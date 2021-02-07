Best Luxury Yacht Brands: 25 Shipyards Which Build The Best Superyachts

The superyacht industry is a world that offers you luxurious adventures around the globe, from the United States, all the way to the UK, Netherlands, Germany, or the beautiful Italian coast. From the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean to the Mediterranean, these stunning yachts are built by highly skilled professionals, who provide you with nothing but the best craftsmanship.

As a potential yacht owner, you can get inspiration from any of these companies and choose what is best suited to your needs. There is so much to take into consideration, hence we compiled a detailed list of the 25 best yacht building companies in the world to help you out.

For example, you need to figure out first what size yacht you want, as they range from 30-50 feet vessels, all the way to the larger than 260 feet superyachts, and everything in between. Are Eco-friendly details important to you, or is cutting-edge technology and speed an absolute must to you?

We will do our best to cover all these points and more, so let’s start looking at the best yacht brands in the world right now.

25. Wally

One of the best yacht brands in the 30-50’ range, Wally is an Italian company that specializes in fast motor yachts, but they’re also buiding gorgeous sailing vessels. For those of you who enjoy speed, you will be happy to hear that most of their yachts are made out of angular carbon composite and fiberglass, which enables you to blast through the waves.

Not so much for leisurely cruising, their 36-meter superyacht has luxurious accommodations for up to six guests and six crew members. Its prowess is due to the three Vericor TF50 gas turbines, which have a total power output of 16,800 hp. With its 60 knots top speed, it is one of the fastest yachts in the world.

24. Riva

Founded in 1842 on Lake Iseo of Italy, Riva quickly became a racing yacht legend, and it has upheld its reputation since. One of the best cruising yachts in the world in the 30-50 feet category, Riva offers sleek looks and impressive performance.

Solid stainless steel bow rails, an 800 hp engine, a 13-foot beam, and a 3-foot draft along a non-skid deck make this a very desirable vessel. Customizable to your tastes, you can cruise the waters in style.

23. Azimut

Aesthetic appeal along with classic Italian design makes this company one of the most sought after. The Italian shipyard develops innovative solutions like crafting hybrid engines and using nanotechnologies, which make the long-lasting coatings on their vessels have a lower impact on marine life.

Equipped with options such as Twin Gens, Twin Watermakers, Stabilizers, Bow Thrusters and powered by DDEC 12V92’s with Ulstein forward-facing drives, the Grande 35 Metri reaches 25.5-knot max speeds. A stylish, yet competitive yacht.

22. Dynamiq

An Italian superyacht brand located on the Tuscan coast, with yachts engineered to the highest standards set by naval architects in the Netherlands. Designed in Monaco, Dynamiq’s vessels will surely meet the needs of the forward thinkers in the yacht building industry. Some of the options available are hybrid technology, with chic and efficient features that are easy to customize.

Ranging from 90 to 165 feet, you can build your own vessel according to your needs. Not only do they look impressive with their cool design, but they also offer you great performance. Impressive specs such as the aluminum hull, with a range that varies from 900nm at 15 knots all the way up to 5000nm at 10 knots and two engines Man at 882 kW.

21. Sunreef

Leading the world of catamaran yacht brands, the company produces its signature models, 60 to 100 feet vessels, along with the supreme models and the 150-210 feet power trimarans superyachts. Their shipyard is located in Gdansk, Poland, a seafaring city rich in naval building traditions.

They are also known for building eco-friendly electric engines that are great for the environment with their innovative propulsion solutions. Their sustainable materials feature basalt and linen-based structures in the production of their hulls, superstructures, and yacht manufacturing.

20. Ferretti

Another famed Italian shipyard is innovative with its human interface, which makes their vessels super easy to use. Ferretti’s fleet varies from the 500 to the 1000 projects, but they are all designed with your wellbeing and comfort in mind. You can choose from different mood palettes for your interiors, such as classic or contemporary.

Their MTU engine, with a cruising speed of 20 knots and a max speed of 24 knots, along with many other impressive specs, makes this brand an experience that embodies luxurious style and performance in one.

19. Fincantieri

Fincantieri has a network of 18 shipyards across four continents, two design centers, and a research center, and throughout their 230-year history they have built more than 7,000 vessels. If that is not impressive enough, they will surely convince you with their luxury yachts, designed to your pleasure.

High-tech, high quality, and high performance – these would be the features they stand for, and their unique designs are complemented by state-of-the-art technology. Aesthetic perfection along with the best technological expertise in the industry will deliver the luxury you crave.

