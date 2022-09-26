The 20 Best Track Cars You Could Buy in 2022

We all love a little bit of high paced adrenaline every now and then, and driving fast is probably the most accessible way to get it. But doing that on the public roads while breaking every speed limit is a big no-go, so the only safe variant to get out of your comfort zone and push your car to its limits is the race track.

But then there’s another problem. Taking the family car to a day on the race track is not a good idea, and not a fun one either. To get the most out of that freedom that the race track offers in a controlled environment, without all the traffic, the hazards, and the congestion often found on public roads, it’s best to have a dedicated high performance race track car.

But choosing the right car, especially when there are so many good options out there, might prove a bit difficult. To ease that, we’ve looked to what the market has to offer and gone to select a few different cars that would serve the purpose, at various price points and performance levels.

Here are the best track cars that you could buy in 2022:

20. Honda Civic Type R

The Honda Civic Type R is one of those dream cars many driving enthusiasts around the world have dreamed about at least once in their lives. And the car’s specs are nothing to ignore, with a turbocharged inline four and over 300 horsepower that make it a perfect fit for the track.

The Japanese car is a must have, since it delivers what you’d expect from it. The handling is exceptional, reliability shouldn’t be a concern since it’s a Honda, and the new 2023 model will come with improved performance, equipped with a turbocharged 2.0 liter and a precise six speed manual transmission.

19. BMW M2 Competition

Powered by a twin turbo 3.0 liter inline six that outputs a whooping 405 horsepower, the BMW M2 Competition is a superb candidate for a track car. Apt to hit 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, and coming with an optional 6 speed manual, it’s for sure designed with driver’s fun in mind.

Though it’s the smallest brother in BMW’s M lineup, it’s still a very capable one, and performance is top. One other thing to consider is the price tag, which rises to almost $60k, less than other variants, so more accessible to enthusiasts who don’t want to spend a fortune for a track car.

18. BAC Mono

The BAC Mono is a special vehicle, a high performance machine with a single seat cockpit, super lightweight, impractical for daily road use, but a marvel when it comes to racetracks.

This street legal go kart comes without the usual luxuries of a daily car, but gets all the performance you’ll ever need on the track. The 305 horsepower, combined with the low weight of only 1,257 lbs, push the Mono from zero to sixty in 2.7 seconds.

17. Lotus Evora GT

If the usual comforts and luxuries aren’t a priority, the Lotus Evora GT is one of the last petrol powered gems that came out from the British luxury automaker. It might not come with the latest and greatest according to today’s standards, but it makes for a wonderful track car.

Powered by a supercharged 3.5 liter V6, the car can unleash no less than 416 horsepower, pushing it on a 0-60 mph run in 3.8 seconds.

On top, it’s a superb looking car with lightweight chassis, impressive shift setup, and one that feels best on the track.

16. Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

While you won’t see many muscle cars on the racetrack, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is an impressively good exception, and that’s due to its tuning package that makes it very competent on the track.

The Chevy comes with magnetic ride control, Brembo brakes, electronic limited slip differential, plus several other features that up the performances of the car.

The bodywork is simply amazing and will have many heads turn in awe, but its internals, the 650 horsepower supercharged 6.2 liter V8 make it that much more impressive for any driver enthusiast.

15. Jaguar XE SV Project 8

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is a rare breed, but one that’s worth all the money if you can get your hands on it. To say the least, it’s the most powerful production car from Jaguar, ever.

If that isn’t enough, note the numbers. It comes equipped with a 5.0 liter supercharged V8 capable of 592 horsepower, and a zero to sixty mph run of 3.3 seconds.

It’s full of carbon fiber, both on the exterior, with many aerodynamic add-ons, and on the interior, with bucket seats and the bare essentials only.

14. Subaru BRZ Limited

The Subaru BRZ Limited is a very capable car, despite some lack of power. Its new 2.4 liter flat four only makes 228 hp. Compared to the standard BRZ which received some criticism, the new edition gets some nice upgrades, among which are stickier tires and much improved aerodynamics, which eventually compensate for the lack of muscle.

One important thing to note is that despite having worse performances than most other cars listed here, the Subaru BRZ Limited is one of the cheapest ways to enter track day driving.

13. Toyota GR Yaris

We bet most of you wouldn’t have seen the Yaris name on this list, but the truth is the Toyota GR Yaris is quite a capable little car.

So don’t let the mini size fool you, because the 261 horsepower and 5.2 seconds for the 0-60 mph run make this a fast car when compared to similar sized competitors.

12. Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray

The new Corvette couldn’t have missed from the party, with its mid placed engine that allows for better weight distribution and better handling.

Chevrolet equipped their Corvette C8 Stingray with a 6.2 liter LT2 V8 that outputs 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, putting on par with the likes of Ferrari, Porsche, or Lamborghini.

All in all, with a speed of over 190 mph and one of the best naturally aspirated engine in the world, the new C8 is born for the track. And we’ve heard that the 2023 model will come with a 5.5 liter LT6, capable of making 670 horsepower. Wait a little bit more, and you’ll get the best Corvette ever made.

