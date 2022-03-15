The 20 Best Omega Watches You Can Buy Right Now

If you haven’t heard of the famed Swiss watchmaker Omega, you’ve surely been living under a rock. Omega is one of the most popular and well-known luxury watch companies in the world. This Swiss brand has always impressed us with some of the best timekeeping marvels in the world. They have even become the official timekeepers of the Olympic Games since 1932.

Excellent craftsmanship is the standard they’ve been abiding by since its foundation in 1848. They offer a wide range of watches, for any occasion. Whether you’re looking for an heirloom to keep in the family or a sporty watch to take with you on your next adventures, Omega has you covered. If you want a pocket watch, they’ve got those too.

Omega’s Main Collections

At the moment Omega has five collections and 21 subcollections, so you will surely find something to fit your lifestyle and personal taste.

The five main collections of Omega watches fall under those categories:

Constellation

De Ville

Seamaster

Speedmaster

Specialties

They can pretty much be categorized into two main styles: the sporty, more casual versions, and then the classics.

You will find sporty watches in the Seamaster and Speedmaster collections, and the dressier or traditional-looking watches come from the Constellation and De Ville collections. Then the Specialties collection includes Omega’s limited editions.

Now that you have an idea of what to keep an eye on, let’s take a look at the 20 best Omega watches that might tickle your fancy.

This is a special edition of the iconic first Master Chronometer. It features a stunning dial that is referred to as a ‘pie pan’, and it comes in 18 karat Sedna gold accents. The plots are made with the SuperLuminova accents, a blue leather strap, and a convenient date complication at six o’clock. A very refined and classy offering from the Constellation collection.

A ‘57 variant of that year’s trilogy is a tribute to the Speedmaster “Moonwatch”. The famous trilogy includes two other offerings that pay homage to the 60 year anniversary of their special edition collection: the Seamaster 300, the Railmaster, and the Speedmaster.

It features aspects of the original model, such as the Hesalite crystal and the caliber 1861 movement, that actually traveled to the moon all those years ago.

A diver’s preferred option, this watch was nicknamed the “Big Blue Omega” for its all blue bezel, strap, and face. With orange details that make the blue stand out, it is a good replica of the ocean. It features a caliber 8906 movement with anti-magnetic properties. Additional features are the free-sprung balance that comes with a silicon balance spring, and a 60-hour power reserve.

This is one of the timeless models from the DeVille collection. It features a genuine leather strap, an anti-reflective sapphire crystal, and a waterproof transparent case. Not only can it go up to 100 meters underwater, but it has a clear view of the 8500 caliber Co-axial movement. A real sophisticated offering that is suitable for any occasion.

An offering that pays homage to the brand’s Olympic timekeeping since 1932, this slim model features an 18k gold case and a transparent caseback. At the back of the watch, you can see the Olympic Logo engraved at six o’clock. The names of all cities that ever hosted the games since 1932 and their corresponding year is inscribed around the sapphire crystal.

The last entry is Los Angeles 2028, which was decided back in 1932. A self-winding watch with a power reserve of 55 hours, this is a cool watch to own if historic moments are important to you.

15. Omega Olympic Pocket Watch 1932

For the pocket watch lovers, this limited edition 1932 Rattrapante Chronograph is a collector’s dream. Omega only made 300 of these, with 100 in each color of 18k.gold to symbolize the gold, silver and bronze Olympic medals.

Whether you opt for the yellow, white or red gold, they are all powered by hand-wound movements. They have a 32-hour power reserve, and the original ones that were launched in 1932 were used to time the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Paying homage to their motorsports roots, this variation of the Speedmaster is resistant to magnetic fields up to 15,000 gauss. It comes in three color combinations, but they all have the date complication at the 6 o’clock dial. And their famous tachymeter is available for all the variations.

The perforated look of the strap gives it a classic racing feel, and the orange details of the hands and of the wording bring a pop of color to this model.

This is one of their more unglamorous offerings with the casual and simple denim look. Don’t let the looks fool you, it is a very capable watch. It resists magnetic fields more than other offerings from the Seamaster collection. If you want to set yourself apart, this blue jeans design will do it.

The steel dial and bezel complement the light blue face and bracelet, but it is powered by the same 8806 caliber their Master Chronometer boasts.

A diver’s watch in all black, the Planet Ocean has been a staple in the Seamaster collection since 2005. This offering comes with a similar black ceramic case of the Dark Side of the Moon. It comes with amazing capabilities 600m deep underwater, and other features include a chronometer certification and a helium release valve.

It also has a GMT function, and its 18k white-gold hands provide a stark contrast to the all black face and makes reading it easier underwater.

