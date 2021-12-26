The 50 Best Luxury Watch Brands in 2022

Back in the good old days there weren’t that many options to choose from as far as watch brands go. Sure, you had the classics such as the Rolex, the Seiko and the Blancpain, but it’s pretty obvious that as time moved on, we got a lot more up and coming watch brands to look into.

As far as luxury goes, there are a ton of choices to pick from, you have literally hundreds upon thousands of brands competing against one another to get the most out of your wallet.

Considering how oversaturated the market is, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that most people don’t know the differences between one another to the point where they pick the most random watches they can find simply based on how they look.

This is what we’re here for today, our job is to direct you towards the top 50 best luxury watch brands in 2022 and we will make sure we do our job right. With that said, let’s jump right into number 50:

50. Hamilton

Hamilton managed to do the impossible, they actually managed to lift the standards even for the already incredibly highly respected Swiss watchmaking that the world has been revering since the 1700s.

Despite the fact that America isn’t necessarily known for their incredible watchmaking skills, Hamilton have really managed to change that stereotype by completely taking over the market both in the country and around the world too.

They also pioneered a lot in the industry, for example they are known for literally creating the first ever electronic watch powered up by a simple battery. If that’s not a worthy investment then we don’t know what is.

49. Longines

The best part about Longines’ incredible lineup of watches is definitely the fact that despite looking like a million-dollar products, they still managed to cut down on that pricing just enough to make them accessible to the more casual watch wearer out there.

You could never guess that this is a budget wristwatch and that’s a fact, they are simply put too good at what they do, to the point where people have actually stopped buying top of the line expensive watches to switch over to the more affordable high-quality watches from Longines.

48. Oris

If mechanical watches are up your alley, then come on over because Oris has got you covered. There has never been a battery-powered Oris, nor will there ever be one. Instead, what you see is what you get as you will literally get to bask your eyes upon the Oris in all of its glory through its crystal case back.

You’ll get the best classic look you can find on the market, and on top of it all it’s also amongst the most durable you can get for that price tag too. They literally worked their way around becoming the best watches for the aviator, the diver and even the motorsport driver, proving that elegancy should never be synonymous with fragility.

47. Ressence

Ever since 2010, Ressence have really managed to shake things up by doing the opposite of what every watchmaking company has been doing for so many decades now. While most of them are too busy trying to live in the past, Ressence tried to embrace the modern look as a way to revitalize the watch market.

This Belgian company knows their stuff and they know how to get things done, so if you’re looking for the modern take on a high-quality build then look no further than Ressence.

46. Tissot

“Innovators by tradition” is their neat little catchphrase, and they truly live up to it. Tissot is known for trying to blend the traditional with the innovative and they have yet to disappoint.

While they do tend to always stick to the classic look, they always try to switch things up by adding in a new feature, maybe a new material or a slight difference in terms of design or style. You never know what they’ll think of next, but regardless, we all know it’s going to be worth every penny at the end of the day.

45. Weiss Watch Company

Despite the fact that it only made its debut a couple of years ago, back in 2013, Weiss has already shaken things up with its small-batches of premium watches, bringing in the classic look of the Swiss watches but also coupling it with the innovation that the US market is known for.

Because of this their products somehow managed to look both vintage and modern, perfectly blending the two up, making it clear that although not on top of the leaderboard, the Americans can still push their own weight up around the big boys in the league too.

44. Bulgari

Ever since the 40s rolled around, Bulgari has tried its hardest to bring new and exciting designs to the wristwatch industry, and for the most part they’ve done exactly as promised.

While there have been some hiccups over the years, they have stood their ground proudly, making themselves known as the top of the food chain as far as Italian watch making brands go.

Their designs are simplistic yet innovative, and you can easily pick them out from the crowd by simply taking a look at them, that’s how original they are.

