20 Fastest Electric Scooters in 2023

Electric scooters have come a long way since their invention and they come as a real relief in urban areas where car traffic is insane. An electric scooter can help you reach your intended destination a lot faster than a car, gas powered or not.

Therefore, an electric scooter makes sense more and more for people who want a better means of transportation, at least through a city at peak hours. That increase in demand alone has given birth to many scooter brands, making it increasingly difficult to choose one that better fits your needs.

While there are many characteristics you can look at when choosing an electric scooter, we’ve gone with speed for our most important one. At least this time. So, we’ve looked at what the market offers right now, and chosen the fastest and the most furious 20 electric scooters you could find today.

Let’s take a closer look:

20. NAMI Burn-E 2 – 45 mph (72 km/h)

Starting off this list, we’ve got the NAMI Burn-E 2, a scooter that ticks all the boxes of what a toy like this should be. And since speed is what we’re interested in here, this one goes all the way up to 45 mph, or 72 km/h. Should that be enough? You’re the one to decide, but know this is the least speedy on our list.

The scooter comes equipped with 2 1000W motors, a 2160Wh battery, the combination giving it an awesome range of 90 miles. On the stopping side, since this is quite the speeder, we’ve got dual disc hydraulic brakes, with adjustable regen braking. When it comes to terrain, know that the Burn-E 2 can handle quite some roughness thanks to its adjustable front and rear hydraulic coil-shock suspension.

You’ll also have proper lighting, so you’ll be visible at night, and a color smart display for the riding information you’ll need.

19. Kaabo Wolf Warrior 11 – 50 mph (80 km/h)

Moving on to 50 mph, or 80 km/h, we’ve got the Wolf Warrior 11, an interesting off-road capable e-scooter. It’s a nice combination between all things off-road, borrowing from downhill mountain biking, motocross racing, and regular electric scooters.

What you’ll probably find interesting at first sight is the big front hydraulic fork that comes with ample travel and the rugged tubular frame that make this scooter a tough toy. Despite its clear off-road orientation, the Kaabo Wolf Warrior 11 brings the option to change off-road tires for street ones, in case you want to take over the city streets.

18. Kaabo Wolf GT Pro – 50 mph (80 km/h)

In the same league as the one above regarding both top speed and off-road capabilities, the Wolf GT Pro comes as an all-terrain electric scooter that won’t disappoint. It’s a stable platform, with a max range of 60 miles, with massive acceleration and torque, and with the same off-road ready suspension and knobby tires.

So, if you’ve ditched your full face helmet, go get another one.

17. Dualtron Thunder – 50 mph (80 km/h)

The Dualtron Thunder, made by Minimotors, is also capable of 50 mph and it’s a well regarded electric scooter in the world of… well, electric scooter riders. It’s smooth in handling and fast on the tarmac, and comes with a very grippy deck, so you can comfortably stand on it for a long time. If you call standing up on a vehicle comfortable, that is.

A few years ago, it was among the first that were called the world’s fastest scooters, and it was voted as the number one scooter to own. Nowadays, it started falling behind in terms of top speed, but it’s still a very good choice to go with.

16. Dualtron Storm – 52 mph (84 km/h)

With a top speed of 52 mph (84 km/h), the Minimotors Dualtron Storm is an aggressive one when it comes to power delivery, thanks to its 6640 watt motors. It also looks the part, so make sure you know what you’re doing if you go for this variant.

The suspension is stiff enough, which is good if you want a more aggressive riding, and the scooter itself is covered in lights, for good visibility. The 2268 Wh battery will last you up to 86 miles, or 138 km, plenty for such a tiny vehicle.

15. TurboWheel Phaeton – 54 mph (87 km/h)

At 54 mph, or 87 km/h, top speed, the TurboWheel Phaeton is good enough for most people.

Or most scooter riding people, if you want. It’s a bit heavy at 132 lb., but it’s the one you want for stability at those high speeds.

