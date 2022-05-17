There’s something about speed that makes us crave the fastest cars ever built. As you put the pedal to the metal, there’s something interesting happening inside our minds and bodies when that spurt of adrenaline hits. Blood pressure rises, your heartbeat accelerates, body temperature goes up and you get a slight tingling in your limbs.

Some get that adrenaline rush from jumping out from the edge of a mountain and flying a wingsuit as close as possible to vertical rock walls, but others need high-revving, high-octane speed machines to get their dose. And that’s what this article is all about – the 25 fastest cars in the world right now.

Since Ferrari broke the 200 mph speed barrier back in 1987 with its F40, all eyes were set on the 300 mph mark. That’s now been broken by some of the latest and greatest hypercars that emerged in recent years.

Curious about them? Take a look below at the 25 fastest cars in the world right now.

25. Pagani Huayra – 238 mph / 383 kph

The Pagani Huayra, produced in limited numbers between 2012 and 2018, hides a Mercedes-AMG 750 hp twin turbocharged V12 engine under its pretty hood, capable of pushing the car to a good 238 mph and from zero to 62 mph in only 2.8 seconds.

Though not enough to even get close to the top 10 today, it used to be glorious when it first appeared.

24. McLaren F1 – 240 mph / 386 kph

The legendary McLaren F1, one of the greatest cars ever built, was the apex of the 90s supercar craze, setting the world speed record back in 1998 with its 240.1 mph run.

It was the first of its kind with a carbon fiber body, stunning aerodynamics, and materials never used before in a production car, such as titanium and magnesium alloy, setting the trend for the future battle to create the ultimate car.

23. Koenigsegg Regera – 248 mph / 399 kph

Unveiled in 2015, the Koenigsegg Regera is a lavish grand tourer with a thirst for speed. It’s a hybrid, combining three electric motors and a super powerful twin turbo V8, so you can expect a lot of fun on the road.

Its top speed of 248 mph might sound like a lot, but when you think it’s only the 25th in this top and there’s still a long list ahead, it won’t be that impressive anymore.

22. Saleen S7 Twin Turbo – 248 mph / 399 kph

Coming from the other side of the pond, the Saleen S7 Twin Turbo is another contender to the title of the fastest car in the world, reaching the same top speed as the Koenigsegg Regera above.

It’s hand built in California using carbon fiber for the body, making the car as lightweight as possible, while superb aerodynamics features increase downforce and reduce drag.

21. Koenigsegg CCXR – 249 mph / 400 kph

Since Koenigsegg makes some of the fastest cars on the planet, it’s no wonder you’ll keep seeing the Swedish manufacturer’s name a lot on this list.

The CCXR might not be the fastest, but is the world’s first green supercar, running on E85 fuel, or recyclable ethanol. It’s equipped with a modified 4.7 liter twin supercharged engine capable of 1,018 hp and a top speed of 249 mph.

But that’s not all, as the Koenigsegg CCXR has gotten a place on the “10 Most Beautiful Cars” in the 2009 edition of Forbes Magazine.

20. Koenigsegg Gemera – 249 mph / 400 kph

Another wonderful Koenigsegg, the Gemera, is a four seater, the first of its kind coming from the Swedish hypercar manufacturer. Designed with touring in mind, the car still manages to reach an amazing top speed of 249 mph.

Like the CCXR, it also uses E85 fuel, making it environmentally friendly. The interesting thing is that it uses a compact camless piston engine that got nicknamed the Tiny Friendly Giant. Besides this, it also has three additional electric motors, totaling no less than a whooping 1,700 hp.

19. Tesla Roadster – 250 mph / 402 kph

Surprised? You shouldn’t be. Tesla is known for pushing the limits of what we know it’s possible and bringing innovations when it comes to the electric vehicle market.

The new Tesla Roadster, scheduled to enter production sometime in 2023, has managed to push beyond the limitations most electric vehicles have, and that will show in its impressive range of 620 miles and the top speed of 250 mph. We can’t wait.