43. Nordgreen

The Danish have tried to make a name for themselves in the watchmaking industry for many years now though sadly they’ve never really broken into the worldwide market, that is, until Nordgreen hit the scene.

Ever since they popped up, they’ve been ruling both the Danish market and they’ve also been giving the big leagues a run for their money with their classic Nordic designs and incredibly high-quality materials. A luxurious look at a very affordable price.

They use fully carbon-neutral materials, making them both extremely environmental and helping them stand out from the crowd as many have tried before unsuccessfully.

42. Vincero

“Exceptionally crafted. Fairly Priced” is definitely a motto we can get behind. The only problem with that is that most up and coming watch brands try to sell themselves as affordable and very durable but they lose themselves in the process, making the rookie mistake of ending up as nothing more than cheap knockoffs of brands like Rolex and Seiko.

Vincero on the other hand have perfected that motto and completely adopted it as their own. Despite the affordable price tag, they look as luxurious as any other top brand out there, perfectly blending in a mix of timelessness and modernity, showcasing what Americans can do as far as watches go to a tee.

41. Rado

Known worldwide as “The Master of Materials”, Rado really made a name for itself on the market because of its strange yet enticing use of ceramic as opposed to metal for its main material.

Not only that but they also love to play around with a ton of different colors, bringing life to each and every single one of their models. Couple that with their insane durability and you have one of the cleanest and most original watch brands of all time.

40. F.P. Journe

You should already know the name Francois-Paul Journe as he is literally one of the biggest names in the watch industry. Not only has he won the Aiguille d’Or grand prize three times so far, but he’s also managed to make a name for himself as one of the best watch restorers and makers of all time.

When he decided to start out his own company you can already guess just how many people were shaking with excitement and he didn’t disappoint.

Having the name of one of the best watch manufacturers in the world is one thing, but also having a team of incredibly talented individuals bringing his vision to life has cemented the name of F.P. Journe forever in the history of wristwatches.

39. Jaquet Droz

What started off as a grandfather clock manufacturing company in the 1700s quickly turned to the development of avant-garde wristwatches, practically taking over the market overnight.

The company is known for always trying new things, changing the game up with every single one of their releases. While he may seem like more of a niche preference, if you like different styles and unique designs with every release then Jaquet Droz will scratch that itch easily.

38. Gucci

What can we say about Gucci that hasn’t been said before? They are leading in almost every category, whether we’re talking clothing, watches or even bricks (yes, they’ve sold bricks on their website more than one time).

All jokes aside, Gucci has really started to up their game with their latest releases, trying to tackle the market by attacking all the categories of watches there are. They’ve done it all, sport watches, classics and even fashion statement watches. Needless to say, there aren’t all that many names that can rival Gucci out there today.

37. Seiko

Seiko are known for their incredibly luxurious style and especially for their mechanical watches. As most people already know by now, they released their first watch back in 1881 and they’ve been dominating the leaderboards ever since.

They established their name in Tokyo, Japan, but they quickly moved on overseas thanks to the overall quality of their build. They are also quite popular for their jewelry and printers so check those out if you’re looking for anything from that niche as well.

36. Frédérique Constant

We all know that the Swiss make some of the best products on this planet, and their watch game is definitely up to par. If you’re looking for a perfect blend of uniqueness and classiness then there are very few companies out there that can play in the same league as Frédérique Constant.

The great thing about Frédérique Constant is that despite the fact that they literally appear to be sweating luxury, they are actually nowhere near the most expensive watches on the market. In fact, they make amongst the cheapest watches on the market as far as their quality-price is concerned.

They also make some amazing smartwatches so if you like the sound of that then definitely get yourself a new watch from Frédérique Constant right this moment.

35. Breguet

Breguet is one of the oldest and most prestigious watch companies in the world and for good reason too. They were first established in 1775 in Paris, France, and they soon garnered world-wide fame for their incredible quality products.

They were also the first watch company to use the tourbillon and they didn’t stop there, they also created the very first watch that the Queen of the Naples ever wore.

