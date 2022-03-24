The Top 15 Best Resorts in Bora Bora

Bora Bora, without a question, the most prominent island in the South Pacific, is French Polynesia’s wild diva. It is one of the few places on Earth that everyone wants to visit at least once in their lives, and after you’ve arrived there, you’ll be amazed by its unmatched splendor.

The panorama from the plane’s window is a sight that will stay with you for good. Descend with your camera in hand and brace for the scene when the magnificent Mount Otemanu suddenly appears. You’ll run out of air!

Nevertheless, the inherent romance with the island starts the moment you set foot on its shores. From that point forward, each adventure will eclipse your highest hopes. It is believed that Bora Bora’s lagoon has more than 50 shades of azure. Was it calculated by a mathematician or guessed by an artist? It doesn’t really matter; Bora Bora will meet the expectations.

While navigating the lagoon, you’ll see more colors of blue and teal than you can fathom. And what about the motus? These tiny islets of white sand surrounded by coconut palms will have you imagining being Robinson Crusoe for a day.

French Polynesia is one of the planet’s most pristine areas. Much of the island and neighboring motus are unexplored, which means that you can easily find a spot to be by yourself in Eden. Even though it may appear to be a long way, this Pacific paradise is fairly accessible. Where precisely is Bora Bora?

The island is located northwest of Tahiti, less than an hour from Papeete by plane. The airport is on Motu Mete, a narrow, secluded section of the island. You’ll be greeted with a warm welcome and a scented flower garland upon arrival and carried by boat to your resort.

There is no doubt that Bora Bora represents the best of both wild and man-made magnificence. And we are all aware of how important it is to supplement your fantastic vacation with a pleasant, sophisticated, and luxurious home-away-from-home where you can rest, unwind, and clear your mind.

In between the serene palm-fringed beaches, you will encounter a few opulent resorts with their trademark overwater bungalows. Bathe in an enormous tub overlooking a lagoon filled with tropical fish. Enjoy the most scrumptious spa experience of your life while immersed in tropical aromas, or dine on exquisite French cuisine while admiring the view over the lagoon.

If you’ve traveled this far in search of a bucket-list adventure, you’ll want to stay at one of the island’s finest resorts. These places will blow your mind, and thus you’ll give your heart to this majestic island forever. Each has a stellar reputation for providing top-notch service and high-end luxury in a beachside setting.

Whether you’re a beach worshipper or just in pursuit of much-needed recharge and relaxation, check out the 15 best resorts in Bora Bora and what they have to offer. We will begin our journey with some more affordable choices and end up with those costing a king’s ransom. Welcome to paradise!

15. Village Temanuata

The Village Temanuata Lodge is situated alongside Matira Beach and boasts indigenous Polynesian bungalows with immediate beach access and is about 985 feet away from dining and shopping options. Here, summer pleasure is a breeze with attractions like snorkeling, kayaking, and canoeing.

Nonetheless, there is a distinct sense of privacy about this small, hidden haven. As there are just 11 bungalows on this beachfront property, people who want to get away from the noise and intensity of the modern environment or other tourist destinations can easily do so at Village Temanuata.

14. Oa Oa Lodge

This cluster of bungalows, wedged between road and shore, is about one kilometer from Vaitape, the island’s only town. Each bungalow is tastefully decorated and features a wide patio. However, they are all packed tightly together and there are no gardens, but the pool overlooking the water is quite appealing.

This idyllic lodge is strategically positioned near a yacht club with a sophisticated waterside restaurant, and even though there is no beach directly in front of it, swimming is possible from several neighboring locations. On request, a wide variety of activities are provided, and you may enjoy live music shows by the pool.

13. Chez Nono Bora Bora

The Chez Nono Bora Bora hotel is an excellent alternative if you’re looking for a beachfront location at a reasonable price. The hotel is built on Matira Beach’s sandy shores, so a local grocery and a multitude of other awesome restaurants are within proximity, which is a huge advantage.

There are a few inexpensive possibilities in Bora Bora, but if you’re satisfied with the minimum basics and don’t want to spend a fortune, Chez Nono is the way to go.

The two main bungalows are built in an authentic Polynesian style, complete with matt roofs and wood walls, and the wallpaper-perfect view of the lagoon makes them a likely candidate for anyone who wishes to enjoy the island’s distinctive vibe.

However, please keep in mind that Matira Beach is a public beach and can get rather crowded, so don’t expect much seclusion.

12. Matira Hotel Bora Bora

The Matira Hotel is perched on Matira Point and it gives an excellent view of the turquoise lagoon, which reflects the volcanic peaks. This charming hotel is in a great location near a lot of restaurants and food stores, so it’s a good choice if you’re on a budget or don’t want to be restricted to your hotel.

It is a wonderful destination for basking in the sun, relaxing by the beach, and participating in a variety of nautical adventures. There are obviously many other deluxe options on the island, but Matira Hotel Bora Bora is the best place to stay if you want to feel more like you’re in an authentic Polynesian setting, as most of the mammoth resorts are all-inclusive and try to keep you on their property.

