This Two-Floor Turnberry Ocean Club Penthouse is a Dream Come True

Turnberry Ocean Club is Miami’s latest oceanfront condominium, a spectacular 54-story luxury condo development offering 154 units on “Millionaire’s Row”, in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. This stunning residential glass tower was designed by the renowned architects Carlos Zapata and Robert Swedroe and sits on a lot developed by one of the wealthiest real estate families in the United States, the Soffers.

Any millionaire would love to live there and the good news is that this magnificent two-floor penthouse has been recently listed for sale. Priced at a cool $16.5 million, this 11,035 square feet duplex collection residence comes with 5 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, den, study and a lovely living room, a private pool and hydrotherapy spa, Imported Snaidero Italian custom cabinetry and views to die for.

What’s more, the future owners of this ultra-luxury penthouse will also get a complimentary membership to Miami’s most exclusive club and priority access to a nearby airport and marina. Called the Sky Club, this exclusive club will be a private oasis in the sky, with sky high restaurants and bars, cantilevered pools and many other goodies.

The Sky Club will spread over three floors of the building, with an entire floor dedicated to wellness and boasting an indoor/outdoor fitness center, revitalization spa, a social room, a wine room, yoga/pilates studio, several treatment rooms and more.

The lucky owners of this magical penthouse will also get a 1-year complimentary membership to Turnberry Isle Resort’s Country Club where they could access two championship golf courses, several fine dining restaurants and Turnberry Isle’s own waterpark that features seven waterslides and the country’s first triple flow river.

There’s also access to a nearby FBO, with the Fontainebleau Aviation Luxe Facility at the Opa-Locka Executive Airport offering you special rates, aircraft maintenance and even full-service concierge. If you also have a yacht, don’t worry, the new Turnberry Marina offers 117 floating docks with priority pricing and selection, 24-hour security and boating concierge.