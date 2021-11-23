The 25 Best Furniture Brands You Might Like

Let’s be honest here, when it comes to human beings there is no better way to get a glimpse at who they really are on the inside other than to see how their home looks like.

While most people would agree that good furniture is a must for a welcoming home, there are still quite a few odd eggs in the bunch that prefer to go with whatever they find on discount.

Well, if you are one of those people and you want to change that part of you, then you’ve come to the right place because today we will be showcasing the 25 best furniture brands that you can pick from to really make a change around your house. We’re not talking about high-end furniture brands here, but more affordable options that will surely help you make a difference.

So, let’s not waste anymore time and just jump right into number 25 on our list, aka:

25. Benchmade Modern

Benchmade Modern offer some incredible pieces of furniture that will not disappoint despite having a relatively affordable price tag attached to them.

The best part about Benchmade Modern is that each and every one of their picks is fully customizable so if that sounds enticing to you then Benchmade Modern is definitely the right choice for you.

24. Tov Furniture

When it comes to a vast array of choices to pick from, few companies out there can rival the likes of Tov Furniture.

They have an incredible selection of furniture which are all incredibly unique and modern, offering their very own spin to what furniture should look and feel like.

They’ve made some bold choices over the years and while not all of them stick right away, collectors all around the globe have found themselves going for their pieces over and over again simply because of how unique they really are at the end of the day.

23. Bouclair

Bouclair was launched on the market with a simple quest in mind: To make affordable furniture that will last you a lifetime. So many furniture pieces out there last only a couple of years before breaking apart which is why Bouclair have really taken it upon themselves to change this around.

On top of it all their furniture and home decor accessories will easily add a touch of elegance to any room, making it a perfect choice for anyone who wants some quick changes.

22. Poly & Bark

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we’d argue that if anyone dares to say Poly & Bark don’t offer some of the best furniture in the world that they should have their eyes checked because they clearly must be blind.

Simplicity is key in offering timeless products and this company truly made that their slogan as you could whip out one of their pieces at any time and still get plenty of praises regardless of who’s coming to visit.

21. Thuma

If you’re looking for some outstanding eco-friendly furniture then look no further than Thuma because their pieces are literally among the best you’ll ever see.

On top of it all their products are also very easy to assemble and break down, so if you’re afraid that you’re going to have to pay more to have it installed then don’t worry because Thuma’s products are literally as easy as tying your shoes.

20. RH

Here we have a relatively niche company, not because their products are different in terms of style but because the quality of the materials, they chose to go for is literally out of this world.

If we were to classify these based on quality alone RH would be at the top of our list but sadly the price tag that comes attached to RH’s pieces is just as incredible as their quality.

But if you have about $9k to spare for an incredible couch then we highly recommend you go for it. If not though then definitely look into some of the more affordable companies we have on this list.

19. Oka

If you want to give your home that certain modern edge that will truly set it apart from any other house out there then Oka’s got you covered.

Their pieces are elegant and yet very simplistic, they offer that sort of modern look that you usually see in sci-fi movies, and while some have said that it can be tacky to have a room full of their furniture, we say that if you want to really give that room the proper respect it deserves then Oka’s exactly what you need in your life.

18. Burke Décor

Burke Décor make some incredible pieces that are completely unique to their brand. That’s right, believe it or not but you will never find any other company making the same sort of stuff they do, which is why many collectors have decided to opt for them over the years.

On top of it all their quality is also top notch so Burke Décor, while definitely more of a niche company, should be on the top of anyone’s list if they’re looking to bring a little extra something to their dream home.

17. Arhaus

Using some incredible recycled natural resources, Arhaus have really topped themselves over the years as they’ve continuously released some of the most unique pieces of furniture on the market.

They recycle copper and turn it into furniture, what else is there to say? They have turned tree roots into chairs, they have given life and purpose to what many would deem useless and that’s just the beginning of it.

Their pieces are incredibly chic and unique and on top of it all they have never made a product that we would say is not worth the money. Overall, while definitely on the more expensive side, you know for a fact that what you’re getting from Arhaus is quality and uniqueness and that’s a fact.

16. Castlery

Here we have what many would argue should be higher on this list simply because their furniture is so affordable and high quality.

Many people nowadays have opted for a Castlery chair or a Castlery table simply because as far as quality/price go, you can’t go wrong with them.

Make your room come to life for a good price with Castlery today, you won’t regret it in the slightest.

15. AllModern

Despite their branding, AllModern actually offer quality products for every niche out there, including those that are looking for modern looks, farmhouse, boho or even industrial.

On top of it all they also make some of the slickest chairs that we’ve ever seen, so if that sounds like a good deal for you then AllModern has got you covered.

14. Broyhill

Broyhill Furniture have been around the top of their niche for about as long as we can think of, and as you can already guess by now, they’re not slowing down anytime soon either.

They’ve been around for almost 100 years now and yet they have not released a single disappointing product yet. They’re making history with each and every one of their releases, and if you want to get the best bang for your buck then Broyhill will definitely suit your needs.

13. South Shore

Despite looking like the sort of stuff that would get you to work for a lifetime to cover in total, South Shore make some incredibly affordable pieces that will always get the attention of your guests the moment they walk in the room.

They started off small and yet they created an empire that can still be observed at the top to this very day. Needless to say, you want quality and affordability? You need to get yourself a South Shore piece.