14. Dualtron Thunder 2 – 55 mph (89 km/h)

The second iteration of the Dualtron Thunder from Minimotors is capable of 5 more mph on top of the 50 mph of its first generation. It’s tough and rugged enough to handle almost everything you can throw at it, thanks to the aviation grade 6082-T6 aluminum alloy used for building the frame.

The Dualtron Thunder 2 is quite a capable machine also, judging by its top speed of 55 mph, and the 107 miles autonomy on a single charge, which puts it above average when it comes to battery capacity. And speaking of charge, the battery can reach full capacity in 28 hours with the supplied charger, or 6 hours with a fast charger, but you’ll have to buy that one separately.

13. Weped SS – 56 mph (90 km/h)

The Weped SS is a rare breed, especially if you want a stock one, as most people will go on and modify it the first chance they get. Finding one that’s kept in stock condition is rare, but the data shows it’s capable of reaching a top speed of 56 mph, or 90 km/h.

It’s also covered in plenty of colored lights, so being seen at night isn’t an issue. You’ll look like a Christmas tree.

12. NAMI Burn-E – 59 mph (95 km/h)

With a max speed of 58.8 mph, or 95 km/h, the NAMI Burn-E is a fast beast. A tiny and slim fast beast to be more precise. It also comes with one of the best throttle response in an electric scooter, so riding for longer periods of time at the same speed is a breeze.

The total range of this variant lags behind others, but it’s decent enough with a little over 53 miles.

11. Zero 11X – 60 mph (96 km/h)

The 11X is the best of the best in Zero’s lineup of electric scooters. It’s powerful and comes with a plethora of nice characteristics that every scooter rider will want to have, from a max range of 90 miles and the 60 mph top speed to the braking capacity and acceleration and the smart LCD display.

It’s also a good one for riding 2 up, with a total weight capacity of 330 lbs. It’s even capable of handling some off-road terrain, thanks to its spring suspension in the front and the air suspension on the rear, and its pneumatic knobby tires.

10. NAMI Burn-E 2 Max – 60 mph (96 km/h)

NAMI couldn’t have stayed behind, so they upgraded their already good enough Burn-E 2 to Max, so it now reaches a top speed of 60 mph with its dual 1500W motors, offering plenty of power despite its relatively small size, but also a 90 mile range, which is good.

It may not look tough to everyone, but it is. It’s a well built scooter, with heavy duty components, so it will last you a long time. It also has all the lighting you’ll need with powerful frontal LED headlights and lateral LED strips. The weight is on the small side, with only 103 lbs., and the charge time of 3 to 8 hours makes it wonderful.

9. Kaabo Wolf King Plus – 62 mph (100 km/h)

The Kaabo Wolf King Plus sits in top ten when it comes to speed, with a good 62 mph, or 100 km/h, but it’s also one of the better electric scooters in every other regard from all that’s available on the market right now.

It may have a lower range (70 miles) than others on this list, but it’s a powerful one and it’s able to climb even 50 degree inclines, which proves the beast that lies inside it. It also comes with good ground clearance, better than most, and an oversized deck which will make longer rides comfy.

8. Kaabo Wolf King GT Pro – 62 mph (100 km/h)

Kaabo released more Wolfs out on the open road, but the King GT Pro is their top performer. With a 62 mph, it’s fast enough, boasts a bigger battery than its similar looking brothers, brings upgraded sinewave controllers, super fast acceleration, and is very controllable and stable at the same time.

If you like to ride economically, the range will reach up to 90 miles, which is plentiful, considering the performance.

7. Weped SST – 65 mph (105 km/h)

Weped SST is one of the most user friendly e-scooters out there right now, and the 65 mph speed doesn’t disappoint either. It comes with a rapid charger capable of topping up to 80 percent in only three hours, which is way better than most of the competition.

The range isn’t average either, rising to over 80 miles. Among other features, there’s tubeless 10 inch tires for less worries, hydraulic brakes, including regenerative braking, and twin 100A controllers and 30,000W power for the best of fun.

