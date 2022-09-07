20 Supermoto Bikes You Will Love to Ride

Motorcycles are fun, but supermoto bikes are even more fun. The wildest children of the motorcycle world, supermotos are essentially powerful off-road machines with road tires, stiffer suspension and an immense appetite for wheelies.

Also known as motards, these bikes are ideal for short and intense races or blasting around the city between traffic lights. Their short, off-road gearing and torquey single or twin cylinder engines combined with the lightweight and nimble chassis allows them to easily break traction on almost any surface. That translates into an amazingly fun experience anywhere, anytime.

In the beginning, supermoto bikes were just modified off-roaders, but recently, after these became a trend and then a motorsport discipline, manufacturers started developing supermotos right from the get-go, creating some of the most impressive two wheelers we’ve ever seen.

Here, we’ve gathered some of the best supermotos available today, both supermotos straight from the factory and off-road bikes that serve as a good base for a supermoto.

Let’s kick off this list with:

20. Zero FXE

You’ve probably heard of Zero and their impressive electric motorcycles. They’re leading the industry when it comes to electrification of two wheel machines. One of their most recent creations is the FXE, an all electric supermoto.

The bike comes with a minimalist and futuristic exterior and has a great overall aesthetic. The technology onboard is state of the art, with excellent performance all the while remaining ecologically sustainable.

The sleek and stylish Zero FXE is powered by a 7.2 kWh electric motor with an output of 45 hp and a top speed of 85 mph. Range rises to a good enough 100 miles.

19. Husaberg FS650e

Though not in production anymore because the motorcycle manufacturer no longer exists, having been acquired by KTM and eventually retired in 2014, the Husaberg FS650e was one of the best supermotos ever created.

A thing of the past now but a very fine motorcycle, one of the best of the supermoto bunch, the FS650e can still be found around on the used market. They’re worth seeking out, and one from 2006 would be ideal.

18. Yamaha WR125X

Though it may seem too small in engine capacity, the Yamaha WR125X proves you don’t need a huge engine to have tremendous fun. The 15 hp and 124cc are enough for commuting in the city, or running around through traffic from stoplight to stoplight having fun.

The bike is based on the WR125 dirt-bike and it was sold only in 2017, but you should be able to find plenty around. Though tall and not fit for shorter riders, it’s narrow seat and body should help at least some of them.

17. Aprilia Dorsoduro 750

Coming from Aprilia, you can expect nothing but fun on two wheels. The Dorsoduro 750 proves exactly that, with a little over 90 horsepower and a 750cc.

It’s not the most performant bike out there nor the most agile, but fun factor is at the top with this machine.

16. KTM Duke II

Equipped with a carbureted single cylinder 625cc capable of 55 horsepower and a top speed of 105 mph, the KTM Duke II isn’t fast by today’s standards, but it’s a perfect blend of performance, fun, reliability, and rounded, old-school design.

Though not a good fit for touring around and slower than a diesel family car on the highway, it’s an amazing bike on the city streets and back lanes, and civilized enough in every other situation.

15. Husqvarna SM610

The Husqvarna SM610 is the closest thing to supermoto perfection, with a big and potent single cylinder engine that offers a lot of torque all the way from zero to 80 mph when it begins to run out of abilities.

With a very firm suspension, Brembo brakes, and 320mm discs, this bike has plenty of grip on the road and more stopping power than you’ll probably need. Though not in production anymore, the used market still offers some opportunities. One thing to note here is that the SM610’s hold their value quite well, so have your wallet prepared.

14. KTM 450 SMR

It’s dubbed the supermoto king for a good reason. The KTM 450 SMR is probably the closest thing to a high performance supermoto competition machine, ready for any track and apt enough to leave many others behind.

The 450 SMR can easily reach speeds in excess of 100 mph, while preserving an incredible low-end punch to make it fun anywhere.

13. Yamaha WR250X

The bigger brother of the 125cc we mentioned above, the Yamaha WR250X is one of the purest supermotos around, but one that has impressed almost anybody, despite the fact that it’s got a smaller engine than most supermotos on the market.

The motorcycle runs incredibly well, and many consider it to be a very good option as a beginner bike. Barely reaching 80 mph, it’s obviously not a speed demon, making it more forgiving and more suitable for the newer rider.

WR250X’s road manners inspire confidence on any kind of surface. It’s nimble and easy to ride, so it’s a good bike to push the limits if bigger bikes intimidate you.

12. Husqvarna Nuda

With its gorgeous looks, 900cc parallel twin, and more than 100 horses to play with, the Husqvarna Nuda is a very decent supermoto bike that should impress everybody who dreams of sliding the rear wheel in every corner and throwing a wheelie every time they hit a straight line.

The Nuda is perfect for that, but besides its decent qualities, it’s got a downside some may not like. The bike is long enough to be a lot less agile than your usual supermoto.

11. Yamaha YZF450

The Yamaha YZF450 is a fire breathing two wheeled monster. A proper dirt bike at its core, with a tough 449cc engine as its heart, this is a very good supermoto conversion.

While the older models were carbureted, the newer ones come with fuel injection, which is quite a new thing in the world of competition dirt bikes. The gearbox might need a little tweaking, especially for the older models that come with only 4 gears, but that should be not much of a trouble.

The real downside, especially in times like these, is that the YZF450 is a high maintenance bike, which means higher costs to have fun with it.

10. Husqvarna SM450R

We’re going back to Husqvarna, because they know how to build a real supermoto. The SM450R model is a great example of exactly that, a tough machine ready for anything.

