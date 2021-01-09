If you love off-road adventures and fun, you’re always looking for a new opportunity to go out, whether it rains or shines. Sure, you might get a little dirty, you could even get hurt, but in the end of an off-road day, everyone is happy. And, why not? Thrill seekers getting together, having a few laughs, exploring new territories, and working together to conquer Mother Nature.

But for some people it seems that 4×4 vehicles have become somewhat boring. Serious off-roaders are now looking into 6×6 power and glory: an outrageous customized vehicle meant to prove you mean business.

Extreme in more ways than one, these six wheeled vehicles are not just for any budget. They were designed to put even the most extreme 4×4 vehicles to shame, while laughing in the face of anything you can through at it. Pricing aside, there are quite a few options on the market, and these might just be the best 6×6 off road trucks out there.

If you’re serious about taking on the world – literally – you should really take some notes.

Arctic Trucks AT44 6×6

Based on the mighty Toyota Hilux, the Arctic Trucks AT44 6×6 takes this incredible pick up truck to a completely new level. I remember the Top Gear crew driving this beast all the way to the North Pole in one of their specials. Considering it made it there, you realize the Toyota Hilux is easily one of the most off-road capable trucks ever made. Now let’s take that to new extremes.

Developed with the harsh terrain of Iceland in mind, this 3.0-liter diesel 171-hp 266-Nm beast is to die for. The team from Arctic Trucks will gladly build one specifically for you, adding all sorts of off-road goodies, apart from the extra set of wheels. It will not travel at fast speeds, but it will get you there – wherever you may go.

Can-Am Outlander Max 6×6 XT

The base numbers of the 6×6 ATV, 82 ponies and 66 torque probably don’t sound too impressive; considering the small size of this vehicle, you tend to dismiss it like a fly in the ointment. However, size doesn’t always matter when you’re looking for some pure off-road fun, and this lightweight vehicle will make the outdoors exciting again.

A 6×6, nonetheless, the Can-Am Outlander Max XT will haul around 700 pounds worth of cargo and the 3,000-pound winch will also come in handy if you’re really the adventurer type. But don’t think this Cam-Am is too soft – the smooth transmission, dynamic power steering, and its locking differential will make for an awesome experience.

Carlex Design Exy 6×6

We’re pretty sure any true off-road enthusiast will bow down before this marvelous pick-up truck that was once a standard Mercedes-Benz X-Class. The brilliant team from Carlex Design has become pretty well known for their wild aftermarket projects and unique design ideas, and this beast is no different.

This rugged 6×6 features a reinforced suspension system, beefy tires, a winch and various other off-road upgrades – it hasn’t seen the light of day yet, but for the right amount of money, the guys from Carlex Design can start working on it for you as soon as possible. If you require a ground clearance of 100mm, a sump, and reducer guard, while enjoying nothing less then the most luxurious interior and seductive comfort options, this is the right off road truck for you.

Ferox Azaris Advanced Off Road Vehicle

Numbers and specs are not really important when you want some pure off-road fun, but we’re pretty sure that 750 hp and 2,000 ft. lb of torque will knock your socks off in your next off-road adventure. The Ferox Azarisis is not quite an ATV, nor is it a truck; but it’s ridiculously fast and exciting. It also looks super cool.

Customers are welcomed to choose between either a petrol or electric powerplant, although an in-wheel all-electric motor at every corner might be the best way to go. Feel free to drive this thing through your local woods, on the mountains, or even on the Red Planet – it is packing enough modern tech to handle even space travel.

Hennessey Goliath 6×6

Hennessey is probably a familiar name for most of you right now; associated with ultimate performance, Hennessey has unveiled some of the most outrageous vehicles in recent years. Looking like a real-world goliath, this particularly interesting project was based around a Chevy Silverado Trail Boss and it has 705 hp and 675 ft. lb of torque to play with.

Some mock American-made vehicles for their reliability, but the Goliath is no laughing matter. This 6×6 beast looks outrageous and it seems that the guys from Hennessey could make it even more extreme – the bigger the budget, the crazier the end-result will be. But please note that the starting price for one of these brawlers is $375,000.

Bruiser Conversions 6×6

Starting off as a Jeep Wrangler JK, one of the most impressive 4×4 vehicles ever made if you ask us, this six wheeled monster was taken to a completely new level by a company called Bruiser Conversions. The 6×6 beast before you packs 600 ponies and 545 lb. ft. of torque thanks to a turn-key performance LS engine that was fitted with a supercharger.

It also comes with new axles, an impressive FOX suspension and a custom exhaust, but the mods could go even further if you want something more extreme. Looking outrageous from any angle, this 6×6 Jeep seems ready to conquer any terrain – feel free to take it to the limit.

Patriot Campers LC79 Megatourer

If you want to tackle the toughest terrain with ease, this Toyota Land Cruiser LC79 was transformed by the Australians from Patriot Campers into a magnificent off-road beast. The menacing LC79 Megatourer you see here benefits from the legacy of an incredible off-roader and goes on to perfect that successful recipe.

The shop added an air-assisted lift, a much-needed 70-liter freshwater tank, central-locking storage to keep any gear handy and safe, as well as compatibility with the brand’s canopy tent systems. Of course, Patriot Campers can add many other goodies to this beast, if you have other needs. The Megatourer will take you anywhere you want to go, and act out as a mobile base camp once you’re tired. Perfect!

Hennessey VelociRaptor 6×6

Yes, we couldn’t make a list with the best off road trucks without talking about the incredible VelociRaptor – Hennessey Performance totally deserves two spots in this list. Based on the Ford F-150, the most successful American-made truck, the wild VelociRaptor 6×6 needs no introduction.

A twin-turbo engine upgrade means over 600 hp and the ability to leave any prejudice aside; this thing is supercar-level fast, which might explain for the Brembo brakes, 20-inch wheels and beefy off-road tires. But you also get a customized interior, re-imagined LED lighting, and more. ‘Aggressive’ just got a whole new meaning.

Project Kahn Flying Huntsman 6×6

The Land Rover Defender was always a personal favorite for me. A true off-road 4×4 vehicle, this seemed like the best place to start when imagining the ultimate off-road car, and the people from Kahn Design did just that. Starting off from the all-around automotive icon, the British-tuner went on to spend quite a few hours transforming this classic into the extraordinary Flying Huntsman 6×6.

Sure, the Defender’s familiar styling is still there and it’s easily recognizable; but the special six-wheel-drive system aims to improve upon the situation. LED lighting, 1945 retro-looking 18-inch alloys, a 2″ lift, as well as an improved stainless-steel exhaust system – not to mention the collection of luxury interior upgrades – make this project a success. Under the bonnet, a powerful LS3 6.2-liter V8 engine develops 430 ponies and keeps everything moving, no matter what.

Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6×6

Mercedes fans, rejoice. The luxurious G63 AMG was transformed into a 6×6 off-road monster that aims to deliver superiority at any level – both inside and out. The Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6×6 packs the same incredible 5.5-liter V8 twin-turbo powerplant, which means 536 ponies and 561 lb-ft. of torque.

But as you’ve probably noticed, this is a factory-made, original creation, straight from Mercedes-Benz. This means durability, warranty, and the peace of mind any car-owners should enjoy. Mercedes went all out when it came to features and technology on this 6×6 vehicle – such as a tire pressure system, integrated LED lighting, plenty of ground clearance, reduction gear, portal axles, not to mention the five differentials – you should be convinced by now. There are no compromises to talk about; none, whatsoever.