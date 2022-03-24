20 Best Bronze Watches for Men To Buy Right Now

Watches are one of the few accessories a man can don that reveals his authentic self and even signals his membership in a specific club, whether it is Vacheron Constantin, Rolex or Audemars Piguet, while allowing him to dabble in a little luxury without attracting criticism.

As a statement of style, a watch is more discrete than a luxury car, much easier to maintain than a boat, and gives more insight into a man’s personality than any of them. It also does not have to be the most expensive timepiece; what matters is the fine craftsmanship, as well as the story told by the watch.

When a gentleman picks up an IWC Big Pilot wristwatch with 24-time frames, the watch suggests that he is a man on the go, a jet-setter. If someone chooses a superb Panerai watch from the 1950s, it reflects their preference for a traditional look with a bit of a rugged touch. Each timepiece reveals a unique adventure and shows a little about the person who wears it.

To capitalize on all of this, the watch business sector has achieved three things: first, it has managed to make its masterpieces highly technologically improved and bewilderingly complex in construction; second, it has ensured that new models are introduced regularly; and third, it has spent a lot of money informing us about them. That explains the flashy advertisements.

If you’ve been paying attention to the watch world, you’ve probably become aware that an increasing number of watch brands are adding bronze timepieces in their portfolio. One main reason is that it is a distinctive material that sticks out from the more prevalent steel or gold. Not everything that sparkles is gold; sometimes it is bronze, and the public appears to have embraced that.

Many, though not all, of the bronze watches on sale today are built as diving pieces, and there is a motive for that. Bronze was employed for boats and ships prior to stainless steel because of its toughness and resistance to seawater corrosion. Likewise, due to this feature, bronze was also made to produce diving helmets.

The truth is, bronze establishes a strong link to the past. After all, the earliest evidence of bronze use dates all the way back to roughly 3500 BC. Thus, one of the biggest reasons people appreciate bronze timepieces is their potential to tarnish and grow a patina.

Since bronze casings include copper, their look and texture will shift over time, transitioning from a dazzling yellow tone to a dark grey or green hue. Not only does this offer bronze watches an utterly original and vintage-inspired appearance, but it also guarantees that they age uniquely based on how they are worn and the surroundings they are exposed to.

All in all, bronze watches have a classic appearance, frequently one-of-a-kind, that has captivated the wrists of watch enthusiasts worldwide. A bronze watch, in and of itself, is a bold stroke. When you acquire one, you are not simply purchasing wrist glaze; you are embarking on a voyage of discovery from the minute you put it on.

To ensure that your watch collection only contains the creme de la creme, we’ve rolled up a selection of the 20 best bronze watches for men available right now. Let’s get down to business!

20. Ventus Mori 2 300m Brass Diver

Ventus already provided us with the Black Kite, a reasonably priced carbon fiber pilot watch, and now sets out to develop a comparable high-end, patina-worthy dive watch. To cut costs, they chose brass, a matching yellow alloy to bronze.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a brass watch, but it’s extremely rare. Brass is not as popular as bronze but is significantly less expensive. The Ventus Mori 2 is a well-balanced and structured watch, with classic influences and a fully sophisticated design.

19. Steinhart Marine-Officer

The Steinhart Marine-Officer is a more sophisticated version of an observation chronograph developed at the end of World War II for Italian Navy deck officers. This vintage-inspired wristwatch is a feast for the eyes and a must-have for any watch enthusiast or collector.

Its minimalist olive green dial is easily readable in both good and poor lighting thanks to the Swiss C3 Super-LumiNova added to the indexes and polished gilded hands.

18. Lum-tec B19 Bronze

The Combat B19 Bronze is a limited-edition military timepiece by Lum-Tec and is regarded as one of the company’s premium designs. This classy timepiece boasts a thick bronze case with a two-edged anti-glare finish and a pinpoint-accuracy Miyota mechanism exposed through the transparent case back.

It features four straps and is waterproof to a depth of 300 meters. The Lum-tec B19 edition is limited to 250 pieces.

17. Archimede Pilot 42 Bronze Automatic

Archimede, was founded in 2003 and is acknowledged for its exquisite chronographs and pilot-inspired timepieces. And with the Pilot 42 Bronze Automatic, they deliver a piece that is well-made, simple in design, and flawlessly executed.

While its diameter is a contemporary 42 mm, its thickness is just under 10 mm, resulting in an extremely slim watch. Pair this with the bronze’s shine and the heavy black dial, and you have something that, while not exactly a traditional dress item, would work for any occasion other than a black-tie, in our opinion.

16. Bremont Broadsword Bronze

Bremont, launched in 2002 by brothers Nick and Giles English, is noted for its collection of aviator and army timepieces with a distinctly British touch. Previously restricted to members of Her Majesty’s Armed Forces, citizens can now acquire official Bremont Military timepieces.

Manufactured in navy blue, military green, and tobacco, the steel dials retain most of the classic Dirty Dozen’s characteristics. The watch’s military roots are shown off with big white Arabic numerals, dark backgrounds, a running second at 6 o’clock, and a lot of that Super-LumiNova on the hands and dial.

