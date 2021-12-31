The 25 Best Luxury Sport Sedans of 2022

No matter who you are, where you come from or what your favorite ice cream flavor is, we can bet everything that we own that you love luxury cars just as much as we do.

The truth of the matter is that at the end of the day, regardless of anything else, what truly unites us all is our love for the four wheelers and nobody can convince us otherwise.

This is why for today we actually decided to celebrate our collective love of automobiles by offering you our very own top 25 of the best cars out there. Which type of cars are we going for though? Luxury sport sedans, obviously.

Why would we focus on this category alone? Honestly, we don’t really have a reason per se, we just really love the luxury and comfiness that comes with these beautiful four door cars, so that’s why we figured we’d showcase our top 25 of the very best luxury sport sedans out there.

With that said, let’s skip all the other formalities out there and instead focus directly on the 25th pick of the day, aka:

25. Mercedes Benz-E-Class

Mercedes almost never miss when it comes to their premium cars and this model right here is no exception.

Coming in with an overall incredibly high-quality build, a cabin that really ups the ante as far as expectations go and one of the most efficient engines on this list, they really outdid themselves with the E-Class and that’s no joke.

24. Audi S8

If what you’re looking for is a stylish design that has proven to withstand the test of time then Audi’s got your back.

The Audi S8 is an incredibly gorgeous machine that comes with a great acceleration and one of the smoothest handlings on the market. Overall, a great choice despite its rather high price tag.

23. Audi E-Tron GT

While also being quite an expensive addition to the roster, this cool model deserves to be on the list simply thanks to its state-of-the-art technology and the overall impressive power that it comes with.

We don’t often see five seaters on the luxury lists but honestly, this model more than earned the right to be here.

22. Cadillac CT5

With an incredibly attractive price tag of just under $40k, this model might very well top your list if you’re looking for a really practical car that you can mess around with on a daily basis without ever fearing that a simple scratch would ruin it altogether.

It comes free with an incredibly intuitive infotainment system and on top of that you can actually get the most popular style aka the V-Series for under $50k in total.

21. Acura TLX

As one of the few 5-seaters out there that comes fully quipped with 5 trim levels, the Acura TLX Type S is one of those cars that you get and you keep on you for the rest of your life regardless of how big your monthly paycheck gets.

It is a gorgeous model that you can get for just under $55k, and that’s for the most expensive Type S model. The starting price can get as low as $39k, so if you feel like that sounds good to you then definitely go for it.

20. BMW 4 Series

There are plenty of good cars out there that we can safely say are worth the price of admission simply because they excel in one aspect or another. But this isn’t the case with the 4 Series Four Door Gran Coupe. Why?

Because this car right here doesn’t really excel at anything, instead, what it does is it actually manages to offer an incredible all-around performance that is sure to make you feel like you made a worthy investment at the end of the day.

19. Audi S6

The Audi S6 is the perfect car for those out there that want a good and reliable car while also feeling like they’re driving something out of Tron. What we mean by this is that it is extremely high tech, one of the most modern feeling cars on the market right now.

On top of that the design is also worthwhile, just look at how incredibly gorgeous it looks and you’ll instantly see where we’re coming from with that statement.

Overall, a great choice, even though the touchscreen can end up being a bit of a hindrance every now and then if you’re not used to it.

18. Tesla Model S

We usually assume that Tesla cars are extremely expensive and way out of the budget for most people out there. Luckily, this isn’t exactly the case with the base version of the Model S, that’s both one of their most affordable cars and on top of that it’s just a fun electric car ride that you can get for under $70k.

It was literally made for daily use, so it has a pretty good consumption rate and on top of that it’s Tesla so you already know you’re getting a high-tech vehicle right here.

17. Volvo S60 Recharge

Volvo have really outdone themselves as of late by bringing us what many would refer to as their best models yet. The S60 Recharge is definitely part of that roster as it is a really solid choice for any sedan lovers out there.

It comes with a standard all-wheel drive option, and on top of that you have a quick acceleration coupled with a really economic fuel consumption.

16. Audi S3

The Audi S3 is just a great option overall, with its strong performance thanks to the turbocharged engine and the extremely sporty design.

While we would still argue that there are a few sedans out there that deserve to be higher on the list, this still makes for a really good choice.

15. Jaguar XF

By far one of the most luxurious cars out there, the Jaguar XF is just the perfect addition to your garage if you want to really stand out regardless of which event you’re driving off to.

It is a tech enthusiast’s dream come true, and on top of that it has been ranked amongst the top cars out there when it comes to its handling.

Overall, thanks to its eight-speed automatic transmission, you will be able to make quite an entrance regardless of whether you’re heading off to work or if you have a very important meetup where the first impressions really count.

14. Volvo S90

Overall, one of the most well-balanced options on our list, the Volvo S90 offers you the best of both worlds by coming in with a really high-tech driver assistant and an inside that just looks like a million bucks.

While the handling definitely isn’t on the same level as the design of the car, we would still say that this is a car that we wouldn’t mind driving around in all day long for sure.

So, if you’re looking for a very stylish car to really leave your family speechless with then this might very well be the top pick for you.

13. Lexus ES

Quite possibly Lexus’s top model right here, it’s actually quite difficult to find anything wrong with it as far as its quality is concerned.

If anything, we only have words of appraisal for it as it comes with a very roomy set of rear seats, a massive trunk and of course, the fuel economy that we’ve come to expect from Lexus by now.

If we had to concentrate on the negatives then we’d probably pick out the somewhat numb steering as its only real downfall, but again, this all depends on the driver at the end of the day.