As you can expect from this list, every pick here is a great choice, but Breguet is one step above many others simply because of how much attention to detail they offer each and every single one of their products.

34. Zenith

If you are a watch enthusiast you should already know about Zenith because they are simply put always at the top of the game regardless of what game they’re playing.

They were established back in 1865 in Le Locle, Switzerland, and they’ve managed to showcase the fact that despite having rather humble beginnings they can still reach world-class levels of fame and fortune practically overnight thanks to their incredible craftsmanship.

They have been worn by several pioneers in their classes too, including French aviator Louis Bleriot and Felix Baumgartner, a famous daredevil and BASE jumper that went on to break a lot of records throughout his life.

33. Parmigiani

Despite not being all that old, Parmigiani have quickly managed to amass a huge community of devoted fans simply because they never make a bad product.

The brand was started by Michel Parmigiani back in 1996, proving that all that you need to make the best products on the market is you need to know how the products work so you can really give the people what they want.

This is the perfect brand for collectors too as they release very few watches per year, making the stock quite limited. So, if this sounds good to you then you should hurry up because they’re literally selling in a heartbeat.

32. Richard Mille

Richard Mille is an even newer brand name, but despite having been in the game since 2001 they’ve already managed to make it on the front stage thanks to their incredible RM 001 Tourbillon release.

Ever since they sold that first model, they’ve been practically ruling the market with each and every one of their new watches.

Their products may not be cheap or even affordable for the common collector, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save up and get yourself one of their incredibly high-end products eventually.

31. Nomos Glashütte

Being a saxony-based company, Nomos Glashütte have found it quite hard to make a name for themselves when they first hit the market back in 1990. Despite this however, once they started attracting some important eyes to their brand, they’ve been absolutely killing it with every new release.

They make rather simplistic and timeless watches that have really made them quite a fortune over the years, and for good reason too. This is simply put, German engineering at its finest.

30. MeisterSinger

MeisterSinger makes some of the highest quality mechanical watches in the world and that’s a fact. Despite the fact that they’ve only been founded in 2001, they’ve already taken over the market in Germany and subsequently moved on to worldwide fame and acclaim since.

They’re known for their exquisite quality, elegance and overall functionality. They make some incredibly timeless pieces too so if you want a company that both looks and feels amazing, then definitely opt for MeisterSinger.

29. Tudor

Despite how it looks, Tudor is actually not a Rolex copycat, but a subsidiary of Rolex instead. Many people make this mistake, attributing the title of “mid-range Rolex” to it, taking away the fact that it has made some products that rival the great Rolex’s work.

They are incredibly elegant pieces that are also strangely enough very durable and firm to the wrist. Their watches are known as the “Gentleman’s Go-To Choice”, so if you want to look like you are even more refined than you already are, definitely get yourself a Tudor watch.

28. Arnold & Son

The founder of Arnold & Son is none other than the famous watchmaker John Arnold himself, aka the creator of the very first chronometer to have hit the markets. He founded the company back in 1764 and his vision has been revolutionizing the world of watches ever since.

He had a very distinct idea of what a wristwatch should be even back then, and this truly shows even to this day as his followers have ended up outlasting most other watch company’s success to this day.

Whether you’re looking for a classic look or something a tad more modern to match your current getup, you absolutely can’t go wrong with any of their amazing watches.

27. Roger Dubuis

The Swiss are already known for their amazing watches, so making it out there past all the other competent watch brands is quite a feat to say the least. Who could possibly make it out and stand on top of so many others? None other than Roger Dubuis of course.

Luxurious is not a word we use lightly, but there is simply put no better word for it as Roger Dubuis have literally made it their life goal to create the perfect blend of traditional and cutting-edge designs that have made even the most critic of watch enthusiasts tear up.