18. Aston Martin Valkyrie – 250 mph / 402 kph

The futuristic looking Aston Martin Valkyrie is the British brand’s first hypercar, and a hybrid one. The car’s astonishing exterior comes with a full carbon fiber bodywork and extraordinary aerodynamics that surely helps getting to that top speed of 250 mph.

But the most important part is of course under the hood, where it hides a 6.5 liter V12 Cosworth beast and an electric motor which adds 160 more hp, making for a 1140 hp total.

17. McLaren Speedtail – 250 mph / 402 kph

Dubbed as a Hyper GT, the Speedtail is a first for McLaren, and one that takes over the crown from their F1. It’s a triple seater hybrid powered by a 4.0 liter twin turbocharged V8 and a parallel hybrid motor.

When it comes to abilities, the Speedtail impresses with a top speed of 250 mph and an acceleration from zero to 62 mph in 3 seconds.

16. Bugatti Veyron – 253 mph / 407 kph

The iconic Bugatti Veyron reached world wide fame when it became the first production car to ever pass the 250 mph mark, reaching 253 mph.

With a huge 8.0 liter quad turbocharged W16 engine capable of 1,001 hp, it’s no wonder acceleration from zero to 62 is made in only 2.5 seconds. But speed is not Veyron’s only particularity, as it shines on winding country roads as well.

15. SSC Ultimate Aero TT – 256 mph / 412 kph

The SSC Ultimate Aero TT won the crown from the Bugatti Veyron two years later with a top speed of 256 mph, powered by a twin turbocharged Chevrolet Corvette V8, with 1,180 hp.

Despite the smaller engine, the car had another advantage over the Veyron, and that’s weight. It’s a great deal lighter.

14. Rimac Nevera Concept Two – 258 mph / 415 kph

The Rimac Nevera Concept Two is a fully electric hypercar, something previously unheard of.

The Nevera comes with a 120kWh battery pack which delivers power to four permanent-magnet electric motors, one for each wheel, outputting a humongous 1,914 hp and pushing the car to a maximum speed of 258 mph.

Zero to sixty in 1.85 seconds is another impressive feat of the Nevera.

13. Bugatti Chiron – 261 mph / 420 kph

With traits borrowed from the Veyron, the Bugatti Chiron keeps the luxury car brand‘s name in the top with sophisticated design lines and plenty of power to push the superb production car to speeds most cars can only dream of.

The Chiron boasts a 1,500 hp quad turbocharged 8 liter W16, which, combined with lightweight materials such as titanium and carbon fiber, pushes the car from zero to 62 mph in only 2.6 seconds and to a top speed of 261 mph.

12. Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport – 267 mph / 431 kph

With almost 200 hp more than the standard Veyron, the Super Sport pushes the speed boundaries even higher, with a top speed of 267.8 mph, reached back in 2010.

The 1,184 hp were squeezed from an improved 16 cylinder engine with its four larger turbochargers equipped with intercoolers.

11. Hennessey Venom GT – 270 mph / 435 kph

The Venom GT is a stunning machine that took Hennessey two years to develop, with a total of 29 being created in the end.

Besides the superb bodywork with its stunning lines, the Venom GT is a beast looking for its pray. Back in 2014, on NASA Kennedy Space Center’s runway, the car unleashed its full power and reached a speed of 270 mph, with an acceleration from zero to sixty in just 3.05 seconds.

10. Koenigsegg Agera R – 273 mph / 439 kph

With only 18 units produced between 2011 and 2014, the Koenigsegg Agera R managed to set new land speed records, among which the most impressive was the 21.19 seconds acceleration from 0 to 300 kph.

The 1,140 hp 5.0 liter V8 also runs on bio-fuel, characteristic borrowed from its sibling, the CC model. The top speed of 273 mph made it the fastest car in the world before the RS model came out.

9. Koenigsegg Agera RS – 277 mph / 447 kph

The next beast coming from Koenigsegg was the Agera RS, which made it to 277.8 mph, beating its sister model, the Agera R, by just a few miles.