12. Audi A6

This is the type of car that looks extremely elegant from the outside, but the moment you step inside you can’t help but feel like you entered a whole new dimension altogether.

This is because of how much of an emphasis Audi put on the tech interior, and this really shows when you find yourself driving around in it for a couple of minutes. The new Audi A6 is the perfect blend of luxury and technology for sure.

11. Mercedes-Benz CLS

With one of the most gorgeous looking exterior styles out there, the Mercedes-Benz CLS is pretty much a dream come true if you’re looking for a car that you can drive around in for hours and hours.

That is because this has one of the comfiest interiors on the market, and on top of that you can relax while you’re driving thanks to how quiet the interior really gets.

While the extras for it can definitely end up pulling a bit much on your credit card, let’s just say that if you have the moola for it then there’s absolutely no reason as to why you shouldn’t invest in it.

10. Alfa Romeo Giulia

Let’s just say that as far as luxury sport sedans go, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia is pretty much one of the most well-regarded cars on the market and for good reason too.

Coming in with one of the punchiest four-cylinders out there, this is a powerful car that can be used both to go out with your family as well as going all the way to an international meeting that you’ve been preparing for since the beginning of the year.

It features some of the coolest shift paddles on the market and the devastating power of the Quadrifoglio, needless to say this is not a car you should ever skip out on.

9. Cadillac CT4

Many people out there believe that Cadillac has run its course by now, that they’re nowhere near the behemoths they used to be a couple of decades ago. But, thanks to models such as the Cadillac CT4 we’d argue that they’re still at the top of the food chain even to this day.

Although the interior could do with some remodeling, we’d still safely say that this is worth the price of admission simply because of the manual transmission option and of course, the four-cylinder options that are always nice to see with any car out there.

8. Genesis G70

If what you’re looking for is affordable pricing while also keeping up with some of the big dogs in the industry then there’s no better choice out there than the Genesis G70.

It features a really powerful V6 engine, one of the coolest and most stylish looking designs on the market, and of course, the user-friendly infotainment that we’ve come to expect from this brand.

The only reason as to why it isn’t any higher on our list is definitely the fact that it comes with a really cramped back seat, but if you can excuse that part then you can surely still get a good deal by buying one of these for Christmas.

7. Porsche Panamera

While there are certainly a lot of amazing choices out there, there is only one Porsche Panamera and for good reason too. This car right here might very well be one of the best of the best, it literally has everything you could ask for from a sports sedan and more.

We’re talking about a powerful V8 engine, a really gorgeous design and of course, the easy handling experience that Porsche is known for.

It would normally be a top three pick for us for sure, but the only real problem we have with it is definitely the fact that it is a bit more on the expensive side.

6. Subaru WRX

Going back to the more affordable models out there, Subaru has got us all covered with what could very well be the very best bang for your buck out there.

The Subaru WRX is a powerful machine, one of those cars that you can hear from a mile away, and on top of that it’s just damn fun to drive around in.

It does take a bit more fuel to get going but as long as you keep that in mind, you’re going to have a blast driving around in this beast.

5. BMW M3

You all knew BMW would be ranking up high for us, and that’s a fact. So, what model did we choose to represent our top 5 picks eh? None other than the BMW M3. But even the standard 3 series is also a beast.

It features a 255-hp turbo four cylinder engine with 2.0 or 3.0-liters available, and that’s not even the best part. It is very easy to handle and a great pick for the new drivers out there that want to stand out.

4. Dodge Charger

Quite possibly one of the most iconic sport sedans out there, the Dodge Charger is that one muscle car that you see everywhere whenever you go to an important meeting, and let’s just say that even so, it still leaves us breathless every time we see it.

It has one of the most satisfying engine sounds on the market and on top of that it looks like a million bucks. Only reason as to why it isn’t any higher on our list is the fact that it has a relatively small interior and you have to invest in a V6 model if you want the all-wheel-drive option available to you.

3. Honda Civic Si

Now things are getting interesting as we’re jumping into our top 3 picks of the day. Starting up our countdown is none other than the Honda Civic Si, and if you know anything about it then you instantly know why we picked it over the others.

It is an incredibly affordable machine that runs on very little fuel, it has one of the most gorgeous insides out there and on top of that it just runs smooth as butter.

2. Kia Stinger

Another incredible pick if you’re looking to get an incredible car for a very affordable price is the all new Kia Singer. Even if you have the money to buy the most expensive car on the market, we’d still recommend looking into purchasing this one just because of how amazing of a vehicle this is.

It is one of the most stylish cars out there, and as far as sedans go, this is one of the roomiest ones on the market and that’s a fact. It looks the part and it drives the part too, simply put, you can’t go wrong with this one.

1. Porsche Taycan

This fully electric masterpiece right here is pretty much our go-to whenever anyone asks us what the best luxury sports sedan out there is.

Honestly, we’re all out of words when it comes to the Porsche Taycan – it is literally what we would refer to as the number one regardless of price, looks or quality.

It can be a bit out of the price range for some people for sure, coming in at around $84,000 for the base model, but we’d still argue that it’s well worth that price tag simply because of how insane of a car this really is.

Conclusion

While sedans are definitely a bit more niche than we’d like to think, the truth of the matter is that any of these amazing picks will make for a great addition to your garage and that’s a fact.

Regardless of whether you go for them because of how comfy they are or because of how stylish and luxurious they look, the fact of the matter is that these are all amazing vehicles that we’d absolutely love to show off around the world.