV

It’s incredibly spacious and comfortable What We Don’t Like The most powerful version is very expensive

Fuel economy may not be as efficient as some of its competitors

11. Toyota Sequoia

If the Escalade above is too much for some, at least when it comes to pricing, the old-school but trusty Toyota Sequoia is available for around $50k and with plenty of space and comfort as well. And the 2023 model doesn’t look bad at all, though some might still prefer the conservative exterior of the older variants.

What the Sequoia does different is the off-road bits, as it benefits from Fox internal-bypass shocks and a high clearance suspension, features that will leave any adventure ready family wanting some fun into the wild.

The 2023 model also brings an upgrade to the powertrain and is now equipped with a twin-turbocharged V6.

What We Like Spacious and comfortable

It’s very capable off-road What We Don’t Like Conservative exterior design

Fuel economy may suffer due to its power

10. Nissan Pathfinder

The new Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most improved models of the past few years. Sporting a new nine speed automatic transmission, room for eight passengers, and having a starting price of slightly less than $35k, the latest iteration of the Nissan Pathfinder is a winner from many points of view.

It still keeps the same engine that powered the last models, a 284hp 3.5 liter V6, with a towing capability of 6,000 pounds, and either front or all-wheel-drive.

The redesigned Pathfinder brings ample cargo space, feels roomy for everyone inside, and is properly equipped for almost any kind of adventure.

What We Like Room for 8 passengers and ample cargo space

Improved transmission and a very affordable price What We Don’t Like Same engine as the last model

Average fuel economy

9. Lexus LX 600

The Lexus LX 600 offers a pretty sight, both from inside and from the outside. It’s better than it ever was, but, a deal breaker for some, it only offers a third row of seats on its Premium, F Sport, or Luxury trims. The Premium variant starts at around $89,000, and the Ultra Luxury trim ups everything to near an eye watering $130k.

Under the hood it comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.5 liter V6, capable of unleashing a good 409 horsepower and of towing up to 8,000 pounds. The interior comes with plenty of leg room, and, should it be needed, the third-row can fold at the touch of a button, leaving you with even more cargo space to get all your interesting toys inside.

What We Like Stunning exterior design and a premium feel

Powerful engine with great towing capability

Plenty of leg room and a folding third-row What We Don’t Like Third row is only available on Premium, F Sport, or Luxury trims

High price point for higher trim levels

8. Genesis GV80

The Genesis GV80 is simply astonishing. It’s luxurious, it’s beautiful, it feels premium everywhere you look or touch, and it comes with all the tech features you’ve been dreaming about.

The incredibly stylish GV80 offers more value for the money than most other SUVs on the market, though the sixth and seventh seating positions feel a bit cramped.

It’s not a deal breaker, but if large leg room is the number one condition for buying a seven seater SUV, you might want to look somewhere else. On the other hand, if that is only secondary, and ultimate comfort is what you aim for, the Genesis GV80 is the one to get.

What We Like Luxurious, stylish and premium feel inside-out

Offers excellent value for money

Comes with advanced tech features What We Don’t Like The sixth and seventh seating positions are a bit cramped

Might not be the best choice for taller people

7. Ford Expedition

The Ford Expedition is one of the mainstays of the seven seater SUV world. It’s one of the most comfortable SUVs around, and space is one of the primary features of this vehicle. The Expedition can accommodate up to eight people, and keep them all nice and happy during the trip.

There’s heating and ventilation for the second-row seats, something that’s rarely seen in any other car. And if you need even more space for carrying something other than people, both the third and the second row of seats can be folded, increasing cargo space up to over 120 cubic feet.

The Ford Expedition is available in no less than 10 trim levels, which means plenty of configurations to choose from depending on your real needs.

What We Like Extremely spacious, can accommodate up to eight people

Plenty of cargo space when both second and third row seats are folded What We Don’t Like Fuel economy is lower than many of its competitors

Some of the higher trims are pricey

6. Chevrolet Suburban

Since 1935, the Chevrolet Suburban has been one of the main choices for folks looking for lots of legroom and cargo volume, and the newly out 2023 edition further improves that, reaching a whooping 144.7 cubic feet when folding the third-row seats, the best in its class. When it comes to passengers, it can carry up to nine if you opt for the front bench seat.

The Chevy Suburban comes in six trim packages, and has three power options available, a 5.3 liter V8 that outputs 355hp and comes as standard, a more muscular 6.2 liter V8 capable of 420hp, and a 3.0 liter diesel engine that can unleash 277hp.

What We Like Unmatched cargo volume and legroom

Can carry up to nine passengers

Three excellent engine options available What We Don’t Like Its large size can be difficult to maneuver in tight spaces

5. Kia Telluride

The Kia Telluride might not seem like a huge family SUV, but it does have the ability to carry up to eight passengers, and can tow up to 5,000 pounds of cargo.

