How To Care For A Luxury Watch

If you have the habit of collecting luxury watches, you probably want to know how to maintain and care for them well. After all, they come with hefty price tags and should be treated just like the rest of your precious jewelry. Although your watch may appear robust and tough from the outside, a lot of its components should be handled delicately.

A luxury watch can come in different straps, watch circuits, and designs, which all require specific maintenance guides. You can refer to the Bespoke Unit’s guide to learn the nuts and bolts. Their technical mechanisms need to be kept clean and serviced to continue their functions for a long time.

You’ll never know; you can even hand them out to the next generation and after that. They can be precious family heirlooms since luxury watches are usually handcrafted and built by watch experts, intending to last a lifetime.

Here are some steps for you to care for your luxury watch:

Consider Getting It Insured

One way to care for a luxury watch is to get insurance. Accidents and unavoidable situations could happen at any time. Considering how expensive your luxury watch is, you will need some form of protection for your hefty investment. Watch insurance can protect you when they ever get stolen or damaged severely. Whether you’re planning to get one of the best luxury watch brands this year is a crucial point to consider.

You will have to pay a premium depending on the model and value of the watch, just like any other insurance. It’s best to do your research and find the most reputable and reasonably-priced watch insurance near you. You can ask from the watch store and gather advice from them.

The key is to find a good deal in terms of insurance coverage. Last but not least, if the watch you were insured for has appreciated since you began the policy, you should alert your insurer. This will allow them to adjust your coverage accordingly.

Clean It Regularly

Much like the rest of your jewelry pieces, watches need to be cleaned regularly too. It’s best to clean them as often as possible. This task doesn’t require complex steps, so you should do it yourself. Remove any dirt or dust from the crystal, the case, and the strap using a clean cloth. Waterproof watches can also be soaked several times a year in water to remove dirt.

Exquisite finishes and high-quality materials distinguish luxury watches. Aside from administering DIY cleaning methods at home, taking your luxury watch to a professional watch cleaning store is also recommended. They can safely deep clean your watch. Even on an airtight watch, a dirty exterior can compromise its performance inside. Over time, sweat and dirt can seep through the watch’s insides, eroding it and reducing its value.

While a soft cloth is enough to clean non-water-resistant watches, it’s essential to handle those that come with precious jewels and stones. According to your watch’s instruction guide, learn how to clean your watch’s gems. Better yet, let a professional jewelry cleaner do this sensitive task for you.

Take It For A Service

The daily cleaning of your watch will ensure that it’s in good condition, but the regular servicing will ensure that it is operating at its best. This is another must-do for luxury watch owners. Consider visiting the watch service store at least once in two years, so your watch can be checked thoroughly. This routine includes changing batteries and check-up for its internal quality condition.

Regular watch maintenance is essential for any watch collection with a lot of monetary or sentimental value, even if the warranty has expired. Depending on how often you wear your luxury watch, it’s best to frequently service them if you own a sporty and overly used one.

Also, look out for any signs and indications of any abnormality with your watch. You know it’s best to get them serviced when they occur, even when it’s not on the schedule yet.

Keep Away From Direct Sunlight

Luxury watches are vulnerable to strong sunlight, which is mostly the case for any other sensitive luxury items you own. Even if your luxury watch is carefully crafted to perfection, using the most high quality and durable materials and components, they can only take so much, significantly when the strong sunlight can penetrate the sensitive parts.

If a watch’s temperature changes too suddenly, especially an older model, it may also fog up, resulting in condensation and long-term water damage. Hence, be mindful of the extreme change of environment that you wear your watch in. The temperature should not fluctuate too much in a cool, dark area where your watch is located.

Wind Your Watch Regularly

Thanks to the innovations in watch lubrication today, your pieces can stay in good condition for a long time. However, there’s still a need to reapply them over and over again, as these lubricants tend to dry up.

After all, watches lubricated properly work better and last longer. As the watch is wound, the lubricant spreads throughout. If you have dozens of pocket watches, wind them at least once a month. This should be enough to keep their function and efficiency.

Watches are usually adjusted and regulated after they are fully winded. Many watchmakers agree to this routine as this allows accuracy. You have the option to wind your manual watch daily, weekly, or monthly. The key is to schedule it as part of your watch care routine. A good watch winder will also help, of course.

Avoid Using Soap On Your Luxury Watch

Dirty watches look bad, and debris can work its way inside the case. However, no matter how tempting it is to wash your watch with soap, don’t ever do it. It’s best to use a microfiber cloth and polish it regularly with care. If your watch is waterproof, you can soak it in water.

Otherwise, it’s best to forego any liquids and keep them clean using the right watch cleaning solutions. Again, do not use soap. The soap molecules can enter the tiny gaps in your watch and cause it to malfunction.

Conclusion

Each luxury watch will most likely require these steps for care. However, since there’s not a one-size-fits-all approach for all watch brands and types, you should refer to the care instruction manual of your luxury watch. Seek advice from your watch vendor or jeweler, and apply the care tips in this article.

Hopefully, you can keep your luxury watch in its pristine condition over time, making it a great family heirloom for generations to come.