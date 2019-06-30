Simply Breathtaking: the new Koenigsegg Jesko Cherry Red Edition10 !

Officially unveiled just a few months ago at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Koenigsegg Jesko is already one of the world’s most sought after supercars, a car that managed to impress everyone with its unique combination of ravishing looks and breathtaking performances in just a matter of months.

As you might imagine, it’s incredibly hard to make a supercar that’s more impressive than the Agera RS, but the brilliant guys from Koenigsegg managed to surpass all our expectations and came up with this monster, packing 1,578 HP and so many technical innovations, like the Light Speed Transmission system, which doesn’t use traditional sync rings.

The Jesko is simply special, yet some people thought it can be even better. This sweet Cherry Red Edition is brought to us by a new luxury network called LuxuryAndExpensive and features a stunning red exterior that contrasts beautifully with the dark carbon fiber elements that’s irresistible.

The wheels are also brand new; made from pure carbon fiber, these wheels weight only 6.7 kg at the front and 8.4 kg at the rear, with the entire supercar weighting in at a mere 1,320 kg or 2,910 lbs. Inside, you’ll find all the modern conveniences you might need: climate control, adjustable seats and steering wheel, a high-tech infotainment system, premium leather and Alcantara details and many other goodies.

In the end, we should also talk about this car’s mind boggling performance. The Koenigsegg Jesko is powered by a twin turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 engine that could develop 1,252 HP (1,280 PS) when you’re going on regular petrol and an astonishing 1,578 HP (1,600 PS) if you run on E85. It also has a maximum torque of 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft) and a breathtaking top speed of 482 km/h or 300 mph !!

The Koenigsegg Jesko Cherry Red Edition10 will set you back 2,350,000 euros (without taxes) or around $2.8 million. Do you want one?