11. Blue Heaven Island

Anyone who has ever dreamt about being a protagonist in “Lost” will certainly consider visiting Blue Heaven Island an accomplished goal. Almost everyone else will find a holiday here far too rustic. Blue Heaven is a picturesque five-bungalow family pension nestled on an unspoiled island close to Bora Bora’s mainland.

A normal morning here begins at sunrise or later for those who like to sleep more, when breakfast is available upon request in the open-air area. After breakfast, the remainder of the day is open for swimming, snorkeling, or simply lounging, as there is little else to do. While life on a motu can feel gloriously peaceful for some, it can also seem too isolated for others.

However, this place is an experience in itself and perhaps an unconventional way to enjoy Bora Bora, especially if you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on it.

10. Sofitel Bora Bora Marara Beach Resort

Placed on an isolated white sand beach, the Sofitel Bora Bora Marara Beach Resort stylishly brings together raw hardwood and modern design to create a genuine and vibrant Polynesian environment.

Guests can choose between bungalows tucked into tropical gardens, beachfront bungalows, or several types of overwater bungalows, all of them decorated with traditional elements. There is something for everyone here, and no matter your choice, you will be granted a restful, airy ambiance.

If you’re looking for some fun, the Latitude 16o provides various thematic nights, and, despite the fact that it is the resort’s lone restaurant, its worldwide menu and mind-blowing glimpses of the lagoon will amaze everyone. Besides, you’ll be fascinated by the beautiful infinity pool that seems like it goes into the sky.

9. Intercontinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort

Hemmed in by white beaches and azure waters, the Intercontinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort puts forward an amazing tropical escape in the serene arms of paradise. Enveloped in the laidback Polynesian way of life, it blends traditional Polynesian architecture with subtle elegance.

This exceptional facility is set on the main island’s south side, on the iconic Matira spot, widely regarded as one of the world’s most astonishing beaches. The glass coffee table in the overwater bungalows is out-of-the-ordinary because through it you can see into the lagoon’s natural aquarium, which is lit up in the evening. So fancy!

The main restaurant, Noa Noa, serves French food mixed with local aromas in an outdoor, beachfront setting with live music twice a week. The bar is also a good place to eat while relaxing by the pool during the day.

8. Sofitel Bora Bora Private Island Resort

Sofitel Bora Bora Private Island Resort is a secret hideaway for a tranquil and intimate vacation, savoring the blissful sense of being at home in your own archipelago.

This luxury refuge places a high value on seclusion and human connection to provide a one-of-a-kind encounter amid indigenous greenery, besieged by turquoise waters and lush coral gardens.

Nature comes across opulence in each of the first-class beachside, waterside, or hillside villas. Lose yourself in the verdant surroundings and fabulous botanic gardens, then surrender to the resort’s trademark restaurant and savor outstanding cuisine as well as mouth-wide-open vistas across your table. And don’t hesitate to drop by the Mako Bar in the evening to taste their scrumptious cocktails.

An unparalleled location, upscale amenities, the elysian setting, and the bonus of diving right in the middle of one of the world’s most pristine waters, all make the perfect mix to ensure that your time at Sofitel Bora Bora Private Island will be a success.

7. Hotel Maitai Polynesia Bora Bora

Allow yourself to be lulled by nature’s best tranquility, the most beautiful sunsets, a second-to-none beach, and a blue lagoon filled with coral and tropical fish, rays, sharks, and all kinds of interesting marine life.

Maitai Polynesia is set on the main island, within easy reach of a few stores, restaurants, and the world-famous Matira Beach, the only public beach in Bora Bora. All the rooms are delightfully furnished in Polynesian style, but if you’re looking for a charming bungalow and a lovely experience, the classic Tahitian Overwater Bungalows will fulfill your needs.

There are no high-end facilities such as a pool, spa, or fitness center on-the-spot, but there are two international restaurants and a lobby bar. Nevertheless, Hotel Maitai Polynesia is an excellent bargain for money if you’re looking to treat yourself to a few days overlooking the ocean without spending a fortune.

6. Le Meridien Bora Bora

This high-end sanctuary, which was recently refurbished in a sophisticated and luxurious style, is nestled on an incredible islet encircled by the world’s most beautiful lagoon and offers postcard-worthy vistas of Mount Otemanu.

Guests can rest in beach bungalows shaded by coconut palms or in elegant overwater villas perched above the lagoon, where they can observe aquatic wildlife via a glass floor that gives a great glimpse down to the ocean. Each hut features sleek and contemporary furnishings, full amenities, and a taste of Polynesian tradition.

One of its popular features is the Miki Miki Bar, which is shaped like the prow of a ship and is a perfect spot for sunset drinks. However, the on-site turtle sanctuary makes Le Meridien stand out as an enchanting place where visitors can swim with the remarkable hawksbill sea turtle.

