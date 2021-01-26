The 10 Longest Range Private Jets in the World in 2021

Flying private – now that’s a cool dream; and frankly, a practical one these days. Those of you lucky and rich enough to own a business jet were still able to enjoy the best things in life last year, traveling to exotic havens, while the rest of us have been stuck indoors with Netflix as a companion. As long as we were all safe and and sound, I can’t really complain. But let’s get back to private jets.

Aside from their ridiculous price tags, when we’re talking about business jets we should also consider speed, comfort, airport and crew costs, and especially maintenance fees. But what about range? We’re pretty sure you’re all interested how far will your jet take you before having to refuel. That’s why the longest range private jets are also the most desirable.

Whether it’s for business or pleasure, a private jet with a longer range will make traveling from one part of the world to another a real treat. If you’re into physics and detailed calculation, you’ve probably figured out already that range will always be affected by decisive factors, such as on-board weight, engine power, the plane’s fuel capacity, and weather conditions.

Private jets are classified as luxurious, fast, and exclusive, but we look at them as the most efficient mode of transporation, saving you not only time, but even money in the process. That seems like the best way to travel from Point A to Point B, right?

In this article, we’re going to take a closer look at the private jets which offer the best range on the market right now.

10. Cessna Citation Longitude

Cessna’s popular business jet can fly for a total of 3,500 nautical miles, quite less than other planes on our list, but it’s still a transatlantic range, which should more than enough for most of us. Looking like the perfect mid-size private jet for coast-to-coast flights, Cessna’s Citation Longitude offers a luxurious flying experience for up to 12 passengers.

Sure, the top speed doesn’t look so impressive either at 548 mph, but this Cessna jet is all about efficiency and comfort. On the inside, this plane shows off a stunning design theme, with high-quality furniture featuring organic and earthy tones, that creates a relaxing atmosphere all around.

9. Dassault Falcon 8X

French aviation brand Dassault enters our list with the mighty Falcon 8X business jet, with this iteration bragging about some 500nm extra compared to its predecessor – always a good thing to know – which means a total range of 6,450 nautical miles. As one would expect from this renowned company, there were no compromises involved with this jet.

There are a few design enhancements and tech upgrades that make the 8X well worth the upgrade, and we have to mention that fuel-efficiency was yet again a priority for the brilliant engineers from Dassault. The smaller size of this business jet is another pro, because the Falcon 8X is able to take off and land at even smaller airports than before.

8. Gulfstream G600

Next on our list, we get to talk about one of the best private jets on the market. Gulfstream’s G600 will travel 6,500 nautical miles before needing to refuel but it’s also capable of reaching a breathtaking top speed of Mach 0.925. The G600 will allow up to 19 people aboard – flight crew included – with dedicated sleeping areas that allow passengers to take a good nap before reaching their destination.

A bit on the heavy side, the Gulfstream Aerospace G600 is not what you might call affordable, since it starts at $54.5 million, but it does cost a bit less than other long-range jets on the market.

7. Gulfstream G650ER

For years Gulfstream has been the standard to compare business jets to, but as you shall see soon enough, Bombardier and Boeing have worked hard on catching up and became solid competitors on this super exclusive business jet market. That’s why Gulfstream is constantly trying to update and refine its impressive business jet line-up.

The Gulfstream G650ER features powerful Rolls-Royce turbofans and will fly as far as 7,500nm. Although not breaking any records in terms of range or top speed, this private jet features many interesting perks, such as the largest windows in the business market segment.

Able to carry 4,000 more pounds than its G650 sibling, this plane will take as many as 19 passengers from one continent to another, with a high level of comfort and luxury that becomes obvious once you get into your seat. At $66.5 million, the Gulfstream Aerospace G650ER will fly around the world in just over 41 hours.

6. Bombardier Global 7500

We’ve had the chance to see Bombardier’s incredible Global 7500 with our own eyes and we were totally mesmerized. Allowing up to 19 passengers to enjoy a luxurious experience, while traveling at a maximum speed of 610 mph, the Bombardier Global 7500 is genuinely cooler and feels more luxurious than various other jets. Considering that this private jet comes with four true living spaces, a full-size kitchen, as well as a dedicated crew suite, things are looking really good.