12. Anthropologie

Despite being widely regarded as one of the best clothing and accessories company in the world Anthropologie have also made a name for themselves because of their incredible furniture selection.

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a traditional or a modern look to your dream home, the fact of the matter is that you can’t go wrong with Anthropologie.

They really know how to complete the room; you’d be shocked to see just how much of a difference a chair or a side table can make to your home. Overall, Anthropologie may not be known for their furniture per se, but they still make some of the best pieces out there.

11. Bassett

Bassett Furniture Industries is one of those companies that you see everywhere and for good reason too.

Most of their stuff is done by hand and with a history as vast as theirs (they’ve been around since 1902) they truly make some of the best furniture that you’ll ever get to look over and that’s a fact.

What started off as just a random company trying to stand out from the mix quickly turned into one of the top names in the industry and we couldn’t be any prouder to say we own a few Bassett pieces in our house.

10. Woodbridge Furniture

If you’re more so looking for something more traditional than modern Woodbridge Furniture has got you covered because they offer some of the best products on the market.

Most of their stuff is made up of solid wood, and because of their talented hands they have literally managed to bring the Italian Baroque style back into mainstream media which says a lot about them.

Ever since 2013 they’ve managed to bring us some incredible products that have really withstood the test of time, with most buyers claiming that they still own their Woodbridge pieces to this day in near mint condition.

9. Magnussen Home

If you’re in the market for elegance and style then Magnussen Home is what you’re looking for because on top of making some incredibly high-quality products they also offer you some incredibly enduring pieces that will really make your home stand out from the crowd in no time.

Another interesting aspect that comes with their brand is the fact that they combine solid polished wood and glass to make some of their products literally look like they were taken out of a painting.

8. Kincaid

Kincaid Furniture Company has pieces that are meant to last forever and that may sound like an overestimation but trust us when we say that so far there haven’t been any complains regarding their quality.

They were first established back in 1946 in North Carolina and they were known even back then for just how incredible their solid wood pieces were. Because of their devotion to the quality of the pieces they’ve literally managed to make some products that are still sold off and bought to this very day.

7. Klaussner

What sets Klaussner apart from any other pick out there is the fact that their prices are incredibly affordable and on top of that their quality matches that of some of the most expensive companies out there for sure.

Ever since 60’ they’ve been on top of the game and they have not slowed down one bit over the course of time. They have satisfied millions and still continue to bring quality even today.

6. Coaster

Another quality over quantity type of a service, Coaster prides itself with its affordable and yet incredibly high-quality products that you will literally get for life.

It perfectly balances out quality and quantity all at once, but on top of all of that they also make their products very accessible to those that are looking for furniture that they can place inside smaller, more livable spaces.

On top of that they also showcase a ton of personality through their products, so if you’re looking for something that will really add that certain oomph to your home then Coaster’s got you covered.

5. Universal

Universal Furniture is in every home and you know it. On top of being a very high-quality company that only deals in incredible pieces, this company also offers some incredibly affordable prices which have attracted a lot of people over the course of history.

Their products are one-of-a-kind and that’s a fact, on top of it all you also have the fact that they make some out of this world incredibly classy pieces that will always turn heads the moment anyone sees them.

4. Liberty

If you want a modern look around your home then you have got to get yourself one of Liberty’s newest designs.

If you’ve ever walked into someone’s home and saw some strange yet incredibly appealing pieces of furniture that immediately shocked you then you’ve most likely seen their work.

On top of being incredibly stylish and modern, they also dabble in some incredible pieces of décor that will literally change the way your home looks. While not the most affordable pick of the bunch, Liberty more than makes up for it by offering some of the highest quality products on the market.

3. Bernhardt

Simplicity is key in making something worthwhile, we all know that. As enticing as uniqueness and modernism can be in furniture, we all know that at the end of the day if you want something more mellow and simple you go with Bernhardt.

They have been on top of the game since 1889 when they were first established, and while you can clearly see a difference in what they offered back then and what they offer today, the fact is that all these years later you still have what can quite possibly be referred to as one of the best furniture companies in the world.

2. Hooker

We all know that the furniture market is always changing because people’s taste rarely stays the same as the years go on by.

Well, the reason as to why Hooker have managed to keep their position at the top is because they’ve perfectly managed to adapt to every change needed, making sure that regardless of what you’re looking for, they’ve got you covered.

They have the newer styles that are popular at the moment, they have the older styles that are considered timeless and best of all they have some incredibly unique pieces of art that will shock anyone that enters your home.

1. Lexington

And here we have Lexington, what many would aptly refer to as the peak when it comes to quality over quantity.

Lexington Home Brands have made a name for themselves since the early 1900ss, literally distributing some of the highest quality furniture you’ll ever see.

It’s enough to see one product of theirs to know that you’re dealing with a Lexington, and on top of all of that each and every one of their products is a hundred percent unique giving them a literal one-of-a-kind feel to them that so many companies are lacking in nowadays.

Conclusion

Regardless of which of these 25 picks you chose for yourself, just know that you’ve made the right choice. At the end of the day while we would argue that Lexington is at the peak of all of these brands, there’s no wrong choice here either.

Pick out the best company for you, and never listen to others as far as tiers go because while these may be the peak out there, the order is entirely up to interpretation as far as quality and personality goes.