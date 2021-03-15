28 Incredible Modern Mansions That We’d Love to Call Home

When it comes to home design, the mansion is the epitome of luxury. We all dream of someday living in a luxurious mansion, but let’s face it, for most of us that’s all it is, a dream. But that shouldn’t stop us from still looking at what we would like to see in one of those dream homes.

The modern mansion is a little bit different from the lavish Colonial and Victorian counterparts that used to be passed down from generation to generation. The layout is different, with more open spaces, large windows, and a variety of bespoke materials used throughout the home, such as marble, metals, and special woods.

Cleaner, more angular lines are the norm in the 21st century. Also, the outdoor space is lusher and it’s an important part of the overall design concept. Recently the newbuilds have been leaning more towards materials that are more sustainable and better for the environment.

We compiled a list of 30 amazing modern mansions from throughout the world, to show you the difference in design and style. They all have one thing in common: they’re all well designed and truly amazing. We’re sure any of us would dream to call these places ‘home’.

28. The Quedjinup Mansion by Jodie Cooper Design

Hidden somewhere in Western Australia, this modern mansion built by the Rural Building Company resembles the classical A-shape that is very popular in today’s homes. The interiors are rich in details and the beautiful finishes exude a warm and cozy atmosphere. The outside back porch becomes a wonderful dining space due to the prolonged roof that creates that enclosed coziness.

The contrasting hues of the roof accentuate the shape of the home. The interiors emphasize the natural woods and stone materials and they balance out the vibrant colors into a harmonious space.

27. Modern Minimalist Mansion by Maciej Grelewicz

This modern mansion designed by architect Maciej Grelewicz was made in collaboration with Anna Orlowska for a competition, and it won first prize. Its clean line and the classy marble stone give it a modern look amid a lush green landscape.

From the outside, the house looks pretty simple but the insides are breathtaking. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer lots of light and make the house seem even bigger than it is.

26. Westwood Plateau Home in Coquitlam

This impressive mansion is equally impressive inside and out. This five-bedroom, six-bathroom home has a four-car garage and sits on 8,050 square feet. Traditionally designed, this luxury home has a grand staircase and several balconies off the bedrooms.

The pool area and outdoor space make this home very in demand, although it might be considered ‘pretty cheap’ when compared to others on this list.

25. Arkansas Green Haven by Marlon Blackwell

This mansion, embedded by vegetation in the middle of the forests of Arkansas is designed by architect Marlon Blackwell. The L-shaped modern mansion is surrounded by large open windows throughout, which make this oasis in the woods open to nature.

The copper materials that are used on the facade will age beautifully, a detail that was well thought out to give this home a more natural feeling.

24. 19th Century Chicago Dairy Barn Conversion

Found in Lincoln Park, Chicago, this old dairy barn is one of the most amazing transformations we’ve seen in a while. As modern mansions are on the expensive side to build from scratch, many designers choose to go with the old bones of existing structures and reconfigure the layout, add modern elements, and voila!

The result here is truly breathtaking. Adding the huge glass windows throughout, heated terrazzo floors, and a gorgeous courtyard make this a dream home to live in.

23. Waterfront Mansion in Coronado, California

This 8,200 square feet waterfront mansion is very impressive indeed. With direct access to water, this home was built back in 1988, but it looks very modern even today. It boasts a gorgeous rooftop deck, a swimming pool with a spa, and, of course, its own dock.

This five-bedroom seven-bathroom home went through a complete renovation in 2014. The gourmet kitchen and 4,700 bottle wine cellar are some of the improvements made to bring it up to date.

22. Futuristic Mansion in Los Angeles by Ted Tanaka

This mansion was built back in 1986 and renovated top to bottom in 2008. Architect Ted Tanaka brought this home a futuristic vibe and completely modernized it. Some of its most sought-after features are the glass-encased elevator, tennis court, and swimming pool.

The interior is designed with clean lines and top-quality materials that complete the modern feel of the home.

21. Satsang Mansion in Yorba Linda, California

This expansive mansion that sits on 1.14 acres of land which is perched on a hill, is better known as Satsang. Although impressive at 20,000 square feet, the 2001-built home has been recently torn down by the new owner to make room for an even bigger house, which is about 29,000 square feet.

