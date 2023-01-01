Money can’t buy happiness, right? However, don’t you wish you had enough money to buy anything you wanted, whenever you wanted, without worrying about whether or not you could afford it? Most of us dream about having enough funds to buy a luxury home, a Lamborghini, or even a yacht.

A billionaire, on the other hand, can afford to enjoy any luxury. Is $2 billion too much for a house? Is $4.5 billion a fair price for a yacht? How much do you think a private jet should cost? Do you think $400 million is a reasonable amount?

To put it simply, these are some of the world’s most expensive things.

Nonetheless, not one of them approaches the cost of what many consider to be the priciest item on the globe. Each gram of antimatter will set you back $62.5 trillion. Yes, you’ve read that correctly.

You may be wondering what antimatter is. Well, antimatter was first theorized to exist in 1928 by English scientist Paul Dirac, but it took another expert four years to confirm its authenticity. To sum it all up, antimatter is made of particles that are the same as those that make up regular matter, except they have the opposite charge.

So, what makes antimatter so valuable? First and foremost, it is extremely rare; antimatter is difficult to come by in nature, but it can be created in particle accelerators. Moreover, using antimatter has a wide range of potential uses. Experts are optimistic that it will revolutionize cancer diagnosis or that it might be used to produce rocket fuel.

Be that as it may, what about all the other expensive things? Why are they so impressive? Rich people can afford to pursue whatever hobby or passion they like, no matter how far it may push the budget. Some people will pay through the nose for the absolute best or one-of-a-kind products.

Therefore, if you need some inspiration, we’ve got you covered with the 23 most expensive things in the world in 2023. So, read on and start saving some money, because cash is king on this list. And after that, tell us if money can buy happiness or not. Winning the lottery might not be enough to afford some of these things, though.

23. The 1933 Double Eagle Coin – $18.9 million

One of the last gold coins ever minted for circulation in the United States fetched a record price of $18.9 million. In the early 1900s, President Theodore Roosevelt asked the best sculptor in the country at the time, Augustus Saint-Gaudens, to make the super expensive piece.

The final form of the Double Eagle has been hailed as one of the most breathtaking designs of all time. The coin’s face depicts Lady Liberty advancing, while the reverse features an eagle in flight. The Double Eagle is the world’s only currency of its kind that can be owned by an individual under current legislation.

22. The Codex Leicester – $30 million

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, is a recognized bookworm whose personal library is stocked with rare books hand-picked by an expert bookseller. After much deliberation, he decided to buy the 16th-century “Codex Leicester” manuscript of Leonardo da Vinci for $30.8 million, making it the most expensive book ever sold. It’s now valued at $49.4 million.

The 72-page notebook, which was written between the years 1506 and 1510, offers a unique view into the remarkable mind of Leonardo da Vinci. Included in the journal are sketches, diagrams, drawings, and early renditions of his concepts.

21. Graff Diamonds Hallucination Watch – $55 million

The Hallucination, the most expensive watch in the world, was designed by Graff Diamonds, one of the world’s most renowned jewelers. An absolute wonder, the glittering timepiece is estimated to be worth more than $55 million.

Diamonds of many different shapes and sizes, including marquise, radiant, pear, round, and heart, have been included in this design, which boasts a 110-carat total diamond weight. Moreover, even though the quartz dial isn’t the show-stopper, it’s not there just for display.

The watch is remarkably accurate at telling time and doesn’t need frequent winding or a large battery reserve. It’s a sturdy, precise, and jaw-dropping timepiece, making the whole item more than just a spectacular ornament for some special girl.

20. Mouawad L’Incomparable Diamond Necklace – $55 million

With a price tag of $55 million, the Mouawad L’Incomparable Diamond Necklace is the most expensive necklace in the world. It has a flawless 407.48-carat yellow diamond hanging from a 229.52-carat white diamond necklace with 18-karat rose gold branches.

In the 1980s, a young girl in the African Congo stumbled upon the spectacular centerpiece diamond in a mound of abandoned mining debris. Later, it was displayed in museums such as the Smithsonian before being combined into this exquisite necklace, which made its debut at the Doha Jewelry and Watch Exhibition in 2013.

19. 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO – $70 million

It was delivered during a troubled time in Ferrari’s past and failed to win Le Mans. So, what caused the 250 GTO to skyrocket in value to $70 million? According to popular belief, Enzo Ferrari wanted to create a car to compete with the Jaguar E-Type. This might be the secret behind the 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO’s undeniable charisma and class.

Nevertheless, in the end, we should not forget that this car was designed for racing. GTO means “Gran Turismo Omologato” and signifies top-tier performance and competitive prowess. To be more precise, the 250 GTO was equipped with a V12 engine, which produces 300 hp at 7,400 rpm.

