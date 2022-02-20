These are the 25 Best Sneaker Brands

I remember as a teenager I was hoping (at the time it seemed impossible) for the day we could wear sneakers for any occasion. I assume I wasn’t the only one who wished for that bad enough, because the sneaker as we know it has been transformed in the last few years.

Thankfully, we can now wear sneakers at work, on a date, running errands, besides actually exercising or going to school. Some sneakers are so trendy that they are even acceptable footwear to some semi-formal events. They have really come a long way.

Needless to say, today there are so many brands of sneakers out there, from the widely popular Nike and Adidas, to some newcomers on the platform, and even some designer brands as well that have recently started focusing on sneakers too.

There are sneakers that have been specially made for exercising and they have their own subcategories too. Then you have the casual tennis shoes, the fancy ones, the trendy ones, the dad sneakers, the chunky sneakers, and so on.

When looking at sneakers, like all other shoes really, the design, durability, material and most of all the comfort level are all important factors to take into consideration.

Today we will tally up the 25 best sneaker brands overall. Let’s take a look at the most popular models available on the market today.

25. Hoka One One

If you’re looking for the most comfortable sneaker available, you have to this brand that came around in 2009. Founded by two former Salomon employees, they created some of the best cushioned shoes ever made and called their brand Hoka One One.

Their designs range from minimalist styles to more nostalgic ones that are very colorful and lots of fun.

24. Skechers

An American company that has been making sneakers since 1992, Skechers offers customers great shoes for a very reasonable price. Their casual collection has gotten them a top spot in the US for the most accessible and comfortable shoes.

They offer more than 900 styles of shoes, ranging from lifestyle to performance footwear.

23. Maison Margiela

You shouldn’t call yourself a fashion connoisseur if you are not familiar with the sneakers that Maison Margiela has to offer. The luxe kicks are sleek, like the Replica model, or the chunky of the Fusion silhouette. Whatever your style, they have a pair of sneakers to go with it.

Their great quality shoes are made from suede and calfskin in Italy. This Belgian avant garde fashion house that was founded in 1988 was always one step ahead of the trends.

22. Asics

Runners swear by the Japanese brand that makes excellent shoes for any activity. Founded in 1949, Asics first introduced the Onitsuka Tiger basketball shoe, before focusing mostly on running shoes.

Their Gel Kayano shoes are innovative and provide the customer with an excellent and dependable trainer, which are super comfortable.

21. Lanvin

Luxury fashion house Lanvin has been around since 1889. Their style has evolved throughout the years, and originally the brand started out as a hat shop. Their sneakers are what all the fashionistas wear, and their newest creative director Bruno Sialelli is the one responsible for their popularity.

They are not the most expensive, but their quality and craftsmanship is excellent. The Lanvin DBB1 is made in Portugal from the best materials.

20. Veja

This French company was founded in 2003 in France, and their focus has always been on sustainability. Their eco friendly practices and clean designs are what got them recognized, and their popularity increased tremendously in the last few years.

Veja‘s designs are classic and timeless, but can become your next everyday shoe as well. The V-12 Sneakers have been really popular among women in these last couple of years.

19. Saucony

American brand Saucony offers some beautiful retro-style sneakers. But fear not, if you want something more contemporary, they have plenty of modern iterations to offer.

Their shoes are super comfy and the technology they use aims at specific activities. One of the oldest companies on this list, they have been around since 1898. They also specialize in outdoor clothing and accessories.

18. Gucci

Fashion house Gucci transitioned into the sneaker market thanks to their new creative director, Alessandro Michele. Although the brand first introduced the sneaker in 1984, the new Ace boasts some clean lines, with their signature Italian colored embroidery.

But they also have other styles that are trendy, such as their chunky Rhyton trainer, among many others.

17. Oliver Cabell

Designer kicks don’t have to be super expensive to be luxurious. Take the Low 1, for example, by Oliver Cabell. Since the introduction of this shoe in 2015, the clean white sneaker has never been the same.

Almost identical to the Achilles by Common Projects, the only difference is the price, and an extra pair of eyelets. Made from soft grain leather, the quality justifies the somewhat reasonable price.

16. Balenciaga

Since the arrival of creative director Demna Gvasalia at fashion house Balenciaga, their vision has completely changed. He is the one to transform the brand into what it is today, and their speed stock sneaker was their first dip into the sneaker trend.

Now they create the chunky silhouettes that are increasingly popular for women, sneakers that inspired many other brands to follow suit.

15. Common Projects

At first glance, you might think that the brand is somewhat bland. Not the most affordable either. But the quality of the craftsmanship and the materials is top notch.

Common Projects is a New York based company that is a collaboration between art director Prathan Poopat and creative consultant Flavio Girolami.Their first iteration is the Achilles, which was introduced in 2004.

14. Allbirds

This sustainable brand offers great sneakers that are so comfortable, you can literally have them on all day. Allbirds‘ story began with Tim Brown, a native of New Zealand, who wanted to bring a sustainable resource such as the merino wool into the sneaker market.

The rest is history, as they say. He joined forces with renewables expert and engineer Joey Zwillinger by creating sneakers that are not only fashionable, but great for the environment.