26. Montblanc

Most people know Montblanc for their incredible products in the field of luxury pens, but what these people don’t seem to understand is that Montblanc is not a one trick pony type of a company.

Instead, they’ve also been dabbling in the watchmaking industry since the year of 1997, literally making it their lifegoal to make a name for themselves there too, creating some of the most innovative pieces of their time.

They’ve been so successful in fact that they even managed to make a name for themselves in the smartwatch industry, releasing some futuristic and insane looking designs that any watch collector would be happy to own.

25. Maurice Lacroix

Despite the fact that when he first started the company it didn’t really amount to much, being an in-house manufacturer, Maurice Lacroix quickly rose to fame in the 90s for his incredibly strange and beautiful watchmaking skills.

He is mostly known for his insane Les Mécaniques line, bringing innovation where everyone thought the future to look all the same as it did back then. Nowadays you can find them at the top of every leaderboard with their Masterpiece Collection, definitely worth checking out if you want some top-of-the-line products.

24. Hublot

Ever since the 80s, Hublot have been taking the Swiss market by storm and subsequently the whole industry with their incredibly prestigious releases.

They have made some award-winning collections that have yet to be topped off, they have been playing with the big boys in the top league for a while now and they’ve shown no signs of ever stopping or even slowing down.

Needless to say, its founder, Carlo Crocco, has really showed off what innovation and incredible craftsmanship can do for you, even in an oversaturated market such as the elegant watch industry.

23. Glashütte Original

Back when it was first founded, Glashütte Original had a really rough time trying to make a name for itself simply because the market was ruled by the Swiss watchmakers that had been in the game for quite some time even back then.

Despite this rather unfair hurdle though, the German brand have really managed to establish themselves as top-of-the-line in practically no time, showcasing just how far German engineering can innovate an industry, even one that had already been innovated as much as the watch industry.

22. Girard Perregaux

You might already know about Girard Perregaux simply because of their incredible feats in the horology industry. They’ve literally been up there with some of the greats for a very long time now and they’ve shown no stopping either.

They have been practically controlling the market since the late 1700s, releasing stunning and innovative watches every single year, surprising everyone with every product they showcase, proving time and time again that no matter how close to perfection we can get, we can always get closer.

21. Corum

You may have heard of Corum before, or you may have heard of them by their full name, Montres Corum Sàrl, but regardless, we can already bet that you’ve heard of them if you’ve been in the industry long enough.

They specialize in the extremely popular mid-range luxurious watches that have been pretty much ruling the market since the 50s. They make everything, from limited edition avantgarde designs to the timeless classic looks that everyone can sport at any occasion.

Overall, they make some of the best in terms of collectibles, and on top of that their products are also known for their endurance as they can easily work without a hitch for multiple lifetimes if taken care of properly.

20. Baume & Mercier

Ever since it was first founded in 1830, Baume et Mercier have been on top of their game in terms of making “The Gentleman’s wristwatch”. Ever since they released their first model on the market people have been wondering where they’ll stop, or even if they’ll ever stop to begin with.

The truth is that they will never slow down, they will never stop and they will never disappoint. They made some amazing mid-range watches and some insane top of the line products too. Are you looking for elegancy? Are you looking for style? Baume ET Mercier has got you covered.

19. A. Lange & Sohne

If you’re a fan of mechanical watches then A.Lange & Sohne has exactly what you need. Choose from any of the hundreds of models they’ve released over the years and make your wrist thank you by opting for some of their newest additions to the market.

Although they don’t make that many quartz watches, they are still pretty much unbeatable in terms of their mechanical game, especially thanks to their incredibly original design choices.

18. Louis Moinet

In case you didn’t know by now, Louis Moinet is the actual inventor of the Chronograph, but it doesn’t stop there. He also made one of the most famous and high-quality wristwatch brands of all time, and despite his late departure, the company has still kept itself at the top of the leaderboards since the early 1800s.

