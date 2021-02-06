Guide to Creating a Luxury Hot Tub Experience in Your Home

If you have decided to invest in a hot tub but have never purchased one before, you may be feeling overwhelmed with the number of things you need to consider.

We understand where you are coming from and have put together this guide so that you can get luxury hot tub experience that you deserve in the comfort of your own home.

Benefits of Installing a Hot Tub in Your Home

Hot tubs are a luxury item that can improve your quality of life and make your house into a home that everyone wants to visit. In fact, there are many benefits that you can look forward to when you own and use a hot tub. These include:

Increasing the value of your property

Reducing your stress levels

Getting medication-free pain relief

Sleeping better

Lowering your blood pressure

Creating a spa in your home

Having an area to wind down with your loved ones

Promoting wellbeing and good mental health

Having a place to do low impact exercise

Choosing the Right Hot Tub

Before you dive into buying the first hot tub you see, you must take the time to work out what you need. You may be shocked to find out the number of decisions you need to make, but you will be able to source the perfect hot tub with ease by planning in advance.

The main things that you will need to consider are as follows:

The size of your hot tub – from small, two-person tubs to much larger ten to twelve seaters, you will need to work out the maximum number of seats that you need at any one time and then see if you have the space to accommodate them.

– from small, two-person tubs to much larger ten to twelve seaters, you will need to work out the maximum number of seats that you need at any one time and then see if you have the space to accommodate them. The style of seats you require – from all-seater options to lounge-style seating, there are options to suit all tastes and budgets.

– from all-seater options to lounge-style seating, there are options to suit all tastes and budgets. The number of jets and water depth – these choices will enable you to decide how deep you want to sit and how many jets will push water into the tub, providing the bubbles you are looking forward to.

– these choices will enable you to decide how deep you want to sit and how many jets will push water into the tub, providing the bubbles you are looking forward to. Massage options – you may want to get a tub that provides hydrotherapy massage via the jets and so it is wise to decide on this before you start shopping so that you can narrow your choices with ease.

– you may want to get a tub that provides hydrotherapy massage via the jets and so it is wise to decide on this before you start shopping so that you can narrow your choices with ease. Filtration system choices – no one wants their home to smell like a pool, so picking out a tub with a good quality filtration system will help you avoid the chemical smell wafting around.

– no one wants their home to smell like a pool, so picking out a tub with a good quality filtration system will help you avoid the chemical smell wafting around. Optional extras – there are many add-ons you can select, including lighting, audio and even app integration, so make sure you know which ones you can’t live without before you start shopping.

Selecting the Right Location Inside Your Home

Having a hot tub inside your home means that you will need to find a space that can be used solely for the tub and have the ability to shut it off from the rest of the house. Many people choose private conservatories or side rooms and then use frosted glass in the doors to ‘hide’ it when not in use.

If you cannot find a spot or don’t have the room inside your home, you can always have a hot tub house installed instead. Hot tub houses are specifically designed to fit your tub and accessories and are specially installed to provide easy access to everything you need to get up and running.

Once you have found the location, you want to use you will need to assess whether it has adequate ventilation, appropriate heating and a moisture-proof wall covering so that your tub usage does not result in damp, mould or mildew.

Consider Flooring and Access to Water

Finally, WhatSpa? recommend that the two paramount things to you successfully installing a hot tub are access to water and the right flooring choice. Many hot tubs offer easy filling and draining, but having a water source nearby will mean that you can easily fill and clean your tub whenever the need arises.

No matter how tempted you are to install a plush carpet around your new tub or a swanky wooden floor, avoid them at all costs. It’s safe to assume that water will escape from the tub, and when that happens, you need a floor with drainage rather than an area that will rot or mould. Your best bet is to choose a non-slip flooring option that is easy to maintain and can be cleaned up easily when spillages occur.

You should now be more confident about what to consider and plan when organising a new hot tub installation for your home. By following our advice, you are sure to enjoy many relaxing moments in your beautiful new room.