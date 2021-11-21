The 20 Best Ergonomic Chairs For Your Home Office

Whether you work from home or not, your home office requires a proper chair. Even if you only use your home office occasionally, there’s nothing worse than rushing through your tasks because your chair is making you uncomfortable.

Fret no more, we’re here to help you find a chair you’ll look forward to sitting in. From affordable to a splurge, and everything in between, we carefully curated this list in order to make your task a little easier.

Testing out office chairs is quite a chore, to be honest, and one not many people enjoy. But when you’re due for a new chair, you need to do your research properly.

What color do you want it to be? What type of material and size? And, last but not least, what’s your budget?

The new ergonomic chairs that are available on the market could be quite pricey, but your back will thank you for it in the long run. A good quality chair will last you a long time as well, so you don’t have to invest the time, energy, and money in a couple of years to go through this process again.

Better to pick something a little more expensive, that you absolutely love, and that is super comfortable to work in all day. And when you find a chair that works and feels in sync with your body, it makes it all worthwhile.

Let’s take a look at the 20 best ergonomic chairs that you could buy right now for your home office.

Quite a lot of features for a reasonably priced office chair. The Sihoo Ergonomic chair offers an adjustable headrest, a breezy mesh back, lower back support, and variable armrests.

A bargain option, it has one of the best spring-lock tilt mechanisms in its category. For the price you pay, you cannot go wrong with this one.

An office chair that caters to people that don’t fit into the “regular, one-fits-all” box, this model safely carries up to 330 pounds of weight. The height of the chair, the high back, adjustable armrests, and the firm cushion all accommodate all body shapes and sizes.

An affordable yet comfortable option that caters to a larger group of people.

18. Ikea Markus Chair

If you love Ikea and get most of your furniture from there, then the Markus office chair is the one you should go for. Most of their other models are aesthetically pleasing, but not the best performance-wise.

The high-mesh back is good quality for the price, and it accommodates tall people. Another plus and a reason many love Ikea, is their customer service and return policy are excellent, should something go wrong.

This dual purpose chair is great for both gaming or office use. Designed with the typical gaming look, this chair is easy to assemble and it is built from premium materials.

The high-density resilience foam and the reinforced base makes long stretches of continual sitting very comfortable. It is available in a few colors and it is also reasonably priced for all that it offers.

16. Blu Dot Daily Task Chair

This interesting design style brings a touch of retro vibes with some industrial touches. The hexagon-shaped seat and the metallic arms are original, with a sturdy build.

A hard-wearing piece of furniture that will last, it features some cool ergonomic perks that will make your work hours super comfortable. Plus it adds an interesting look to your office.

This more reasonably priced version of the office chair from Steelcase is one of the most comfortable chairs available on the market today. The airy mesh back keeps you cool even on the hottest days, and its build is excellent for the price range.

The company’s customer service is also excellent, which many others may not excel in. For an entry-level office chair, it offers many ergo-friendly features that are hard to find in this price range.

If you’re living in tight quarters and space is a precious commodity, this model from Humanscale might be the answer to your dilemma. The armrests can be lifted or lowered so you can tuck the chair under your desk when you’re not using it.

Another cool feature the chair offers is that your weight counterbalances against the recline, without requiring adjustment from knobs and levers. An interesting option that works great and is well-designed.

The back and the headrest of this chair are made of mesh, with sturdy stainless steel undercarriage that can withhold much weight. The lumbar support is great, although the arms are the chairs’ best feature.

They are not only adjustable, but you can also move them sideways and move them to different angles. Nicknamed DVL for dynamic variable lumbar, it provides you with just enough pressure on your lower back without being overwhelming.

One of the most comfortable executive chairs, the Aberdeen is made from soft leather and a foam layering system. The Comfort Core technology is built to provide you with ultimate lumbar support and pressure relief after sitting for long periods of time.

It also features a padded elevated headrest that supports proper posture. Long gone are the days where you are hunched over your computer screen and have a stiff neck.

A modern desk chair that not only looks great, but is super comfortable too. Made from durable leatherette for the seating surface and a steel frame, this chair will be a welcome addition to your space.

It comes with back cushions that offer an ergonomic support, and it’s available in a few colors. Features such as height adjustment, seat tilt and swivel are among some of the standard options the chair comes with.