15. Raven Bronze Trekker 39

Raven’s timepieces are inspired by a love of wanderlust. The Trekker watch, which was built for adventure and designed for a gentleman, is ready to face any challenge. It is a rugged dive timepiece with a tiny 39mm casing that can be worn in any situation.

The Raven Bronze Trekker seamlessly combines military and diving watch types, as well as classic and innovative features, into an incredibly rugged yet practical device, and it boasts a completely modern 300m water resistance.

14. Baltic Aquascaphe Bronze

The vision of a talented, eager French watch connoisseur who wanted to deliver exquisite vintage-inspired pieces at moderate rates created Baltic, which has been a flourishing brand thanks to its two current lines: Aquascaphe and Bicompax.

Merging the famous navy blue dial with a bronze case, the new Baltic Aquascaphe Bronze promises an alloy that will generate a uniform, slow and exceptional patina on each piece. The watch features gilded embellishments for the lettering, numbers, and markings as well.

Sticking with former generations of the Aquascaphe, the new model is water-resistant to 200 meters and boasts a bronze dive bezel.

It has been about 13 years since Italo Fontana became recognized around the globe, particularly in the watchmaking sector, as the manufacturer of the world’s largest wristwatch. Today, the brand incorporates the extra-large dimension into one of its most renowned designs, the Chimera watch, with a 60mm bronze casing.

The U-Boat Chimera 60 Bronze watch is produced in a special edition of ten pieces and is sold online or in the Florence and Rome stores. It is inspired by Italo Fontana’s affinity for large-sized timepieces and is the most genuine and identifiable signature of U-Boat’s designs.

12. Yema Superman Heritage GMT Bronze

The French-based watch company Yema has undeniably surpassed many forecasts with its amazing designs and fantastic pricing promise. Relying on the watch that was first released in 1963, Yema resurrected one of its beloved masterpieces.

The Superman you remember is differentiated by its bezel locking system, and it’s also an incredibly precise diving watch with retro elegance. It is a timepiece that clearly hits a sweet spot for individuals seeking something that evokes a very specific past but has all the luxuries and advantages of a contemporary watch.

The latest iteration adopts the same technique, and the small details truly pop out in the rich bronze tint. Available in both 39mm and 41mm case sizes, the Yema Superman Heritage GMT Bronze should comfortably suit a range of wrists.

11. Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical Bronze

Hamilton is renowned for its traditional designs and efficient military watches, and this bronze version of the famous Khaki Field is no different. It includes square case edges, a plain bezel, a pillow crown, and wide-set arms, all of which have been easily identifiable hallmarks of Hamilton’s watch models since World War II.

Its push/pull crown offers 50 meters of water resistance, and the brown leather pass-through strap, delivering clean features and comfort on the wrist, makes the Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical Bronze an ideal watch for any event or expedition.

10. Omega Seamaster 300 Bronze Gold

Omega has brought out a unique bronze and gold mix that is highly resistant to severe external corrosion but can be worn in close contact with the body. The alloy for the Omega Seamaster 300 Bronze Gold comprises 9 karat gold, gallium, palladium, and copper.

The premium brand does not wish to disclose the precise ratios of each substance, but guarantees to solve the issue of poisonous bronze. Notwithstanding the nods to vintage style, this is a very advanced Omega technically.

We can spot some other updates in the new version, including a redesigned movement and revised case proportions. The 41mm diameter has been preserved, but the case band and bezel are smaller than they were previously.

The Zenith Pilot Type 20 quickly gained a classic and instantly patent image among watch aficionados. Even though this quintessential piece has many of the traditional pilot-type watch characteristics, it has its own appearance, character, and emotions, as well as something original that makes it noteworthy.

Whatever the rationale underlying the bronze version, the result is simply magnificent. This model is warm, rugged, and it adds an authentic antique vibe to an already vintage-inspired timepiece. The 45mm case is coated with an uneven satin texture that adds to the retro appearance.

While 45 mm may appear to be a large diameter, keep in mind that an important part of the excitement associated with a pilot watch stems from its massive size. What is today merely a design feature was formerly a requirement for visibility.

8. Montblanc 1858 Geosphere Limited Edition

What’s so remarkable about the Geosphere line is that it doesn’t exactly push boundaries in any particular sense; it still counts on the traditional stylistic features that have defined the field. It’s rather how Montblanc has adapted those elements into a cohesive, viable design that makes the Geosphere collection so original and intriguing.

As for this special run of 1858 pieces, the desert motif shines through as plain as day, particularly with the bronze case and the shimmery brown ceramic bezel. But where this timepiece really invokes the dunes of the Sahara is on the dial.

Blending smokey brown into beige, Montblanc 1858 Geosphere Limited Edition’s dial is quite sophisticated and fits well with the case and the brand’s distinctive brown leather strap.

7. Longines Legend Diver Bronze

The Longines Legend Diver is arguably the most prominent timepiece from the label’s Heritage spectrum. Inspired by a 1960s diver’s watch with a traditional compressor case, Longines reintroduced this design in a modernized fashion in 2007, and the watch has now spawned a line with different variations.

