These are the 25 Best Online Furniture Stores

Since last year, we have experienced so many changes to our lifestyle as we knew it, by now it’s become the new normal. It hasn’t been easy, and many areas of our lives have been affected. Just the way we shop, among many other things, has been transformed. From week to week we don’t know if we’re allowed to shop in person or not, as health authorities all over the world change rules when they need to.

Therefore, online shopping has become a must. We still need things, furniture being one of those must-haves. Whether it’s because this pandemic has made you realize that you should put more time and energy into your home and beautify your surroundings, or you have to get your own space because you crave space and privacy.

Whatever the reason, we compiled a list of 25 furniture stores that cater to online shopping to help you out. Some are strictly online and offer you some perks such as free shipping or free returns, and consulting agents to help you choose the best pieces that suit your needs.

When shopping online, make sure the store offers you good information about the product you are planning on buying, such as measurements, different types of materials, and read previous consumers’ reviews. They can be helpful for sure.

Yes, we know, it’s a lot more fun going in a store and trying out that sofa or bed yourself, or getting a feel for the fabric, but online shopping can be pretty satisfying.

You can do it at any time of day or night, put everything in your cart and think it over for as long as you feel (unless someone grabs that last item before you do!), and you don’t get pressure from salespeople that work on commission.

We feel that obvious names such as Amazon, Ikea, or even Walmart, Target, and Home Depot are so well known that they don’t need more promotion today.

We chose some of the smaller and less known stores that you might like to discover, and you might even like more if you give them a chance. So let’s see which ones we find the best online furniture stores you can shop at right now.

25. Burrow

A well-loved internet favorite, they specialize in sofas. If you look at one of our previous articles on sofas, we did a review on one of them, so you can read it if you’d like just so you can get an idea. But they do sell other items such as chairs, tables, shelves, ottomans, and more.

Most of their stuff is customizable, such as the leg finish, the sofa fabric, and color, whether or not you want tufted pillows or not, and so on. And all their shipping is free, need we say more?

24. Zinus

Their super fast shipping, not to mention free, is only one reason this company is so appreciated. All of their pieces can be assembled easily in under half an hour, with no tools required.

Their furniture is perfect for those tiny apartments or those older houses with small or awkward staircases. Made on the smaller side, it is also very affordable, so for those of you who like to move a lot, it is a dream come true.

23. Wayfair

This is another well-known company that started a few years ago but is now a go-to for online furniture shopping. They also have other items for your home, such as bedsheets, towels, kitchen accessories, decor, and so much more.

Their products are varied in price and quality, so you can find literally anything for your home. Their shipping is also free with most items and the company offers a great return policy. Their frequent sales are pretty cool too.

22. Poly & Bark

This direct-to-consumer high end furniture brand, Poly & Bark is a great place for first-time consumers. It makes customizable pieces that vary in prices from affordable to more expensive. The thing we love about them is that you can order the colors and fabrics you are thinking about, and they’ll send you the swatches for you to try out in your home before committing to anything.

They ship free, but if you want to return items keep the original packaging, otherwise there’s a 30% re-stocking fee.

21. CB2

CB2 has been referred to by some as “Crate and Barrel’s cool little sister”. It offers the same great quality as the original, but with a little more flair. They have a great selection of modern, minimalist, and midcentury furniture, which makes them a go-to for many.

They offer customers free design consultations via video chat, and they help you create 3D room interpretations as well as mood boards.

20. Article

This online-only store offers simple modern pieces in mostly neutrals, so they can fit easily in any decor. You do get the option to pick some accent colors for certain items, but their emphasis is on long-lasting quality materials.

Their solid wood construction is their staple, and it is the perfect place for the design-challenged customer. If unsure of an item they offer a pick-up at your home for 49$ but make sure you keep the original packaging, or you’ll have to dish out an additional 50$.

19. Goodee

This unique store deserves a quick mention here. Founded by the same brothers that are behind the accessory brand WANT Les Essentiels, Goodee is a quirky marketplace where you can find an array of unique pieces.

The artisans and vendors that sell their pieces on this platform offer a variety of fair-trade sustainable products. Crafted with care, those products are one-of-a-kind, so it’s the perfect site to check out for something different.

18. Living Spaces

This online furniture store offers a variety of furniture pieces, mattresses, and home decor. On top of their huge selection of styles and products, their in-house design studio offers over 120 upholstery options at no extra cost.

You can customize your pieces to your personal taste, so you can be completely satisfied with the end result. Your custom order will be ready in two to three weeks, which is pretty amazing.

17. Jayson Home

This store is amazing if you can visit in person, but their online selection is nothing to overlook. They have an impressive collection of hand-picked pieces of furniture as well as decor pieces.

The brand’s creative director and VP of merchandising take great care when making their selection of high-end items from all over the world, so you will be sure to have a unique piece that you will love for life.

16. The Inside

Whether you’re starting from scratch or starting over, you can count on The Inside to help you out. They offer whole sets of furniture for any room based on your style and personal taste, and your needs will be well taken care of.

You can fill out a quick style quiz, and they will match the pieces according to your responses. You don’t need an interior decorator to make your house look like it can be featured in a magazine, just shop with The Inside!

15. Allmodern

The name says it all. If you’re looking for anything modern, clean, minimalist design, this is the place for you. Not sure what your style is? No problem! Visit their website and the way they organized it will guide you and make your selection easier.

Quality, stylish pieces for an affordable price, free shipping on almost anything, it really is that simple.