We’re curious to see the final result, but the ‘old’ one was pretty amazing. I guess when you have that type of money, you can afford to do pretty much what you feel like.

20. Stunning Contemporary Home in Beverly Hills

This luxurious Beverly Hills mansion could be easily considered a museum-like home. With 15,500 square feet of space, an infinity-edge pool that offers serene views over Los Angeles, and automated glass walls, this place is pretty impressive, to say the least.

Its minimalistic modern design and great quality materials make this amazing home a real treat for those who can afford it.

19. Bridge House in Malibu by Sorensen Architects

When looking at this property from the outside, you might think it is not a luxury home. With its concrete exterior, this house sits perched on a hill that provides you with amazing ocean views.

Once you take a look inside, you will definitely change your mind from the rough exterior. Smartly decorated with large airy windows and modern amenities, this 2010 built is one to take a second look at.

18. Modern Mansion in South Africa by SAOTA

This beauty located in Johannesburg has been created by SAOTA, a luxury home building architecture firm. The ultra-modern facade makes it stand out with its cool and sleek materials and layered design.

The decorative small windows are a nice touch to the U-shaped facade. The interior and its swimming pool are pretty cool too, we’re not going to lie.

17. Wall House in Singapore by Farm Architects

Another mansion that is embedded in lush greenery, is a home where nature and sustainability are a top priority. Delicate woods embrace the cozy atmosphere of the home, and the green roofs offer you amazing views of the city.

The several swimming pools that surround the house are open towards the urban areas of Singapore. Truly breathtaking!

16. Modern Mansion in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, the place where you find quite a few mansions brings you this other gem. Listed for sale at $38 million last time, once you take a look at the exterior alone you will be convinced that it’s worth every penny.

The wrap-around water feature and infinity pool, a three-level cascading garden, as well as the multiple outdoor lounge areas, are enticing for spending lots of time outside. The luxurious interiors are pretty spectacular also.

15. Mega Mansion in Ukraine by Yakusha Design

Europeans don’t have huge mansions usually due to lack of space. This Ukraine ultra-modern mega house is an exception. It is designed in dark-colored glassy blocks which make it stand out in its neighborhood.

This 21,000 square foot home has a two-story living room, four two-level kids’ rooms, and it is furnished in style with luxurious materials. The indoor swimming pool features a slide, and the spacious green courtyard is perfect for chilling outdoors.

14. E16 House by Wessels Joyce Associates

This house in Johannesburg, South Africa, designed by Wessels Joyce Associates has the typical modern look. The architects that worked on this project adapted the design to fit with the uneven terrain the house is built on.

The end result is different levels in the home, and the irregular shape of the building makes this an interesting but beautiful home. The raised swimming pools, fitted deck, and built-in lights, as well as the wrap-around deck, make the outdoors spectacular.

13. Mar de Luz Mansion in Peru by Oscar Gonzalez Moix

This 8,374 square-foot home built by Oscar Gonzalez Moix has a rectangular shape, but it rests on two parallel walls that seem to be balancing on one leg due to the numerous huge glass inclusions.

The inner courtyard and the swimming pool separate the property from its waterfront position. This property boasts two stories of beautifully designed rooms in ultra-modern style.

12. The Winged House in Singapore by K2LD Architects

Named The Winged House, this futuristic Singapore property is a creation of K2LD Architects. This house is embedded in lush tropical vegetation, and the interior living spaces are connected to the exterior zones with the orientation of the lush garden.

The narrow long swimming pool reflects the angles of this unusual home. The smartly placed lights accentuate the green vibrant hues of the home’s perimeter.

11. Contemporary Mansion in Melbourne by Bagnato Architects

The luscious marble columns that welcome you to this modern mansion are a creation of Bagnato Architects. This luxury home is embraced by sumptuous tropical vegetation, and the elegant garden is great for spending time outdoors.

The beige marble this one-story house is made of offers a consistent theme, which is accentuated by dark wood accents throughout. Modern yet simply designed, the imposing entryway offers a sophisticated touch to this classy home.

10. Cresta Residence in San Diego by Jonathan Segal

This modern mansion that features exposed concrete is designed by world-renowned architect Jonathan Segal. His vision of a modern home that is surrounded and protected by a concrete shell allows the interior to remain intimate.