Packing precision-engineered wings, fly-by-wire technology, and bragging about the capability to travel for 7,700nm without landing, this long-range private jet is also quite generous in size. The Bombardier Global 7500 features incline Nauge seats for each passenger and its layout is completely customizable.The floor plans, furnishings, permanent beds, and even a standup shower can be added upon request. Not bad at all, for $72.5 million.

5. Gulfstream G550

The Gulfstream G550 is a major upgrade over the Gulfstream V, a stunning private jet that’s able to reach a 7,768 nautical mile range, while traveling at a decent cruising speed of 528 mph. If you want more speed, the plane’s twin Rolls-Royce BR710 C4-11 engines will make this jet can reach a Mach 0.885 top speed effortlessly and smoothly.

Considering that passengers aboard this plane could board in London and reach Tokyo in just under 11 hours, it’s easy to feel impressed. Apart from its impressive long range, this private jet also proves to be comfortable. A Honeywell Advanced Flight Deck Display Suite will make the 19 passengers, including the flight crew and other crew members, feel incredible.

4. Bombardier Global 8000

What shall we focus on first? This incredible Bombardier jet starts at $68.7 million and it’s ready to take you to the world’s farthest places. But what do you get for that kind of money? Well, the Bombardier Global 8000 is the company’s longest-range private jet, one that will fly non-stop for 7,900 nautical miles at a cruise speed of Mach 0.85.

Other interesting figures worth mentioning include a payload capacity of 5,700 pounds, 16,500 pounds of thrust – more than any other competitor, and comfortable seating for 13 passengers, which means it’s a bit smaller than the Global 7500. I would still pick the other option, but if you appreciate the extra flight time, this one’s the plane for you.

3. VIP Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Entering our list at number 3, VIP Completions’ Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner is not your usual business jet, but it can easily accommodate a private party of up to 335 passengers in complete luxury and comfort, which is impressive – to say the least. Features such as high-domed ceilings, a full-size kitchen, or hardwood floors, should be kept in mind while thinking about this plane.

Furthermore, the Dreamliner VIP can also seduce passengers with its elegant main lounge, the luxurious master suite, that comes with an en-suite washroom, or even the guest cabin(s) – surely, any personalization efforts will not be spared.

For over $225 million, the lucky owner of this massive business jet will also get to play with a few tablts that allow him or her to take control over the environment – audio, lighting, window shades, and more. Able to travel over 9,300 nautical miles without having to land, this jet is definitely an engineering feat.

2. Boeing Business Jet 787

Boeing rules the skies, we all know that. After the 787 Dreamliner VIP, we have another huge commerical aircraft that was turned into a luxurious business jet. The Boeing Dreamliner 787 brags about an industry-leading range of almost 10,000nm, which means around 17 hours of non-stop flying time. That means you can fly from London to Sydney, without a break.

Spacious and comfortable, as you might expect by now, this BBJ 787 also shows off an extraordinary interior – high domed ceilings and ample lounging space are a given. Rest assured, there are plenty of other features worth mentioning. The cabin, for instance, was specially configured to be pressurize 2,000ft below its direct competitors, which means reduced jetlag and more on-board comfort.

1. Boeing Business Jet 777X

At number one, we have yet another Boeing business jet, but this one blows every other jet out of the skies. First things, first: we are dealing with a mind boggling 11,645nm range. I can’t even find two major cities on the map that are so far from each other. While you consider that impressive figure please note that this twin-engine plane can also carry up to 75 passengers on board.

It’s easily the longest-range private jet ever made, able to take you between any two cities of the world without stopping.

Allowing unlimited customization opinions within its spacious 2,356-square-foot cabin, the BBJ 777X can easily be turned into your home away from home – a luxurious one, at that. The superior range and outrageous interiors will set you back a cool $400 million and that’s without any customization. Are you feeling lucky?