While not all sports fans would think that Muhammad Ali is the greatest athlete of all time and not all music enthusiasts would agree that “Stairway to Heaven” is the best rock song ever, for automobile connoisseurs, though, the GTO has achieved legendary status. The GOAT. And this is something that can only be measured with hard numbers.

18. The Pink Star diamond – $71.2 million

It took Steinmetz Diamonds nearly two years to cut this magnificent 59.60-carat stone, which is the largest internally flawless pink diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever graded.

In May 2003, the Pink Star diamond was first shown to the world on the wrist of model Helena Christensen at a special event held in conjunction with the Monaco Grand Prix. Eventually, the Hong Kong jewelry company Chow Tai Fook won the auction for the oval gem thanks to a telephone bid of $71.2 million from the business’ chairman.

With a price tag that doubled the previous record for a fancy, vivid pink diamond, the stone set a new benchmark for the sale of any artwork in Asia.

17. The Merge NFT by Pak – $92 million

The Merge, developed by the mysterious artist Pak, is a highly regarded NFT work. Having sold for $92 million, this project sets a new record for the highest price ever paid at an auction for a single work of art by a living artist.

There is a special token mechanism in the Merge called, you guessed it, “merge,” which makes it a dynamic on-chain NFT. These NFT collection graphics are merely circles of varying diameters, which symbolize several masses, and each account is limited to one NFT from the series.

This means that if you already own a “Merge” NFT and purchase a second one, the two NFTs will fuse into one, their masses will join together, and the circle will expand. This project’s built-in scarcity mechanism assured that these tokens had gone from being nearly infinitely available to being extremely uncommon.

16. Picasso’s Garcon a La Pipe Painting – $104 million

At the young age of 24, Picasso created “Garcon a la pipe“, which would go on to become one of his best-selling paintings. He made this classic during his “Rose Period,” not long after he moved to the Montmartre neighborhood of Paris.

In this oil on canvas painting, a Parisian youth is depicted smoking a pipe and wearing a floral wreath or garland. The picture was purchased at Sotheby’s for $104 million, making it one of the most expensive artworks ever sold at auction.

It is now housed in a private collection. The buyer’s identity was not disclosed, but industry insiders say it was bought by Guido Barilla, the owner of the Barilla Group.

15. Flag by Jasper Johns Painting – $110 million

If you take a closer look, you can see the bits of newspaper that Jasper Johns painted over using encaustic, a process that involves applying hot wax and pigment. In addition, you may have counted only forty-eight stars instead of fifty. Neither Alaska nor Hawaii were U.S. territories when Johns created this piece of art.

“Flag” was something quite distinct from Abstract Expressionism, which emphasized individuality and the myth of the artist’s brilliance. However, some people interpreted the painting as expressing decidedly unpatriotic ideas about the situation of the United States at the time since the painting appeared to ominously drip.

Steven A. Cohen purchased the masterpiece for $110 million from the collection of Jean-Christophe Castelli, who received it from his father, the famed art dealer Leo Castelli.

14. L’homme Au Doigt Sculpture – $141 million

Alberto Giacometti’s emaciated, stretched-out figures were a game-changer in the world of figurative sculpture. Moving away from anatomically accurate body sculptures, the artist drew inspiration from cubism, surrealism, and African sculpture to create legendary, totemic bronzes.

“L’homme au doigt” stands tall and proud, its confident stance and authoritative gesture a defiant challenge to the inevitable pull of death. The figure, its head lifted aloft, looks in the direction indicated by the pointing finger. Once you see the masterpiece, it becomes easy to understand its whopping price.

13. 1955 Mercedes Benz 300 SLR – $143 million

According to RM Sotheby’s, the Mona Lisa of cars, a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Unlenhaut Coupe, sold at auction for $143 million, which is over two times as much as the previous record holder for the most expensive car. The winning bid was made by Simon Kidston, a British car collector and advisor, on behalf of an unknown customer.

The 1955 300 SLR Unlenhaut Coupe, one of merely two produced in 1955, is recognized as one of the most remarkable cars in history. It was built by the racing division of Mercedes and named after its principal engineer and designer, Rudolf Unlenhaut.

Mercedes did state that the buyer had consented to occasional public access to the car. We really hope we might get the chance to see this impressive work of art one day.

12. Project Infinity Yacht – $185 million

Project Infinity is the culmination of H2’s innovative yacht design and Dorries Yachts’ superior Northern European craftsmanship. The boat’s sleek exterior lines create a classic hull shape, while the interior is bright and modern, striking the ideal balance for life beyond compare on the sea.

