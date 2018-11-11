Flying has Never Looked Better: An Insider’s Look at the new Bombardier Global 7500!

This is a sponsored post written by me on behalf of Bombardier Business Aircraft for IZEA Worldwide. All opinions are 100% mine.

Flying around the world, even in business or first class, can prove to be an unpleasant chore sometimes. From long queues and crowded airports to numerous restrictions and unexpected delays, flying commercial can be very exhausting and distressing, especially when you have to travel for business very often.

That’s why private aviation has been on the rise recently and why business jets are indispensable productivity tools; because you get to save the world’s more precious commodity – time. I’m sure every successful businessman knows that time is even more valuable than money, right?

Private jets are often considered the ultimate time-saving machines, allowing you to fly directly to your destination, saving time with check-ins or security, waiting for your luggage, and even driving to the airport, since most of the business jets out there can fly into airports that most commercial flights can’t reach, which opens up more locations and decreases the miles you will spend on the ground.

But even when it comes to private jets and business aviation in general, there are many different factors that could elevate your flight experience to the next level. That’s where the Bombardier Global 7500 comes in, an extraordinary aircraft that stands out as the world’s largest and longest-range business jets, capable of carrying up to 19 passengers.

Offering new levels of luxury, technology and performance, Bombardier’s new Global 7500 business jet is basically in a class of its own, with four distinct living spaces within its spacious cabin, a full-size gourmet kitchen and a dedicated crew suite, complemented by a mind blowing range of 7,700 nautical miles or 14-15 flight hours.

That means you could basically fly from New York to Hong Kong or from London to Singapore non-stop, enjoying the ultimate flight experience and an exceptionally smooth ride aboard the Global 7500.

Luckily for us, I was invited earlier this summer to Olbia, Italy, to get a closer look at this beauty, where a full-scale Global 7500 aircraft mock-up was on display right at Sardinia’s Costa Smeralda airport. After successful stops in Dubai, Singapore and Shanghai, this impressive full-size aircraft mock-up arrived in Olbia this summer, offering guests from all over the world the chance to experience the aircraft’s unmatched spaciousness, bespoke options and comfort first hand.

The exceptional design of this aircraft anticipates that passengers might be spending a lot of time aboard, with the cabin specially purposed for long-distance flights, with interestingly-designed separate living areas that turn this jet into a luxurious home in the air.

Once inside, I was immediately greeted by the plane’s full-size kitchen, that’s as elegant as it is functional, with all the facilities needed to cook varied meals selections for all the passengers on board.

It’s the industry’s largest galley, and it comes with stone countertops, coffee machines, as well as convection and steam ovens, complemented by stunning black cabinets, with ample room for dinnerware and glassware.

Right next to the galley there’s a special Crew Suite, meant to optimize comfort and privacy for the crew during long flights, who will get to relax on breathable seats.

Also near the front of the plane you will find one of the lavs, which is elegantly graced by natural lighting, featuring a blacked-out vanity, with a sink an faucet. From there, your eyes will be mesmerized by the aircraft’s main cabin space.

Blending luxury, comfort and ultra-modern technology in the best way possible, the main cabin is definitely the ideal place for working, conversation, relaxation or dining in flight.

The entire cabin is filled with natural light thanks to the extra-large windows that have been specially positioned in a way that every passenger will always have a great view, no matter where they are sitting.

But the innovative Nuage seats will make you forget about everything else, redefining relaxation above the clouds. The first new seat architecture in 30 years, the Nuage seats feature a unique tilt link system for the first-ever deep recline, with a tilting headrest for more support and a unique floating seat base that will help you rotate the seat effortlessly and get a smooth and comfortable position.

With plush seating for 19 and attention to detail extending to every corner, the cabin oozes style and sophistication. Bombardier offers a wide range of floor plans and bespoke furnishings for the entire jet, with virtually limitless possibilities for personalization. The company’s online configurator will help you find the ideal combination for your dream jet.

For instance, the Club Suite area has four Nuage seats, with two concealable side-tables, detailed side ledges and a large bulkhead display, while the Conference Suite could easily transform into a unique meeting and dining space, for power lunches or family dinners, with a drop-in leaf that connects six seats on the two aisle for banquet seating.

Before we take a closer look at the other living areas on board, we should also mention the all new Nice Touch cabin management system – the first of its kind in business aviation and only available on the Global 7500 jet – a special system that will redefine the way you interact with the cabin and your content, elevating the in-flight experience to the very next level.

Moving on from the main cabin, this ravishing Bombardier Business Aircraft features a separate entertainment suite, where you could just relax on a comfy divan, in front of a large high-definition TV, enjoying your favorite movies or TV shows.

An immersive audio system and full-spectrum lightning will make every trip unforgettable and the best thing is that you could control this whole environment through the Nice Touch CMS’s precision-crafted OLED touch dial. So you get top notch features, comfort and fine aesthetics in one breathtaking package, but the whole picture gets even more incredible once you see the bedroom.

Yes, since this aircraft is expected to fly for 14 or 15 hours straight, sleep accommodations are essential, and we’re talking about a proper bed here, not just a converted divan like on the G650, its closest but smaller competitor.

Offering privacy from the rest of the cabin, the Master Suite feels like a personal oasis in the sky, with premium furnishings, a large high-definition 4K HDTV, ample storage space, plus a luxurious en-suite with all the expected amenities like an optional stand-up shower and a large window to let in natural light.

This personal space should feel like an extension of your home, allowing you to travel effortlessly wherever your life or your business takes you.

In the end, we should also talk a little bit about this state-of-the-art cockpit. Featuring next generation fly-by-wire technology, a dual HUD superior avionics and exceptional ergonomics, the cockpit was designed with crew comfort and efficiency in mind. It’s a mesmerizing mix of buttons, joysticks, screens and tablets, in the industry’s most spacious cockpit.

Furthermore, when it comes to performances, this business jet is equally impressive. The Global 7500 reaches an incredible top speed of Mach 0.925 and thanks to the unique design of the wing, this business jet will offer an exceptionally smooth ride.

All in all, this stunning jet is the ultimate combination of speed, range, performance and ride quality, with unrivalled space, comfort and interior design flexibility.

The Global 7500 is the finest expression of exclusivity, an extraordinary business jet designed to suit your personality and make every second of your journey productive and enjoyable.