It claimed the title of the fastest production car in the world back in 2017 thanks to its more powerful V8, outputting 1,341 hp.

8. Czinger 21c – 281 mph / 452 kph

The Czinger 21c is a new take on the supercar, with a futuristic design and built with all the modern tech and materials.

It’s got a carbon fiber construction, hybrid powertrain which makes use of an 800 volt electrical system to supplement the main gas engine, a feat similar to the recent Formula 1 cars.

The gorgeous bodywork also creates an impressive downforce, managing to keep the car on the road while racing to its maximum speed of 281 mph.

7. SSC Tuatara – 282 mph / 455 kph

The SSC Tuatara could have been higher in the top with a claimed, but highly controversial top speed of 316 mph supposedly achieved in the Nevada desert. The company eventually admitted that they didn’t achieve that feat.

A second attempt at a record in 2021 at the Kennedy Space Center also brought official means of recording the run, which averaged 282.9 mph, putting it in top 10 fastest cars in the world right now.

6. Hennessey Venom F5 – 300 mph / 482 kph

Hennessey Venom F5 draws its name from the F5 level tornadoes and for good reason. The Venom F5’s horsepower nears the 2,000 mark, which is quite a massive amount of force and raw power.

The redesigned Venom chassis and the carbon fiber body make for increased capabilities when it comes to its top speed, aiding the 6.6 liter twin turbocharged V8 push the car as fast as 300 mph.

5. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport – 304 mph / 490 kph

After receiving some upgrades and 100 more horsies to reach a total of 1,600, Bugatti Chiron was reborn in its Super Sport variant, ready to challenge the 300 mph barrier.

And it broke it in 2019 on the Ehra-Lessien race track, hitting an incredible 304 mph. Sure, the car was a pre-production prototype with a few tweaks like a longer and lower body, new rear aero kit, and a new exhaust, but the production model isn’t too far back, with carbon fiber bodywork, magnesium wheels and titanium exhaust.

4. Koenigsegg Jesko – 310 mph / 498 kph

The Koenigsegg Jesko is a street legal track focused beast powered by a 5.0 liter twin-turbo V8 capable of between 1,280 and 1,600 hp depending on the type of fuel used.

The Jesko borrows from its older Koenigsegg siblings, but pushes the limits even more with an estimated top speed of 310 mph.

3. Bugatti Bolide – 310 mph / 498 kph

What do you do if you’re Bugatti and the Chiron Super Sport feels like it’s not enough? Well, you take everything to a whole new level and create the Bolide, a racetrack only machine with an 8.0 liter W16 capable of 1,825 horsepower and a huge 1,364 lb-ft of torque.

Top speed of the Bugatti Bolide reaches 310 mph, putting it third in the top of the fastest cars in the world.

2. Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut – 330 mph / 531 kph

In the battle for the top, where most bets would be on Bugatti and Hennessey, Swedish manufacturer Koenigsegg came up with the Jesko Absolut and upped the game, with a top speed of 330 mph.

The Jesko Absolut is powered by an updated version of the Agera RS engine and comes with more precise handling and a lighter and more aerodynamic chassis for extreme performance.

1. Devel Sixteen – 347 mph / 558 kph (Claimed)

With an outrageous 347 mph claimed top speed, the Devel Sixteen aims to shatter previous records and leave every other super car far behind. If that doesn’t sound like a lot to you, let’s switch to units of the metric system: 558 kilometers per hour.

That figure is a lot, but there’s even more. The power its 81 mm quad turbo 12.3 liter V16 engine delivers is unheard of: 5,007 horsepower and 3,757 lb-ft of torque. How about that for raw power?

So far, those are the claims, as the car hasn’t proved itself, but only thinking about the incredible horsepower that engine delivers makes you think that the 350 mph barrier will be conquered soon enough.

Conclusion

With a fiery battle between Bugatti and Hennessey, some of the greatest names in the automotive world and a claim that would send them all back to the drawing board should it prove true, the race to create the ultimate car is far from being over.