Two ABB diesel-electric engines give it an impressive 18.0 kn top speed, 16.0 kn cruising speed, and a 12.0 kn maximum cruising range. The yacht has eight staterooms to sleep 16 passengers and enough space for 36 staff members.

There is a helipad onboard, as well as a Turkish Hammam, a sauna, a spa with massage services, and an elevator made entirely of glass.

11. Paul Cezanne’s The Card Players Painting – $250 million

Cezanne was well into his fifties when he began a series of paintings meant to immortalize a topic that had previously served as inspiration for the likes of Caravaggio and Chardin.

One of his most audacious endeavors and a major step forward for contemporary art, “The Card Players,” was purchased in 2011 at a price tag of $250 million by the Royal Family of Qatar. However, with its investment, Qatar did not only acquire a post-Impressionist masterpiece but also gained membership in a select group.

Four further Cezanne “Card Players” can be discovered in the holdings of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Musee d’Orsay, the Courtauld, and the Barnes Foundation. Therefore, it’s safe to say that the acquisition of this painting provided instant credibility to a nation in the process of constructing a cultural empire.

10. Paul Gauguin’s Nafea Faa Ipoipo Painting – $300 million

Paul Gauguin, known as the “Father of Primitivism,” set sail for Tahiti in 1891 in search of a poetic paradise where he could create pure, primitive art. In his quest to find spiritually pure societies that had not undergone modernization, he wanted to leave behind European culture, technology, and customs.

“When Will You Marry?” was painted during Gauguin’s first trip to Tahiti. Two women, both recurring subjects in Gaugain’s previous paintings, are shown here, one in a traditional Tahitian outfit and the other in missionary garb. This seeming inconsistency in attire is indicative of the rapid social transformation taking place in Tahiti at the time.

Primitivism is easily recognized in this picture due to its exaggerated, idealized depiction of shapes, vivid shades, and warped sense of perspective. Paul Gauguin’s use of color was a big step forward, and it led to the styles of Fauvism and Expressionism.

9. The Dream Jet, BBJ 787 – $300 million

The doors to the world’s largest and most lavish private jet were opened for the Dubai Air Show. Private aviation company Deer Jet hired UAS, one of its strategic partners, to handle all charter operations for the first private Boeing 787, also known as the Dream Jet.

It’s easy to see why, with its fully equipped entertainment lounge, dining area, and bedroom, all complete with a 42-inch TV. Each master bedroom has its own private dressing area and bathroom with a shower for two. Passengers will be given tablets to use for making requests to flight attendants and adjusting the cabin’s entertainment.

The plane is also part of Boeing’s line of Business Jets, which are used by very rich people who want the privacy of a private jet but need a plane the size of an airliner for their frequent flights.

8. Leonardo Da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi Painting – $450 million

At one point, it was thought that Salvator Mundi had vanished forever. In 1900, Sir Charles Robinson purchased the painting, which had been missing since 1763, under the assumption that it was created by Bernardino Luini, a disciple of Leonardo’s.

After that, it was auctioned off again in 1958, this time at Sotheby’s in England, where it fetched $125. It vanished once more until 2005, when it was finally purchased at a modest American auction shop.

Despite the fact that some reputable specialists on Renaissance art challenge the attribution to Leonardo, the painting sold at Christie’s in New York in November 2017 for $450,312,500, a new record price for the artwork. There was no mention of the buyer.

The masterpiece, titled Salvator Mundi (Savior of the World), dates back to circa 1500 and features a half-length figure of Jesus Christ looking straight ahead, grasping a crystal orb in his left hand while raising his right in blessing.

7. Villa Leopolda – $506 million

The remarkable Villa Leopolda may be found on the heights of Villefranche-sur-Mer, at the Cairo Pass, between Nice and Monaco, with a breathtaking view of the Mediterranean. It’s considered to be among the world’s most expensive places to live, in the top three by some accounts.

Once upon a time, the land belonged to King Leopold II of Belgium and later served as a military hospital during World War I. The countess, Therese Vitali, bought the estate in 1919 and had it renovated. Nevertheless, Ogden Codman Jr., an American architect and interior decorator, was the creator of the magnificent Palladian house we see today.

Villa Leopolda, which has housed everyone from monarchs to business tycoons over the years, is a significant part of European history thanks to its unique combination of royal heritage and cutting-edge, outstanding construction and interior design.

6. The 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond – $591 million

The Indian jewel that has become a superstar of London’s Crown Jewels has a terrible past connected to colonial conquest. The diamond was mined from alluvial deposits in India, and it was considered sacred by Hindu belief, despite the bad luck that seemed to follow its owners.