14. Medley

This is a place where you are guaranteed to find environmentally-friendly furniture. They are committed to working with non-toxic materials such as hypoallergenic wool, organic textiles, and real wood.

Their products are free of all those toxic pesticides, carcinogens found in most assembly-line produced materials, as well as fire retardants, and heavy metals. They offer high-quality, responsibly made items that are handcrafted and beautiful.

13. Ballard Designs

They offer a large array of furniture, and they also sell fabric by the yard, which is great if you want to reupholster an old piece to match your new purchase. What’s also cool about Ballard Designs is their podcast How to Decorate, which helps you with ideas for your home.

Their various products are all made with care, and you can make it your one-stop-shop due to their great customer service and innovative ways of everything home.

12. Restoration Hardware

RH offers you a huge selection of anything to do with your home. Their luxury products vary from architectural furniture, hardware, home decor pieces, and more. If you’re a member, for your 100$ yearly fee you can benefit from many perks, such as 25% off everything, access to early sales, and more.

You also can choose from different materials and styles for most items, so they will be guaranteed to suit your needs perfectly. They also offer design consultations if needed.

11. One Kings Lane

Another huge selection awaits you when you enter their website. Whether you’re on the hunt for new and modern high-end pieces or your style is more traditional and prefer the vintage vibe, you will find it at One Kings Lane.

Their Palette is available for you to customize certain furniture pieces, on the odd occasion that you can’t find the exact item you were imagining before you started shopping. Whatever it is you want, you will surely find it here!

10. Lulu & Georgia

This L.A.-based company offers home decor for those of you who are style obsessed. They design and curate their pieces from all over the world, and their forward-thinking vision for trends keeps them ahead in this industry.

They make their pieces easily accessible and for all types of budgets. So, whether you’re looking for that particular end table, or want to decorate your growing children’s rooms, they have it all. Just navigate their website and see for yourself.

9. Serena & Lily

When you enter the universe of Serena & Lily, you immediately feel the calm coastal vibes they convey. From their expensive coffee tables to those statement-making end tables, without forgetting to consider those deep-set couches, their collection has something to offer everyone.

From casual and breezy Californian vibes comes their passion for design that shows in every piece. Many of their items are customizable, and their trade program works with many perks for those of you who are interested.

8. AptDeco

If you happen to be looking for vintage furniture, look no more! This is probably, in our opinion, one of the best online pre-owned furniture stores. You can find pieces from West Elm or Herman Miller, but at a fraction of a price, all in great condition. But just in case you’re not completely satisfied with your purchase, they do offer returns.

You can even sell your pieces that you’ve outgrown to make space for new ones that better suit your style at this time. Take a look at their curated selection, we’re pretty sure you’ll find something!

7. Anthropologie

If you haven’t heard about them yet, you must take a look at their website. We hold our breath every time their new collection becomes available, as it always outdoes the previous one. Their personality is shown through their carefully designed pieces, that is why they always make the Pinterest boards and Instagram pictures feeds.

Their online consultants are very helpful, so reach out to them if you have any questions while you’re shopping.

6. Apt2B

For the budget-conscious, this is the place to find your next piece of furniture. Being on a budget doesn’t mean that you don’t have style though, and you’ll surely love their selection of simple yet sophisticated items. Their sofas and loveseats are made in the US and you can choose from over 50 different colors and fabrics.

They will send you free color swatches for you to try out free of charge, so you can be sure you’ll be happy with your selection. With free shipping, amazing customer service, and up to 100 days return policy, it’s a great place to shop.

5. Joss & Main

Another favorite of ours, you have a choice between coastal decor, eclectic, rustic or traditional, glam or modern. You like it, they have it. And they are also on the reasonable side, so you won’t break the bank.

They believe that beauty is in the details, and that ‘style is what you make it’. They are part of the Wayfair family, but their approach is a little different. Their customer service is excellent, which is why some prefer Joss & Main.

4. West Elm

West-Elm is a Brooklyn-based Williams-Sonoma brand that is pretty popular, but it deserves a mention. It is pretty affordable and they are well-known for their mid-century pieces. It also offers modern decor, as well as organic, sustainable, and hand-crafted Fair-Trade Certified items.

If you sign up to their email list, you get 15% off, so that’s pretty sweet. Just wait for one of their frequent sales, and you can save quite a bit on your purchase.

3. 1st Dibs

Their high-end offerings are quite something special. They vary from antique and vintage pieces that you will not find anywhere else, to some amazing postmodern items.

You will find some unusual releases from contemporary designers, as well as decor pieces, lighting, rugs, and much more. Once you enter their website, you will discover an amazing world of design that you didn’t know existed.

2. World Market

This website offers you pieces from all over the world, as the name makes reference to. You can find rugs from India or baskets from Indonesia without having to travel.

Their frequent sales and their rewards program will surely encourage you to visit their site often. There is always something that will catch your eye, and as your tastes change through the years, this is a great place to visit now and again.

1. Rejuvenation

This upscale online furniture store offers high-end pieces for a higher budget. You will surely love the great quality of their fabrics, materials, and craftsmanship. If you’re looking for a unique piece, you will be glad you stumbled upon their site.

They also offer hardware, storage options, decor, and a wide variety of cool lighting. They even have a section for antiques, which is nice if you’re at a stage in your life where you’re not in a rush to shop around for that particular item you’ve been dreaming of.

These are the finalists that made the list of our favorite online furniture stores you can shop at. Some of the factors we considered were free or affordable shipping, customer service, customizable items, and of course, selection. We hope you appreciated these options!