11. Hyundai i30 N

At a first glance, the Hyundai i30 N doesn’t look like a track car. But what makes this car a fit for the track is the stiffer suspension and a very sharp handling, which at the same time make it a bit uncomfortable for the road.

The i30 N is grippy, has little body lean in corners, and a good and powerful enough turbo engine. All in all, it’s quite a capable track car, and one that can serve both purposes, including being a family car when not taken out for a fun day at the track.

10. Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

The GT500 variant of the Ford Mustang Shelby packs a huge punch with its 760 horsepower, and while that might sound like too much for a track car, especially when we’re talking about an American muscle car, that’s not the case here.

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 somehow shows excellent manners in the corners, and that has something to do with the oversized 20 inch carbon fiber wheels that come dressed in Michelin Pilot Sport rubber.

The car comes with a fast shifting dual-clutch that also does good for those competitive lap times.

9. Audi R8 Coupe

Featuring one of the best sounding engines on the market, a petrol hungry V10, the Audi R8 makes for one impressive track car. And not because of how it sounds.

The car boasts wide tires for awesome grip, an all wheel drive system, optional ceramic brakes, and some other perks that make it a wonderful option for driving enthusiasts.

8. Radical Rapture

With such a name, Radical Rapture sounds like it’s a track only car, but surprisingly, it’s a road legal roofless one seater, though we wouldn’t take it shopping.

It’s got an aggressive looking chassis design that generates plenty of downforce, a 350 hp capable engine, which only means high speed cornering abilities. That translates to being a good pick for a track day. Or more.

7. Mazda MX-5

The Mazda MX-5 is known for its abilities on the track, so it makes sense it would gain a spot on our list.

Besides the high performance, nimble handling and all the other characteristics that make it good for the track, the MX-5 is also quite user friendly and more affordable, meaning you’ll get a lot of fun for a lot less money.

6. Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 may be 911’s smaller brother, but it delivers almost as much performance and superb handling for a smaller price tag.

Just think about the 414 hp 4.0 liter flat six paired with a manual only transmission. It’s got all you could ever want for a fun day at the track.

5. Alpine A110

The Alpine A110 may not be a very popular name, but it’s a French sports car with quite some race track capability. Don’t get us wrong, it’s as impressive on the public road as it is on the track.

The engine produces 252 hp for the base version, but if you go for the S package, you’ll get a total of 300 horses to play with. There’s a stiffer suspension as well, and very nimble handling. Combine that with the low weight and you’ve got a very good track car.

4. Porsche 911 GT3

If it’s a Porsche, it’s already a fit for a track car, but even better would be to choose the 911 GT3, which has always been the most popular choice when it comes to having a fun day at the track.

The latest model in the series keeps the tradition going with a 503 hp flat six engine, better tires that ensure improved grip, a better suspension, and a big rear wing that produces impressive amounts of downforce to keep the 911 GT3 going faster in the corners.

The car can be further improved with a roll cage and carbon fiber bucket seats. If your wallet approves, that is.

3. Ferrari F8 Tributo

If you’ve got a Ferrari budget, don’t go for anything less than the F8 Tributo, with probably the most powerful engine and the most sophisticated tech on the list.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo takes out no less than 710 horsepower from its twin-turbo 3.9 liter V8 engine, and the seven speed automatic transmission really does a good job getting competitive lap times.

Unlike some cars on this list, it’s one that you’d love to drive everywhere, no matter if it’s city streets on a Friday night, long sinuous roads for touring around, or beating everybody on the race track on a Sunday morning.

2. Caterham Seven

Caterham Seven should sound familiar, as it’s one of the best street legal track car ever made. Very maneuverable, powerful, and more affordable than most track cars on the market, it’s easy to see why it’s a preferred choice of driver enthusiasts around the world.

The Seven comes in several variants, with the base model starting at 84 hp, perfect for those just starting into their track days, but go up to 310 hp, for the seasoned racers who know exactly what they want.

A Lotus Seven clone, this car comes with only the bare essentials, so expect no roof, no comforts, but high speed thrills.

1. Ariel Atom 4

With a performance that puts it on par with some of the best super cars available today, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Ariel Atom 4 got the first place. There are no luxuries waiting for you in that two seat cockpit, and the car itself is made from several body panels bolted on an aluminum frame.

With a weight of only 595 kg and an unimaginable power to weight ratio of 537 hp per tonne, there’s almost no car that can beat it. The Civic Type R 2.0 liter turbocharged engine that’s equipped with produces 320 horsepower. Combined with the weight we just mentioned, it makes the latest Atom go from zero to sixty in only 2.8 seconds.

It’s a true race track toy coming with Bilstein dampers, Eibach springs, and AP Racing brakes. Besides the almost $75k, do you have what it takes to drive it?

Final Thoughts

From everyday cars to purpose built racetrack machines, there are some interesting options for the enthusiast driver who wants to unleash the speed demons at the track.