18. Nautor’s Swan

A Finnish yacht brand founded by Pekka Koskenkyla back in 1966, they specialize in high-performance sailing yachts. Beautiful wood interiors are their signature touch, and their high-tech amenities are up-to-date in order to keep up with a very competitive industry.

Their fiberglass material has brought them to the top in the racing sailboats category, along with the ingenuity of Sparkman & Stephens. They eventually partnered with German Frers Design, who is responsible for many of their Swan designs.

17. Sanlorenzo

Ranked in the top three over 80-feet yachts builders in their category, Sanlorenzo has introduced a variety of new yachts in the last couple of years. Their signature light-blue steel hull is predominant in all their models, such as the SL102 Asymmetric yacht, or their 171-foot custom Seven Sins.

Among other designs worth mentioning are their new additions SX112, 164-foot 500EXP Ocean Dreamwalker lll, or the 210-foot 64Steel. One thing they all have in common is that they cater to the American lifestyle.

16. Rossinavi

Rossinavi has worked with some of the world’s best designers available to come up with unique and futuristic designs. Some of their most popular superyachts in the last few years have got to be 160-foot Endeavour ll and the 161-foot Aurora. Achille Salvagni is responsible for both designs, but they are quite different from one another.

The Alfa 50, with its sleek modern look, was designed by Enrico Gobbi. Pininfarina, who has put their signature touch on Ferrari, has unveiled some of Rossinavi’s new concepts, which make them stand out from other brands.

15. Baglietto

Another Italian company, they have been around since 1840, when Pietro Baglietto started building wooden fishing ships in his backyard. He expanded his company by manufacturing boats for kings and popes, and in 1906 built his first combustion engine.

Eventually, the company was saved from bankruptcy by the Gavio Group and they got a facelift with the introduction of their new model line, which ranges from 43 to 230 feet yachts. Their Silver Fox, which was launched in 2018, is designed by Francesco Paszkowski and it could easily be considered a true work of art.

14. Mangusta

The company is owned by the Balducci family and it was started in 1985. They specialize in luxury sports yachts and voyage superyachts, all of which you can customize to your personal tastes. They have built more than 300 yachts in their 34 year career, and they are still going strong.

The Mangusta Oceano, for example, is one of their long-range yachts with ranges up to 5,000 miles. The Mangusta Maxi Open series offers speed, stability and quietness. And their GranSports is a fast-displacement series that covers long distances.

13. Princess Yachts

Established in 1965, this British company has grown into a conglomerate with multiple production sites over the years. They build contemporary yachts in seven classes, ranging from open boats to megayachts. Their flagship Imperial Princess, a 131-foot 40M superyacht, has a large interior and lots of natural light.

It is built on the South Yard, which was formerly a 17th century naval yard. Their R35, one of their most innovative models, is built with a foil system which reduces drag and can revolutionize yachting, and was designed by Pininfarina, the same acclaimed design studio that works with Rossinavi as well.

12. CRN

The crown jewel of the Ferretti group, CRN is famous for their landmark Chopi Chopi, a 262-foot megayacht. The different ranges of the military style 180-foot Atlante, the sleek hull of the 239-foot Yalla, or even the high-tech Cloud 9 yacht show the different customizable possibilities from CRN Yachts.

Ferretti invested lots of money into their Ancona Yard, and their tri-deck motor yacht, as well as the Superconero are just some of the upgraded versions of the staples that brought them on the map in the first place.

11. Sunseeker

One of the UK’s most important shipyards, Sunseeker manufactures most of its vessels in Poole, Dorset. Their place in the yachting world is secured with four superyacht models ranging from 116 to 161-foot, and their 76 to 100-foot motor yachts. They also manufacture high performance boats, alongside sports and 52 to 744-foot cruise yachts.

It used to only build out of composite, but has since expanded to aluminum with its 161 Yachts. Their ICON expertise, design and market savvy is keeping them competitive in the yachting world.

10. Royal Huisman

One of the oldest shipyards from Holland, they have been around since 1884. They have three large facilities, one in Vollenhove, one in Amsterdam, and a third in Emden, where they can build large yachts up to 266 feet. Their fleet is well known for their sailing superyachts Gliss, Antares and Sea Eagle among many others.

The Ngoni, a 190-foot is built with an eclectic interior, and the 184-foot classic Aquarius are some of their popular models. Project Phi is their newest addition to an already solid fleet and the Apex 850 concept will be probably turned into reality too.

9. Perini Navi

Two yards in Italy and a third in Turkey are the places where the newest additions to their line up are being built right now. Restructuring of the company’s management in 2017 resulted in a major refresh of their fleet too. New lines such as the E-volution Yacht series, the Argonaut, Heritage and Voyager are going to be the new focus for Perini Navi.