The elegant and bold swimming pool forms an L-shape around the exterior of the home and connects to the inner yard. The surrounding green wall opens just enough to allow for the entrance of the home.

9. Manta Ray-Shaped Mansion in Arizona by Nick Tsontakis

Nick Tsontakis is the brilliant mind behind this futuristic mansion design in Paradise Valley, Arizona. The jaw dropping 16,370 square foot home before you has 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and a swimming pool in the shape of a marquise diamond.

But the most interesting feature of this home is the roof, which is designed to resemble a manta ray or a.. superhero’s gadget. Looks pretty cool from the sky, right?

8. Ninety7 Modern Mansion by Aamer Architects

The Ninety7 Home by Aamer Architects is a true contemporary architectural piece. This house was designed with intimacy in mind, which is why the bedrooms are at the back of the house and are oriented towards the inner backyard.

The blue swimming pool and the white facade of the house are amplified by the unusual shape of this unique home.

7. Jellyfish House in Marbella by Wiel Arets Architects

This modern mansion’s exposed concrete and its suspended pool in a cantilever is a sculptural piece that turns heads for sure. This unique feature is bold and powerful and makes this a welcoming sight in the urban landscape of Urbanizacion los Monteros.

Imagined by Wiel Arets Architects, this rooftop swimming pool provides you with incredible views of the landscape and quite a sight for the people that are chilling on the patio below.

6. House Ber By Nico Van Der Meulen

Johannesburg, South Africa, might be a new site of opulence and luxury. House Ber is one of the many spectacular projects designed by Nico Van Der Meulen in that part of the world. The large glass walls that face towards the impeccable garden provide you with lots of light, but that’s just a small part of this property’s unique appeal.

The interior design is well balanced and it’s maybe the perfect example of what happens when granite, steel, light and water come together.

5. Exotic Modern Mansion in Singapore by Guz Architects

There seems to be a trend coming from Singapore lately. The perfect balance that natural elements such as wood, water, and greenery provide. Guz architects named this home The Fish House, probably because of the clear blue water that surrounds the outdoor of the building.

The tropical landscape that overlooks the sea and opens towards the inner garden is surreal. Rich woods and lush greenery complement each other for a perfect balance of natural elements.

4. Mediterranean Pearl House by Carlos Gilardi

This stately building perched high on a cliff that overlooks the sea is located near Alicante, Spain. Carlos Gilardi has built this Perla Del Mediterraneo out of white stone, which is the perfect contrast to the sandy rock and deep blue horizon of its surroundings.

This superlative mansion resembles a pure sculpture, and its long terrace and infinity pool that overlooks the sea are its main attractions.

3. Harrow House in Johannesburg, South Africa

This newly built modern mansion is a five-bedroom, 6-bathroom architectural masterpiece that is 19,500 square feet large. It has both formal dining and living rooms, a home office, and a gourmet kitchen. All the basic musts of a massive luxury home.

The eclectic design of this home makes it stand out from your typical modern architecture that is defined by simple clean lines.

2. Mediterranean Modern Mansion in Sarasota, Florida

Built by Perrone Construction, this mesmerizing mansion designed in Moorish style is beautiful and luxurious, to say the least. The design is a mix of rich materials and textures. The surreal garden is an extent of the home.

The canopy of plants and trees balances the natural stone swimming pool that is surrounded by cleverly placed lights that look amazing at night. The added lighting inside the swimming pool intensifies the luxurious outdoor space.

1. Lavish Bel Air Spec House

One of the most expensive homes in the US, this lavish mega mansion from Bel Air was initially listed for sale at a mind boggling price tag of $250 million. Maybe the 38,000 square feet of sheer opulence or the James Bond-themed theater justifies the price? Or could it be the 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms? What about the 85-foot infinity pool with breathtaking views over Los Angels?

Whatever it is, one thing is for sure, this is a one-of-a-kind modern house that stands out from the others. Just take a look at the pictures and decide for yourself. Built by luxury developer Bruce Makowsky, this mind blowing property was sold in the end at a massive discount, for “just” $94 million.

We hope you enjoyed this list of amazing modern mansions from around the world. We certainly did!