It’s unbelievably handsome, and even if it’s not as luxurious as, say, the Genesis GV80, the Telluride is one of the better looking of the SUV bunch today.

There’s an option for all-wheel-drive, and the 291hp generated by the 3.8 liter V6 goes to the wheels through an eight speed automatic transmission. The 2023 upgrades on the Telluride’s both interior and exterior make this SUV hold its own against the more luxurious of the competition.

What We Like Roomy enough for eight passengers

Can tow up to 5,000 pounds

Futuristic-looking design What We Don’t Like Limited engine options with only one V6 available

4. Lincoln Navigator

Though not standard, the Lincoln Navigator does have an option for seating for up to eight people, but the standard seven is more generous in space and comfort for its back row passengers.

For those who care about creature comforts and luxuries, the Black Label trim of the Navigator is the most appropriate option, though they’d have to shell out quite a big sum. The starting price for the standard variant of this large luxury SUV is high enough at almost $80,000.

As for muscles, the Navigator features a 380hp twin-turbocharged 3.5 liter V6 in its standard version, paired with a 10 speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel-drive is available as an option.

What We Like Luxurious and super comfy interior, especially with the Black Label trim

Spacious and comfortable seating, with room for up to eight passengers

Powerful engine, capable of delivering 380hp What We Don’t Like It’s relatively pricey, with a base price of around $80,000

Third-row seating is not standard and feels cramped

3. Jeep Grand Wagoneer

For those who love Jeep, but the Grand Cherokee L feels too less for their needs, the Grand Wagoneer is here and offers an impressive set of features. The most important thing to note here is that it’s got the most overall passenger volume in its class, a feat achieved through a longer wheelbase.

Five infotainment screens inside, plenty of leg room for everyone, premium leather seating, and a MacIntosh audio system are just some of the perks everyone will enjoy with the Grand Wagoneer.

To those interested by figures, a 510hp twin-turbocharged 3.0 liter inline six engine, nicknamed the Hurricane, is an option. The standard Grand Wagoneer comes with a 471hp 6.4 liter V8.

What We Like Most passenger volume in its class

Powerful engine options, including a 510hp inline-six What We Don’t Like Heavy curb weight, which can impact its handling and fuel efficiency

It’s pretty expensive, starting at around $88,000

2. Land Rover Range Rover

The new Land Rover Range Rover is one of the most distinguished luxury SUVs today. With a magnificent exterior and an opulent cabin, it offers plenty of reasons for its driver and passengers to enjoy the ride, wherever it may lead.

The Range Rover comes in several variants, with seating for four, five, or seven people, the latter being expansive enough for most families. The 2023 model is actually the very first Range Rover to offer third-row seating. The interior is plush and top quality, heating in the seats comes as standards, and optional upgrade such as massage and ventilation can be added in higher tier trims.

The standard package also includes four-wheel-drive and an eight speed automatic transmission. In the seven-seater configuration, it comes with a 3.0 liter twin-turbo gas/electric hybrid, capable of 396hp and 406lb-ft of torque and with a tow capacity of up to 7,716 pounds. The downside, for some at least, is the starting price of almost $105k.

What We Like Magnificent exterior and high-quality interior

Comes in several variants with seating for four, five, or seven people

Offers plenty of high-end features and upgrades What We Don’t Like High starting price of almost $105k

The third-row seats might not be as spacious as expected

Fuel economy is not very impressive

1. Hyundai Palisade

Depending on the chosen configuration, the new Hyundai Palisade comes with space for either seven or eight people. The interior is exceptionally spacious and comfortable, with an emphasis on the comfort of both passenger rows.

What made us give the Hyundai Palisade the top spot on this list is the amount of carrying capacity you get for a very minimal price. Hyundai Palisade is simply hard to beat.

The starting price is $35,250, and the highest trim level comes at only $49,200. And when you think that some of the competitors have starting prices higher than Palisade’s top tier package, it makes you wonder why spend the extra when you can get so much for so little.

With a 3.8 liter V6 that musters 291hp and has a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, the Palisade answers most people’s needs.

What We Like Exceptionally spacious and comfortable interior

Offers a lot of cargo space for a minimal price

No major drawbacks to mention What We Don’t Like Competitors offer a lot more power or luxury features

Final thoughts

Despite being a niche market, the competition for very capable seven-seater SUVs is a tight one, with plenty of good options offering all you can think of in both comfort and capabilities.

The major difference setting some competitors apart is pricing. With some models coming in at over $100k, it’s safe to say they’re in a luxury category of their own, so not for everyone. But seven seaters like the Hyundai Palisade offer plenty of features and comforts and enough capability for most families for a very affordable price tag. And it’s not the only one.