5. Bora Bora Pearl Beach Resort and Spa

The Bora Bora Pearl Beach Resort & Spa or Le Bora Bora by Pearl Resorts, is another 5-star top-notch retreat in an outstanding setting, perfect for a honeymoon or even a family holiday.

With its drop-dead-gorgeous bungalows and three restaurants that serve both international and traditional food, this complex on Motu Tevairoa, northwest of Bora Bora’s main island, is a sight to see.

All the accommodations are of the highest quality, with all the ultimate amenities, yet the design and furnishings are typically more Polynesian-style than those at other Bora Bora resorts, with plenty of elegant wood paneling and indigenous art pieces.

This premium haven is a 5-minute boat cruise to the main island, which grants visitors a considerably broader selection of dining and leisure choices, while still keeping the seclusion of an elite overwater bungalow resort.

4. Conrad Bora Bora Nui

This fascinating resort, which is a member of the Hilton group, has a phenomenal reputation, and not without reason. Between peacock blue waters and the infinite sky, Conrad Bora Boro Nui is tucked away in a magical spot of white sand and spectacular lava rock.

Situated on a private island, it comprises 114 villas and suites, including 84 overwater villas. There is a delicate balance of originality and grandeur here, where the best of Polynesian heritage is combined with lavishly appointed service and accommodations that are both beautiful and unique.

With six restaurants and bars, there are plenty of dining options, but also a variety of exciting pastimes available, ranging from trekking to shark swimming. Experience a day on the secluded islet of Motu Tapu, where you may have a picnic cooked by top chefs, sip high-end champagne, and soak up the peacefulness of the area.

3. Intercontinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa

Placed in the middle of Motu Piti Aau, the Intercontinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa offers a respite from the hectic pace of modern life.

The awe-inspiring views, dazzling overwater villas and suites, stunning blue waters, lush tropical vegetation, and a variety of traditional activities will help you understand why Bora Bora is known as a place of profound inner peace.

Each bungalow is wide, fashioned entirely of natural elements, and raised on stilts. Plunge directly into the wild aquarium beneath your feet from your terrace; you’ll be enthralled! Bask in everything from scuba diving and sunset cruises on the nearby reefs, while a fabulous beach and a lavish spa encourage you to unwind.

A distinguishing characteristic of this 5-star hotel is that it is the first in the world to use ice water extracted from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean to cool the property. Furthermore, guests are encouraged to explore the resort’s undivided lagoonarium, a true coral nursery, and learn more about the aquatic world’s protection. Extremely interesting!

2. The Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

Do you want to be treated with the utmost care and respect? The Four Season Resort Bora Bora was designed with you in mind! This wonderful 5-star resort is nestled on the motu Tehotu, northwest of the main island, and combines the finest levels of service with luxury conveniences and the Polynesian culture’s genuine calm and polite welcome.

This mesmerizing getaway is perched on Bora Bora’s surrounding coral reef and is bordered by a magnificent tropical forest of coconut palms and pandanus trees. Each panorama is absolutely stunning! There are 108 over-the-water bungalow suites at this Four Seasons retreat, as well as seven all-inclusive villas on the beach with thatched roofs and local decor.

Here you will also find a large pool with wood sunbeds and thatched chalets, an avant-garde health club, boutique shops, as well as a plethora of programs spanning from stand-up paddleboard yoga sessions to moments spent with a local marine biologist.

Four restaurants deliver an array of innovative culinary delights, while the full-service spa is complemented by the intense beats of the Pacific Ocean and the tranquility of the island’s lagoon, providing an unrivaled blend of calm and sheer joy for your Bora Bora escape.

1. The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

You are not yet in heaven, but you are going there! This surreal beachfront retreat is everything you picture when you think of South Pacific resorts: thatch-roofed villas placed on platforms above sapphire water; verdant grounds interrupted only by winding walks; and a white sand beach lined with coconut palms and caressed by serene, crystal water.

Once you open the door to your luxury villa at the St. Regis Bora Bora resort, you’ll have a tremendous surprise. Mount Otemanu’s soaring grandeur rises in the distance, a constant reminder of the high elegance and astonishingly customized treatment that define St. Regis.

Each property has exceptional facilities, which include expansive terraces with gardens, hot tubs, and plunge pools. There is something here for everyone; endless delights set against a breathtaking backdrop of natural greatness.

The restaurant Le Lagoon by Jean-Georges remains one of the best dining options in Bora Bora, with outstanding cuisine and jaw-dropping scenery. Poised over the azure water, the outdoor terrace’s glass floor allows you to observe the sharks beneath your feet. Talk about an out-of-the-world experience!

Final Words

There are myriad magnificent resorts in Bora Bora. In fact, the whole island of French Polynesia is dotted with breathtaking resorts, sophisticated hotels, and overwater bungalows linked to the mainland via walking paths that run over outstanding blue waters.

To make your next vacation a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, choose from one of the spectacular retreats above and find your own piece of heaven. If you’ve changed your mind and you’d like to go to the Maldives instead in that dream vacation, you could also check our article with the best resorts in the Maldives.