Its 449cc single cylinder is a high revving beast that delivers smooth power mile after mile. The total of 48 horses and 34 lb-ft of torque offer plenty of fun both on the street and on the racetrack, and the top speed isn’t bad at all, reaching 110 mph.

The bike handles amazingly well, and braking is no problem at all, with sufficient power to stop you in almost any condition. We’d say it’s more race oriented than road, especially since it lacks the luxuries you might want for a commuter bike. But you’re here for the fun, aren’t you?

9. Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP

The Hypermotard 950 SP is the latest and more mature take on the supermoto concept from Ducati. It features a big 937cc engine capable of 112 horsepower, and an impressive electronics package.

The (slightly) bigger brother of the Hypermotard 939, it’s still a fun bike to ride, and gets an always on lean sensitive ABS, with traction and wheelie control, slide control, plus three rider modes.

The SP package brings Öhlins suspension, quick-shifter, and Marchesini forged wheels if you’ve got an extra $4k lying around somewhere.

8. KTM 990 SM R

The KTM 990 SM R is the ultimate supermoto hooligan, and if you expected anything less from KTM, you were wrong.

Equipped with a 999cc V-twin ready to unleash the power of 114 horses running wild, adjustable WP suspension, and Brembo brakes, the 990 SM R is a true beast.

Racetrack, city streets, or tight corners, this bike is ready for anything. That is, if you are too.

7. KTM 640 LC4 Supermoto

Another KTM machine, ready for any stunt you might want to throw at it, is the 640 LC4 Supermoto. It’s fast and tough if you take care of it, and the 625cc is tried and true, time tested on many other KTM models like the Duke, the Adventure, and the LC4 Enduro.

That means you should have no trouble with this bike whatsoever. Build quality is top and reliability is good for this kind of bike. The only complaint you might have might be the higher price. But a good thing is that it holds its value well over the years.

6. Ducati Hypermotard 939

The Ducati Hypermotard 939 is already famous for its canyon carving abilities and tackling technical corners in an awesome manner.

Powered by an eight valve fuel injected 937cc L-twin, this bike delivers a punchy torque, so it really has no trouble going out from tight turns or lifting the front wheel off the ground. It’s what it was made for, after all.

It’s a toy that doesn’t like to play around.

5. Honda CRF450

The Honda CRF450 is a full fledged competition dirt bike with all the right characteristics, and that’s why it makes for a perfect supermoto conversion. It’s light, it’s fast, and it’s powerful, the kind of bike that’s not for the faint of heart.

Changing everything you need to change, like wheels and tires, brakes, suspension, shouldn’t be a big deal, and then there’s plenty of mods out there for it to make it a true supermoto.

The only thing you need to be careful about is changing the oil every 600 miles, the piston every 15 hours of functioning per Honda’s manual and all the other necessities. It’s a high maintenance bike after all.

4. Aprilia SVX550

The Aprilia SVX changed the supermoto world with the introduction of twin cylinder engines, which was made only of single cylinder engines up until then.

The SVX550 brings 70 horses to the party, while keeping a compact and lightweight unit, making the bike weigh only 128 kg. The bike’s geometry makes it super agile, on par with more powerful sport bikes.

Aprilia SVX550’s road manners are more civilized than those single cylinder bikes, but overall you’ve got less costs and higher maintenance intervals.

3. KTM 690 SMC R

The KTM 690 SMC R is similar in many ways to the Husqvarna 701 Supermoto, and it’s obvious why since the companies are so related. The bike is a proper road bike, so it goes wherever you need it to, while also keeping some mad fun in store for those Sunday blasts on the city streets or on the racetrack.

Equipped with a high end adjustable WP suspension, slipper clutch, and Brembo fronts, this bike is extremely fun in tight, technical corners. In a few words, it’s tame enough for highway ride when you need it to, and mad and raw if you want to go canyon carving. What more could you ask from it?

2. Suzuki DR-Z400SM

If you know about the Suzuki DR-Z400, you know that it’s a great daily use bike, and its supermoto variant, the DR-Z400SM makes no exception. The bike remains true to the original formula that made supermotos great, and that’s a good dirt-bike as a base, fitted with smaller and wider wheels, grippier tires, better brakes and a stiffer suspension.

The great DR-Z400 is now even greater. It can go anywhere and do anything except getting you where you need to go at highway speeds. There isn’t too much power going out of the 398cc, but those 39 horsepower combined with the relatively low weight of 137 kg, make for an amazing handling of the bike.

The bike’s extremely reliable if you don’t neglect it, and besides the top speed of only 90 mph, there isn’t anything to criticize about it.

1. Husqvarna 701 Supermoto

The Husqvarna 701 Supermoto is at first glance almost the same thing as the KTM 690 R we mentioned at number three. Sure, you might say that the paint job’s a little bit better, and that they’re much the same performance-wise, since they’re based on the same platform.

The thing is there are quite a few differences. The Husky 701 gets 5 more horses from the same engine, and also 5 lb-ft more torque. There’s also a taller gearing for the Husky, better handling, different wheels, suspension and brakes, plus the fact that Husqvarna equipped its wild child with only the bare essentials. What that means is that the 701 doesn’t even have a rev counter or a fuel gauge.

But a true supermoto hooligan wouldn’t even care about those, would he?

Conclusion

Here they are: the best supermoto bikes you could find today. Sure, some of them are older models that might be available only on the used bike market, but great ones nonetheless. Do you have any other favorites?