6. Dualtron X2 Up – 69 mph (111 km/h)

The Dualtron X2 Up goes as fast as 69 mph, or 111 km/h, and should feel more than enough for most. That number is close to the highway speed limit in most countries, which should be sufficient for a vehicle so tiny and so exposed. But we bet some of you don’t care about that and want to go even faster.

But there isn’t much faster, when you look at the top five that follow, and with this you’ll get 90+ miles of range, a decent charge time of 8 hours, and 13 inch tires for better traction and stability on the road, larger than what you get from the competition.

5. Bronco Xtreme 11 Sport – 70 mph (113 km/h)

Going up to the 70 mph mark, there’s the Bronco Xtreme 11 Sport, which is a nice and sleek, good looking e-scooter that impresses with its 8,400W power.

The body of the scooter is sturdy, crafted from a mix of 6061-T6 Aviation Aluminum Forging Alloy, polypropylene, and carbon fiber, so you should be free from worries when it comes to crashes and impacts. Just don’t jump from the roof with it, you’ll both probably suffer.

It comes with adjustable coil and air suspension, self lubricating bearings from copper graphite, and its deck is wide and comfortable. The weight is on the lighter side, with only 105 lbs., but the range suffers a bit and stays at 80 miles tops.

4. Weped FS – 74.5 mph (120 km/h)

At first glance, the Weped FS looks… alien. It’s also super fast at 74.5 mph, or 120 km/h, which is the max speed permitted on a highway in some countries, but no, don’t even think about it.

The FS is powerful, 30,000W powerful to be more precise, so long steep hills and uneven terrain shouldn’t be a problem. It’s equipped with one of the best lithium batteries the producers could find on the market, so even with all that performance, you’ll still be able to squeeze 80 miles from it.

The only problem with it is that it comes as a limited edition and can only be made to order, which means you’ll wait a lot longer for it than for others.

3. Dualtron Storm Limited – 75 mph (121 km/h)

The Dualtron Storm Limited has an impressive top speed of 75 mph and probably the most impressive range of all, 124 miles. And that doesn’t necessarily mean it isn’t powerful enough to handle everything, as the 11,500W motor will get you far enough, even through climbs with inclines of up to 23 degrees.

The scooter is a bit heavy, but not as heavy as others, with 111 lbs., and can be fully charged in 21 hours with a standard charger, 10 hours with two of them, and 4+ hours with a quick charger plus a standard one. Yeah, take a minute to get your head around that, it can use dual charging.

2. Rion RE90 – 75.2 mph (121 km/h)

The Rion RE90 ups the top speed even more over the previous, but don’t think of more as in a lot more, but only 0.2 mph. That is enough to take the second place, and if that’s all you care about, go for it.

It’s built like a pure racing beast, if we can talk like that about such a tiny little vehicle, with premium components only and lacking usual features like the kickstand. Who needs that, right? It’s all about having racing in your heart, dreaming you’re on a Ducati Panigale V4 on the racing track, but forgetting that what you’re actually riding is merely an electric scooter.

Intended puns aside, this Rion RE90 does impress some. But, if we’re allowed a friendly warning, mind the price.

1. Rion 2RE70 Thrust – 80 mph (129 km/h)

The title of the fastest electric scooter in the world goes to Rion 2RE70 Thrust, which reaches a jaw dropping 80 mph, or 129 km/h, which is the max speed limit you’ll find in Europe.

What is also impressive about this scooter is the weight of only 69 lbs., a feat that comes with the downside of a reduced range of only 45 to 50 miles per charge.

But who cares about that on the fastest e-scooter on the market right now?

Final Thoughts

There you go, the fastest electric scooters on the market at the time of writing. Light beasts on tiny two wheels which can race up and down the city streets, and, some of them at least, off-road too.

Though some people only care for the speed, there’s other characteristics you should look for when you’re after an electric scooter, so be sure to double check it’s what you need it to be.