The slouchers in the crowd will love this chair. The seat and lower part of the back are located on the pivot point of the chair and are separated from the upper part. What that does is that your back comes forward when you sink into it, so you don’t end up in a slouchy posture.

It offers greater flexibility and helps with your posture in the long run. Your blood flow is also stimulated to reduce fatigue. A great chair made from vegan leather.

Mimeo is the equivalent of transformed environments. With its distinctive aesthetic and innovative materials, this chair is equipped with the best advanced technologies available.

A uniquely shaped back adjusts to your body type, and the automatic motion control provides you with specialized ergonomic support. Other features include the height-adjustable arms, and different surface materials that come in a wide variety of colors.

8. Knoll Regeneration Chair

Great value for your money, this chair is an upgrade from the Steelcase Series 1 chair. Although more expensive than the Steelcase, it offers great features. Without sacrificing support, the chair’s back will adjust to your body by bending with its user.

The material they used for the back of the chair is an elastomer, which will last longer than mesh all while providing you with breathability. A comfortable choice that is worth every penny.

Short people know that it is super hard to find a chair that allows their feet to touch the floor while sitting in a proper position. This model from Humanscale is one of the rare office chairs that accommodate them.

The adjustable seat depth allows your feet to be flat on the floor, which helps your overall posture. Featuring many ergonomic benefits, one of the favorite options with many customers is the self-locking recline mechanism.

One of their less expensive chairs, this model from Herman Miller is also a great option. The mesh back is from a dynamic material that allows you to stay comfortable for hours.

It also bends and adapts to your body, which is an ideal quality from an office chair that you spend hours in. Other ergonomic features are adjustable arms, lumbar support and different options for the tilt. The seat depth, casters and other details are customizable, so all your needs will be met.

This chair from Hon is one of the most comfortable ones under the $500 range. This shows that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a high-quality, comfortable office chair that comes with many adjustment options.

Features such as height-adjustable arms, seat depth adjustment, seat height, and tilt tension are available. And if lumbar support is a necessary criterion when shopping for a chair, make sure you look for the one that specifies “adjustable lumbar”.

Short people beware though, you might need to invest in a footrest because even on the lower setting your feet will not touch the ground when assuming a proper sitting position.

Another version of the Freedom chair from Humanscale, a New York City-based company that makes some of the best ergonomic office chairs on the market. This is one of the best designed and visually pleasing chairs, because it has a minimum amount of levers and maximum adaptability capabilities.

The self-adjusting recline is a great feature because it allows you to change the angle you’re sitting in by simply leaning back. No fuss, no complicated levers to deal with. The standard material is PU leather upholstery, but if you prefer you can special order it in real leather, for an additional cost.

The shape is surely not for everyone, but it is the best-rated ergonomic chair out. The reason we didn’t put it at number one in the design. Visually distinctive, it will not appeal to everyone, but the lumbar support is top-notch. The plastic webbed back material will keep you cooler than fabric or leather, and it is also almost half the price of other Herman Millers.

The chair comes in a few color combinations, and you can choose your preferable upholstery. Other features include adjustable seat depth, height-adjustable arms, adjustable lumbar support, and a choice of carpet or hard-floor caster.

An investment chair, the Steelcase Gesture is well over $1,000, but it is money well spent. It provides you with comfort, no matter your size. One of the most customizable chairs out, any body type can adjust it according to their needs.

A sturdy model that is built to last, you cannot go wrong when choosing this particular model. From the much appreciated back support to the dependable adjustment knobs, it is a great option. Let’s not forget about the quality fabric and the fact that you can customize it from a wide array of finishes to make it your own.

One of the most iconic office chairs on the market, we gave the Herman Miller Aeron first place. Yes, leather chairs are beautiful, we’re not arguing that. But the mesh material of the back and the seat will give you some breathing room if your space runs a little hot.

It comes with fully adjustable arms, although it seems that it is not as good as some of the other models. But the chair comes in three sizes to accommodate a wider range of body types.

A cool feature is the tilt limiter and seat angle option, the adjustable posture fit, as well as the casters. Depending on the type of floor you have, they offer three caster options. Another positive feature is that it doesn’t collect lint, which some other chairs are known to do.

There you have our list of the 20 best ergonomic chairs for your home office. We tried to include a variety of options that cater to different needs. Hopefully you found one that is interesting to you.



**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.