Although they had a rather humble beginning, Louis Moinet have been on top of their game since, spreading all across the world after making its way through the Swiss market.

They offer some ingenious designs and on top of it all, they are known for the incredible incorporation of exotic materials into their products’ construction. If that sounds right up your alley there’s no reason as to why you wouldn’t go for a Louis Moinet product right here, right now.

17. TAG Heuer

Although TAG have been known over the years for their incredible mobile phones, accessories and eyewear, they’ve distinctly made a name for themselves in the watch industry too thanks to their incredible range of chronographs and timeless products.

They managed to blend both the futuristic and the classic look all in one, making them stand out from the crowd in no time as some of the best in the industry.

16. Bremont

The Brits are not exactly known for their wristwatch industry, but despite this they’ve still managed to give birth to one of the best brands in the world and that’s no easy feat.

The company specializes in its aircraft themed watches, mainly so because they were first inspired by Aviation. Not all of their products share this same distinction, but it definitely helped them stand out from the crowd simply because there was nothing quite like it out there and that’s a fact.

They also make some incredible mechanical watches too so if that sounds like your cup of tea, you know where to get your next watch from.

15. Omega

Omega is mostly known for its incredibly historical work, making some of the most legendary watches of all time. They have even been known for creating the main watches that Britain’s Royal Flying Corps used back in 1917.

As time moved on, they were quickly adopted by the American army and they’ve been sporting them since. They are both durable and elegant, blending in the two polar opposite qualities with ease, making their watches some of the most versatile on the market.

14. Bell & Ross

Originally created by the masterminds Bruno Belamich and Carlos A. Rosillo back in 1992, they again have been trying to appeal to the Aircraft community by literally creating the perfect choice for anyone in the industry.

They are famous for their square shaped watches and of course, for their incredibly stylish and original watch faces which have literally withstood the test of time by being on top of the leaderboard since the 90s.

They are fan favorites for sportsmen and athletes so if that sounds like something you’d love wearing the definitely head on over to their site.

13. Breitling

Back when the company first made its debut in 1884, they’ve been known for having some of the most durable watches on the market and that’s no easy feat. But what else can you expect for them when they literally tried their hardest to appeal to the aviation industry?

This was a resounding success, with most of the world’s top fighter pilots sporting these amazing models on their wrists. Nowadays the brand is synonymous with elegancy and precision, still being a fan favorite pick for anyone looking to test out the limits of what human engineering can do.

12. Cartier

Being a French luxury goods company is not as easy as it sounds since there is so much competition to face off against. The truth is that there is literally no shortcut when it comes to making a name for yourself, but luckily through their devotion to the art of watchmaking, Cartier stood tall above all others.

That’s right, ever since 1847, the brand has managed to break itself out of the crowd, becoming known as one of the most luxurious watch brands in the world, especially popular amongst those that love feeling the high-end materials used in the making of their watches.

11. Piaget

Yet another incredible Swiss watchmaker, Piaget SA stands out from the others thanks to its immaculate use of incredibly unique precious stones in the making of their watches.

They will use materials such as turquoise, onyx, tiger’s eye, even lapis-lazuli will be taking a stroll down the factory lane, ready to be displayed on their incredibly high-end watches.

Keep a lookout for their Altiplano 900P watch too, it’s said to be a game changer as the world’s thinnest hand-wound mechanical watch.

10. Panerai

The Italian watchmaking scene is already oversaturated with incredibly esteemed and high-quality watches, but even so Officine Panerai have managed to up the scale even further, lifting the bar up to the point where only the top of the line get recognized anymore these days.

Simply put, it doesn’t get better than Panerai, especially if you want a luxury watch with gorgeous Italian styling.

9. Jaeger-LeCoultre

Ever since the magical year 1833 rolled up, Jaeger-LeCoultre have been up there amongst the greats, releasing timeless piece after timeless piece, showcasing the fact that you don’t need incredibly modern looks to really stand out as some of the best of the best.

