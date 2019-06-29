10 Amazing Resorts with Overwater Bungalows Around the World

We all know that bungalows and water go very, very well together. Especially when those lovely bungalows are over the water, which makes a vacation that much more relaxing. With many people dreaming about spending their vacation days in such a beautiful ambiance, resort developers from all over the world have gotten to work to provide some of the best settings for their guests.

With that gorgeous clear blue water at your steps, your own private abode, comfortable romantic nights and superb sunrises and sunsets, it’s easy to see why everyone dreams of vacationing in an overwater bungalow at least once in their lifetime. Only that most of these accommodations are extremely costly and not many can afford them.

But don’t settle just yet as there are affordable options as well, and at least as amazing. You just need to search for them a little bit more. So, frugal or not, let’s take a look at 10 amazing resorts with overwater bungalows where you can go right now:

10. Rosewood Mayakoba, Mexico

The luxurious five star Rosewood Mayakoba resort in Mexico’s Riviera Maya promises some of the most tranquil and comforting moments in one’s life. Aimed at honeymooners especially, the resort offers excellent services, a superb spa and upscale restaurants, all in an unforgettable setting along the beach edged by the interior mangrove.

The resort has 128 suites equipped with superb wood furniture, private plunge pools, with the most impressive of them all being the overwater lagoon suites. They’ve got sundecks, outdoor garden showers and swim-up access from the lagoon to the mix.

9. Sandals Royal Caribbean, Jamaica

Jamaica’s Montego Bay is an impressive setting for the Sandals Royal Caribbean resort, which offer five new overwater bungalows with floating decks and hammocks that can easily replace your ordinary living room, soaking tubs for two, infinity pools and private water taxis from your suite to the main resort and back, all at your disposal.

8. El Dorado Palafitos, Maroma Beach, Mexico

The El Dorado Palafitos in Maroma Beach, Mexico was the first resort with overwater bungalows in Mexico, impressing everyone in the travel world with their pompous Palafitos back in 2016.

It’s an all inclusive adults-only resort which offers all the beautiful things you can expect from it: 24 hour butlers, private infinity plunge pools and outdoor showers, and even glass floor panels where you can watch the fish swirl down below. Their bungalows draw inspiration from their Aztec roots, with local Zapote wood furniture, white granite and authentic prints and fabrics.

7. Royal Huahine Resort, French Polynesia

French Polynesia doesn’t stay behind when it comes to overwater bungalows and offers the Royal Huahine Resort, situated on the eponymous island, which is only a short plane trip from Tahiti.

Above the lovely turquoise waters, they’ve got some of the best bungalows that you’ll ever find, and at lower prices than on more famous islands, with rates starting from $325 or $385 per night. The resorts features two restaurants where you can dine and try the amazing local cuisine, and the superb sandy beaches of French Polynesia are right at your door.

6. Holiday Inn Resort Vanuatu, Port Vila, Vanuatu

Part of the IHG’s portfolio, The Holiday Inn Resort Vanuatu comes with a superb offer for those budget-conscious travelers. Their overwater villas they’re well known for are situated on a private island withing the resort, overlooking the lagoon’s amazing waters and tropical vegetation.

With rates starting at $325 a night, king-sized beds, TV and Wi-Fi plus many other comforts, the Holiday Inn Resort in Port Vila, Vanuatu is a wonderful vacation spot that anyone dreaming of over water bungalows should try.

5. Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel, Guatemala

Guatemala is another overlooked destination that has a lot to offer and Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel proves that. Surrounded by pristine nature blending with the Mayan ruins and with the lakeside overwater bungalows on offer, the hotel should be on your bucket list.

It offers a total of 19 large bungalows, with private deck and Jacuzzi, plus a plethora of amenities. When not relaxing inside, there are plenty of activities to be tried, such as touring the surroundings to spot ocelots, jaguars, monkeys and other fascinating animals.

4. Pangkor Laut Resort, Perak, Malaysia

The Pangkor Laut Resort in Perak, Malaysia has its own private island and over 140 rooms on offer, 12 of them being overwater bungalows and villas, each of them offering stunning sights from above the clear blue water.

Among the amenities there are spacious decks with loungers, comfy king sized beds, soaking tubs and unbeatable sea views. And when you think that the night rates start at only $375, it’s clear that spending several nights in a remote isolated location in complete relaxation doesn’t have to be super expensive.

3. Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, French Polynesia

If turquoise waters, palms and coconut trees, tropical vegetation and stunning views is what you’re looking for, look no further than the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora in French Polynesia’s eponymous location.

The resort offers over 100 single and double overwater bungalow suites, each of them spread on 1,100 square feet, complete with living area, king sized beds, oversized soaking tubs, TV set and probably one of the most interesting features, glass flooring to allow you to admire the sea creatures below.

2. Sandals Grande St. Lucian, St. Lucia

Sandals Grande St. Lucian, situated on the nice St. Lucia in the Caribbean, is a superb couples-only resort that has recently added nine luxurious overwater villas to their portfolio.

The suites come with all the luxuries that Sandals has used its guests with, plus those impressive see-through glass floors, butler service, overwater hammocks and the resort’s mile long beach. For dining and drinks, the restaurants from the sister resorts Sandals Regency La Toc and Sandals Halcyon are included in the rate.

1. Sandals South Coast, Jamaica

Probably offering some of the most romantic overwater bungalows ever, the Sandals South Coast in Jamaica wins the top spot on our list. Seen from above, the 12 bungalows form the shape of a heart, and offer all the nice little things you’d expect from such a resort.

With 24/7 butler service offering welcome cocktails, doing all the necessary dining reservations and even unpacking your luggage, private decks with day beds and catamaran net hammocks, plus the lovely outdoor showers and soaking tubs, a bungalow in Sandals South Coast is what we’d all need at least once in our lifetime.