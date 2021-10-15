The 15 Best Personal Submarines For Superyacht Owners

Back in the old days, submarines were solely used for utilitarian purposes, like for research or for the military. But after many years of sitting on the edge of yachting manufacturing, personal submarines are becoming an established mode of transport for personal leisure.

Of course, the prices are exuberant, so it’s still a toy for the rich and famous, but us mere mortals can dream of some luxury, can’t we?

There are four main brands that are into submarine making that have been working on refining their designs for a good part of the last couple of decades. A fifth one is in the process of building a submarine with an interior that resembles a luxury business jet that will hopefully break through the barriers of the industry.

Do you recall the 1977 James Bond movie, where his car became an immersible submarine? Back then we all thought that was fantasy, and those fantasies only existed in the movies. Well, Aston Martin is working on making that dream a reality. They are hoping to come up with the first submersible car to explore the oceans underwater while maintaining a luxurious lifestyle the brand believes in.

The research vessels have been around for a while, and their place is well established in the yacht industry. But the ultimate superyacht toys are in a category all of their own. We will explore the world most of us still only dream of, while a few fortunate humans can call this their hobby.

Superyacht owners are into a different set of toys they like to spend their time with, such as helicopters, jet skis, or jacuzzis. The new and improved submarines that are built now are meant to be handled by more yachts than in the past. Usually, the submarine is launched with a crane that can handle the weight to lift it and the superyacht needs to possess the capacity to deal with all that entails. The crew should be experienced as well if they want to avoid accidents.

If you’re in the market for a personal submarine, they start at about one million US dollars, but some exceed that price by a lot more, and can even go into dozens of millions. Some of the factors such as maximum depth, submerged time, and payload capacity can all have an effect on the final cost. If you get all the bells and whistles, you are looking at a different price range.

Let’s see which are the 15 best personal submarines in the world right now.

Seabreacher X

Among the most technologically advanced marine vessels ever built, the Seabreacher X is a two-seater sub equipped with a 300 high-powered engine. If you’re familiar with the Y model, then you can notice the similarities in size. It is more aggressive shape-wise and it provides better propulsion while underwater with the fully vectored thrust system.

With about five meters (or 16 feet) in length, its design resembles a shark, and it seems as if it really mimics the tail articulation of water mammals.

U-Boat Worx C-Explorer

With a maximum depth of up to 1,000 feet, the three or five-seat C-Explorer can stay underwater for up to eight hours. Not the largest sub we looked at, its transparent acrylic hull provides its passengers with cool 360-degree views.

It has a climate-controlled cabin that keeps its occupants comfortable for the duration of the trip. Even if you encounter some rough waters, the machine will keep its stability due to the dual-pontoon hull design.

DeepFlight Necker Nymph

Built for Richard Branson and his paradise resort Necker Island, the Necker Nymph is 4.6 meters (15 feet) long, with a beam of 3 meters (just under ten feet). This open-cockpit winged submarine accommodates a party of three plus one crew member, and it reaches up to 150 feet underwater. It is considered more of an extension of scuba diving rather than a submarine though.

Offering a speed of up to 6 knots, it is a little fun machine for weekend getaways. The Virgin owner flies underwater thanks to its positive buoyancy system designer Graham Hawkes built especially for this model.

Triton 600/2

The smallest offering from Triton Subs, this little machine weighs in at just 2,500 kg (or just a little over 5,500 lbs), and standing at 1,47m (or just under five feet). The svelte new design has the same power as Triton’s flagship model. It seats two people, which makes this a nice size for owners that prefer to pilot their own vehicle.

You can dive up to 200 meters (about 650 feet), for a maximum of six hours. The sub reaches a top speed of four knots, which is not bad for a tiny submersible. It is also customizable, so you can make it your own.

DeepFlight Dragon

Princess Yachts and Dragon collaborated for the design of this personal sub model, which fits in the garage of Princess 40M. It is made to fly underwater alongside large marine mammals. Its long shape makes navigating easier, and it flies beneath the surface to up to 330 feet using an electric motor. Some submarines use ballast to descend, but this is not the case for the DeepFlight Dragon.

The 16-foot submersible is one of the most streamlined models on the market. Due to its compact size, this two-person Dragon aspires to become standard equipment for superyachts.

U-Boat Worx Cruise Sub 7 1140

This seven-person sub is the deepest diver on this list. The Cruise Sub 7 1140 from U-Boat Worx can descend underwater to 3,740 feet, and it can last up to 16 hours deep under the sea. It is an air-conditioned machine that comes with two acrylic spheres. The back-to-back seats allow for three passengers to face one way, and the other three in the opposite direction.

The seats are revolving, so everyone gets the same views. The eight thrusters of the flagship model are equipped with aids in the maneuverability department, and it also offers plenty of horsepower to navigate even in strong currents.