Sometimes a change is needed, and their new innovations have proven successful. Their hybrid-powered models such as the Eco-tender are built to keep up with the changes necessary for the environment.

8. Nobiskrug

Located in Northern Germany, Nobiskrug operates from two facilities which build vessels ranging from 197 to 1,398 feet. The 115 year old company is a pioneer in the superyacht division with their 2000 Tatoosh model. They employ more than 1,000 professionals who excel in the business.

The 262 foot Artefact was launched only last year, and at 2999 GT it is the largest superyacht by volume in the world. It is also the first in the world to meet IMO Tier lll emissions regulations. In-house production of everything from hull construction to mechanical work makes them one of the most diverse and eco-friendly companies in their category.

7. Feadship

The famous Dutch company comprises De Vooght Naval Architects, De Vries and Van Lent family yards, with locations in Amsterdam, Aalsmeer, Kaag, and Makkum. Responsible for dozens of custom launches over the last seven decades, they are considered Holland’s powerhouse.

Symphony, a 333-foot pioneer to cross the 100-meter mark, and the 312-foot Faith has its own helicopter pad with hangar on the foredeck, and on the aft deck a glass floor swimming pool. They are just some of their more famous models, they have many others you can research if interested.

6. Amels

One of the best superyacht builders in the world, this Dutch company is based in Vlissingen. Operating for more than 100 years, they offer the Full Custom and Limited Editions, ranging from 108 to 272 foot LOA. The facilities are used for both military and commercial vessels, and they employ the most skilled workers in the industry.

Their most noteworthy launches in the last couple of years are the 243-foot Universe, the 205-foot Sea & US, along the 189-foot Volpini 2. The potential owners are able to customize both interiors and exteriors according to their taste.

5. Benetti

One of the oldest and largest superyacht builders in the world, Benetti has been making custom and semi custom builds since 1875. They currently have 97 yachts under build larger than 78 feet. The Ironman, Metis and Spectre are some of their newest additions. The FB277 351-foot gigayacht is currently being under construction at the Livorno yard.

Their Luminosity is believed to be valued at more than 200 million EUR and became one of the top 10 largest Superyachts delivered in 2019. Pretty amazing!

4. Heesen

Founded in 1978, this Dutch superyacht brand specializes in custom-made builds. Therefore, their fleet is limited, so there are three different ways to own a Heesen boat. Through the Pure Custom program the buyer can order a unique individual design and engineering.

The Platform Concept program offers custom exterior design but standard engineering, and the third option is to buy a brand new custom superyacht as soon as it is made available for purchase. The Galactica Super Nova is their largest built at 230 feet, and their Maximus, with an open cockpit and a swimming pool with a waterfall is a special yacht someone will surely enjoy.

3. Oceanco

A fairly young company, this Dutch company based in Alblasserdam has been around since 1987. They specialize in custom expedition yachts ranging from 262 to 459 feet. The builder launched Project Bravo in 2018, which is a fuel efficient and eco-friendly innovative design. Their green technologies are predominant in their newest addition to their fleet.

Their most famous superyachts are the 311-foot Indian Empress and the 300-foot Equanimity. Their Black Pearl, a 350-foot technically advanced designed sailing superyacht stands on its own.

2. Abeking & Rasmussen

Successful in setting new technological standards, this family business is located across the river from Lurssen in Germany. They have been the best in the making of naval vessels since 1917, and they also specialize in coast guard and patrol vessels, as well as custom yachts. German engineering at its best, A & R has been an innovative company who is not scared of change.

They are developing a hybrid fuel cell powered by methanol that emits only clean steam, the first hydrocarbon emission free in the world. The Aviva, a 321-foot flagship has its own paddle-tennis court on the premises.

1. Lürssen

Lürssen is a family business who believes in producing the best quality yachts in the world. Focused on excellence, this German company is another leader in the luxury yachting world. Their eight shipyards located in the northern part of the country have been responsible for building more than 13.000 vessels since 1875.

They do everything from building new yachts, as well as refitting, repairing and providing maintenance services on the premises. The iconic Azzam, the largest superyacht in the world is 590 feet long, is designed with the best quality woodwork and custom furniture inside a high-tech hull.

Conclusion

One thing is certain if you’re in the market for a luxury yacht, you have so many options available right now. The biggest problem will be choosing only one brand to work with when designing your dream yacht. We hope you got all the inspiration you needed from our list, so happy sailing.