They stand out thanks to their overall uniqueness and incredible attention to detail. It is said that you can literally look at any Jaeger-LeCoultre copycat and tell the difference between it and the original regardless of how much work went into making them similar. That’s how great their artistry is.

8. Ulysse Nardin

If you’re a fan of leather designs then Ulysse Nardin should always be your top pick as they’ve always specialized in this niche.

The craftsmanship of their engineers is world-renowned, as they have literally showcased what they can do, changing up the game with every single one of their releases since 1846.

There are plenty of watch companies out there, but there are practically no better choices if you’re looking for a traditional leather band watch.

7. Rolex

You already know all about it, it’s Rolex, it’s one of the best if not the best in terms of popularity and quality. Their prices may be through the roof but so is their timeless form and function, they are quite probably the most famous watchmaking engineers in the world.

They literally make over 2,000 watches a day, that’s how much of a demand there is for their excellent watches despite their rather outlandish price tag. Some of the most expensive Rolex watches are sought after collectibles and went on to sell for millions of dollars.

6. IWC Schaffhausen

Back when they first hit the scene in 1868, IWC Schaffhausen were known as the top Swiss watchmakers in the world. They were amongst the best from day one, and as time passed, they actually never faltered, never releasing any disappointing product regardless of how much time they had to spare in between releases.

They pride themselves with the classic shape and superior material, they have literally upped the standard with every single watch they’ve created, which is why they’re so high up on our list.

5. Chopard

Chopard were first founded by none other than Louis-Ulysse Chopard, and although the company was originally meant to be a watch brand, they also diverted their efforts into tackling the jewelry industry as well.

They’ve been successful in both fields, mainly thanks to their incredible classic design and extremely detailed craftsmanship which is only rivaled by a handful of other watch making companies out there.

They make the New Age Gentleman’s Wristwatch, so if you feel like that description fits you well then you should most definitely opt for a Chopard product whenever you can.

4. Blancpain

As we mentioned at the beginning, Blancpain was one of the world’s first watch brands and despite the fact that they’ve definitely made some less than desirable choices over the years, they’ve still maintained their spot on the top of the leaderboard, completely taking over the market by the 19th century.

They are innovators, always trying out new things, experimenting the whole way through while also retaining a minimalistic design to their craft.

3. Patek Philippe

If Patek Philippe doesn’t already sound familiar then you haven’t been in the industry for long enough. They are known as some of the best of the best, the top of the line as far as watches go for sure.

If you like intricate and overall extremely complicated designs that really stand out from the crowd then Patek Philippe have you covered because they’ve been upping their game with every release since the early 1800s when they first debuted with their famous Caliber 27368.

2. Vacheron Constantin

Known as the Father of all luxury watches, Vacheron Constantin have really managed to put a lot of weight behind their name and specifically behind the name of the Richemont Group which they’ve been a part of since the 1700s.

Each and every single one of their watches is original in its build quality, even famous individuals such as Napoleon Bonaparte is said to have been enthralled by their watches.

1. Audemars Piguet

Does quantity ruin quality? Not in Audemars Piguet’s case as despite the fact that they produce a whopping 36,000 models a year they still manage to be on top of the game, literally controlling the market with each and every single timepiece they release.

They used to be known as the first ever steel luxury sports watch producers, but now they go by a whole different nickname. They are known as “The best, the crème of the crop, the top of the line, the peak as far as wristwatches go”, you get the point.

Conclusion

And that about does it for the best luxury watch brands of 2022. There are plenty of options to choose from even with our own list and we know it, but even so we hope that we at least managed to steer you in the right direction to get the best one for you.

Remember, just because something is on the number one spot that doesn’t mean it’s the best fit for you. Choose whichever appeals to you the most, and remember, it’s not the watch that makes you who you are, only you can bring out the level of luxuriousness and high-class that you strive to portray.