13. Axel Arigato

This luxury sneaker brand originated in 2014 in Sweden, and has transformed the ready-to-wear way of operating. The new company aims at not only providing you with well tailored shoes made from high quality materials, but also to bring people together.

Axel Arigato‘s way of connecting with the customer is through inclusion, and their positive attitude is refreshing. Their Japanese/Swedish minimalism philosophy is their source of inspiration.

12. Yeezy

A subsidiary of Adidas, Yeezy was created in 2015 by Kanye West and changed the course of sneakers trends throughout the world. Their first offering was the Boost 750, followed by a wide range of progressive footwear, from luxury to streetwear styles.

The popular sneaker brand also makes streetwear clothing, but they are best known for their bespoke Yeezy shoes.

11. FILA

Starting its story back in 1911 in the Italian Aps thanks to the Fila brothers, this brand is now owned by a South Korean company. They are known for making great lifestyle and sporting shoes and apparel.

Famous tennis player Bjorn Borg was sponsored by Fila throughout his career during the 1970s. Since 2007, parent company Fila Korea has taken over, and it now operates out of Seoul.

10. Salomon

This French outdoor clothing brand started out as a boot and ski company before branching out to sneakers and hiking boots. Founded in 1947 in the heart of the French Alps by Francois Salomon, this is one of the rarest sneaker brands that is family owned.

Their shoes, just like all their sporting equipment, is of the greatest quality. Geared toward nature lovers, their Gore-tex hiking sneakers will keep you comfortable and dry even in the harshest conditions.

9. Under Armour

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank in the US, this popular brand makes sports apparel and shoes. Targeting athletes and younger customers, their gym shoes are unique and their designs attractive.

Their philanthropic activities, such as giving back to organizations such as the Breast Cancer Society gives them an edge over other sneaker brands. But Under Armour‘s products should get their own merit thanks to the high quality and competitive prices.

8. Vans

Known for their super cool skater style shoes, Vans cater to the younger generation. They make stylish shoes that are comfortable, durable, but also trendy. On top of all that, they are surprisingly one of the most affordable shoes on this list as well.

The company was founded in the US in 1966 by three co-founders: James and Paul Van Doren, and Gordon C. Lee. Now they operate as a subsidiary of the VF Corporation.

7. Jordan

Fashionable and athletic all at once, Jordans are a subsidiary of Nike. Founded back in 1984 by Michael Jordan, (hence the name!) this sought after sneaker brand has a diversified portfolio of appealing and distinguished footwear.

They make great basketball shoes that are known for their ankle high tops and logo that anyone in the world is familiar with. Their flagship model AJ1 is their most worshiped shoe to ever be created.

6. Puma

Like Adidas, Puma is a German brand that was established in 1948. Their trademark is the Puma symbol on all of their products, which makes them very recognizable. Their shoes are comfortable, super durable, and their designs are stylish as well.

You see more and more celebrities wearing the brand, some even have collaborations. Their retro model has been making a comeback in the last couple of years. Also reasonably priced, they are a great option.

5. New Balance

American brand New Balance was founded by William J. Riley in 1906. All their operations are based in Boston, Massachusetts. They offer great quality sports footwear that are durable and stylish.

They have a strong manufacturing presence in the US and the UK for the European market. Their products are different because of technical features such as gel inserts and heel counters. They also offer a wide range of sizes, especially for narrow or wide feet.

4. Reebok

American sneaker and clothing brand Reebok was founded in 1958 by Jeff and Joe Foster. Although in 2005 they became a subsidiary of Adidas, their headquarters remain in Boston. Their CrossFit designs cover a whole range of fitness, running, and sportswear products.

They deal with all the steps necessary to get the customer their shoes in house, starting with the design, production, sale, and distribution.

3. Converse

The Chuck Taylor. Need we say more? Or have you not heard of the Jack Purcell? They are the quintessential American sneakers that have been around for more than a century. They have never lost popularity, and their classic look is still very much in demand.

Their star insignia is well-known throughout the world, which makes them one of the easiest brands to recognize. Founded in 1908 by Marquis Mills Converse, their operations are handled from their headquarters in Boston.

2. Adidas

Established back in 1924 in Germany, Adidas always made reliable and great quality sneakers. They are innovators in their field, and some of the technology they have brought to the the world is here to stay. The featherlight materials and the webbed soles make their shoes super comfortable, no matter the activity they are being used for.

The renowned sneaker brand is now looking into 3D printing as a new method of production, but that’s not quite finalized yet. No matter what they will come up with next, you can be sure it will catch on.

1. Nike

Nike are and have been the top sneaker brand in the world for as far as I can remember. It was founded back in 1964 by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman, his track coach at the University of Oregon, and the rest is history. Every single person on the planet has probably owned at least one pair of Nike at one time or another.

They bring you great quality shoes year after year, and for a reasonable price. Every now and then they come up with a new offering that is unusual, such as the self-lacing sneakers, for example. But if you want a reliable shoe that is functional and innovative, then Nike is the brand that covers all that and more.

There you have the list of the 25 best sneaker brands on the market. There are a few designer brands that also offer many fashionable sneakers, but the most popular ones we mentioned above. Which one is your go-to sneaker brand?