Triton 1650/3

This three-person submersible is one of the lightest on the market. Also the most compact model, the Triton 1650/3 weighs in at 4,000 kg (or close to 9,000lbs), which makes it a bit heftier than others in this category. It can dive up to 500m (or 1640 feet) depths, but it does not take much room. It is compared to a pair of Jet Skis when stowed, that’s how well it does on storing space.

The passengers can benefit from 360 degree views that are possible because of the bulbous acrylic cabin. To resurface just use the single life point, and that’s it. Easy to use and fun all at once.

U-Boat Worx Nemo Submersible

Specifically designed with superyachts in mind, the Nemo Submersible is the latest from submarine specialist U-Boat Works. The company offers a slick machine that can deep-dive up to 300 feet underwater, and it weighs in at roughly 5,500 lbs.

It is a pleasure launching and recovering it, as there is no need for a cradle. It also takes up as much room as two jet skis when you’re ready to store it. The design is also trendy and the colors are bright and visible.

EGO Compact Semi Submarine

This part boat part sub was invented by Korean company Raonhaje. Passengers can observe the marine life from an enclosed unit that submerges directly underwater, while it remains attached to the whole structure. The huge acrylic windows offer clear views of the underwater world from below deck.

Powered by an electric motor, it is an affordable and sustainable option. On top of that, it is a fairly silent model. What that means is that it does not scare away the marine life that surrounds it.

Nautilus VAS Submarine

The US-based submersible maker Nautilus is the company behind this model, which took its inspiration from a military-style submarine construction. If you’re looking to purchase one of those submarines for your superyacht, you will enjoy hours underwater in pure comfort. Resembling a classic Bond vehicle, this luxury private submarine can hold up to five passengers.

Indoors, the machine is equipped with a toilet, stairs, a minibar, and it has enough headroom to be able to stand up freely. Using the large distortion-free optics, you can enjoy crystal clear views of marine life.

SEAmagine Ocean Pearl

This two-person mini-submarine for luxury yachts goes for around $2.5 million. It has a maximum operating depth of 500 feet, and it can hold up for up to six hours. The clamshell design makes boarding easy with its large opening. It is also built to be able to handle multiple dives on the same day, without having to go back on deck.

Offering an excellent field of view to its occupants, it is also a safe and robust model. What’s cool about the Ocean pearl is the way it behaves underwater. It remains in the horizontal position at all times, and it doesn’t roll. In the event that the thrusters should stop, the submarine will rise back to the surface.

Aston Martin Triton Neptune

Teaming up with the brilliant people from Triton Submarines, Aston Martin wanted to design a brand new way to explore the underwater. Project Neptune is a fast, sleek, and extremely luxurious submersible that is changing the superyachting world. Think luxury car/yacht, with the same craftsmanship and detailing Astin Martin puts into creating its luxury cars.

Hand-stitched leather seats, a helm console are only a few of the numerous features the Neptune offers. It can remain submerged for up to eight hours, and go to depths of 1,640 feet.

SEAmagine Aurora 6

Starting at $3.7 million, the Aurora 6 can carry five passengers and it reaches 3,300 feet. It contains six 10hp motors that offer extreme maneuverability. It can be compared to the same type of ease a multi-engine drone has. It seats a total of six people, including the pilot.

The guest lounge has room for three passengers that can enjoy the leather swivel chairs, while the others can sit at the back in their own seats. One of the larger sizes, it has its own toilet in the hull. The sub can go to 3,300 feet in-depth, and you can enjoy the marine life for up to eight hours.

Neyk Luxury L-1

The Neyk Luxury L-1 is easily one of the most ultra-modern submarine designs we’ve seen. Standing at 63-feet, this teardrop luxury sub can reach depths of 1,000 feet. Inside, the machine is spacious and can accommodate up to 12 guests. The height indoors goes up to six feet, so most people can stand comfortably.

Featuring a jet-style cockpit and all the bells and whistles they come with, the transparent nose cone provides you with a clear view of the ocean. The retractable undercarriage is built to drive up a ramp and use its own power. It is one of the most innovative designed submarines yet.

Phoenix 1000

The single largest personal submarine ever made, it is also one of the most expensive ones. The size is impressive, at 65 meters (just under 215 feet), and a beam of about 8 meters (26 feet), it also has roughly 5,000 square feet of indoor area. It can fit a dozen people or so in its ten bedrooms, with its fully equipped kitchen, a jacuzzi, and a few viewing areas.

This underwater toy has capabilities of taking you to regions of the deep ocean other submersible machines cannot. It can make Transatlantic crossings at 16 knots of speed, all while keeping its passengers safe and comfortable. Luxury at its best, this will run you close to 2.3 billion US dollars.

These are the 15 best submarines for superyacht owners you can purchase this year. We hope you enjoyed this virtual tour into the gadgets the rich and famous invest their time and money into. Maybe one day we can also aspire to one of those submarines as our personal little toys.