The Longines Legend Diver Bronze was launched in 2020 as a member of the Heritage Series, and it resurrects the trailblazing character of the classic model. It looks as pretty as a picture thanks to its combo of bronze case and green dial.

Furthermore, all the factors that earned the popularity of the initial LLD are still intact. Longines has maintained the round case in a fairly classic way, measuring 42 mm, as well as the elongated minute and hour markings, the vintage logo, and the bow-shaped hour hand.

6. Christopher Ward C60 Trident Bronze Ombre

The prestigious and widely popular Trident line by Christopher Ward stretches its horizons once more, this time into the arena of bronze. The new edition indicates another winning endeavor for the English watchmaker, showing that not every bronze timepiece needs to double as a binacle. If you do not know what a binacle is, you should google it!

Interesting, right? Now that you’ve found out, let’s get back to our story. Part of the brand’s 1960s-inspired diving line, the Trident Bronze Ombre employs the marine metal in a particularly sophisticated approach, lacking the opulence and intensity of other timepieces. It boasts a “scratched” dial and a chronometer-certified mechanism thrown in for extra effect.

5. Tudor Black Bay Fifty Eight Bronze

Since its first launch in 2016, Tudor has extended the groundbreaking Black Bay Bronze range with various bezel, dial, and strap combinations. While all the models are fascinating pieces indeed, there’s something exceptional about this one.

The Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight has returned in a brand new all-bronze incarnation, including case and bracelet, and, man, does it look perfect. With a 39mm case now on the menu, this isn’t just any other timepiece. It’s the rising star in a field where watchmakers follow the rules too frequently.

We could go further here on its best characteristics, but we think it would be straightforward to send you to Tudor’s website and leave it alone. This watch is a gem and needs no extra portrait-making.

4. Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Diver Bronze

As a French watchmaker that creates aviation-inspired timepieces, Bell & Ross is highly regarded for its square-shaped casings. Like gold, bronze has a wonderful rich color that, for some, just reaches the soul in more areas than colder steel. This limited-edition bronze watch has a sleek charm that only a label such as Bell & Ross could carry off.

The first-class brand provides an intriguing mix that makes two realms collide with the blend of bronze, the diving industry’s metal of choice, and a blue dial, mirroring the hue of a navy uniform. This astonishing mixture works perfectly, lending the watch a neo-retro vibe.

The Bell & Ross BR03-92 Diver Bronze is a 42 mm watch, boasting a rare placement of a date display between 4 and 5 pm and a water resistance of up to 300 m.

If it isn’t bad, why change it? Oris’s most celebrated pilot design has been a staple of the worth-for-craftsmanship brand’s line for more than eighty years. But anything deserves a renewal now and then. The awe-inspiring 40mm bronze case and brown dial of this watch radiate an idiosyncratic feel that any jet-setter would adore.

An already appealing timepiece has become even more distinctive thanks to bronze’s vintage heritage and the brand’s limited manufacturing. There’s no doubt that the Oris Big Crown Bronze Pointer Date watch has achieved, and is guaranteed to keep, the reputation of a timeless icon.

2. Panerai Submersible Bronzo PAM00968

Many were taken aback when a luxury brand disclosed plans to produce a sophisticated timepiece that would slowly degrade over time. Hence, when Panerai unveiled its first Bronzo, the PAM 382, it was an uncommon sight.

Nevertheless, taking into account Panerai’s naval heritage and involvement in nautical events, the use of this alloy with marine ties was logical. If anybody deserved to try and create watches from bronze, it must have been Panerai, and the Bronzo proved to be a huge success.

In 2019, the brand produced a fourth Bronzo, PAM 968, with an attractive brown dial. It has the ultimate polish of a brown porcelain bezel inlay, as well as a slightly narrower case design. This high-end timepiece also features a large 47 mm case, bronze hour indices and hands, a functional date aperture at 3 o’clock, and water resistance up to 300m.

If we are being bluntly sincere with ourselves, we must admit that we shamelessly abuse the term “iconic”. That is why we have been attempting to reduce our reliance on it. Yet, sadly for our individual goals, it is an excellent metaphor for this timeless watch.

Not many timepieces can stand as true legends. Among them, the IWC Big Pilot’s Watch, inspired by WWII, needs no further presentation. Patina is on its way to the clouds!

IWC went above and beyond with this bronze edition, which is a limited run of 1,500 pieces. It was made to please people who thought the original black dial model was too sophisticated, way too futuristic, and didn’t have enough military flair.

This Heritage Bronze Big Pilot’s Watch features the exact 46.2 mm x 15.4 mm casing as the basic steel design. Also, the shape is identical, and in terms of color, the dial is genuine black. It is massive, heavy, robust, and unquestionably a showstopper.

Conclusion

Overall, manufacturing bronze timepieces is a fad that has only grown in prominence over the years, and it does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon, as more and more people join the bronze watch sector.

In a world dominated by gold and steel, bronze is an unusual choice that will help you distinguish yourself by wearing a watch that will surely grab viewers’ attention.

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.