The Koh-i-Noor Diamond, as it was afterward named, was caught up in the web of intrigues at the Indian court before it made its way to the British Crown Jewels in the mid-1800s. The diamond was eventually given to Queen Victoria as a personal treasure.

The queen originally wore it as a brooch, but it later became part of the Crown Jewels and was initially set into the crown of Queen Alexandra, the wife of Edward VII, Victoria’s eldest son. The Crown came into the limelight most recently when it was placed on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral.

5. The B-2 Spirit, a long-range multi-role bomber – $1.3 billion

The B-2 Spirit is an adaptable bomber that can drop both conventional and nuclear weapons. It can rapidly deploy huge firepower anywhere in the world, even in the face of heavily fortified targets. It is an impressive technological advance and a watershed moment in the United States bomber modernization effort.

To this day, its capacity to bypass air defenses and promise potent retribution makes it a formidable combat force and deterrent. When compared to other bombers, the B-2 has a lot of advantages because of its unique mix of low-observable technologies, good aerodynamic efficiency, and a large payload.

Because of its limited observability, the aircraft can operate more freely at high altitudes, expanding its range and providing better visibility for its sensors. It can travel about 6,000 nautical miles (9,600 kilometers) before needing to refuel.

4. The Antilia Mansion – $2 billion

Mukesh Ambani is the second richest man in India, one of the five richest people in Asia, and the 8th richest person in the world according to Forbes’ list of billionaires for 2022.

The owner of Reliance Industries is renowned for having some of the most expensive items. From ultra-luxurious jets to a fleet of one-off cars, Mukesh Ambani’s goods are exceptional. But nothing comes close to his residence in Antilia, which, in terms of value, is second only to the British royal family’s official home, Buckingham Palace.

The opulent manor is an unrivaled landmark in India’s business metropolis, Mumbai, and has a stature like no other building. The home’s design is based on the sun and the lotus flower, and it is decorated in soft pastel colors.

The mansion, located on Altamount Road in Cumballa Hill, was given the name of a fictitious island in the Atlantic Ocean near Portugal and Spain. Oh, and it can withstand an earthquake of magnitude 8 on the Richter

3. Hubble Space Telescope – $2.1 billion

Despite its age and relatively small size, the Hubble Space Telescope is still among the greatest telescopes ever made. With optics that are nearing the end of their third decade of use, the 2.4-meter Hubble mirror is about par for the course for modern research telescopes.

This is in stark contrast to the massive 8–10 m telescopes that have been built on the ground and the even larger ones that are planned for the future. Yet the Hubble Space Telescope routinely exceeds several of the most capable ground-based instruments. Without a doubt, it is the Holy Grail of optical and ultraviolet astronomy.

2. History Supreme Yacht – $4.8 billion

We’ve seen some lavish boats, but nothing compares to the 100-foot History Supreme. The British luxury gadget dealer Stuart Hughes took time away from his job as an “iPad magician” to design the $4.8 billion superyacht, which is plated in platinum and gold from stem to stern and was purchased by a Malaysian businessman.

The man behind the acquisition is reportedly Robert Kouk, the wealthy founder of Shangri-La Hotel and Resorts. But all that aside, the yacht has an engine that is considered to be among the best in the world. Not a soul seems to mind the bumpy ride as they rocket through the water at high speed.

Gold-plated rooms are the norm here, and passengers are provided with every comfort imaginable. They have access to a wide range of facilities, including swimming pools, dance floors, movie theaters, bars, and lounges. Moreover, the boat’s owners can board in style via helicopter.

1. The International Space Station – $150 billion

Our minds immediately jump to the Burj Khalifa, the Taj Mahal, or maybe a jet fighter aircraft when we hear the phrase “the most expensive thing ever built.” You might be astonished, though, to learn that none of these is the actual answer.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, when it comes to development and construction costs, the International Space Station tops the list at a whopping $150 billion. The ISS is the largest modular space station ever built, and it costs NASA $4 billion a year just to operate.

Every day, a reality TV show is broadcast on massive screens in mission control rooms in Houston, Moscow, and Munich. It’s the least interesting show you could watch; there is no danger, no suspense, and no romance. You might get lucky and see an astronaut as he or she floats by the camera in space.

This is a representation of daily life on the platform: astronauts living and working together. Space has never seemed so mundane! Thus, the ISS is without a doubt an outstanding example of human engineering and ingenuity. This unbelievably astounding structure travels more than 17,000 miles per hour as it circles the Earth.

Final Words

While we have already discovered the world’s most expensive cars, the priciest place to live, and the world’s most valuable pianos, as mentioned above, we gathered a few more items to add to our “read and weep” list.

Let us know in the comments what you think about them. Would you pay that amount of money?