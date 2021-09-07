Renovating Your Kitchen: 10 Things You Need to Know

Whether you’re thinking about a simple refresh or a major update, renovating your kitchen can be very exciting. But with so many factors to consider beforehand, it can be impossible to know where to begin. A well-designed kitchen remodel can improve the appearance of your home and of course, it will surge its value as well.

If you finally decided to stay “goodbye” to your old kitchen, here are 10 things you need to know ahead of your next kitchen renovation.

Set a Budget

First things first, you need to create a budget for your new kitchen remodeling project. According to Forbes, the industry average for both materials and labor is $150 per square foot this year, which means the cost to remodel a small kitchen, between 60 and 100 sq. ft., could be anywhere between $9,500 and $15,000.

Of course, minor remodeling jobs like painting the walls, updating lighting fixtures or changing your countertops might set you back as little as $3,000-$5,000, but high-end renovations could go all the way up to $25,000 or $35,000.

A good rule of thumb is to spend around 10% of your home’s total value on your kitchen renovation. So if your house is worth $150,000 you should be ready to pay $15,000 for kitchen remodeling.

Find Inspiration in Showrooms

There are probably thousands of articles online with kitchen remodeling ideas and even more photos on Pinterest with dream kitchens, but let’s face it.. it’s always better when you get to see it with your own eyes. Visiting kitchen stores and showrooms will give you a better idea of what materials to choose, the numerous options on the market and exactly how much they cost.

If you’re on a budget you might need to cut costs in certain areas and visiting showrooms might help you find a less expensive option that’s equally good for your kitchen. If you can’t afford to get natural stone flooring maybe you can get a ceramic tile that looks just like natural stone. Or if you can’t afford high-end custom cabinetry you could even head to IKEA and you’ll be surprised by how decent it looks.

Layout is Everything

Whether you are planning a complete reconstruction of your kitchen or are just looking to extend your living space, the layout is everything. Before you start knocking down walls, you must plan ahead.

It is a common myth that kitchen appliances such as cookers, ovens, microwaves, refrigerators, and freezers must remain exactly where they were originally fitted. Plumbing and ventilation costs can add up, but a complete remodel can transform the appearance of your kitchen for decades to come.

Flooring is Very Important

When it comes to renovating a kitchen, flooring does not tend to rank highly on most homeowner’s lists of priorities. But the right flooring can update your kitchen in terms of both practicality and comfort.

For example, by swapping wood flooring for kitchen laminate flooring, you can prolong the longevity of your kitchen and boost the resale value of your home. The right kitchen flooring must also be durable, waterproof, and resistant to the effects of high footfall.

Ventilation is Key

Ventilation is another key factor that many homeowners fail to consider before a major kitchen renovation. By prioritising ventilation, you can reduce condensation and eliminate bad odours to create a safe and comfortable living environment for you and your family.

In residential homes, sufficient ventilation is typically achieved by installing a canopy hood above key cooking appliances.

Consider Storage Requirements

If you are renovating a small kitchen, chances are you could benefit from more space. Capitalising on your kitchen’s storage potential is a great way to reduce clutter and improve functionality. You must also assess the condition of your kitchen beforehand.

If your kitchen flooring or ceiling slopes or your existing kitchen cabinets have been installed at an angle, these factors must be incorporated into the new design. Kitchen cabinets and worktops must also be level.

Switch up Your Light Sources

A dark kitchen is cold and uninviting. By switching up your light sources, you can create a bright, calm space that the entire family can enjoy. Whilst standard lighting is required for daily tasks and duties, additional lighting can also be added to illuminate the space and highlight any key features.

Recessed lights are a common choice for a growing number of homeowners for their ability to brighten large spaces or rooms with low-hanging ceilings. You must, however, enlist the help of a professional electrician or engineer before installing lighting on your own. If you end up fitting a light in the wrong place, you may end up cooking and cleaning in your own shadow.

Add Some Color

Painting the walls in your kitchen can really make the difference. Neutral colors are still extremely popular in the interior design world this year and with some soft, warm shades or deep, moody neutrals you could make your kitchen stand out. It’s always a good idea to find a color that fits your entire home, especially if you have an open kitchen, but you can’t go wrong with neutrals.

Some people love all-white kitchens and prefer to add accents to them only with interesting textures or colored dishes, but why not do both and have textures and colors on your walls as well. If you want to go a step further blacks and brass are very popular right now, from cabinetry paint to faucets, pendants and accessories.

Pay Attention to Detail

When it comes to renovating a kitchen, or any room for that matter, small details can make a big difference. As well as looking great, your kitchen must also be functional. You must consider how much storage space you need beforehand and plan accordingly. Similarly, you must also contemplate how each individual design element will correspond with another.

For example, just because you have sourced the perfect tiling or flooring for your kitchen, it must match the fixtures and fittings you have previously chosen.

Get Help from the Pros

This is a no-brainer but you should always get help from professionals, especially when you’re doing an in-depth kitchen renovation project. Plumbing, flooring, electrical work, installing new cabinets or even knocking down walls – that’s definitely something you don’t want to do by yourself.

Don’t try to create more work for yourself, especially when you don’t have the right skills for it. If you can afford a kitchen designer, go for it! A talented interior designer can bring the kitchen you’ve envisioned to life and also help you budget wisely, avoid mistakes and find the right balance between form and function.

A kitchen renovation can transform the look and feel of home in an instant. By prioritising layout, flooring, ventilation, storage, lighting, and detail, you can treat your kitchen to a well-needed makeover and add value to your home.