Another beautiful watch in all black. This Moonwatch got named the Dark side of the Moon because of its ravishing color theme. Similar to the original variation of the Moonwatch, this unique model boasts a black zirconium oxide ceramic case with a matching dial. Since the tachymeter is the Moonwatch’s staple it is present, but it is finished with a matte chromium nitride.

The words “Dark Side of the Moon” are engraved at the back of the case. They circle the open window to the OMEGA Co-axial caliber 9300.

10. Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer GMT Worldtimer

If you’re a globetrotter this watch is made for you. It comes from the Seamaster collection, but it has a new name, the Worldtimer. It includes names of various cities from around the world, and Omega’s hometown of Bienne, Switzerland. London is marked in red at the 6 o’clock dial, and it represents the GMT.

The cities in black follow the daylight saving hours, while the blue ones do not. In the center of the watch’s face, the map of the world is engraved, and it is surrounded by a 24-hour indication. The sapphire crystal dial is gold-toned.

This is a great diving watch that first launched in 1970. The original name was Seamaster Professional 600, but it was shortened to PloProf after the French title Plongeur Professionnel. So it’s the professional diver’s best watch available, hands down. The feature that is easily recognizable on this watch is the screwed-in crown.

It also has a protective buffer at 9 o’clock. If you move the crown from the 3 o’clock to the 9 o’clock dial, your wrist will have some freedom of movement. Other security features are super cool, and some of the newer models even come with ceramic bezels.

Featuring a uniquely shaped case and dial configuration, this model was first launched in 1969. Their older models from back in those days are popular vintages that people still collect today. Their newer offerings feature an all-new movement, and they changed the pushers from the round shape to flat ones.

Another change is in the calibers. The vintage models have the manually-wound caliber 930, while the new ones have upgraded to the automatic Co-Axial caliber 3113.

As the name suggests, this is a prestigious and classy watch that both women and men adore. The clean dial, reliable mechanical movement, and classic watch design make this model a popular offering in the De Ville collection. The collection’s signature features a date window at the 3 o’clock dial.

Some of the watches come with power reserve indicators, while others with a chronograph complication. Whichever you choose, be assured they are all excellent options.

The Constellation collection was founded in 1952, and the Constellation Manhattan was launched in 1982. The feature that sets this new offering apart from previous models is the four claws or griffes, which has now become their signature.

The redesign from 2009 still kept the vintage features of past models, and it includes the classic claws and the signature star that is located at the 6 o’clock mark. A unisex model that comes in a variety of case materials, colors, and dials.

Associated with James Bond’s legacy, this stunning watch was first seen in 2006’s Casino Royale. The signature Bond Rolex got traded in for the Omega brand back in 1995 and since then 007 has never looked back. This particular model is known for its water resistance, screwed-down crown, and helium escape valve.

The uni-directional bezel and unique dial are other features that buyers enjoy. You can get the central chronograph hand customized to the color of your choice. In addition, the hands that are located on the 30-minute and 12-hour recorders can also be changed to make it your own.

A sportier and more understated offering, the Aqua Terra Co-Axial watches are recognizable by their “Teak Concept” vertical dials. They got their inspiration from the wooden decks of luxury sailboats.

The movement of the Co-Axial caliber can be viewed through the transparent case located at the back of the watch.

One of their most recent offerings, this diving watch is a great tool for divers. It keeps track of time underwater, and their Super-LumiNova indexes glow in the dark. The 12 o’clock dot and the minute hands glow green underwater. Once out of the water they are white, but underwater the indexes, the hour and seconds hand glow in bright blue.

Other important characteristics that make these watches super reliable are water resistance, a helium escape valve, and an alveolar screw-in case back.

The original offering of this watch was named Speedmaster Professional Chronograph, but it earned the Moonwatch name because it actually travelled to the Moon. In 1969, astronaut Buzz Aldrin wore the watch on his first trip to the moon, the Apollo mission, hence the name. Not only that, but for all of Nasa’s following missions to the moon, the Omega Speedmaster became the sponsored accessory.

It is a very precise, robust, and easy-to-read watch, which is why Nasa chose it. The moonlight complication followed quite a few years later though, which is located at the 6 o’clock dial. It is one of Omega’s most popular models ever.

This rose-gold model from the Seamaster collection is a real beauty. We chose it as our favorite, because, well, look at it. Made from Sedna gold with a black face, its simplicity and clean design make it breathtaking. Sedna gold is a material that can be characterized as an alloy. It combines copper, gold, and palladium, and it results in a unique 18k rose gold that solely Omega manufactures.

This model rocks a 41mm case, and it is a masterpiece that is appropriate for any occasion. To top it all off, it can even be submerged up to 300 meters underwater.

Here are some of the best Omega watches that you might like to buy this year. Have you seen some that we haven’t mentioned? Let us know what you think about our choices.

